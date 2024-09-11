EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍎 September Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🏈 Where to Watch Football
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Activities

Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops

Special Flash Deals for September 13, 2024
by Janey Wong and Shannon Lubetich
September 11, 2024
|
Like
Bzz, bzzz, baby. (Technopop.tattoo/Wikimedia Commons)

It’s a longstanding tradition for tattoo artists and shops to offer $13 tattoos for one day only in honor of Friday the 13th. These days, it’s rare to find anyone sticking to the original price, but many places still celebrate and offer special flash design deals. Whether you’re looking to get your first ink or you need to find space for your latest addition, we’ve compiled a list where you can go get tatted as part of the occasion. Don't forget your photo ID!

Hidden Hand Tattoo List
Shop artists will fire up their tattoo guns all day long—noon to 8 pm, to be exact. Tattoos are cash only, priced at $130+, and are available for arm and leg placements.
Fremont

Minds Eye Tattoo Studio List
Minds Eye’s three artists will run flash deals on Friday; time slots are available for booking and walk-ins will be accepted.
Tacoma

Nightshade Tattoo List
Seattle’s "mom ‘n’ pop tattoo shop" will start a sign-up sheet for flash specials at 12:30 pm—you will be contacted for a 40-minute time slot once the artist becomes available. If the artist is unable to fulfill a timeslot on the 13th, customers will be allowed to book the following day or on another day of their choosing. All designs are $131, “palm-sized,” black-and-grey, and for arm or leg placement only.
Uptown

​​Not Occult Tattoo List
Seattle tattoo collective Not Occult is ready to adorn your “meat suit” with creepy-cute flash—we’re loving these Halloween-ready Sanrio characters. Cash is preferred but digital payment will be accepted with taxes and fees included.
Central District

Ravens Claw Tattoo List
Stop by starting at 10 am on Friday to get tattooed. The shop will accept walk-ins only (and cash only!) with prices ranging from $60-$150. Keep an eye on the shop’s Instagram for flash sheets.
Tacoma

Seattle Tattoo Emporium List
You’ll have three whole days (Friday–Sunday) to get inked with a Friday the 13th tattoo at this old-school parlor that’s been running for 80+ years. Staying on brand with the “emporium” name, the shop is offering hundreds of designs at reduced prices.
Capitol Hill

Side Quest Tattoo Past Event List
This Capitol Hill parlor is offering black and color flash specials from Friday through Sunday. Hold your spot by putting down a $50 deposit—each artist is handling their own bookings.
Capitol Hill

Skin and Soul Tattoo List
This Bellevue shop is previewing a bunch of flash from different artists on its Instagram page—head over to check out goofy cats, demure designs, traditional tattoo art, and requisite creepy Friday the 13th imagery. Flash deals will run from 11 am to 9 pm and the shop is also offering specials on tooth gems and piercings.
Bellevue

Super Genius Tattoo List
Running from noon “‘til they drop” on Friday to Sunday, Super Genius is tattooing designs from 11 artists starting at $80. There are no appointments or tickets, so come prepared to wait in line and bring cash! Best of all, customers are not limited to one tattoo.
Capitol Hill

TygerWolf Tattoo List
This shop will get a flash tattoo sign-in sheet going at 10 am. Check out flash here—for questions about a specific design (pricing, placement, sizing, etc.) tag the artist in the comments.
Tacoma

Know of another participating shop? Give us a shout at seattle@everout.com and we'll add it to the list!

You Might Also Like

Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops
Special Flash Deals for September 13, 2024
Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle
Kemi Dessert Bar, Lucky Envelope Brewing, and More
The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 9–15, 2024
Art + Culture Week Seattle, Black & Loud Fest, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 6–8, 2024
San Gennaro Festival, Art + Culture Week, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hot Cakes, Hummus, and Cheese Tea
September 6, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: The Vaccines, Kiss of Life, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for September 5

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me