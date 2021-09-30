Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 1-3, 2021

The first weekend of October features a whole lotta good, clean fun… which (bonus!) also happens to be easy on the wallet. Check out the U District Station Opening Festival & $3 Food Walk or The Black Tones headlining the kickoff of the Pier Sounds Concert Series, and celebrate October in all its autumnal glory at the Fall Lantern Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide for the best things to do this week, or our complete food guide.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

FESTIVALS

Fall Lantern Festival

An evening to celebrate creativity and community, this festival marks the changing of the seasons with lights, food, and music. It’s also a chance to help those in need—the Freeway Park Association will accept donations of everything from feminine hygiene products to winter clothing for neighbors that need community support.

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

NIGHTLIFE

100% That Queen - A Lizzo Inspired Dance Party

Taking a DNA test won't be necessary (but a COVID one will if you're unvaccinated) to attend this Lizzo-licious night of dancing which will also blast tracks by Doja Cat, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Howl Nights

We can't be sure, but actual howling might be involved at this series of multi-disciplinary art events, which will include dance, music, film, and interactive art. Organizers will hold space for artists and the community as folks process their grief and outrage at the state of the world. This week brings "stylistically charged dance magic" by contemporary dance company Hypernova and friends with a performance titled “Thrill Me, Chill Me.”

The Shed, Georgetown (free)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Pier Sounds Concert Series: The Black Tones

The Black Tones are kicking off this concert series in their last headlining concert of the year. There will also be performances from THEM, Haley Graves, and DJ Blendiana Jones, plus food trucks—not to mention killer waterfront views.

Pier 62, Waterfront (free)

Gaytheist and Uukwuuk

Former Portland Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann wrote: "The metal-tinged power rock of Gaytheist is one of those purely pleasurable things in life—like ice cream, or Lee Van Cleef" about the noise rock trio. They'll be joined by Uukwuuk, a new project from drummer Hozi Matheson-Margullis of the Seattle hardcore/metal band Helms Alee.

Bar House, Fremont ($10)

Breath // Wet Temple // Self Deprecator

Portland duo Breath promises to “take you to secluded caves and totemic vision quests” with their unique brand of melodically driven “meditation doom” while stoner metal/doom band Wet Temple brings the heavy distortion.

Substation, Fremont ($9)

VISUAL ART

Henry Open House: New Exhibitions

Put on your best contemplative face as you take in the current exhibits Packaged Black: Derrick Adams and Barbara Earl Thomas and Diana Al-Hadid: Archive of Longings before settling into the Henry Auditorium for a conversation between artists Adams and Thomas in the afternoon. You'll also be able to enjoy tunes spun by KEXP's DJ Atticus and food from the Thai U Up food truck.

Henry Art Gallery, U District (free)

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Rally for Reproductive Justice

Join Womxn's March Seattle as they protest the recent Texas ban on abortions and rally for women's reproductive freedoms. Attendees will hear from speakers and learn more about actions they can take in Washington to protect abortion access for all who need it.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

FOOD & DRINK

U District Station Opening Festival & $3 Food Walk

Cobble together a feast at the opening of the U District Station with this cheap eats food walk. There will be over 40 restaurants offering $3 bites, a main stage with live music, a beer garden, a kids' activities corner, plus more fun throughout the neighborhood.

University District Station, University District (free)

COMMUNITY

El Centro de la Raza's Building the Beloved Community Gala 2021

This year, El Centro de la Raza is hosting their annual Building the Beloved Community Gala virtually to raise vital funds for 43 programs and services for youth, families, and seniors. The YouTube livestream will include updates about the center's work, a look at the year ahead, performances including spoken word by Olisa Enrico, and music by Supersones and Garvaundo Hamilton.

Virtual (free)

SHOPPING

Boma Jewelry x K Banana Pop-Up

Shop a curated selection of accessories from AAPI-owned Boma Jewelry as they host a pop-up for Korean beauty purveyors K Banana with founder Liz Kang Yates. Get ready to settle into a weekend of self-care after picking up some cutesy packaged skincare, makeup, and other products. Savvy shoppers who register for the event via Eventbrite will receive a special gift with their haul.

Boma Jewelry, North Queen Anne (free)

COMEDY

Comedy on Broadway Six Stars Roast Battle!

Witness the stone cold brutality of six Seattle comics as they rip each other to shreds in this roast battle, each vying for the audience-voted title of roast champion.

Jai Thai, Capitol Hill ($7-$12)

Cornucopia: An Improvisational Feast

Seattle's best independent improv groups will aim to leave you in stitches after four 20-minute performances in one show, curated by Jet City's associate artistic director Mike Christensen. This month, Dave Clapper Duo, Carskee, Sweaty Dee, and Murder Fairy and Arson Leprechaun will take the stage.

University Heights Auditorium, U District ($5-$12)

NIGHTLIFE

Bloom ft. Sharlese

Resident "selector" Gag Reflex will be joined by Sharlese to offer a techno-oriented and genre-spanning "cerebral sonic experience" where all are invited to unfurl their limbs like petals and embrace some sick beats.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($11)

Dance Yourself Clean 8 Year Anniversary

Bust out your absolute best moves to tracks from the likes of Toro y Moi, Whethan, Elohim, Odesza, and more in honor of this perennial fave indie dance night's eighth anniversary. You're probably not doing it right if you can't feel the sweat dripping out of your every pore.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($10)

No Chill Hip Hop Night

It's Saturday night, and this is no time to be chill. Twerk it and werk it around two dance floors as veteran DJ Paco spins throwbacks and current hip hop jams.

LoFi, South Lake Union ($10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

CroatiaFest

Learn about the Balkan country through this virtual presentation with music and dance by Klapa Doo Wapella, Radost Folk Ensemble & Dunava Women’s Choir, food demos on cookies and fish stew, author interviews, virtual tours, and more.

Virtual (free)

SUNDAY

SPORTS & RECREATION

Oktoberfest 5K Fun Run/Walk

Bring along your strollers, kids, and dogs for this mostly flat 5K jaunt down Alki Trail which will begin and end at Ounces. Once you've worked for it, partake in the taproom's Oktoberfest-ivities, including plenty of beer on tap (a given), Bavarian food from Zieglers Brat Haus, a screening of the Seahawks game, and more.

Ounces Taproom, North Delridge (free)

GEEK

Parks and Rec Trivia Night

Round up your crew and test your command of knowledge about the Pawnee, Indiana-set sitcom for a chance to win prizes at this trivia night at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse. Bacon, waffles, and Li'l Sebastian sadly not included.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Roosevelt ($5-$7)