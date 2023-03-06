Five Seattle-Area Irish Pubs That Are Worth a Visit

Did you know that the Emerald City is in one of the most Irish counties in the US? In a recent study conducted by the US Census Bureau, King County ranked 10th on the list of counties with the most Irish Americans, with approximately 200,000 residents or 9.1 percent of the county’s population claiming some Irish ancestry. Knowing that, it's no surprise that we also have our fair share of Irish pubs. Though we're never unhappy to be drinking a Guinness in a cozy bar, there are a few places that stand out amongst the crowd. Here are our favorites.

Shawn O’Donnell’s

There’s a quiet grace to Shawn O’Donnell’s that one can respect. Yes, it’s a chain, but a small one, and it’s family-owned, by a real dude named Shawn O’Donnell from Mountlake Terrace and his family. It’s also super chill in there, with lots of dark wood and vintage knickknacks from the old country. St. Paddy’s Day here has Irish trad music and dance performances all day long, plus deals on food and drinks, which are modestly priced for Fremont to begin with—and the corned beef and cabbage is legit. But yeah, it’s the reserved ambience that we like best about Shawn O’Don’s. No frills, it just is what it is. Also, they have a phone on the wall that’s shaped like Ireland.

Fremont

Mulleady’s

Mulleady’s has the greatest sausage roll in Seattle, game over. No other contenders can touch it. We’re not sure how they get that much butter into the puff pastry, but it’s like if a neutron star were packed with butter instead of, uh, neutrons. It’s also chopped into several pieces, which is sorta weird, but we don’t care. Best sausage roll. Mulleady’s also has a truly beautiful, truly enormous carved mahogany bar in the downstairs space, and the crowd here is always fun —there’s a couple locals who are into the cat show circuit, which makes for some great eavesdropping. On St. Patrick’s Day, they’re having a big party with both the upstairs and downstairs bars open, along with food and drink specials (including those sausage rolls). It’s gonna be a good, friendly time.

Interbay/Magnolia

Conor Byrne

Open since 1904, Conor Byrne (fka The Owl) is a Ballard legend, not only for its cozy pubbiness but also for its live music scene. Headliners aside, the bar’s open mic night has long been a proving ground for countless now-famous Seattle bands; it’s like hanging out at a laid-back party in the living room of someone who has a piano and a sound system (and portraits of James Joyce on their walls). As such, Conor Byrne has a kickass lineup for St. Patrick’s Day, including Sam Russell & the Harborrats (playing all U2 covers!), Belfast Bandits, Crumac, Cascadia Pipe Band, Evergreen Irish Dancers, CuChúlainn, Reel Green, and Conor Dunworley. And of course, owner Diarmuid Cullen, of the bands Mooncalf and the Actual Tigers, who’s lived in Seattle since childhood, was born in Dublin. Sounds pretty fuckin’ Irish.

Ballard

Kate’s Pub

Jury’s out on whether Kate’s intends to be an Irish pub, but it ticks all the boxes. It’s got the fairytale cottagecore vibes, the awesome pub grub, a FANTASTIC happy hour (half off all food!), as well as Whiskey Wednesdays (half off all whiskeys AND Scotch). But if it’s not specifically an Irish pub, it definitely LARPs as one every year when March rolls around. These folks go all out for the holiday, with every surface absolutely dripping in St. Patrick’s Day paraphernalia and an all-day cóisir. The fun starts at 11 a.m. with live Irish music, food and drink specials, games, prizes, and general good-time bedlam. Load up on an order of Huge Pub-Style Fish & Chips—that’s its name—and then get to work. You’ve got some partyin’ to do.

Wallingford

Sully’s Snowgoose Saloon

Not to be confused with Sully’s sans the snow goose, up on the Queen Anne Hilltop, Sully’s Snowgoose Saloon looks like it was plucked out of The Banshees of Inisherin, off a green cliff in the Irish countryside, and flung down on busy Phinney Avenue. With its Anhalt-esque Tudor Revival architecture, it’s a contender for coziest bar in town. Dogs are welcome, the popcorn is free, and there’s a wonderful old fireplace, because the bar started life as somebody’s house in 1924. It was also one of the first six licensed taverns in Seattle following the end of Prohibition in 1933. The crowd at the Goose is extremely tight, and everyone seems to know one another—but you’ll fit right in.

Phinney Ridge

Honorable mention:

The George & Dragon Pub

The George ‘n’ Drag is a British pub, not an Irish pub, but they do St. Patrick’s Day just as hard. It’s also a soccer pub, so hooliganism comes with the price of admission. (There’s no actual price of admission. It’s a saying.) For years, this place had a reputation for being a little grotty, but since it got bought in 2021, the new owners have cleaned it up a LOT. The G&D still tends to get rowdy, but hey, the food is great and served late, and the cocktail list is surprisingly lovely. St. Patrick’s Day is all about corned beef here—sometimes served in taco form—which are on special “until the briskets run out,” along with Irish beer and Tullamore D.E.W. Or you can keep it English with a pretty, raspberry-y Queen’s Bathwater and a full English breakfast, sit pretty, and watch the pandemonium unfold.

Fremont