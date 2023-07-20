EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
💃 Taylor Swift Parties
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

It's a Barbie World (Taylor's Version): Where to Find Specials and Events Celebrating the Eras Tour and the Barbie Movie Release in Seattle This Weekend

We Know Places with Food & Drink Specials and Themed Events
by Jamie Reed and Shannon Lubetich
July 20, 2023
|
Like
Bring your friendship bracelets to the [Blank] Space Needle for a photo op this weekend. (Note: The friendship bracelets have been moved to the base of the Needle.) (Space Needle via Instagram)
Are you ready for it? Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated movie Barbie comes out this weekend, and Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field on both Saturday and Sunday, and Seattle is painting the town pink in preparation for both. Taylor’s shows are sold out, but there are still plenty of other places to celebrate the Eras Tour in style around town. (Did you see the giant friendship bracelet at the [Blank] Space Needle?) Good news for Team Barbie: you can still get tickets to the movie, plus premiere parties with trivia and giveaways. Whatever you do, we recommend walking or taking public transportation, because traffic is going to be less than fantastic. Looking for a different kind of crossover? Check out all the places playing Barbenheimer double features this weekend.

 

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee (@toppotdoughnuts)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOUGH JOY (@doughjoydonuts)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trophy Cupcakes (@trophycupcakes)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dead Line (@deadlineseattle)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bar Solea (@bar.solea)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OHSUN Banchan Deli & Cafe (@ohsunbanchan)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frankie & Jo's Ice Cream (@frankieandjos)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tacolisto (@tacolisto_seattle)

OTHER SPECIALS

  • Giant friendship bracelet free photo op at the base of the Space Needle, plus specialty Lavender Haze (vodka, crème de violette, and "lavender air") and Fearless (passionfruit mocktail) drinks at the top
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Space Needle (@spaceneedle)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Life on Mars Seattle (@lifeonmarsseattle)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SIFF (@siffnews)

 

EVENTS 

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023
Bite of Seattle, West Seattle Grand Parade, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hawaiian Snacks, Sushi, and All-You-Can-Eat Asian Barbecue
July 21, 2023 Edition
It's a Barbie World (Taylor's Version): Where to Find Specials and Events Celebrating the Eras Tour and the Barbie Movie Release in Seattle This Weekend
We Know Places with Food &amp; Drink Specials and Themed Events
Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Seattle
Soccer Watch Parties from July 20&ndash;August 20
Ticket Alert: YG, Tyga, and Saweetie, John Legend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, alt-J and More Event Updates for July 20
Where to Pick Up Food for a Picnic in Seattle
Charcuterie, Fried Chicken, and More

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me