Eight Places to Find Croffles in the Seattle Area

One Bite Cafe, Bebop Waffle Shop, and More
by Julianne Bell
November 7, 2023
What could be better than the union of croissants and waffles? (Loli Waffle)
For the uninitiated, "croffles" is a delightful portmanteau of "croissants" and "waffles," referring to a hybrid delicacy first popularized in South Korea. Buttery, flaky pastry dough is smashed to crispy caramelized perfection inside a sizzling-hot waffle iron, then loaded with any number of sweet or savory toppings. If that sounds like something you'd like to introduce into your world ASAP, you're in the right place. Below are eight places to find croffles in the Seattle area.

Loli Waffle List (Bellevue)

Our Place Dessert Cafe List (Edmonds)

