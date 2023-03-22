Get Your 'Last of Us' Fix with These Three Mushroom Food and Drink Specials in Seattle



Chocolati

The Greenwood location of the local cafe chain is taking advantage of the moment with "The Latte of Us," an eight-ounce latte with maple syrup, almond syrup, cordyceps powder, and eye-catching edible glitter, served with a chocolate "breakfast truffle." (Breakfast truffles should be a more widespread phenomenon, if you ask us.) The special will be available through the end of March, but don't dilly-dally: The business warns that the limited-time offering may turn "into a clicky boi" at the end of its run.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



How to Cook a Wolf

Ethan Stowell's ever-popular Italian restaurant, named for M.F.K. Fisher's culinary classic, demonstrates "how to cook a cordyceps" with its lemon ricotta-filled ravioli dish, served with mushrooms, brown butter, parsley, and Grana Padano.

Queen Anne, Madison Park

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Wunderground Cafe

Although cordyceps is much-maligned in The Last of Us, its real-life proponents tout a myriad of science-backed health benefits, from improved exercise performance to anti-inflammation to heart health. In fact, Cupcake Royale founder Jody Hall launched the local brand Wunderground Coffee to bring more attention to health-enhancing adaptogenic mushrooms. Wunderground combines coffee beans with medicinal mushroom extracts, and their "Organic Brainchild" blend contains cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms, which they say are helpful for "brain health, anti-aging, muscle support, and adrenal fatigue."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in