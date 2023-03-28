Five Menus to Check Out for Plate of Nations 2023 in Seattle

Bang Bang Kitchen Like Add to a List
Sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos (the former owners of the dearly departed Cafe Pettirosso) pay homage to their native New Mexico at this homey restaurant and bar in Othello. That means lots and lots of smoky, spicy Hatch chiles—a prized pepper grown in the Hatch valley and served with all manner of New Mexican cuisine. During Plate of Nations, you can snag a covetable meal for two with chips; a choice of salsa or Hatch chile queso; chicken wings or fried Brussels sprouts; four enchiladas with your choice of up to two proteins (green chile chicken, seasoned ground beef, jackfruit al pastor, or tofu chorizo); a side of red rice; and a side of slow-cooked pinto beans, all for the very respectable price of $35.
Othello
Pickup, dine-in
Flavors at this cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor run the gamut from passionfruit guava to banana pudding to salted caramel swirl. Indecisive diners and fans of variety can try six different large scoops at once with the business's "flight bowl," which is available during Plate of Nations with one or two pints of your choice for $25 or $35.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, dine-in
In a video from Buzzfeed's "Worth It" series, two taste testers set out to try salmon from three different restaurants in Seattle at varying price points. They found that the $8.50 meal from this humble Rainier Valley fish-and-chips shop had the best value compared to much spendier dishes at Ivar's Salmon House and AQUA by El Gaucho. What makes Emerald City Fish & Chips so good? Owner Stevie Allen, a Seattle native whose family hails from New Orleans, dredges the fish in a gluten-free corn-flour breading before it hits the fryer to create a thin, crispy, chewy golden coat that lets the flavors shine through. For Plate of Nations, the restaurant is offering a catfish or shrimp po'boy, large chowder, and drink for $25 or a sample platter, large chowder, and two drinks for $35.
Mount Baker
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
This local gem earned a spot on a list of the top 20 Black-owned barbecue spots in the nation, compiled by James Beard Award-winning author and barbecue expert Adrian Miller in his book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue. (Considering that Miller sampled barbecue at over 200 restaurants across the country to research his book, this is no faint praise.) The restaurant is run by husband-and-wife team Erasto “Red” Jackson, who specializes in soul food and a style of barbecue that incorporates influences from Texas, Memphis, and Kansas City, and Lelieth Jackson, who is of Jamaican descent and the mastermind behind the restaurant's Jamaican dishes. Fans love the ribs, the mac and cheese, the jerk chicken, the brisket, the rum cake, and the banana pudding. Enjoy any chicken or pork meal with a large drink for $25 or an oxtail or fish meal with a large drink and dessert for $35 during Plate of Nations.
Columbia City
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Former Stranger staffer Angela Garbes waxed poetic about Vientiane's spicy Lao sausage back in 2016, writing, "The meat is succulent, but also gritty and redolent of lemongrass, with lots of red chili flakes and cilantro, and a dark, fiery dipping sauce made with fish sauce and even more fresh chilies. They're absolutely thrilling." Try it for yourself during Plate of Nations with a side of sticky rice, spicy dipping sauce, tod mun pla (deep-fried Thai fish cakes with fresh fish paste, long beans, red curry paste, and lime leaves), and the drink of your choice for $25. Alternatively, opt for the Laos beef jerky, sticky rice, papaya salad with crab, and chicken larb for $35.
Hillman City
Pickup, dine-in
Five Menus to Check Out for Plate of Nations 2023 in Seattle
Shareable Menus from March 24-April 9
March 28, 2023
Each spring, the MLK Business Association's dining promo Plate of Nations presents a two-week-long opportunity to sample the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable menus priced at $25 and $35. They promise that this year's lineup is set to be "the best yet," with over 30 restaurants participating from March 24-April 9. If you're not sure where to start, we've taken the liberty of curating five of our favorite spots on the list, from Bang Bang Kitchen to Vientiane Grocery, but we encourage you to get out there and explore the neighborhood's many culinary gems. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.