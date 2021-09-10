Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 10-12, 2021

Even as the weekend looks like it will be a bit cooler, hinting that fall is just around the corner, there are still some hot events to commemorate the waning days of summer. Celebrate the long-awaited return of Café Racer, which will hopefully give the local music scene a much needed boost, or break the ice at another new venue—the Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex is opening its doors to the public for all things hockey.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Electric Six

The American rock band Electric Six is described as a combination of garage, disco, punk rock, new wave, and metal, giving audiences a genre-defying performance with support from Me Like Bees, Detonator, and Ball Bag.

El Corazón, Eastlake ($15)

Yeti Set Go

A Seattle psychedelic rock trio known for their sense of humor in their music, Yeti Set Go promises that you will "be glad that you left your overpriced studio apartment to enjoy live music the way it was meant to be enjoyed."

The Funhouse, Belltown ($8)

QUEER

Queer Me Out

This panel discussion is centered around the queer community and how it connects to everything from fashion to media and politics. Panelists include Big Freedia, Gayshia Starr, Monseratt Padilla, Daddy Issues and Lee Williams.

W Seattle, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

VISUAL ARTS

In here

Have you ever noticed how a room gradually takes on different characteristics as you spend more time in it? This group show explores our subjective experiences of spaces with work by Molly Magai, Tessa O’Brien, Emil Robinson, Gail Spaien, and Jay Stern.

studio e, Georgetown (free)

PhinneyWood Art Walk: The BIG One

The annual PhinneyWood art walk is back, featuring art in neighborhood businesses. Taking place across several blocks, you can stop by Phinney Books, Ken's Market, and more.

Phinney and Greenwood (free)

MUSIC

Patio Season

The opportunity to see local DJs taking to the Timbre Room Patio is fast coming to a close. On Friday, you can see Aquaphina, Gold Chisme, and Jaderade's Hip Hop BBQ. Then on Saturday, the season comes to a close with MattG, Mike Devlin, and Trevor Little.

Timbre Room, Belltown (free-$5)

COMEDY

Dustin Nickerson

Seattle-born comedian Dustin Nickerson is coming home from the hells of Southern California both to do a couple of shows and also get a glass of water.

Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake ($15)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kraken Community Iceplex Opening Celebration

The time is almost here for hockey in Seattle, and that means the Kraken Community Iceplex is opening their doors to the public for the first time. This family-friendly event will boost excitement for the new team through public skate sessions, stick & puck, and much more.

Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate (free)

FILM

The Maltese Falcon & The Big Lebowski

A double feature opportunity featuring two vastly different noir characters, this film series by Central Cinema is some unique programming. Though that's just my opinion man.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-12)

VISUAL ART

Field of Play

An exhibit of photos by Stephan Jahanshahi that captures the amateur rugby world, this debut solo project showcases "portraits of the athletes who devote themselves to rugby for love of the game and the community it fosters."

Gallery 110, Pioneer Square (free)

Jim Hodges: Selected Work

Work from Spokane artist Jim Hodges will be on display throughout the month. He has shown in galleries throughout the world and is praised for his "approach to capturing experience through such diverse media as collage, light, and reflection."

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

Z.Z. Wei: New Works

The 29th annual exhibit (impressive!) from artist Z.Z. Wei at this local gallery shows paintings that were made "in the face of an ongoing global crisis" and is entitled Rough Road. It "speaks to the difficulties in keeping the inner spirit nourished, the creative process churning and the artistic fires burning."

Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown (free)

Mance Engine: Gifts of Distraction

It's natural to want to scrape hidden meanings from works of art, but this series challenges the viewer to take the sculptural curiosities, assemblages, modified ready-mades, and collages at face value.

BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District (free)

FAIR

Washington State Fair

If you haven't checked out the biggest fair in the state, now is your chance to do it. Friday night will bring an explosive fireworks display and there will be litany of animal events to check out throughout the weekend.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup ($11-$16)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

In Store Event: Bake Away by Sahana Vij

Teen author and baker Sahana Vij will discuss her new book Bake Away, sign copies, and demonstrate a recipe. 100% of the author royalties from book sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Book Larder, Fremont (free)

Café Racer Grand Opening

Drink, dance, and celebrate at the highly anticipated grand opening of the new Café Racer in Capitol Hill. Entertainment will be provided by Velvet Q, Taylar Elizza Beth, Moroccan Dog, Mt Fog and DJ Marvelette.

Café Racer, Capitol Hill ($5-$12)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” John Berry's classic Claudine will be screened this week.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

VISUAL ART

Arts-A-Glow 2021

An art walk with a twist, you can head to Downtown Burien to "discover light installations and murals, visit a new night market and multiple museums, find art in businesses and yarn covered trees with the B-Town Beat, and more!" Attendees are also encouraged to dress in costume if you're into that sort of thing.

Downtown Burien (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

VISUAL ART

Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art

Seven recent artworks by Juventino Aranda, Rokni Haerizadeh, Rose Nestler, Mary Ann Peters, Cauleen Smith, Anthony White, and Ko Kirk Yamahira—all acquired by the museum in 2019—will finally get their spotlight.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Seattle Center Festál presents Music at the Mural

Shake your booty or chill out on the lawn at the last week of this free outdoor concert series presented by Seattle Center Festál. The Djeliyah Band featuring Kouyaté Arts will perform, fusing together traditional Griot music with Afro beat and modern Guinea music.

Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown (free)