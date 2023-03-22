Get Your 'Last of Us' Fix with These Three Mushroom Food and Drink Specials in Seattle

Chocolati Like Add to a List
The Greenwood location of the local cafe chain is taking advantage of the moment with "The Latte of Us," an eight-ounce latte with maple syrup, almond syrup, cordyceps powder, and eye-catching edible glitter, served with a chocolate "breakfast truffle." (Breakfast truffles should be a more widespread phenomenon, if you ask us.) The special will be available through the end of March, but don't dilly-dally: The business warns that the limited-time offering may turn "into a clicky boi" at the end of its run.
Greenwood
Pickup, dine-in
How to Cook a Wolf
Ethan Stowell's ever-popular Italian restaurant, named for M.F.K. Fisher's culinary classic, demonstrates "how to cook a cordyceps" with its lemon ricotta-filled ravioli dish, served with mushrooms, brown butter, parsley, and Grana Padano.
Queen Anne, Madison Park
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Wunderground Cafe
Although cordyceps is much-maligned in The Last of Us, its real-life proponents tout a myriad of science-backed health benefits, from improved exercise performance to anti-inflammation to heart health. In fact, Cupcake Royale founder Jody Hall launched the local brand Wunderground Coffee to bring more attention to health-enhancing adaptogenic mushrooms. Wunderground combines coffee beans with medicinal mushroom extracts, and their "Organic Brainchild" blend contains cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms, which they say are helpful for "brain health, anti-aging, muscle support, and adrenal fatigue."
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
If you're anything like us, The Last of Us's season finale left you hungry for the next chapter of Joel and Ellie's apocalyptic saga. Pacific Northwesterners have a particularly keen connection to the hit HBO series: The action-adventure video game on which it's based features Seattle as a prominent location, and a study by Solitaire Bliss recently revealed that Washington is the state third most obsessed with the show, based on Google search term data. Though you may not be tempted to immediately reach for mushrooms after watching a deadly fictional strain of cordyceps wipe out most of civilization, it may comfort you to know that scientists say the possibility of the fungus spreading infection among humans is highly unlikely, so we can enjoy its delicious flavor and health benefits without worry. Read to discover three tasty ways to tide yourself over while anxiously awaiting season two.