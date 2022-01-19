Our Favorite Places to Get Hot Chocolate in Seattle



Atulea

Vince Shi and Kathy Wang's stylish Capitol Hill tea shop has put their own twist on hot chocolate by mixing it with genmaicha (brown rice green tea) and topping it with mini marshmallow bits.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Cafe Pettirosso

Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate crowned with the beloved Capitol Hill standby's toasted house-made mallow.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Cafe Presse and Le Pichet

If you haven't already heard the sad news, Capitol Hill's iconic French spot Cafe Presse is closing next month after a 15-year run, which is all the more reason to hightail it over there for a cup of their thick, rich, Parisian-style chocolate chaud topped with whipped cream. Luckily, the dessert-worthy favorite is also available at Presse's sibling restaurant Le Pichet in Pike Place, and owner Jim Drohman has shared the recipe on his blog so that you can recreate the magic at home.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Sponsored

Chocolati

This Seattle cafe specializes in artisan chocolate, and their unparalleled hot chocolate is rich and creamy and comes in a variety of flavors, from peanut butter to salted caramel to Aztec. The "Dark Vader" (raspberry and dark chocolate) is an especially popular menu item.

Various locations

Pickup, dine-in

Chocolat Vitale

Chocolat Vitale serves up "a sinfully rich" hot chocolate that finds its origins in a distinctly European style of hot chocolate. They also offer small-batch chocolates, wines, and specialty teas.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery

Fran's Chocolates

This family-owned chocolate company's 68% single-origin Venezuelan drinking chocolate is extra luxurious.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

Hot Cakes

The molten chocolate dessert emporium will let you order their luxurious Valrhona sipping chocolate with or without the booze of your choice.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Indi Chocolate

The small-batch artisan chocolatier's cafe serves single-origin drinking chocolate, which can be customized with your choice of milk and with add-ons like lavender cacao syrup and chai marshmallows. The online store also offers their drinking chocolate in cube form on a stick—stir it into a mug of warm milk to recreate the drink at home.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery

Oddfellows

Big, fluffy house-made marshmallows float atop Oddfellows's house hot cocoa.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Peony Bakery

This small bakery business run by an elementary school teacher sells hot cocoa bombs made with house-made triple chocolate, cocoa powder, and mini marshmallows. They also have flavors like matcha, taro, hojicha, and "winter snowflake" (peppermint white chocolate mocha filled with edible glitter, snowy sprinkles, crushed peppermint, and marshmallows).

Belltown

Pickup

Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop

This cafe, started by a chocolate company based in Jalisco, Mexico, serves a dizzying array of high-quality drinking chocolates, including classic hot chocolate, iced drinks and frappes, Aztec- and Mayan-inspired versions, and French and Spanish hot chocolate.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Shug's Soda Fountain

Old-timey soda shoppe Shug's Soda Fountain puts their signature twist on hot cocoa with a Gran Gran's Cocoa float, with house-made cocoa, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a dusting of cocoa powder. Add Bailey's, Kahlua, or Frangelico for extra coziness. For those who prefer the traditional, there's also regular hot cocoa with housemade marshmallows or whipped cream.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Theo Chocolate

The local chocolate company's signature dark drinking chocolate is the real deal, made with 55% single-origin dark chocolate. A peppermint variation is also available.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery