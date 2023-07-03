Five Last-Minute Things To Do for the Fourth of July 2023 in Seattle

Haven't made Fourth of July plans yet? It's not too late! Below, you'll find our top picks for last-minute ways to spend the holiday, including plenty of places to find fireworks, whether you're staying in Seattle or getting a little further out of town.

🎆 = Includes a fireworks display

🎆 Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth 2023

As Meg van Huygen wrote last year, "Seattle's OG Fourth of July celebration is so popular that they don’t even bother putting 'July' in the event name, because everybody knows what’s up." Seafair’s annual, nationally recognized fireworks show comes complete with pyrotechnics exploding up above Lake Union and “choreographed” to a very loud pre-recorded musical score. Gas Works Park is the traditional spot to watch it from, where you'll find beer gardens, scads of food vendors, live bands, and a glow-in-the-dark dance party. On the other side of the lake at Lake Union Park, you'll find a slightly more laidback vibe with food trucks, a bar, and a DJ, plus a darker sky view of the fireworks—though they'll still be choreographed to the music. You can also watch it from the lake, if you're lucky enough to have access to a boat!

(Gas Works Park & Lake Union Park)

🎆 Bellevue Family 4th

Bop along to live music and grab grub from over 20 on-site food trucks while you celebrate the nation's founders, or whatever. Thirty-one years strong, Bellevue Family 4th is one of those safe, fam-friendly gatherings that reminds you that picnicking in a big crowd is actually kinda fun. Throughout the afternoon, blues, rock, and folk acts will take the stage, but make sure to stick around until 10:05 pm for a "spectacular" fireworks show, which will be synchronized with a live performance by Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. LC

(Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue, free)

4th of July at McMenamins Anderson School

The quirky McMenamins hotel housed in a former Bothell school will celebrate Independence Day with "toe-tapping, finger-snapping live music" by retro Americana-influenced musician Yotes and revivalist rock 'n' roller Dain Norman. Plus, Bothell's Fourth of July Parade will march right past the property, giving you the opportunity to wave flags and witness all the patriotic pomp. If you're feeling peckish, Anderson School's Tavern on the Square will sate your appetite with plenty of "Stars and Stripes" specials. Don't forget to check out the onsite movie theater and swimming pool. JB

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

The Shining

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so head to this Fourth of July Ball at the Overlook Hotel, aka the Beacon, for Stanley Kubrick's slow-burn masterpiece. The Shining's spine-chilling setting, full of lonely halls and snowy mazes, should help keep you cool on a hot summer eve. Adapted from the Stephen King psychological horror novel, the flick owes at least some of its dramatic effect to the Pacific Northwest, too—it features the iconic exterior of the Timberline Lodge. Also, if you need more convincing, Shelley Duvall is in it. You're welcome. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Hecklevision: Top Gun

Nothing quite says America like a wealthy Scientologist in Ray-Bans, so this screening of '86 pro-military bro fest Top Gun seems like a no-brainer (where you can really turn off your brain). Sit back and enjoy the familiar tale of a cocky naval pilot and a hottie instructor, or razz the so-bad-it's-bad flick by texting your hecklesome comments, which will be shared onscreen. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $13)

MORE FREE EVENTS

100th Burien Independence Day Parade

(Burien, 3–5 pm)

38th Annual Naturalization Ceremony

(Seattle Center, 12 pm)

Auburn 4th of July Festival

(Les Gove Park, 11 am–4 pm)

Bainbridge Island Grand Old 4th of July

(Bainbridge Island, 7 am–5 pm)

Bothell Fourth of July Parade & Pancake Breakfast

(Bothell, 8:30 am)

Celebrate Kirkland 4th of July

(Kirkland, 10:30 am–2 pm)

An Edmonds Kind of 4th

(Edmonds, 8 am)

🎆 Everett's Fourth of July Festival 2023

(Legion Park, 3–10:30 pm)

Issaquah Down Home 4th of July

(Front Street, 11 am–2 pm)

🎆 Oak Harbor Old Fashioned 4th of July

(Downtown Oak Harbor, 12–10 pm)

Red, White & Blues Festival

(Federal Way Community Center, 4–10:30 pm)

🎆 SeaTac Family Fourth of July Celebration

(Angle Lake Park, 1–10 pm)

🎆 Tacoma’s 4th of July Summer Blast

(Ruston Way Waterfront, 12–10 pm)

🎆 The Carnation 4th of July Celebration

(Carnation & Remlinger Farms, 8 am–10:15 pm)

West Seattle 4th of July Kids Parade

(Hamilton Viewpoint, 10 am)