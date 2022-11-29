EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍸 Holiday Drink Week
🍁 November Events
🪶 Native American Heritage Month
🤑 Cheap & Easy
⚽ World Cup
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

Cozy (Non-Boozy) Holiday Beverages to Try in Seattle This Season

Hot Chocolate, Eggnog Lattes, and More
by Julianne Bell
November 29, 2022
Like
Share
Hello Em's cà phê nô-en is topped with Milo peppermint condensed milk, a fluffy pandan egg cloud, and salted candy cane cookie crumble. (Hello Em)
With snow on the forecast this week, it's the perfect time to sip a festive beverage, be it hot chocolate, an eggnog latte, or a peppermint mocha. We've listed some non-alcoholic options for your consideration below, from Hello Em's cà phê nô-en to Theo Chocolate's drinking chocolate. Looking for something with more of a kick? Don't worry, we got you: From December 5–11, we're presenting the The Stranger + EverOut's Inaugural Holiday Drink Week, when you'll be able to try one-of-a-kind holiday cocktails all around the city, available for that week only.


Anchorhead Coffee
Cozy up with a seasonal ginger cookie latte or amaretto caramel latte at this award-winning roaster. Be sure to get one of their trademark "quaffles" (a house-made croissant cinnamon roll waffle) for extra hygge vibes.
Capitol Hill, Downtown, Pike Place, Bellevue
Pickup, dine-in

Bake Shop Add to a List
Settle in with a spicy mocha or hot chocolate with salty whipped cream, preferably paired with a vegan ginger molasses cookie.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Coffeeholic House
This Vietnamese American-owned and -operated cafe has crammed the flavors of a candy cane into its frosty peppermint latte, which is topped off with an extra dollop of fluffy peppermint foam.
Columbia City, Greenwood
Pickup, dine-in

General Porpoise Doughnuts Add to a List
Renee Erickson's doughnut shop is serving up spiced pear lattes with pear and cardamom syrup.  
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Hello Em Add to a List
If you're looking to go all out, treat yourself to Hello Em's cà phê nô-en (Christmas coffee), which includes robusta espresso, Milo peppermint condensed milk, a fluffy pandan egg cloud, and salted candy cane cookie crumble.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in

Kringle's Filling Station Add to a List
Ever had hot chocolate poured from a gas pump? You can enjoy just that at this immersive "holiday experience Add to a List ," in which the jolly Kringle brothers, Otis and Sparky (of the Kris Kringle lineage) open up their magical garage for the holidays. Other attractions include ski-ball, photo ops, and slot cars.
Greenwood
Dine-in

Red Arrow Coffee Add to a List
The Ballard gastropub Brimmer and Heeltap's garden cafe is selling eggnog lattes as well as its homemade aged eggnog, which is available in classic or a turmeric-ginger variation.
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in

The Stonehouse Cafe Add to a List
This week, Rainier Beach's charming service-station-turned-restaurant unveiled its seasonal drink menu, including eggnog lattes, gingerbread lattes, peppermint mochas, and holiday cocoa.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Theo Chocolate Add to a List
On December 15 and 22, Fremont's resident chocolate factory will offer rich drinking chocolate Add to a List for just $4, along with a complimentary handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow. 
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in

You Might Also Like

Cozy (Non-Boozy) Holiday Beverages to Try in Seattle This Season
Hot Chocolate, Eggnog Lattes, and More
The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 28-Dec 4, 2022
The 1975, Patti Smith, and More Top Picks
Coming Soon: The Stranger + EverOut's Inaugural Holiday Drink Week!
Here's Where to Get One-of-a-Kind Cocktails from December 5&ndash;11, 2022
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov 23-27, 2022
Magic in the Market, World Cup Watch Party, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2022 in Seattle
Coffee Beers, Stouts, and More
The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 21-27, 2022
Modest Mouse, Seattle Marathon, and More Top Picks

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!