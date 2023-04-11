Our Favorite Sustainable Restaurants in Seattle



Ba Bar Green

The hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar runs this all-vegan takeout window concept at its South Lake Union location . The menu features plant-based dishes like sweet potato laksa, Lao crispy rice and kale salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, and tamarind soup.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bake Shop

Former Hot Cakes director of operations Krista Nelson and London Plane alum Madeline McDonald run this all-day cafe serving pastries, sourdough, toasts, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and salads in Queen Anne. The spot also serves coffee, loose-leaf tea, kombucha, beer, and natural wine by the glass or bottle and encourages customers to bring their own mugs and to-go containers to minimize waste.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bamboo Sushi

If you'd like to nosh on nigiri with the peace of mind that comes from knowing your seafood was sourced sustainably, look no further than this sleek Portland-based chain advertising itself as "the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant." The 4,700-square-foot U-Village outpost features indoor seating with a sushi bar and a takeout window for pick-up orders.

University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Broadfork Cafe

This sustainably minded cafe features healthy, plant-based sandwiches, bowls, soups, and salads in addition to juices, smoothies, coffee, and tea.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cafe Flora , Floret , and Flora Bakehouse

The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto. The restaurant also operates two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.

Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Finch & Pine

Couple Sara Moran and Paolo Gentile run this sustainably focused restaurant in the former space of Cafe Barjot , serving wholesome dishes like mushroom pate tartines and matcha mochi muffins.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

This popular ice creamery offers dairy-free, gluten-free scoops that rival their non-vegan counterparts, made with creamy house-made alternative milks and featuring creative flavors like date shake, salty caramel ash, and chocolate tahini supercookie.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in





Harvest Beat

This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals for takeout and dine-in, with inventive dishes like pumpkin-filled celery root ravioli and roasted maitake mushroom lasagna.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in



Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

You'll find luscious smoothies, nourishing grain bowls, fresh salads, juices, and other wholesome fare at this organic cafe, formerly known as Thrive.

Queen Anne, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



