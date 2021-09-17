Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 17-19, 2021

As we face a weekend of potential record-breaking rain, it’s clear that summer in Seattle is meeting an abrupt end. But fear not, there is still much to do while keeping dry (and saving money!) this weekend. Stay indoors and feast your eyeballs on the Local Sightings Film Festival or race over to Cafe Racer for a headbangin’ good time. Or perhaps wait for a break in the rain and check out Belltown Rock the Block or Honk Fest West. Just make sure to have your vax card on deck for any indoor events and a sturdy rain jacket for… well, fall in Seattle.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

ACTORS w/ Spirit Award & [brackets]

The Vancouver (the one up north, not down south) post-punk and new-wave quartet ACTORS will take the stage for a show with singer Jason Corbett "crooning reverb augmented by shivering guitars and stark synths."

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($15)

Actionesse, Sweet Creature, Black Ends & Rachaels Children

The beloved Cafe Racer is back with shows galore. This Friday, they've got the punk rock lineup of Actionesse, Sweet Creature, Black Ends, and Rachaels Children.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($5-$15)

Tractor Presents: Petty Party w/ Charity & Matty @ Old Stove Ship Canal

Help raise money for SMASH, a Seattle nonprofit that helps provide free or low-cost health care for musicians, at this benefit concert featuring "irony-free" Tom Petty tribute band Petty Party.

Ship Canal, Ballard ($15)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 – A Black Rift Begins to Yawn

Built upon cinematic abstraction, this film’s dreamlike tone will draw you in. Centered around two former classmates who make a discovery that will forever alter the course of their lives, it is described as a "highly-stylized sci-fi horror film that dements time, place, and identity."

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill and Virtual ($7-$13)

Mogul Mowgli

Riz Ahmed stars as a strong-willed rapper whose life is altered by a new health condition that will forever change his life in this debut narrative feature from award-winning documentarian Bassam Tariq. The Stranger’s Jasmyne Keimig sagely points out: "you get to hear the now Oscar-nominated Ahmed spit rhymes throughout the film, which is worth the price of admission."

Grand Illusion, Capitol Hill ($5-$11)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

MUSIC



King Buffalo

Catch a show from the progressive heavy rock trio as they tour with their fourth EP, Death Star.

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($12.50-$14.50)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Negroni Week 2021

Catch the end of this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari where bars all over the city mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.

Multiple locations

FESTIVAL

Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Downtown Redmond's hub for Mexican culture and arts will proudly display an art exhibition featuring the work of Latino artists across the region. Join the Centro Cultural Mexicano for an opening reception (Fri Sept 17) in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, or view the works at your leisure before the show closes mid-October.

Centro Cultural Mexicano, Redmond (free)

Washington State Fair

If you haven't checked out the biggest fair in the state, now’s your chance to see animal farms (of the non-Orwellian sort), check out art shows and artisan markets, watch a giant pumpkin carving, and of course, partake in carnival rides and deep-fried food.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup ($11-$16)

VISUAL ART

Duane Linklater: mymothersside

This new exhibit features sculptures, video works, and digital prints on linen. It is all part of the artist's vision to "address the contradictions of contemporary Indigenous life within and beyond settler systems of knowledge, representation, and value."

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (free; opening)

Center on Contemporary Art (CoCA) Presents Tell More II

The art in Rajaa Gharbi’s solo exhibition will focus on "socio-linguistic excavations into languages—the Arab, Amazigh and others—with calligraphy to create a lush palette of reds, blues, purples and golds."

Center on Contemporary Art (CoCA), Pioneer Square (free)

Field of Play

An exhibit of photos by Stephan Jahanshahi that captures the amateur rugby world, this debut solo project showcases "portraits of the athletes who devote themselves to rugby for love of the game and the community it fosters."

Gallery 110, Pioneer Square (free)

Jim Hodges: Selected Work

Work from Spokane artist Jim Hodges has been shown in galleries throughout the world and is praised for his "approach to capturing experience through such diverse media as collage, light, and reflection."

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

Seoul Kim: Hand-Colored Etchings

Seoul Kim's playful yet dark prints explore our attachment to objects and the paradoxical feelings of emptiness that can come with surrounding ourselves with stuff.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free)

Z.Z. Wei: New Works

The 29th annual exhibit (impressive!) from artist Z.Z. Wei at this local gallery shows paintings that were made "in the face of an ongoing global crisis" and is entitled Rough Road. It "speaks to the difficulties in keeping the inner spirit nourished, the creative process churning and the artistic fires burning."

Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown (free)

Mance Engine: Gifts of Distraction

It's natural to want to scrape hidden meanings from works of art, but this series challenges the viewer to take the sculptural curiosities, assemblages, modified ready-mades, and collages at face value.

BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District (free)

Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art

Seven recent artworks by Juventino Aranda, Rokni Haerizadeh, Rose Nestler, Mary Ann Peters, Cauleen Smith, Anthony White, and Ko Kirk Yamahira—all acquired by the museum in 2019—will finally get their spotlight.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Dungeons and Drag Queens

Ever wanted to see drag queens play Dungeons and Dragons live? This is your chance. Carson Grubb will keep things lively with improv music as Issah Man Kylie, Mooncakes, and Sugar Darling! go on a quest unlike any other.

Jai Thai, Capitol Hill ($10-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

An afternoon with National Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera

Part of the city-wide MEXAM NW Festival, ArtXchange Gallery and Seattle’s Mexican consulate present the unique privilege of hearing a poetry reading by Juan Felipe Herrera, the first Latino U.S. poet laureate (2015-2017), that "explores the themes in Fulgencio Lazo's exhibition Estrellas del Norte al Sur."

ArtXchange, SoDo (free)

FOOD & DRINK

End of Summer Foodie Fest

Bid farewell to summer with this family-friendly event featuring food pop-ups like Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, Umami Kushi, Mike's Shave Ice, and Eggs Isle. Plus, enjoy tunes from a live DJ, featured drinks, and art from local artists.

The Stone House, Redmond (free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Haute Sauce

Make like Lionel Richie and dance all night long at Q Nightclub’s Haute Sauce event. The LOURAWK, ACE CHICO, SIRACHA, and J4S will help heat up the dance floor.

Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill ($15)

FESTIVALS

Belltown Rock the Block

A true block party, this event highlights Belltown’s vibrant multi-family residential community and will feature live music, food and drinks, games, info booths, and an “Amazing Race” scavenger hunt.

398 Bell Street, Belltown (free)

FundaMental Fest - An outdoor festival & fundraiser celebrating wellness for the entire community.

This "cause-driven" outdoor festival puts the focus on self-care, providing an opportunity to check out relaxation rituals, connect with wellness professionals, and shop from local makers. There will also be live music, raffle prizes, and "tasty treats." Proceeds will benefit the Seattle chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Phinney Neighborhood Center, Phinney Ridge (free)

Honk Fest West

This family-oriented festival gets you in on the brass, percussion, and street band "global renaissance." Eighteen bands will jam in Columbia Park as they celebrate this democratic and ebullient musical genre.

Columbia City (free)

Rainier Beach Farm Fest

Tilth Alliance will host this celebration of urban farming and Southeast Seattle, which will include everything from an Ethiopian coffee ceremony to a Capoeira demo to farmer meet-and-greets and nature walks.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm, Dunlap (free)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 - Rehab Cabin

This dark comedy follows two friends, Chloe and Dominic, who decide to kidnap their favorite celebrity in order to get her clean. As you might suspect, chaos ensues. Both a deconstruction of our celebrity focused culture as well as a character study of two friends drifting apart, this film does it all with a persistent edge.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill and Virtual ($7-$13)

PERFORMANCE

Thermodynamic Flowers Performance

In conjunction with the Henry Art Gallery's new Bodies of Discovery pop-up exhibition in Occidental Square, this choreographed performance will feature dancer Elizabeth Hart and choreography from exhibition artist Naomi Fisher. Press materials further state, "Hart will improvise and interact with Fisher's Thermodynamic Flower sculpture, exploring the relationship between nature and culture."

Occidental Square (free)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias 2021

To commemorate the independence of different countries within the Latin America region, Sea Mar Community Health Centers will present a livestream of multicultural performances (Sat Sept 18), with an in-person health fair the following day.

Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, Highline (free) Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, Highline (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Music & Culture on the Eastrail

A family friendly affair hosted by several community groups, this event boasts a mile of activities along the Eastrail and Sammamish River Trail, plus free food truck vouchers from Simply Desi and Bandidos Mexican Grill, music, and prizes.

Central Connector Park, Redmond (free)