Here Are 10 Things You Should See at Seattle Art Fair 2023 This Weekend

Photos of the Biggest Art Weekend of the Year, Happening July 27–30 at Lumen Field Event Center

Banksy, Jack and Jill, DEODATO ARTE, Italy, Booth F09

It’s Banksy. Need we say more? The alternative title for this work is Police Kids, and only 350 signed and 350 unsigned editions were made.

SL

David Gilhooly, Cream Bagel, Large, John Natsoulas Gallery, Davis, CA, Booth F07

This eerily realistic food sculpture caught our eye.

Shannon Lubetich

G Ravinder Reddy ‘Untitled’ & Riyas Komu ‘Witness I’, Gallery Sumukha, India, Booth C13

The shapes and colors in the artworks presented by Gallery Sumukha from India are absolutely stunning.

SL

Brooke Borcherding, Assorted works, Gray Sky Gallery, Seattle, Booth D12

Local artist Brooke Borcherding’s images give you the warmth of our city without being overly touristy. Though her prep process is intense, she says paintings often only take her around eight hours, which she does in spurts. When she’s not painting, she enjoys playing pinball, like any good Seattleite.

SL

Jeffrey Gibson, THE MANY WORLDS, Presented by ICA San Francisco and Sikkema Jenkins & Co., Installation #9

This giant mobile crafted by Jeffrey Gibson is hard to miss, and really gives you a sense of “worlds within worlds.” He was just announced as the first Indigenous artist to represent the U.S. solo at the 60th Venice Biennale.

SL

Kentaro Hirano, Assorted works, YUKI-SIS, Tokyo, Booth A10

Japanese artist Kentaro Hirano starts his works by layering paint on a canvas and letting it dry, repeatedly. He then commences “carving” into the layers to create beautiful and subtle natural landscapes.

SL

Marita Dingus, Assorted works, Traver Gallery, Booth B07

Self-described “African-American Feminist and environmental artist” Marita Dingus creates creatures from recycled materials with a serious emotional impact. You can see her works on display at the Traver Gallery Booth, as well as a larger-than-life Where The Castoffs Grow installation between the displays.

SL

Aiko Tezuka, Seep Out - Parrot Pink (23-01), Maybaum Gallery, San Francisco, CA, Booth C05

All the pieces on display from the Maybaum Gallery are extremely textural, and we’re here for it.

SL

Kim Won Geun, Assorted works, Sanji Gallery, South Korea, Booth B04

We watched as these little men delighted viewers, despite their nearly unchanging expressions.

SL

Sharita Towne, the palimpsests that carry us over, Presented by Wa Na Wari, Installation #11

Portland-based multidisciplinary artist and educator Sharita Towne has created a mixed-media installation presenting a bird’s eye view of Black life in America.

SL

Plus, keep an eye out for Tariqa Waters' 4th Sunday installation. We caught her one-night-only performance on Thursday.