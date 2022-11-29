Cozy (Non-Boozy) Holiday Beverages to Try in Seattle This Season

Anchorhead Coffee
Cozy up with a seasonal ginger cookie latte or amaretto caramel latte at this award-winning roaster. Be sure to get one of their trademark "quaffles" (a house-made croissant cinnamon roll waffle) for extra hygge vibes.
Capitol Hill, Downtown, Pike Place, Bellevue
Pickup, dine-in
Bake Shop
Settle in with a spicy mocha or hot chocolate with salty whipped cream, preferably paired with a vegan ginger molasses cookie.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Coffeeholic House
This Vietnamese American-owned and -operated cafe has crammed the flavors of a candy cane into its frosty peppermint latte, which is topped off with an extra dollop of fluffy peppermint foam.
Columbia City, Greenwood
Pickup, dine-in
General Porpoise Doughnuts
Renee Erickson's doughnut shop is serving up spiced pear lattes with pear and cardamom syrup.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Hello Em
If you're looking to go all out, treat yourself to Hello Em's cà phê nô-en (Christmas coffee), which includes robusta espresso, Milo peppermint condensed milk, a fluffy pandan egg cloud, and salted candy cane cookie crumble.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in
Kringle's Filling Station
Ever had hot chocolate poured from a gas pump? You can enjoy just that at this immersive "holiday experience," in which the jolly Kringle brothers, Otis and Sparky (of the Kris Kringle lineage) open up their magical garage for the holidays. Other attractions include ski-ball, photo ops, and slot cars.
Greenwood
Dine-in
Red Arrow Coffee
The Ballard gastropub Brimmer and Heeltap's garden cafe is selling eggnog lattes as well as its homemade aged eggnog, which is available in classic or a turmeric-ginger variation.
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in
The Stonehouse Cafe
This week, Rainier Beach's charming service-station-turned-restaurant unveiled its seasonal drink menu, including eggnog lattes, gingerbread lattes, peppermint mochas, and holiday cocoa.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Theo Chocolate
On December 15 and 22, Fremont's resident chocolate factory will offer rich drinking chocolate for just $4, along with a complimentary handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in