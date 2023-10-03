Everything We Can't Wait to Eat and Drink in Seattle During October

HIGHLIGHTS

Atulea

I'm unabashedly enamored of this adorable tea shop on Capitol Hill (they're also slated to open a location on Phinney Ridge soon!) and often bribe myself into going for a walk or running errands on the weekend by treating myself to a special little drink there. Their new fall menu offers more of the same excellence I've come to expect from them, with drinks like banana milk lattes (made with Korean banana milk), peach ginger rooibos cheese tea (a great option if you're hyper-sensitive to caffeine like me), hojicha chocolate soft serve, and genmaicha hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows. They even carry reusable glass tumblers and hand-crocheted slings now, so you can tote your beverage around in eco-friendly style.

Capitol Hill

Doce Donut Co.

Family-owned Doce Donut Co. sprang onto Seattle's burgeoning doughnut scene last spring and quickly set themselves apart from the pack with their 24-hour-raised brioche dough and distinctive Latin American-inspired flavors. (Unsurprisingly, they sell out on a daily basis.) Their lineup this month looks particularly enticing, boasting a fresh strawberry-glazed number with rainbow sprinkles that looks like the stuff of Homer Simpson's dreams, a nod to the classic pumpkin spice latte with thick caramel sauce and Fulcrum Coffee Roasters espresso whipped cream, a tangy key lime custard doughnut topped with torched meringue and a lemon drop, and a cozy chocolate stout variation with Fremont Brewing Imperial Oatmeal Stout-spiked ganache and crushed pretzels. After a trip to Mexico City last month, I'm also excited to relive the best parts of my vacation via their guava con queso and passionfruit crème brûlée flavors.

Fremont

Navy Strength's Nightmare on Wall Street

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.

Belltown

Rachel's Bagels and Burritos at Night

Bagels in the morning, bagels in the evening, bagels at suppertime...when bagels (and burritos!) are on this Ballard joint's new nocturnal menu, you can have them anytime! For the month of October, Rachel's Bagels & Burritos will open each Wednesday night, serving spent grain pretzel pizza bagels and tortilla-wrapped delights stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, spicy lime shallots, sour cream, and your choice of filling, with options ranging from braised brisket to smoked chicken and kimchi. If you're craving a cozy night in, simply pick up one of their DIY nacho kits and a can or two of Elliott Bay Brewing 's Fresh Hop IPA and call it a day.

Ballard

Temple Pastries

This lamination-obsessed bakery in the Central District is really going all out for its fall menu, which contains returning fan favorites like the savory sweet potato and furikake croissant, the pumpkin cheesecake croissant, the coffee hazelnut doughnut, and the salted caramel cronut (described as the "incredible culinary experience of a soft and layered fried croissant topped with a crisp, shattering caramel"—okay!!). Other offerings include creepy-cute mini monster cakes, a honeynut squash custard doughnut, a decadent chocolate pear cake, a salty-sweet butterscotch popcorn cruffin with miso caramel, and some lovely autumn-hued macarons with painterly brushstrokes. Go forth and get pastry flakes all over yourself with wild abandon.

Central District

