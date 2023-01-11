Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023



Araya’s Place

This vegan Thai spot is a longtime favorite of herbivores and omnivores alike for its comforting plant-based dishes like tom yum, massaman curry, and crispy fried Brussels sprouts. Don't miss the daily lunch buffet.

Bellevue, Madison Valley, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ba Bar Green

The hip, ever-reliable Vietnamese chain Ba Bar runs this all-vegan takeout window concept at its South Lake Union location . The menu features plant-based dishes like sweet potato laksa, Lao crispy rice and kale salad, lemongrass tofu Singapore noodles, dan dan noodles, Soyrizo bánh mì, and tamarind soup.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ben & Esther's

The popular Portland-based vegan Jewish deli Ben & Esther's, which recently expanded to California, opened its first Seattle outpost in the former Capitol Coffee Works space in November. The selection includes bagels (available with dairy-free schmears or as sandwiches with toppings like smoked carrot "lox"), deli sandwiches, salads by the pound, matzo ball soup, and baked goods like babka, hamantaschen, and black and white cookies, with plenty of gluten-free options.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Broadfork Cafe

This local vegan and vegetarian chain has a menu developed by chef Lois Rivera (who worked for the now-closed Chaco Canyon Cafe for 13 years), with wholesome dishes like veggie burgers, grain bowls, avocado toast, hummus wraps, and artichoke melts.

University District, Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cafe Flora , Floret , and Flora Bakehouse

The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years, with locally sourced dishes like Oaxacan tacos, seasonal grain bowls, and wild mushroom and fennel risotto—many dishes are vegan and clearly marked as such on the menu, or can be made vegan with modifications. The restaurant also operates two offshoots: Floret, a cafe inside SeaTac, and Flora Bakehouse, a cozy bakery on Beacon Hill.

Madison Valley, SeaTac, Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



ChuMinh Tofu and Vegan Deli

Absolutely everything on the menu at this reliable Vietnamese standby, including appetizers, bánh mì, noodle soups, stir-fries, fruit smoothies with boba, drinks, and desserts, is vegan.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cinnaholic

At this bakery serving vegan cinnamon rolls (which was once featured on Shark Tank), guests can customize their gooey treats with a choice of frosting, including flavors like cream cheese, almond, lemon, and marshmallow, and toppings, such as cookie dough and fresh fruit.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cycle Dogs

The popular vegan food-truck-turned-restaurant Cycle Dogs is known for its meatless hot dogs and other plant-based takes on fast food favorites. The all-vegan menu includes Field Roast frankfurters with variations like currywurst, Seattle dogs, and elote dogs, burgers inspired by McDonald's, Whataburger, and Dick's, and "hangry style" fries smothered in American cheese, grilled onions, and fry sauce.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Flying Apron

This pioneering specialty bakery has been baking up gluten-free and vegan treats since 2002.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

This popular ice creamery offers dairy-free, gluten-free scoops that rival their non-vegan counterparts, made with creamy house-made alternative milks and featuring creative flavors like date shake, salty caramel ash, and chocolate tahini supercookie.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Georgetown Liquor Company

In December 2020,

Georgetown

Pickup, dine-in

In December 2020, Highline owner Alan Threewit saved the beloved Georgetown dive, treasured for its strong booze, vegan/vegetarian menu, gritty atmosphere, and warm staff, from extinction and updated it with a renovation and a new all-vegan menu, featuring plant-based French dips, Reuben sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and other comfort food. There's also a menu of punk-inspired cocktails, like the "Lust for Life" (pineapple rum, Malibu rum, muddled limes, and orange juice) and the "Angels with Dirty Faces" (vanilla vodka with amaretto, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice).

Habesha Cafe

While not a dedicated vegan restaurant, this Ethiopian and Eritrean food destination in Hillman City offers an array of satisfying vegetarian and vegan specialties, including vegan foul, falafel wraps, veggie sandwiches, and shiro wat (an Eritrean-spiced stew made with chickpeas, onions, tomato, garlic, and olive oil).

Hillman City

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Harvest Beat

This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals for takeout and dine-in, with inventive dishes like pumpkin-filled celery root ravioli and roasted maitake mushroom lasagna.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in



Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

You'll find luscious smoothies, nourishing grain bowls, fresh salads, juices, and other wholesome fare at this organic cafe, formerly known as Thrive.

Queen Anne, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in While not a dedicated vegan restaurant, this Ethiopian and Eritrean food destination in Hillman City offers an array of satisfying vegetarian and vegan specialties, including vegan foul, falafel wraps, veggie sandwiches, and shiro wat (an Eritrean-spiced stew made with chickpeas, onions, tomato, garlic, and olive oil).This eco-conscious Wallingford spot presents elegant five-course vegan meals for takeout and dine-in, with inventive dishes like pumpkin-filled celery root ravioli and roasted maitake mushroom lasagna.You'll find luscious smoothies, nourishing grain bowls, fresh salads, juices, and other wholesome fare at this organic cafe, formerly known as Thrive.

Kati Vegan Thai

Co-owner Fon Spaulding opened this plant-based restaurant after learning to cook Thai food from her mother and emphasizes traditional techniques and fresh ingredients (locally sourced and organic whenever possible). Fans rave about the "old-style" pad thai, spicy jackfruit with sticky rice, kuay tiew kua gai, coconut milk Thai iced tea, and cauliflower bombs.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in Co-owner Fon Spaulding opened this plant-based restaurant after learning to cook Thai food from her mother and emphasizes traditional techniques and fresh ingredients (locally sourced and organic whenever possible). Fans rave about the "old-style" pad thai, spicy jackfruit with sticky rice, kuay tiew kua gai, coconut milk Thai iced tea, and cauliflower bombs.

Lazy Cow Bakery

Satisfy your sweet tooth with impeccable treats like churro croissants, tiramisu, cinnamon rolls, strawberry shortcake, and apple cinnamon crumb cake at this plant-based bakery, which also runs the Latinx mutual aid organization Casa del Xolo. The business is currently raising funds on

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Loving Hut

This international vegan Vietnamese fast food chain with an outpost in the International District offers irresistibly named dishes such as "fabulous pho," "celestial salad," and "blissful noodles," plus veggie burgers, pizzas, smoothies, and juices.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in Satisfy your sweet tooth with impeccable treats like churro croissants, tiramisu, cinnamon rolls, strawberry shortcake, and apple cinnamon crumb cake at this plant-based bakery, which also runs the Latinx mutual aid organization Casa del Xolo. The business is currently raising funds on GoFundMe to help cover costs.This international vegan Vietnamese fast food chain with an outpost in the International District offers irresistibly named dishes such as "fabulous pho," "celestial salad," and "blissful noodles," plus veggie burgers, pizzas, smoothies, and juices.

Mighty-O Donuts

This local chain makes its vegan donuts from scratch with organic, GMO-free, zero-trans-fat ingredients, in flavors like raspberry and chocolate peanut butter.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in This local chain makes its vegan donuts from scratch with organic, GMO-free, zero-trans-fat ingredients, in flavors like raspberry and chocolate peanut butter.

Next Level Burger

Former Stranger writer Sean Nelson

Roosevelt

Pickup, delivery, dine-in Former Stranger writer Sean Nelson once wrote of this plant-based burger joint inside the Roosevelt Whole Foods , "Next Level turns out to be a fantastic innovation for those of us whose brains know eating animals is indefensible but whose hearts still can't get past the idea that a cheeseburger, fries (or, better yet, tots!), and a milkshake is nature's perfect meal." He endorses the shakes (made with soy- or coconut-based soft serve), the All-American, Sausage Bacon, or Signature burgers, and the "heroically sloppy" Chili Chz Dog.

Oak

If you're missing hearty pub grub, this omnivorous Beacon Hill watering hole offers plenty of options, including plant-based mac and cheese, burgers, and grilled cheese.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Pi Vegan Pizzeria

This beloved vegan pizza and calzone joint uses a rice-based mozzarella-style "cheese," and many pies come with white garlic sauce instead of marinara.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in If you're missing hearty pub grub, this omnivorous Beacon Hill watering hole offers plenty of options, including plant-based mac and cheese, burgers, and grilled cheese.This beloved vegan pizza and calzone joint uses a rice-based mozzarella-style "cheese," and many pies come with white garlic sauce instead of marinara.

Plum Bistro

We'd be remiss not to include chef Makini Howell's well-known plant-based bistro on a list of vegan restaurants. Signature dishes include the famous "mac and yease" and the buffalo portobello burger.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in We'd be remiss not to include chef Makini Howell's well-known plant-based bistro on a list of vegan restaurants. Signature dishes include the famous "mac and yease" and the buffalo portobello burger.