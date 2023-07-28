EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⚽️ World Cup
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides > Arts Guide
Arts

Here Are 10 Things You Should See at Seattle Art Fair 2023 This Weekend

Photos of the Biggest Art Weekend of the Year, Happening July 27–30 at Lumen Field Event Center
by Shannon Lubetich
July 28, 2023
More from Our Arts Guide
|
Like
(Shannon Lubetich)
This weekend at the Lumen Field Event Center, Seattle Art Fair will once again offer Seattleites the opportunity to see cool, cutting-edge contemporary artwork from all over the world without leaving town. Plenty of local institutions and artists get involved as well, making for a jam-packed weekend of incredible art-viewing opportunities. The fair promises to be a bit like last year's: A hectic, slightly overwhelming weekend of avant-garde, artsy goodness that rivals its pre-pandemic days. We checked it out on opening night and rounded up our favorites below to make it easier for you to see the highlights if you head over there this weekend. Don't forget to chat with the artists while you're there—many of them are standing nearby, excited to talk about their works. Some of them traveled halfway around the world for this, after all!
 
Need more art in your life? Check out our Seattle Art Fair calendar for other satellite events happening this weekend, like the Superfine Art Fair and the free Forest For the Trees installation.

Banksy, Jack and Jill, DEODATO ARTE, Italy, Booth F09
It’s Banksy. Need we say more? The alternative title for this work is Police Kids, and only 350 signed and 350 unsigned editions were made. 

SL

David Gilhooly, Cream Bagel, Large, John Natsoulas Gallery, Davis, CA, Booth F07
This eerily realistic food sculpture caught our eye.

 

Shannon Lubetich

 

G Ravinder Reddy ‘Untitled’ & Riyas Komu ‘Witness I’, Gallery Sumukha, India, Booth C13
The shapes and colors in the artworks presented by Gallery Sumukha from India are absolutely stunning. 

SL

Brooke Borcherding, Assorted works, Gray Sky Gallery, Seattle, Booth D12
Local artist Brooke Borcherding’s images give you the warmth of our city without being overly touristy. Though her prep process is intense, she says paintings often only take her around eight hours, which she does in spurts. When she’s not painting, she enjoys playing pinball, like any good Seattleite. 

SL

Jeffrey Gibson, THE MANY WORLDS, Presented by ICA San Francisco and Sikkema Jenkins & Co., Installation #9
This giant mobile crafted by Jeffrey Gibson is hard to miss, and really gives you a sense of “worlds within worlds.” He was just announced as the first Indigenous artist to represent the U.S. solo at the 60th Venice Biennale.

SL

Kentaro Hirano, Assorted works, YUKI-SIS, Tokyo, Booth A10
Japanese artist Kentaro Hirano starts his works by layering paint on a canvas and letting it dry, repeatedly. He then commences “carving” into the layers to create beautiful and subtle natural landscapes. 

SL

Marita Dingus, Assorted works, Traver Gallery, Booth B07
Self-described “African-American Feminist and environmental artist” Marita Dingus creates creatures from recycled materials with a serious emotional impact. You can see her works on display at the Traver Gallery Booth, as well as a larger-than-life Where The Castoffs Grow installation between the displays. 

SL

Aiko Tezuka, Seep Out - Parrot Pink (23-01), Maybaum Gallery, San Francisco, CA, Booth C05
All the pieces on display from the Maybaum Gallery are extremely textural, and we’re here for it. 

SL

Kim Won Geun, Assorted works, Sanji Gallery, South Korea, Booth B04
We watched as these little men delighted viewers, despite their nearly unchanging expressions.

SL

Sharita Towne, the palimpsests that carry us over, Presented by Wa Na Wari, Installation #11
Portland-based multidisciplinary artist and educator Sharita Towne has created a mixed-media installation presenting a bird’s eye view of Black life in America.

SL

Plus, keep an eye out for Tariqa Waters' 4th Sunday installation. We caught her one-night-only performance on Thursday.  

SL

You Might Also Like

Here Are 10 Things You Should See at Seattle Art Fair 2023 This Weekend
Photos of the Biggest Art Weekend of the Year, Happening July 27–30 at Lumen Field Event Center
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 28–30, 2023
Seafair Torchlight Parade, Vegan Street Fair, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: BOO Seattle, Devo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Jimbo the Drag Clown and More Event Updates for July 27
Where to Get Your Fill of Summer Flavors in Seattle
Corn Pastries, Peach Ice Cream, and More
The Top 32 Events in Seattle This Week: July 24–30, 2023
Alicia Keys, Seattle Art Fair, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023
Bite of Seattle, West Seattle Grand Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me