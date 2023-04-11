EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌷 Spring
🌦 April Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food & Drink

Our Favorite Sustainable Restaurants in Seattle

Spots for Earth Day 2023 and Beyond
by Julianne Bell and Stranger Staff
April 11, 2023
Like
Share
You'll find a wealth of sustainably sourced seafood at Bamboo Sushi. (Bamboo Sushi)
Since 1970, tree-huggers all over the world have celebrated Earth Day on April 22. This year's theme is "Invest in our Planet," and supporting local sustainable businesses is a great way to do just that. To prove that being green can be easy after all, we've gathered this list of some of our favorite environmentally minded eateries, from Bamboo Sushi to Terra Plata. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


Ba Bar Green Add to a List
The hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar runs this all-vegan takeout window concept at its South Lake Union location Add to a List . The menu features plant-based dishes like sweet potato laksa, Lao crispy rice and kale salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, and tamarind soup.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Bake Shop Add to a List
Former Hot Cakes director of operations Krista Nelson and London Plane Add to a List  alum Madeline McDonald run this all-day cafe serving pastries, sourdough, toasts, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and salads in Queen Anne. The spot also serves coffee, loose-leaf tea, kombucha, beer, and natural wine by the glass or bottle and encourages customers to bring their own mugs and to-go containers to minimize waste.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Bamboo Sushi Add to a List
If you'd like to nosh on nigiri with the peace of mind that comes from knowing your seafood was sourced sustainably, look no further than this sleek Portland-based chain advertising itself as "the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant." The 4,700-square-foot U-Village outpost features indoor seating with a sushi bar and a takeout window for pick-up orders.
University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Broadfork Cafe Add to a List
This sustainably minded cafe features healthy, plant-based sandwiches, bowls, soups, and salads in addition to juices, smoothies, coffee, and tea.
University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Cafe Flora Add to a List Floret Add to a List , and Flora Bakehouse Add to a List
The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto. The restaurant also operates two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.
Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Finch & Pine Add to a List
Couple Sara Moran and Paolo Gentile run this sustainably focused restaurant in the former space of Cafe Barjot Add to a List , serving wholesome dishes like mushroom pate tartines and matcha mochi muffins.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

This popular ice creamery offers dairy-free, gluten-free scoops that rival their non-vegan counterparts, made with creamy house-made alternative milks and featuring creative flavors like date shake, salty caramel ash, and chocolate tahini supercookie.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Harvest Beat Add to a List
This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals for takeout and dine-in, with inventive dishes like pumpkin-filled celery root ravioli and roasted maitake mushroom lasagna.
Wallingford
Pickup, dine-in

Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe
You'll find luscious smoothies, nourishing grain bowls, fresh salads, juices, and other wholesome fare at this organic cafe, formerly known as Thrive.
Queen Anne, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Kati Vegan Thai Add to a List
Co-owner Fon Spaulding opened this plant-based restaurant after learning to cook Thai food from her mother. Kati emphasizes traditional techniques and fresh ingredients (locally sourced and organic whenever possible), and fans rave about the "old-style" pad thai, spicy jackfruit with sticky rice, kuay tiew kua gai, coconut milk Thai iced tea, and cauliflower bombs.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mashiko Add to a List
Founded by pioneering chef Hajime Sato in 2009, Mashiko is Seattle's first sustainable sushi restaurant. Now that Sato is retired, longtime employees Mariah Kmitta and Brandon Wicks carry on his legacy. Fun fact: There's a live webcam at the bar that you can watch from the restaurant's website.
West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in

Mighty-O Donuts
This local chain makes its vegan donuts from scratch with organic, GMO-free, zero-trans-fat ingredients, in flavors like raspberry and chocolate peanut butter.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Seven Coffee Add to a List
As part of its mission to become the first zero-waste cafe in Seattle, this Ravenna coffee shop encourages customers to bring their own mug for drinks—they even offer a Little Mug Library of reusable vessels in case you forgot yours. In addition to coffee, they also serve pastries, beer, and wine.
Ravenna
Pickup, dine-in

Terra Plata Add to a List
From Tamara Murphy—former chef/owner of Brasa and organizer of Burning Beast—Terra Plata’s menu is world-ranging deliciousness made with local/sustainable/etc. foodstuffs (some of it so local as to be from the rooftop garden). One thing that’ll probably be a constant: a big, stew-y bowl of roast pig with clams, house-made chorizo, and the sneaks-up-on-you heat of smoked paprika, topped with a pork rind to soak up the sauce and pickled onions for contrast. There’s also lunch or brunch for the same great ideas, smaller bill.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

You Might Also Like

Road Trip Report: A Whimsical Weekend at the Maryhill Museum of Art
Do It for the Teeny-Tiny Haute Couture
Our Favorite Sustainable Restaurants in Seattle
Spots for Earth Day 2023 and Beyond
The Top 67 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 9–16, 2023
Lindy West, Sasha Velour, and More Top Picks
We're Hiring a Culture Calendar Editor!
Apply by April 30!
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 7–9, 2023
Free Boating Day, Central Saloon's 131st Anniversary, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Tears For Fears, Melanie Martinez, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, The All-American Rejects and More Event Updates for March 6

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!