How to Celebrate 4/20 2022 in Seattle

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

4/20 Aerobics for Stoners & Allies

Swap your energy bar for a pot brownie and head on over to this cannabis and punk-rock-fueled aerobics class. This may be the only workout class of the year that encourages stoner behavior, so don't miss it.

Base: Experimental Arts + Space

4/20 Extravaganza at Ozzie's

The Queen Anne dive bar is hosting a 4/20 extravaganza sponsored by Shawn Kemp's Cannabis, with music from DJ Asia, karaoke, and plenty of $5 pints and $20 pitchers to ward off dry mouth. Their Queen Anne burger special will also be available for $4.20.

Ozzie's

420 in the Park

This 4/20, The Reef is offering the whole shebang with a special sale, two food trucks, a ping pong tournament, and chill tunes spun by Seattle musicians Chong the Nomad and Jenn Green.

The Reef

420 Vendor Day Event

Seattle's first recreational weed shop has relocated, opening a massive 4,000 square foot Cannabis City Cultural Center. The newfound space will host the original Cannabis City and a brand-new Prohibition Bar with CBD-based libations and munchies. What better place to celebrate 4/20? They'll provide vendor booths, live music, and food trucks for the stoner holiday.

Cannabis City Cultural Center

Carnival 420

Here's your chance to get stoned and hop around in a bouncy house. The Reef will be supplying carnival games, prizes, tunes from local DJs, and a food truck serving pub snacks to fill your cravings.

The Reef (Georgetown)

Crank the Dank with Dank, Witch Ripper, and More

This 4/20 show is no place to be chill. Get wild with this stacked lineup of local metal heavies Dank, Witch Ripper, Death Cave, Mycon, People Suits, and Ghoul Time as they raise money for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Substation

Cooking in the Weeds: A 420 Evening with Lux & Chef Derek

Chef Derek Simcik, who won the Discovery+ original cannabis cooking show Chopped:420 in 2021, will divulge the secrets of his cannabis infusion techniques at this three-course meal with interactive cooking demonstrations.

Marian Built

Cucci’s Spooky Weed

Cucci Binaca's 4/20 dragstravaganza explores the creepy-crawly side of reefer madness with dope performances by Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Hoochie Papa, Kenzie Kardashian, Miss Texas 1988, Skarlet Dior Black, and Butylene O’Kipple.

Cherry Nightclub

Gateway Show

It's simple, really: a ragtag gang of stoner comics will take to the stage to share their best jokes. Then they'll leave, get really high, come back, and try to tell a few more jokes. Hilarity ensues.

Erickson Theatre Off Broadway

The High Council, The Hard Rocks, and Martin Thomas Reed

Washington-based groove wizards The High Council will help you celebrate 4/20 with their chilled-out blend of jazz, reggae, rock, and psych. Joining them will be like-minded jammers The Hard Rocks and grungy garagester Marin Thomas Reed.

Central Saloon

Inhalen (Van Halen Tribute)

Take in a big hit of classic hard rock this 4/20 with a performance from Van Halen tribute band Inhalen out on the Stay Safe Patio.

The Growler Guys

Laser 4/20 Show

Zone out to a trippy laser light show for a one-night-only 4/20 presentation, starting off with some EDM favorites and followed by the chill hits of '90s stoners Sublime.

Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center

Seattle International Film Festival

We're not saying that you can't partake before any of this week's SIFF screenings , but 4/20 offers some particularly mind-melting spectacles rife with otherworldly deliriums and delights. Our colleagues on the SPLIFF jury recommend Inu-Oh , Coffin Homes , Alien on Stage , Skate Dreams, and Speak No Evil for a stoner-friendly day at the movies. Many of these screenings will also feature ticket giveaways to the fest.

Various locations

Stoner Chicks Improv Presents: All Night Bong, a 4/20 Comedy Show

The Stoner Chicks love three things: women, weed, and laughter. (Makes sense to me!) The four local besties host a podcast on all things stoner comedy, and they'll take their spaced-out reflections to the stage for this improv comedy night. Tacoma-based comic Jill Silva, who's been described as "a menace," will join in on the fun.

Old Rainier Brewery

World Wide Bounce 4/20 Edition

Soak up some good vibes and good tunes with this special 4/20 edition of World Wide Bounce featuring global beats from DJs Reposado, Exesive, Geo Xeal, and Another Magic along with live performances from drag stars Britt Brutality, Issa Man, and Tiana Monét.

Cafe Racer

The Flower Power Tokeativity Social

This virtual ganja gathering encourages participants to light up and join in from all over the world. Events include speed networking with Women Employed in Cannabis, a Cannapreneurs lounge, giveaways, a digital photo booth, and more.

Online



FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Sway & Swoon DJ Collective Presents Four Twenty Too Party

Celebrate the other green holiday with Sway & Swoon Collective DJs Stas Thee Boss, JusMoni, and Yaddy, who will set the mood with some thematic tunes. Stick around for live performances from Sub Pop-signed hip-hop artist Porter Ray and rapper Mafia D.

Clock-Out Lounge

Who's High?

Put your skills of stoner perception to the test in this interactive improv set. A guest host will tell stories inspired by audience suggestions, and a clever cast of improvisers will try to act them out. The catch? Half of the performing comics will be high, and it's up to the audience to smoke out the stoners in the room.

Rendezvous

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Bongs and Thongs '22

This cannabis cabaret is sure to keep you melted to your seat with smokeshow performances by Solangerie, Mx Pux a Plenty, and Whorchata Perez. Don't get paranoid: there'll be lots of munchies on the menu.

Rendezvous

Prosperity

I once spent a week at Pilchuck Glass School, and can confirm that glass lovers know how to party. This live event sounds like no exception, with glassblowing demonstrations, painting, live music, and a DJ set. The event celebrates glassworker and modern water bong inventor Cam Tower's 30th year behind the torch—fans of Netflix's BlownAway and smoking weed will dig his work.

The Foundry by Herban Feast



APRIL 20-24

2022 SPLIFF Film Festival

This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Stream the festival's flicks right from home (perfect for smoking a bowl while you watch), or check it out in-person at SIFF Cinema Egyptian on April 30.

Online

APRIL 20-30

Seagaze Festival 2022

Seagaze Festival 2022 will seep over the banks of Eastlake with two split weeks of experimental free-wave weirdos blasting out post-punk, shoegaze, and psych-rock, and other dreamy sounds suitable for the 4/20 occasion. Some highlights from the lineup include moody post-punk outfit The Prids, industrial shoegazers Bloody Knives, and Portland psych-rockers Sun Atoms.

LoFi

4/20 FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

If you're the kind of person who digs the chunks out of your ice cream because you think they're the best part, then you won't want to miss Molly Moon's 4/20 special. The local ice cream parlor chain is dropping its "dankest pint ever," a limited-edition flavor stuffed chock-full of chunks, including Theo Chocolate -flecked cookie dough, chewy brownie bites, and their signature "salty malty pretzel crunch." Not only that, but they'll send you home with "an extra little stash of munchies"—mini chocolate chips, organic sprinkles, and a side of vanilla bean caramel—to ensure every bite is optimal for your stoned Netflix binge. The flavor is available exclusively for pickup at Molly Moon's University Village, Capitol Hill, and Redmond shops and is limited to three pints per customer.

Capitol Hill, University Village, Redmond

Pickup



The Mountaineering Club

The University District's rooftop bar is focusing on the herbal aspect of 4/20 with a cocktail party featuring foraged foods, herbaceous libations, smoked cocktails like the "Stoney Negroni," and Amaris, featuring Campari's Italian Portfolio ambassador, Daniel Warrilow and vinyl music from DJ Abraham. For those who don't drink, there will also be a nonalcoholic cocktail made with The Pathfinder's hemp-derived spirit. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out, but a waitlist is available.

University District

In-person



Taco City Taqueria

Tacos are stoner food par excellence, and this taqueria happens to be debuting its new Belltown location on 4/20. For the grand opening , they'll be offering a $4.20 combo with two tacos plus a drink. They'll also give away free Sounders tickets to one customer and will have tunes from DJ BRoc. (Pro tip: The taqueria is just a stone's throw from the dispensary Have a Heart .)

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

OTHER MUNCHIES

Biscuit Bitch

The expletive-peppered, Southern-inspired brunch spot, which has earned a seal of approval from Lizzo, specializes in the kind of comfort food that's just what you want when you're intoxicated, including "bitch-wich" biscuit sandwiches and cheesy garlic grits.

Belltown, Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bok a Bok

This fried chicken joint got the attention of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and serves Southern comfort food with a Korean twist, including kimchi mac and cheese and chicken sandwiches in flavors like gochujang BBQ and yuzu green chile. If you're really starving, go for the "bowl o' shame," which comes with kimchi mac and cheese, tater tots, diced fried chicken thighs, four-chile hot sauce, cheese sauce, fried shallots and garlic, green onions, and a soft poached egg.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dick's Drive-In

The crowd-pleasing Seattle fast-food chain has been a go-to destination for hungry smokers in need of a cheap snack for decades.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in Ezell's Famous Chicken

The Stranger's Bethany Jean Clement once wrote, "Oprah is no stranger to marijuana. Oprah has been known to have Ezell's fried chicken FedExed from Seattle directly to her mouth. Coincidence? Fried chicken offers the high person an unparalleled sensory experience: the crispy-salty-golden-brown coating, the lining of fatty skin just beneath, the juicy-hot-nourishing flesh. And Ezell's fried chicken is among the very best. But wait! Take a hunk of Ezell's chicken, embed it in one of Ezell's heavenly rolls, and dip it in Ezell's chicken gravy. A friend who is definitely no stranger to marijuana told me about this innovation in Ezell's-eating recently with the seriousness of someone who's discovered something very important in life. Go and try it. Someone tell Oprah!"

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Fort St. George

The Stranger's Kelly O recommended this beloved International District dive as one of the best places to eat while stoned in 2014, writing, "Why does a Japanese bar in the International District have 10 different varieties of spaghetti (served with a side of miso soup)? Because at some point, someone decided that JAPANESE VERSIONS OF AMERICAN FOODS—like hamburger steaks, casseroles, omelets, and cheesy-fries—WOULD BE DELICIOUS. They even claimed the spaghetti noodle, and the Fort, which bills itself as a 'Western Style Japanese Pub,' makes them in a bunch of crazy ways (such as 'meat sauce with garlic mayonnaise' and 'tarako and kimchee'). Try all 10."

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hot Cakes

If you haven't tried the chocolate molten cake emporium's warm, gooey treats while under the influence of cannabis, you haven't lived. The flavors and textures of desserts like smoky s'mores cake and dark decadence cake with caramel are enhanced even more by being high.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Man Vs. Fries

This delivery and takeout pop-up with locations in various cities serves a menu of hefty French fry-based creations, including loaded asada fries and fry-stuffed SoCal and NorCal-style burritos and quesadillas with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. You can choose between straight or curly fries, pollo or carne asada, and SoCal or NorCal. There's also fried New York cheesecake and fried double-stuffed Oreos, both breaded with Krusteaz mix.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

Marination and Super Six

Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain Marination and its Columbia City sibling restaurant Super Six are beloved for their island-inspired comfort food, including kalbi beef tacos, kimchi fried rice, loco moco, Spam sliders, and more. The "aloha tots" (tater tots topped with kalua pork, kimchi sauce, Japanese mayo, and a fried egg) are an especially great munchie.

Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Watson's Counter

Breakfast cereal and stoners are a time-honored combination, and this Ballard restaurant's Instagram-famous Fruity Pebble-encrusted French toast makes for a grown-up yet crave-worthy upgrade. The spot also serves fried chicken wings, Korean-inspired poutine, loco moco, and other 4/20-friendly fare.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in