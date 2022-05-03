Here Are Some Cool, Nerdy Things to Do in Seattle This Week: May 4–7, 2022

We know you’re a giant nerd, so you’re probably already hosting your own house party to celebrate May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day. But just in case you’ve been too busy painting Warhammer figs or building an orrery to make plans, we’ve got you covered. By the way, it just so happens to be Free Comic Book Day on the 7th, in addition to Goku Day on the 9th, for Dragon Ball Z fans–all the makings for one serious syzygy of geekery this week.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

May The 4th Be WOOF You

CityDog Magazine and the W Hotel Seattle are hosting a Star Wars-themed dog show that’ll include swag, treats, cocktails, and prizes. You could win a gift card to the TRACE Market restaurant at the W or a night in the hotel’s hella-fancy P.A.W. (Pets Are Welcome) suite, with awards going to Top Dog (best Star Wars-themed costume), Best Pair, and Best Pack. God, think of how many people are going to dress their dog up like either Chewbacca or an Ewok. Dozens and dozens. Maybe someone will take an Afghan or an Irish wolfhound or something long-legged like that and dress it up like an AT-AT. That would be cool.

(W Seattle, Downtown)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

For 30 bucks, you and all the friends you can sardine-cram into a single car can head down to Redmond’s Marymoor Park and watch 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker—that’s the one with the ghost of Carrie Fisher! This is just one showing in the 2022 spring/summer series of weekly, geek-ly outdoor movies at Marymoor . You can bring your own food, of course, but there will be trucks on site selling hot food, ice cream, and cupcakes if you forget. Whew, what a lightsaber.

(Marymoor Park, Redmond)

May the 4th Be With You at the Vashon Library

It’s only two hours long, but a cute thing to do if you were thinking of visiting lovely, woodsy Vashon Island anyway is to stop by the sweet Vashon Library for its all-ages Star Wars Day celebration. There’ll be a lightsaber-making station, a coloring station, a button-making station, and other craft tables set up in the library, plus some Star Wars trivia to answer. We’re guessing there’s no lightsaber-fighting allowed in the library, but maybe you can, uh, take them somewhere outdoorsy on the island. May the forest be with you.

(Vashon Island Regional Library)

May the 4th Be with You Celebration @ Kirkland Urban

Modern Enterprises, which styles itself as “the most successful minority-owned event production company in Washington State,” is presenting a family-friendly laser show at the Kirkland Urban shopping mall. There’s gonna be Stormtroopers and stuff. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes, and they’re gonna give away prizes, but they don’t tell you what the prizes are or who gets them. Gonna have to show up to find out

(Kirkland Urban's Fountain Court)

May the 4th with Ozzie's

There’s more costume tomfoolery this week at Ozzie’s, when their standing Wednesday trivia night polymorphs into Star Wars trivia, with prizes for best dressed. (As well as, you know, for answering the most questions correctly). National pub quiz powerhouse Geeks Who Drink is running this show, so you know it’s gonna be extra… geeky. When it comes to playing trivia, these guys aren’t playing. Safe to expect some pretty high-level cosplay here, if nothing else.

(Ozzie's, Uptown)

Star Wars Band

Here’s some money, go see a Star War… themed band. (Actually, it’s free, but you’ll need the money for drinks or snacks.) The band, whose name is Star Wars Band, will be playing a long set at the SeaMonster in Wallingford on May the Fourth, and you can probably guess what their setlist is like. This project is spearheaded by Seattle funk-jazzer Joe Doria, who’s usually holding things down on the glorious Hammond organ.

(Sea Monster Lounge, Wallingford)

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Free Comic Book Day at Arcane Comics

Did you guys know there’s a secret comic book shop tucked into the strip mall around the Shoreline JOANN craft store on Aurora? By the Safeway and the Shari’s? Well, there is, and it’s a fantastic little gem with a really diverse comix inventory. You might even call its location… arcane. They’re also hosting one of the best local deals for Free Comic Book Day: you get not one but FIVE free books, just for showing up! FWIW, you may remember Arcane Comics from when it was on 15th in Ballard, across from St. Al’s—it’s the same funny, super knowledgeable staff, just a little further up the road.

(Arcane Comics, Shoreline)

Free Comic Book Day at Golden Age Collectables

In the murky bowels of Pike Place Market, on the fourth circle of the DownUnder district, inside a weird little wooden Victorian-era corner-hole, lies Golden Age Collectables, the O.G. of Seattle’s comic shops–and the last comic (-book store) standing in the downtown area, now that poor old Zanadu’s bitten the dust. It’s also thought to be the oldest comic shop in the world, having been established by 19-year-old Rod Dyke in 1961. On Saturday, they’ll be giving away free comic books to anyone who stops by, and if you buy something, you get even MORE free comics! Plus people will be dressed up like Harley Quinn and Batman and Spider-Man. (By the way, did you know that Spider-Man takes a hyphen in his name, but Batman does not? Oh, right, you did, ’cause you’re a big nerd. Right.)

(Golden Age Collectables, Pike Place Market)

Free Comic Book Day at Subspace

Up by the Lynnwood H Mart, Subspace Comics will be participating in FCBD by offering shoppers up to five free comic books, no purchase necessary. Subspace is real... spacious, at least for a comic shop, and has acquired a rep for its very broad selection; The free comics to choose from will range from AfterShock to Archie, from DC to Dark Horse. They’ll also have special guests to meet and greet, including way-old-school comic artist Rick Hoberg (Star Wars, Batman, Green Arrow) and PNW mystery author Robin Jeffrey.

(Subspace Comics, Lynnwood)

SUNDAY, MAY 8

The Mountain Goats

It’s hard to think of a nerdier band than the Mountain Goats, which is usually just one guy who pretends he’s a whole band. (He might have a band with him at this Showbox this weekend, though, who knows?) Singer/songwriter John Darnielle’s fascinating musical catalog includes a song written from the perspective of Toad from the Super Mario Brothers franchise, a borrowed chorus from 2007 PlayStation 2 game “Odin Sphere,” and two pieces about historical writers: a song about American horror author H. P. Lovecraft and another about English crime author Sax Rohmer, who wrote the Fu Manchu books. He also sings a whole lot about geography, so much that someone on Reddit made this gigantolor Google map of all the geographical places he’s mentioned in lyrics. World-class nerdlinger right here. <3

(The Showbox, Downtown)