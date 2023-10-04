EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Activities

Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops

Artists All Over Town Are Offering Special Flash Deals
by Janey Wong and Shannon Lubetich
October 4, 2023
|
Like
Mark Friday the 13th with some fresh ink.  (Allef Vinicius via Unsplash)

It’s a longstanding tradition for tattoo artists and shops to offer $13 tattoos for one day only in honor of Friday the 13th. These days, it’s rare to find anyone sticking to the original price, but many places still celebrate and offer special flash design deals. Whether you’re looking to get your first ink or you need to find space for your latest addition, we’ve compiled a list where you can go get tatted as part of the occasion.

Anchor Tattoo at The Odd Sea
 List Anchor Tattoo and Dylon Munoz are hosting a flash event at The Odd Sea starting noon Friday “til we’re done!” Cash is preferred, and tats are arms and legs only. Check Instagram for flash sheet previews.
Ballard

Jackson Street Tattoo Company
 List Tattoos will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to close. The shop has some special designs up their sleeves, which will be priced at $100-$150.
Pioneer Square

Side Quest Tattoo
 Remind List This Capitol Hill parlor is offering flash specials the entire weekend with both black and color options, by appointment only. Designs start at $100, and require a $50 deposit. Reach out to your favorite artist to book!
Capitol Hill

Skin and Soul Tattoo
 List This Bellevue shop is going all out for Friday the 13th, offering walk-in flash tattoos for $113-$213 from 11 am to midnight (just no hands or faces!) in addition to piercing and jewelry specials, a $33 tooth gem special, and an art sale. Flash sheets can be viewed on the shop’s Instagram stories.
Bellevue

Super Genius Tattoo
 List Running from noon to 10 pm on Friday, Super Genius is offering designs from 14 artists starting at $50. There are no appointments or tickets, so come prepared to wait in line and bring cash!
Capitol Hill

Homage Tattoo
 List This Tacoma shop, which has participated in years past, has teased “all-new, bigger designs to choose from” this year. Keep your eyes peeled on the shop’s Instagram account for more details.
Tacoma

Ravens Claw Tattoo
 List Stop by from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday to get tattooed and check out Ravens Claw’s new merch drop. The shop is accepting walk-ins only, and tattoo slots are first-come, first-served. All artists in the shop are participating, check Instagram for their designs.
Tacoma

West Seattle Tattoo
 List In addition to having special flash designs of varying prices to choose from, this shop is shaking things up by having customers play Plinko to unlock a discounted $113 price. Wherever your disc lands will determine which original design (there will be one from each of the shop’s six artists) you’ll get.
West Seattle

Know of another participating artist or shop? Give us a shout at and we'll add it to the list!

