Live Music is Back! These Venues Are Reopening in Seattle

A One-Stop Shop for Upcoming Concerts and Venue Reopening Dates
by EverOut Seattle Staff
July 1, 2021
Neumos has tons of shows on its calendar (starting with a Spirit Award album-release party tonight), and they're not alone. Read on for our complete guide to live music in Seattle, plus venue reopening dates! (Neumos via Facebook)

It's a whole new world out there now that Washington State is officially back open (coffee shops have chairs! Passersby have beards!), and that means an influx of live music isn't just on the horizon; it's HERE.

Seattle venues both big and small have already filled out their calendars through the end of the year and beyond, which might leave you overwhelmed with options. If that's the case, look no further—our complete guide to live music has every single upcoming show (plus venue reopening dates) in one place, so you can spend less time Googling and more time planning your concert-going schedule. 

Whether you're looking to get out on the town immediately (might we suggest Spirit Award at Neumos tonight or the Kremwerk Grand Reopening on Friday?) or later this summer (don't miss Harry Styles and Jenny Lewis at Tacoma Dome this August), we've got you covered. 

Check Out the Seattle Live Music 2021 Guide

