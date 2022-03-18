Florals? For Spring? Yes, at These Plant Sales, Cherry Blossom Displays, and Other 2022 Events in Seattle

PLANT SALES

* = Recommended

MARCH

MARCH 25–27

Spring Ephemeral Plant Sale

(Kruckeberg Botanic Garden)

MARCH 26–27

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden)

APRIL

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Rainier Beach Community Seed Swap

(Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands)

Puget Sound Gesneriad Society Show & Sale

(Volunteer Park Conservatory)

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association Public Plant Sale

(Volunteer Park Conservatory)

Northwestern Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society Plant Sale

(Bellevue Botanical Garden)

*Spring Plant Sale

(Seattle Audubon Society)

APRIL 14–30

Lake Washington Institute of Technology Spring Plant Sale

(Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

Soos Creek Spring Plant Sale

(Soos Creek Botanical Gardens)

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

*Handmade & Homegrown Seattle Spring Market and Plant Sale

(Second Use Building Materials)

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Snohomish Garden Club Plant Sale

(The Farm at Swan's Trail)

ALL MONTH

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden)

MAY

SUNDAY, MAY 1

NW Perennial Alliance Spring Plant Sale

(Bellevue Botanical Garden)

MAY 6–7

Sno-Valley Senior Center Annual Plant Sale

(Sno-Valley Senior Center)

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Eastside Fuchsia Society Plant Sale

(Bellevue Botanical Garden)

*Kubota Garden Spring Plant Sale

(Kubota Garden)

Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation Plant Sale

(McCollum Park)

Woodinville Garden Club Plant Sale

(Woodinville Alliance Church)

MAY 6–8

*Edible Plant Sale and 2022 Early Bird Edible Plant Sale

(Seattle Tilth)

ALL MONTH

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden)

OTHER EVENTS

DAFFODILS

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Daffodil Day 2022

What better marker of spring is there than the cheery yellow blooms of daffodils? Celebrate the shift in seasons at Pike Place Market’s 25th Annual Daffodil Day. Grab a free bouquet of fragrant daffodils, all grown within a 100-mile radius at family-run farms like Shong Chao’s Farm, Pa Garden, Woodinville Valley Farm, and Neng Garden. Market to MOHAI will also be present to share information on a pleasant walking path leading to the shores of Lake Union.

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market, free)

THROUGH MARCH 31

La Conner Daffodil Festival 2022

The eighth annual La Conner Daffodil Festival welcomes the "golden trumpets" of spring with flower sales from the local Kiwanis around town, as well as this handy map of places to see blooms. Plus, on March 26, there will be a Daffodil Pet Parade and costume contest.

(La Conner, free)

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Daffodil Parade 2022

Daffodil-bedecked community floats will parade through four Pierce County cities in one day: Tacoma (10:15 am), Puyallup (12:45 pm), Sumner (2:30 pm), and Orting (5 pm).

(Pierce County, free)

CHERRY BLOSSOMS

MARCH

UW Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossom trees in the University of Washington quad bloom like crazy this time of year, but, for the last two years, campus officials have been discouraging large crowds from gathering to see them. But, as Charles Mudede wrote for The Stranger, "This year, the University of Washington is actually 'encouraging people to come to campus to view the blossoms.' Why? Because it has finally realized that these trees like being looked at, like basking in a lot of the attention. It's this kind of thing: 'See my flowers... Aren't they just beautiful... I tried to make them a little more pink this year... Do you think it works?' UW urban forest specialist Sara Shores on KIRO Newsradio: 'I think the trees miss their admirers... [So come and see them.] You can make up for lost time.'” As of March 17, they've just started blooming for the season—check the webcam before you head out for a sneak preview.

MARCH 25–APRIL 10

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run on March 26 or 27.

(University District)

APRIL 8–10

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

In appreciation of the 1,000 cherry trees gifted to Seattle by Prime Minister Takeo Miki 40 years ago, the annual Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of Japanese culture. It's the oldest in the Seattle Center Festál series, featuring live performances, Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations, ikebana displays, food, and more.

(Seattle Center)

TULIPS

APRIL 1–30

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

OTHER FLORA

SATURDAY, MARCH 19 & FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Washington State Parks Free Days

Normally, it costs about $12 for a one-day parks pass (or $30 for an annual pass) but for a few days every year the parking is free — which is another way of saying the lots may be full before you’re even up and out of bed. The closest one is Saint Edward State Park, as well as Bridle Trails in Kirkland, but Anderson Lake State Park in the Olympic Peninsula is particularly great for spring wildflowers, according to the Washington Trails Association.

(Various locations)

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Blue Poppy Day 2022

Walk through a Himalayan Blue Poppy meadow, shop at an art market, and enjoy live music performances at this celebration of "the natural beauty and talent in bloom in South Puget Sound."

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden)

BOTANIC GARDENS

SEATTLE PROPER

Dunn Gardens

Designed by the Olmsted Brothers in the early 1900s (they also designed Volunteer Park and NYC's Central Park!), Dunn Gardens' dense groupings of trees, shrub-bordered lawns, and woodland paths check all the boxes for a pleasant jaunt.

Broadview

Kubota Garden

Founded in the 1920s by Fujitaro Kubota and declared a public park in the late '80s after his family's decade-long pursuit (which, for the record, followed several other instances of the Kubota family being barred from purchasing land in their own name following WWII-era Japanese American incarnation in Washington), this 20-acre garden honors both traditional Japanese landscaping and Pacific Northwest-native flora and fauna, boasting tranquil ponds and towering conifers galore. It also has a resident pheasant, Thurston Howell III, who struts around in his rainbow plumage like he owns the place.

Rainier Beach

Washington Park Arboretum

Whether you go during cherry blossom season or in the dead of winter, there's always an eyeful of plant life at the arbo, a joint project of the University of Washington, Seattle Parks and Recreation, and the Arboretum Foundation. While it's not far from the main drag of Madison Avenue or the city-burbs of Denny-Blaine, straying from the perimeter paths and into the forested area of the park blocks out any sign of the city, making it ideal for the cooped-up and car-less. While you're in the neighborhood, make a stop by the Volunteer Park Conservatory , too.

Madison Park

NORTH

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

The legacy of horticultural couple Arthur and Mareen Kruckeberg (he was a professor of botany at UW, she was an avid gardener who founded the garden's onsite nursery) lives on at this Shoreline woodland garden, which features both PNW-native plants and exotic varieties of flora from around the world. While their hours are limited (Friday-Sunday from 10 am-5 pm from November to February and 10 am-3 pm from March to October), admission is free. If you prefer a naturalistic vibe over a manicured one, this is a worthy venture just beyond city limits. If Kruckerburg's nursery doesn't have what you're looking for, head to Sky Nursery for a variety of early spring blooms, like lavender-hued Pericallis.

Shoreline

EAST

Bellevue Botanical Garden

Our neighbor to the east sometimes gets flack for its mall vibes, but don't let that stop you from visiting its gorgeous botanical garden (or its art museum , for that matter), which is just east of downtown in Wilburton Hill Park. In addition to its Fuschia Garden cultivated by the Eastside Fuchsia Society, its Native Discovery Garden teeming with PNW plants, and its Pacific Rim-inspired Yao Garden, the complex (which is free and open daily until dusk) has two short loop trails that lead you through meadows and wetlands.

Bellevue

WEST

Bainbridge Gardens

Accessible from Seattle by ferry (or by car, if you want to take the long way around, which makes for a two-hour-ish road trip), this six-acre, family-owned garden and nursery is stocked with large trees, native plants, unusual varieties of shrubs, and bonsai, plus houseplants and garden art for sale if you're inspired by what you see. Their spring seedlings have only just arrived, but for now you can soothe your grey winter soul by seeking out their pansies, hellebores, and winter daphne.

Bainbridge Island

Bloedel Reserve

Looking to graduate from public parks to a full-blown nature reserve? Virginia and Prentice Bloedel's 150-acre forest, influenced by "the conservation movement and Asian philosophy," has a mission to "provide refreshment and tranquility in the presence of natural beauty," featuring over 23 different landscapes along a two-mile paved loop. Note that, since it's not a public park, the reserve doesn't allow pets (other than assistant dogs), beverages (other than water), or picnicking on the grounds.

Bainbridge Island