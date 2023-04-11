Our Favorite Sustainable Restaurants in Seattle

Ba Bar Green Like Add to a List
The hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar runs this all-vegan takeout window concept at its South Lake Union location. The menu features plant-based dishes like sweet potato laksa, Lao crispy rice and kale salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, and tamarind soup.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bake Shop
Former Hot Cakes director of operations Krista Nelson and London Plane alum Madeline McDonald run this all-day cafe serving pastries, sourdough, toasts, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and salads in Queen Anne. The spot also serves coffee, loose-leaf tea, kombucha, beer, and natural wine by the glass or bottle and encourages customers to bring their own mugs and to-go containers to minimize waste.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bamboo Sushi
If you'd like to nosh on nigiri with the peace of mind that comes from knowing your seafood was sourced sustainably, look no further than this sleek Portland-based chain advertising itself as "the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant." The 4,700-square-foot U-Village outpost features indoor seating with a sushi bar and a takeout window for pick-up orders.
University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Broadfork Cafe
This sustainably minded cafe features healthy, plant-based sandwiches, bowls, soups, and salads in addition to juices, smoothies, coffee, and tea.
University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Cafe Flora, Floret, and Flora Bakehouse
The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto. The restaurant also operates two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.
Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Finch & Pine
Couple Sara Moran and Paolo Gentile run this sustainably focused restaurant in the former space of Cafe Barjot, serving wholesome dishes like mushroom pate tartines and matcha mochi muffins.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals for takeout and dine-in, with inventive dishes like pumpkin-filled celery root ravioli and roasted maitake mushroom lasagna.
Wallingford
Pickup, dine-in
Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe
You'll find luscious smoothies, nourishing grain bowls, fresh salads, juices, and other wholesome fare at this organic cafe, formerly known as Thrive.
Queen Anne, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Co-owner Fon Spaulding opened this plant-based restaurant after learning to cook Thai food from her mother. Kati emphasizes traditional techniques and fresh ingredients (locally sourced and organic whenever possible), and fans rave about the "old-style" pad thai, spicy jackfruit with sticky rice, kuay tiew kua gai, coconut milk Thai iced tea, and cauliflower bombs.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Mashiko
Founded by pioneering chef Hajime Sato in 2009, Mashiko is Seattle's first sustainable sushi restaurant. Now that Sato is retired, longtime employees Mariah Kmitta and Brandon Wicks carry on his legacy. Fun fact: There's a live webcam at the bar that you can watch from the restaurant's website.
West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in
Mighty-O Donuts
This local chain makes its vegan donuts from scratch with organic, GMO-free, zero-trans-fat ingredients, in flavors like raspberry and chocolate peanut butter.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Seven Coffee
As part of its mission to become the first zero-waste cafe in Seattle, this Ravenna coffee shop encourages customers to bring their own mug for drinks—they even offer a Little Mug Library of reusable vessels in case you forgot yours. In addition to coffee, they also serve pastries, beer, and wine.
Ravenna
Pickup, dine-in
Terra Plata
From Tamara Murphy—former chef/owner of Brasa and organizer of Burning Beast—Terra Plata’s menu is world-ranging deliciousness made with local/sustainable/etc. foodstuffs (some of it so local as to be from the rooftop garden). One thing that’ll probably be a constant: a big, stew-y bowl of roast pig with clams, house-made chorizo, and the sneaks-up-on-you heat of smoked paprika, topped with a pork rind to soak up the sauce and pickled onions for contrast. There’s also lunch or brunch for the same great ideas, smaller bill.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in