Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops

It’s a longstanding tradition for tattoo artists and shops to offer $13 tattoos for one day only in honor of Friday the 13th. These days, it’s rare to find anyone sticking to the original price, but many places still celebrate and offer special flash design deals. Whether you’re looking to get your first ink or you need to find space for your latest addition, we’ve compiled a list where you can go get tatted as part of the occasion. Don't forget your photo ID!

Hidden Hand Tattoo

Shop artists will fire up their tattoo guns all day long—noon to 8 pm, to be exact. Tattoos are cash only, priced at $130+, and are available for arm and leg placements.

Fremont

Minds Eye Tattoo Studio

Minds Eye’s three artists will run flash deals on Friday; time slots are available for booking and walk-ins will be accepted.

Tacoma

Nightshade Tattoo

Seattle’s "mom ‘n’ pop tattoo shop" will start a sign-up sheet for flash specials at 12:30 pm—you will be contacted for a 40-minute time slot once the artist becomes available. If the artist is unable to fulfill a timeslot on the 13th, customers will be allowed to book the following day or on another day of their choosing. All designs are $131, “palm-sized,” black-and-grey, and for arm or leg placement only.

Uptown

​​Not Occult Tattoo

Seattle tattoo collective Not Occult is ready to adorn your “meat suit” with creepy-cute flash—we’re loving these Halloween-ready Sanrio characters. Cash is preferred but digital payment will be accepted with taxes and fees included.

Central District

Ravens Claw Tattoo

Stop by starting at 10 am on Friday to get tattooed. The shop will accept walk-ins only (and cash only!) with prices ranging from $60-$150. Keep an eye on the shop’s Instagram for flash sheets.

Tacoma

Seattle Tattoo Emporium

You’ll have three whole days (Friday–Sunday) to get inked with a Friday the 13th tattoo at this old-school parlor that’s been running for 80+ years. Staying on brand with the “emporium” name, the shop is offering hundreds of designs at reduced prices.

Capitol Hill

Side Quest Tattoo

This Capitol Hill parlor is offering black and color flash specials from Friday through Sunday. Hold your spot by putting down a $50 deposit—each artist is handling their own bookings.

Capitol Hill

Skin and Soul Tattoo

This Bellevue shop is previewing a bunch of flash from different artists on its Instagram page—head over to check out goofy cats, demure designs, traditional tattoo art, and requisite creepy Friday the 13th imagery. Flash deals will run from 11 am to 9 pm and the shop is also offering specials on tooth gems and piercings.

Bellevue

Super Genius Tattoo

Running from noon “‘til they drop” on Friday to Sunday, Super Genius is tattooing designs from 11 artists starting at $80. There are no appointments or tickets, so come prepared to wait in line and bring cash! Best of all, customers are not limited to one tattoo.

Capitol Hill

TygerWolf Tattoo

This shop will get a flash tattoo sign-in sheet going at 10 am. Check out flash here—for questions about a specific design (pricing, placement, sizing, etc.) tag the artist in the comments.

Tacoma

Know of another participating shop? Give us a shout at seattle@everout.com and we'll add it to the list!