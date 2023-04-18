How to Celebrate 4/20 2023 in Seattle

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Crank The Dank 3

This 4/20 show is no place to be chill. Get wild with this stacked lineup of local metal heavies Torpedo, DANK, CloudStone, Hexecutioner, Tigers on Opium, DarkMysticWoods, and many more as they raise money for the family of dearly departed local musician Gene Broadgate.

Substation, 4 pm

4/20 Burlicious

This cannabis cabaret is sure to keep you melted to your seat with smokeshow performances by Sneaky Boo, Sin De La Rosa, and others, plus a raffle for leather-crafted items from Smell My Leather.

Rendezvous, 6:30-9 pm

Baron Von Terror presents Troll 2 in Hecklevision

Don't you hate when the ghost of your dead grandfather has to warn you about the plant-munching goblins terrorizing your family's vacation destination? Me too. For this Hecklevision screening of the so-bad-it's-good masterpiece Troll 2, you can submit your wisecracks via phone—they'll land right on the big screen. Happy 4/20! LINDSAY COSTELLO

Central Cinema, 8 pm



Day of Dankness

In celebration of 4/20, Beveridge Place Pub will pour at least six resin-packed IPAs reminiscent of the devil's lettuce.

Beveridge Place Pub, 3 pm

The Golden Road

The PNW seems to have an evergreen crop of Grateful Dead tributes, but have you tried this Seattle strain? Local deadheads the Golden Road will perform two sets of jammy Americana-tinged rock with musicians Andy Coe, Colin Higgins, Keith Lowe, Paul Moore, and Eric Eagle.

Nectar Lounge, 8 pm

Laser 420 Show

This 4/20, the region's only laser dome will "light up" for Seattle's stoners with a trippy laser light show set to weed anthems by pot-smoking legend Childish Gambino. All laser light shows are best enjoyed high, but for the love of god, no smoking or vaping in the dome!

Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, 7:30 pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

SPLIFF! Film Fest - Greatest Rips!

This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Check out 27 of your favorite SPLIFF films from the past four years of the kooky festival at this screening, which invites you to celebrate 4/20 like a proper pothead: one day late.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 8 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Boobies and Doobies: Freshly Baked Burlesque

At this 4/20 celebration, smokin' burlesque glamazons will light up the stage with weed-themed performances.

Rendezvous, 9:30-11:30 pm

4/20 FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

Latona Pub

As part of its 12th annual "Handtruckin' Earth Week " event series, this Green Lake neighborhood hangout will transform into "La-Stona Pub" on 4/20 with a special stoner-inspired menu by chef Brian Mar, plus exotic succulents for sale.

Green Lake

Pickup, dine-in



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

If you're the kind of person who digs the chunks out of your ice cream because you think they're the best part, then you won't want to miss Molly Moon's 4/20 special. The local ice cream parlor chain is reprising its limited-edition "Munchie Moons" flavor stuffed chock-full of chunks, including Theo Chocolate -flecked cookie dough, chewy brownie bites, and their signature "salty malty pretzel crunch," perfect for your stoned Netflix binge. The flavor will be available on Thursday in pints at all shops (limited to three pints per customer) with the exception of the Madrona walk-up window.

Various locations

Pickup



Street Treats

Here's a convenient one-stop shop for all of your 4/20 needs: This roving food truck will sling its signature ice cream sandwiches, scoops, and baked goods outside KushKlub Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on from 4-8 pm on Thursday.

Shoreline

Pickup



Tres Lechería

Tres leches cake and THC sounds like a match made in heaven to us. This Wallingford shop will serve up $4.20 cake slices all day long—just provide the secret password TRESMUNCHERIA at checkout to claim the discount. The deal applies to in-person orders only and is not available for online pre-orders. Availability may be limited, so don't dawdle.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in

OTHER MUNCHIES

Biscuit Bitch

The expletive-peppered, Southern-inspired brunch spot, which has earned a seal of approval from Lizzo herself, specializes in the kind of comfort food that's just what you want when you're intoxicated, including "bitch-wich" biscuit sandwiches and cheesy garlic grits.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bok a Bok

This fried chicken joint got the attention of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and serves Southern comfort food with a Korean twist, including kimchi mac and cheese and chicken sandwiches in flavors like gochujang BBQ and yuzu green chile. If you're really starving, go for the "bowl o' shame," which comes with kimchi mac and cheese, tater tots, diced fried chicken thighs, four-chile hot sauce, cheese sauce, fried shallots and garlic, green onions, and a soft poached egg.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dick's Drive-In

The crowd-pleasing Seattle fast-food chain has been a go-to destination for hungry smokers in need of a cheap snack for decades.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ezell's Famous Chicken

Former Stranger arts editor and food writer Bethany Jean Clement once wrote, "Oprah is no stranger to marijuana. Oprah has been known to have Ezell's fried chicken FedExed from Seattle directly to her mouth. Coincidence? Fried chicken offers the high person an unparalleled sensory experience: the crispy-salty-golden-brown coating, the lining of fatty skin just beneath, the juicy-hot-nourishing flesh. And Ezell's fried chicken is among the very best. But wait! Take a hunk of Ezell's chicken, embed it in one of Ezell's heavenly rolls, and dip it in Ezell's chicken gravy. A friend who is definitely no stranger to marijuana told me about this innovation in Ezell's-eating recently with the seriousness of someone who's discovered something very important in life. Go and try it. Someone tell Oprah!"

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Fort St. George

The Stranger's Kelly O recommended this beloved International District dive as one of the best places to eat while stoned in 2014, writing, "Why does a Japanese bar in the International District have 10 different varieties of spaghetti (served with a side of miso soup)? Because at some point, someone decided that JAPANESE VERSIONS OF AMERICAN FOODS—like hamburger steaks, casseroles, omelets, and cheesy-fries—WOULD BE DELICIOUS. They even claimed the spaghetti noodle, and the Fort, which bills itself as a 'Western Style Japanese Pub,' makes them in a bunch of crazy ways (such as 'meat sauce with garlic mayonnaise' and 'tarako and kimchee'). Try all 10."

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hot Cakes

If you haven't tried the chocolate molten cake emporium's warm, gooey treats while under the influence of cannabis, you haven't lived. The flavors and textures of desserts like smoky s'mores cake and dark decadence cake with caramel are enhanced even more by being high.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Man Vs. Fries

This delivery and takeout pop-up with locations in various cities serves a menu of hefty French fry-based creations, including loaded asada fries and fry-stuffed SoCal and NorCal-style burritos and quesadillas with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. You can choose between straight or curly fries, pollo or carne asada, and SoCal or NorCal. There's also fried New York cheesecake and fried double-stuffed Oreos, both breaded with Krusteaz mix.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Marination

Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain is beloved for its island-inspired comfort food, including kalbi beef tacos, kimchi fried rice, loco moco, Spam sliders, and more. The "aloha fries" (fries topped with kalua pork, kimchi sauce, Japanese mayo, furikake, green onions, and a sunny-side-up egg) are an especially great munchie.

Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in