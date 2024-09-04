Four Pizzerias in Seattle with Perfect Salads



Cornelly

The popular wood-fired pizzeria serves an excellently executed chicory Caesar that's virtually earned its own cult following, with crisp romaine, red onions, and radicchio toosed in a creamy garlic anchovy dressing, and showered with fluffy pecorino romano and craggy sourdough breadcrumbs. The refreshing bitterness of the radicchio is an ideal foil for slice after slice of pizza.

Capitol Hill



Delancey and Dino's Tomato Pie

The famed "Jersey salad" found at Brandon Pettit's establishments hearkens back to his memories of childhood pizza parlors in the Garden State, piled high with lettuce, shredded red cabbage, grana, croutons, and a vinegary Italian-ish dressing.

Ballard, Capitol Hill



Moto Pizza

The self-proclaimed "odd pizza" purveyor just rolled out delivery service and added two new salads to its menu to round out your meal: a Caesar with lettuce, breadcrumbs AND croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parm, and lemon and a Caprese with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic, olive oil, fresh basil, and celery seasoning.

Edmonds, Belltown, West Seattle



Stevie's Famous

This spot in Burien and Beacon Hill has accrued tons of hype for its naturally leavened pies and even won Seattle Times' recent city-wide pizza smackdown, but I'd argue its perfect Caesar salad is worthy of praise all on its own. Stevie's takes fresh baby gem lettuce and tosses it with just the right amount of dressing, with crispy sourdough crumbs and a dusting of grana. Their chop salad also evokes classic pizzeria side salads with shredded romaine, diced cucumbers, chickpeas, pickled peppers, roasted cherry tomatoes, briny green olives, fresh mozzarella cubes, ribbons of salami, and red wine vinaigrette and can be modified to be vegetarian or vegan.

Burien, Beacon Hill



BONUS: B-Side Foods

Okay, so B-Side isn't a pizzeria, but their tangy "pizza salad" definitely merits a mention simply because it's so pizza-adjacent. Featuring mixed greens, mozzarella pearls, tart fermented cherry tomatoes, pecorino, house dressing, and crunchy breadcrumbs, it's like all the best flavors of pizza crammed into a tangle of textural delights that you'll want to eat on repeat.

Capitol Hill