How to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 in Seattle

EVENTS

New Year’s All Year Round: Theater, Dance & Sound

Wing Luke's New Year's All Year Round exhibit is back in the Uwajimaya Kidplace Gallery, celebrating the Year of the Dragon with displays on lion dances, New Year's demonstrations, and food traditions. LC

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (Jan 26–July 1)

2024 Lunar New Year Fair

Slither into the Year of the Dragon at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association, community information booths, storytime sessions, calligraphy lessons, and dragon-themed crafts with local artists. LC

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (Sat Feb 3)

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Celebrate the fiery good luck that the Year of the Dragon holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's cultural Lunar New Year offerings, including live performances from Mak Fai Kung Fu & Lion Dance Association, a taiji for health demonstration with Seattle School of Chen Style Taijiquan, storytelling sessions, art activities led by Korean American public artist Juliana Kang Robinson and illustrator Julie Kim, and "family-friendly surprises" from Asian American bookstore Mam's Books. Hope you're hungry—Shooby Doo Catering will serve up drool-worthy dumplings. LC

Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill (Sat Feb 3)

Têt in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year

The first of Seattle Center's 2024 cultural festivals celebrates Tết, or Vietnamese Lunar New Year. A fashion show will feature colorful ao dai, traditional Vietnamese dresses, and the rest of the schedule is jam-packed with art, music, performances, and hands-on experiences that showcase Vietnamese culture. Expect red and yellow everywhere (they're considered lucky colors) and get excited for lion dances and Vietnamese food from vendors like CÀPHÊTERIA and Cỏ May Bistro. There will also be a health fair providing free services, screenings, and support. SL

Seattle Center, Uptown (Feb 3–4)

Lunar New Year Celebration

The West Seattle brewery Ladd & Lass will get the year started with two new beer releases, a pop-up from Made in Taiwan Street Food, red envelope giveaways, local AAPI vendors, and a limited edition T-shirt. JB

Ladd & Lass Brewing, West Seattle (Sat Feb 10)

Lunar New Year Night Market

Seattle's largest indoor night market is celebrating Lunar New Year with an adults-only evening of entertainment, delicious eats, and a makers’ market full of wares and treats from dozens of AAPI-owned businesses. On our hit list: checking out the drunken lion dance and more dance performances from K-POP Seattle, slurping hot noods from Oh Dang, and browsing delightfully cute creations from Peachy x Noodle. There will even be a bar dedicated to two of Seattle's favorite things: alcohol and boba—a dream come true! General admission tickets are just $15, but for ten bucks more you can treat yourself to "All Day Happy Hour," which includes a tote bag, access to the express bar, and two drink tickets. SL

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Sat Feb 10)

Chinatown-International District's Lunar New Year

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with vendor booths, dance performances, live music, and over 40 food walk destinations scattered throughout the Chinatown-International District at this joyful celebration. JB

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (Sat Feb 24)

2024 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival

Not much has been revealed about the Seattle Chinese Garden's upcoming Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, but in prior years, the garden's festivities have included traditional Chinese music, riddles, a tai chi demonstration, a tongyuan (sweet dumpling) demonstration, and more. Whatever this year's offerings may be, the Sichuan-style Chinese garden is a lovely place to reflect on the new year amid classical Chinese architecture and peaceful water features. LC

Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview (Sat Feb 24)

FOOD SPECIALS



Ông Lắm Bistro

This Vietnamese restaurant, which opened its doors on the first day of Lunar New Year last year, will serve an exclusive holiday menu from February 9-11, with dishes such as bánh tét, dưa món (carrots, chayote, and radish pickled in fish sauce), thịt kho, canh khổ qua (bitter melon soup with pork), and steamed banana cake with coconut cream.

Roosevelt