It's a Barbie World (Taylor's Version): Where to Find Specials and Events Celebrating the Eras Tour and the Barbie Movie Release in Seattle This Weekend

Are you ready for it? Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated movie Barbie comes out this weekend, and Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field on both Saturday and Sunday, and Seattle is painting the town pink in preparation for both. Taylor’s shows are sold out, but there are still plenty of other places to celebrate the Eras Tour in style around town. (Did you see the giant friendship bracelet at the [Blank] Space Needle?) Good news for Team Barbie: you can still get tickets to the movie, plus premiere parties with trivia and giveaways. Whatever you do, we recommend walking or taking public transportation, because traffic is going to be less than fantastic. Looking for a different kind of crossover? Check out all the places playing Barbenheimer double features this weekend.
FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
-
Taylor Swift Eras Dozen cupcakes, Barbie Dozen cupcakes, and a Barbie afternoon tea experience at Trophy Cupcakes
View this post on Instagram
- Pisco-based "Speak Now" and gin- and prosecco-based "Swift Motion" drink specials and Deadline Like List and Good Bar Like List
View this post on Instagram
- Aperol Swifts and Taylor Swift playlists at Bar Solea Like List on Saturday
View this post on Instagram
-
Lover (OHSUN's version) whiskey punch at Ohsun Banchan Deli
View this post on Instagram
- Lavender haze ice cream at Frankie & Jo's
View this post on Instagram
-
Specialty cocktails at Tacolisto
View this post on Instagram
OTHER SPECIALS
- Giant friendship bracelet free photo op at the base of the Space Needle, plus specialty Lavender Haze (vodka, crème de violette, and "lavender air") and Fearless (passionfruit mocktail) drinks at the top
View this post on Instagram
- All-Taylor playlists at Life on Mars (12–4 pm on Saturday and Sunday)
View this post on Instagram
-
Barbieheimer shirts at SIFF
View this post on Instagram
EVENTS
-
Barbie World at SIFF Egyptian with photo ops, trivia, and "Barbiecore surprises" (July 20–23, Capitol Hill)
-
Taylor Swift Sing-A-Long at The Heart Gallery Paint and Sip (Fri July 21, Burien)
-
Taylor Swift listening parties with cats at NEKO Cat Cafe (Fri July 21 & Mon July 24, Capitol Hill; Fri July 28, Bellingham)
-
Long Live Taylor ParTAY and Dance Night at Outlier (Fri July 21, Downtown)
-
Taylor Swift Night at the W Seattle with cocktails and a DJ (Fri July 21, Downtown)
-
Laser Taylor Swift at Pacific Science Center (Fri July 21 & Fri July 28, Uptown)
-
Taylor Swift - THE ERAS TOUR - Seattle Concert Par-TAY! at The Press Box with photo ops, prizes, cocktails, and a DJ (Sat July 22, Sodo)
-
Eras: A Taylor Swift Dance Party at Queer Bar (Sat July 22, Capitol Hill)