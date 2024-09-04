EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
🍎 September Events
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food & Drink

Four Pizzerias in Seattle with Perfect Salads

Come for the Slices, Stay for the Leafy Greens
by Julianne Bell
September 4, 2024
|
Like
Dive into a zippy chop salad at Stevie's Famous. (Stevie's Famous)
You know what's one of the best, yet underrated, parts of going out for pizza? The salads, which tend to be zesty, punchy, and fresh to balance out the heaviness of molten cheese-covered pies. I was first introduced to the concept of "pizzeria salad" via cookbook author Julia Turshen's excellent recipe and have since found some favorites around town—here are a few salads that pair perfectly with a slice but are also good enough to enjoy by themselves.


Cornelly List
The popular wood-fired pizzeria serves an excellently executed chicory Caesar that's virtually earned its own cult following, with crisp romaine, red onions, and radicchio toosed in a creamy garlic anchovy dressing, and showered with fluffy pecorino romano and craggy sourdough breadcrumbs. The refreshing bitterness of the radicchio is an ideal foil for slice after slice of pizza.
Capitol Hill

Delancey List and Dino's Tomato Pie List
The famed "Jersey salad" found at Brandon Pettit's establishments hearkens back to his memories of childhood pizza parlors in the Garden State, piled high with lettuce, shredded red cabbage, grana, croutons, and a vinegary Italian-ish dressing.
Ballard, Capitol Hill

Moto Pizza
The self-proclaimed "odd pizza" purveyor just rolled out delivery service and added two new salads to its menu to round out your meal: a Caesar with lettuce, breadcrumbs AND croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parm, and lemon and a Caprese with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic, olive oil, fresh basil, and celery seasoning.
Edmonds, Belltown, West Seattle 

Stevie's Famous
This spot in Burien and Beacon Hill has accrued tons of hype for its naturally leavened pies and even won Seattle Times' recent city-wide pizza smackdown, but I'd argue its perfect Caesar salad is worthy of praise all on its own. Stevie's takes fresh baby gem lettuce and tosses it with just the right amount of dressing, with crispy sourdough crumbs and a dusting of grana. Their chop salad also evokes classic pizzeria side salads with shredded romaine, diced cucumbers, chickpeas, pickled peppers, roasted cherry tomatoes, briny green olives, fresh mozzarella cubes, ribbons of salami, and red wine vinaigrette and can be modified to be vegetarian or vegan.
Burien, Beacon Hill

BONUS: B-Side Foods List
Okay, so B-Side isn't a pizzeria, but their tangy "pizza salad" definitely merits a mention simply because it's so pizza-adjacent. Featuring mixed greens, mozzarella pearls, tart fermented cherry tomatoes, pecorino, house dressing, and crunchy breadcrumbs, it's like all the best flavors of pizza crammed into a tangle of textural delights that you'll want to eat on repeat.
Capitol Hill

You Might Also Like

Four Pizzerias in Seattle with Perfect Salads
Come for the Slices, Stay for the Leafy Greens
The Top 43 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 3–8, 2024
AFROPUNK Seattle, Jesmyn Ward, and More
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: September 2024
Childish Gambino, Local Sightings Film Festival, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Labor Day Weekend: Aug 30–Sept 2, 2024
Seattle Indies Expo, Aquí Mercado, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Halal Bagels, Dim Sum, and A Brazilian Steakhouse
August 30, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Back to the Future, David Nihill, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for August 29

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me