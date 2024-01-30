How to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 in Seattle

EVENTS
New Year’s All Year Round: Theater, Dance & Sound
Remind
Like
List
Wing Luke's New Year's All Year Round exhibit is back in the Uwajimaya Kidplace Gallery, celebrating the Year of the Dragon with displays on lion dances, New Year's demonstrations, and food traditions. LC
Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (Jan 26–July 1)
2024 Lunar New Year Fair
Remind
Like
List
Slither into the Year of the Dragon at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association, community information booths, storytime sessions, calligraphy lessons, and dragon-themed crafts with local artists. LC
Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (Sat Feb 3)
Lunar New Year Family Festival
Remind
Like
List
Celebrate the fiery good luck that the Year of the Dragon holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's cultural Lunar New Year offerings, including live performances from Mak Fai Kung Fu & Lion Dance Association, a taiji for health demonstration with Seattle School of Chen Style Taijiquan, storytelling sessions, art activities led by Korean American public artist Juliana Kang Robinson and illustrator Julie Kim, and "family-friendly surprises" from Asian American bookstore Mam's Books. Hope you're hungry—Shooby Doo Catering will serve up drool-worthy dumplings. LC
Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill (Sat Feb 3)
Têt in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Remind
Like
List
The first of Seattle Center's 2024 cultural festivals celebrates Tết, or Vietnamese Lunar New Year. A fashion show will feature colorful ao dai, traditional Vietnamese dresses, and the rest of the schedule is jam-packed with art, music, performances, and hands-on experiences that showcase Vietnamese culture. Expect red and yellow everywhere (they're considered lucky colors) and get excited for lion dances and Vietnamese food from vendors like CÀPHÊTERIA and Cỏ May Bistro. There will also be a health fair providing free services, screenings, and support. SL
Seattle Center, Uptown (Feb 3–4)
Lunar New Year Celebration
Remind Like List The West Seattle brewery Ladd & Lass will get the year started with two new beer releases, a pop-up from Made in Taiwan Street Food, red envelope giveaways, local AAPI vendors, and a limited edition T-shirt. JB
Ladd & Lass Brewing, West Seattle (Sat Feb 10)
Lunar New Year Night Market
Remind
Like
List
Seattle's largest indoor night market is celebrating Lunar New Year with an adults-only evening of entertainment, delicious eats, and a makers’ market full of wares and treats from dozens of AAPI-owned businesses. On our hit list: checking out the drunken lion dance and more dance performances from K-POP Seattle, slurping hot noods from Oh Dang, and browsing delightfully cute creations from Peachy x Noodle. There will even be a bar dedicated to two of Seattle's favorite things: alcohol and boba—a dream come true! General admission tickets are just $15, but for ten bucks more you can treat yourself to "All Day Happy Hour," which includes a tote bag, access to the express bar, and two drink tickets. SL
Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Sat Feb 10)
Chinatown-International District's Lunar New Year
Remind
Like
List
Usher in the Year of the Dragon with vendor booths, dance performances, live music, and over 40 food walk destinations scattered throughout the Chinatown-International District at this joyful celebration. JB
Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (Sat Feb 24)
2024 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival
Remind
Like
List
Not much has been revealed about the Seattle Chinese Garden's upcoming Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, but in prior years, the garden's festivities have included traditional Chinese music, riddles, a tai chi demonstration, a tongyuan (sweet dumpling) demonstration, and more. Whatever this year's offerings may be, the Sichuan-style Chinese garden is a lovely place to reflect on the new year amid classical Chinese architecture and peaceful water features. LC
Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview (Sat Feb 24)
FOOD SPECIALS
From February 2-12, siblings Eric and Sophie Banh’s stylish Vietnamese destination Monsoon is celebrating the holiday with some family favorite Lunar New Year dishes at both the Seattle and Bellevue locations. Their bánh tét (traditional sticky rice, Carlton Farms pork belly, pickled vegetables, and mung beans) will be available during all service hours, while their thịt kho (Lan Roc pork shoulder braised in coconut water and fish sauce with a longevity egg) and red bean “happiness dumplings” with sweet ginger sauce will be available exclusively during dinner. Meanwhile, Monsoon’s sibling Ba Bar will offer bánh tét, chả quế (Vietnamese cinnamon pork pâté) with house pickles, and a “choco matcha lovers” cake (also available the week of Valentine’s Day).
South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, University District, Bellevue
Ba Sa
Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen's acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant will welcome “growth, progress, and abundance” into the new year with a special holiday menu available from February 9-12, including bánh tét, thịt kho mang (braised pork belly with bamboo shoots), salt steamed chicken with ginger scallion oil, and sweet banana layer cake (with banana, pistachio, coconut, and caramel). On Sunday, February 11, a traditional lion dance will take place in front of the restaurant—stop by if you want some extra prosperity in the months to come.
Bainbridge Island
Baekjeong
The acclaimed Los Angeles-based Korean barbecue chain, owned by comedian and retired wrestling star Kang Ho-dong, will serve complimentary bowls of the savory Korean rice cake soup tteokguk on Saturday, February 10. The soup is thought to bring luck for the new year, since its white broth signifies a fresh start and the rice cakes (which resemble coins) symbolize wealth and prosperity.
Lynnwood
Fran’s Chocolates
The legendary local chocolatier’s luxurious Lunar New Year lacquer bowl set contains a festive red and gold assortment of salted caramels, assorted truffles, chocolate-covered fruit, Almond Gold Bars, and Almond GoldBites. They also have a selection of other gift-worthy treats for the holiday, including glitzy gold-wrapped figs in dark chocolate and “luck and fortune” boxes.
Waterfront, Georgetown, University District, Bellevue
Lucky Envelope Brewing
Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune, so it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to ring in the Year of the Wood Dragon. The festivities begin with a run hosted in partnership with Frelard Run Club on Thursday, February 8, followed by beer and nourishing Southern nosh from Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro. In addition, they’ll host a makers pop-up on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 17, with wares from a variety of Asian-owned small businesses. On Saturday, February 10, they’ll host a party for the release of their fifth Highland Brewing collaboration brew, Year of the Dragon: Dragonfruit Wheat, as well as Power and Elegance, an oolong tea lager made in collaboration with Austin Beerworks. Panda Dim Sum will sling Chinese cuisine from a converted school bus from 3-8 pm, and Year of the Wood Dragon T-shirts will be available for sale. And on Sunday, February 11, they’ll bring some Lunar New Year vibes to a certain “really big football game” (read: the Super Bowl).
West Woodland
Ông Lắm Bistro
Like List This Vietnamese restaurant, which opened its doors on the first day of Lunar New Year last year, will serve an exclusive holiday menu from February 9-11, with dishes such as bánh tét, dưa món (carrots, chayote, and radish pickled in fish sauce), thịt kho, canh khổ qua (bitter melon soup with pork), and steamed banana cake with coconut cream.
Roosevelt