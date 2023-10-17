Our Picks for Seattle Restaurant Week 2023

Bakescapade Like List
Pastry chef Karen Sandoval's buzz-worthy pan dulce pop-up is featuring two packages packed with pan de muerto (which can be difficult to find in Seattle!) on its SRW menu. Choose from a box with a classic version of the sweet, fluffy Mexican bread, plus apple pie and pumpkin chai versions, or get a box featuring pan de muerto stuffed with fillings: classic with orange creme, apple pie with dulce de leche, and pumpkin chai with roasted pumpkin creme.
Burien
Takeout
Latinx-owned and woman-owned
Dumpling the Noodle Like List
Choose your own adventure at this spot offering chewy hand-pulled noodles and steaming dumplings, with three different $50 options to feed two to three people: the "All Time Favorite" (pork onion buns, pork and shrimp chive dumplings, pork and shrimp wontons in chili sauce, honey sunflower seed shrimp, Sichuan dry-fried green beans, and Chili the Garlic tofu KT "lamen"), the "Beer Partner" (bulgogi beef dumplings, cilantro spicy beef, garlic string beans, house sweet chili fried chicken, beef pancake rolls, and Chili the Beef "lamen"), or the "Vegan Explorer" (shiitake vegan buns, organic vegan dumplings, crispy vegan wontons, Sichuan dry-fried green beans, tofu pancake rolls, and Chili the Garlic tofu KT "lamen").
Greenlake, Wallingford
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Grayseas Pies Like List
Craving some comfort food to deal with the Big Dark? This business, launched by baker Gracie Santos as a way to cope with stress during lockdown, will sling some savory Filipino-influenced baked goods, including a savory chicken adobo pot pie and a shepherd's pie inspired by giniling (a Filipino dish with ground meat and veggies), plus a kalabasa squash pie with evaporated milk and brown sugar for dessert.
Beacon Hill
Takeout
Asian-owned and woman-owned
Karaage Setsuna Like List
I'm a big fan of this criminally underrated Belltown gem, which serves up Japanese-Hawaiian fare. Their SRW menu includes an "all star trio" (a small serving of karaage, a salmon avocado or spicy tuna roll, and a Hakuto white peach soda or Kyoho grape soda for $20), the "regulars' favorite" (curry rice with chicken karaage or tofu and vegetables and a salmon poke salad for $20), and the "Buddy's choice" (a large serving of karaage, green bean gomaae, a side of curry sauce, and two sushi rolls of your choice). Any would make for a highly respectable weekday lunch or casual date night.
Belltown
Takeout
Asian-owned
Korochka Tavern Like List
In 2019, Meg van Huygen wrote of this Russian bar, "Korochka Tavern does Russian bites—primarily dumplings and pickled things—along with American-style cocktails that nod toward Eastern Europe. Co-owners Kendall Murphy, who grew up here, and Moscow-born Lisa Malinovskaya are besties who opened Korochka in 2016... Korochka is also very pretty, which I wanted to be mad about but can't. The gilded wallpaper, floral dishware, and dead bear on the wall are verging on twee, but the shop retains a cozy, unpretentious chill that's helped by the free Tetris machine and the geezers filtering in from the dives down the block." The bar was forced to leave its original Lake City location in 2019 after its lease was terminated, but has happily settled in a new location in Wallingford since then. Their SRW menu features a $35 dinner for two, with a plate of house-made pickles with dark rye bread and Bulgarian feta, Russian-style pelmeni or vareniki (dumplings filled with chicken and pork or potato and cheese), and a fluffy cake with cream and honey. For $50, you can get the same meal with the addition of special cocktails.
Wallingford
Takeout, delivery, onsite dining
Woman-owned
Meesha Like List and Kricket Club Like List
Indian chef Preeti Agarwal's Fremont restaurant Meesha has racked up acclaim for its contemporary Indian fare made with local and seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients. In 2021, Agarwal launched her "refined but casual" sibling restaurant Kricket Club, which serves street food inspired by Mumbai and New Delhi. Both restaurants will offer a choice of any three courses for $35 or three courses for $50, with options such as pakoras, kalmi grilled lamb chops, goan prawns, and pineapple kesari at Meesha and dishes like slow-cooked goat biryani, saag paneer, and rajbhog kulfi at Kricket Club.
Fremont, Ravenna
Dine-in
Woman-owned and Asian-owned
Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe Like List
Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in late 2021, runs this counter-service neighborhood shop with Korean comfort food and scratch-made banchan items (100% gluten-free and 50% vegan). If you haven't had a chance to try it yet, check out their SRW menu, which offers a cozy dinner for two with purple rice, spicy braised tofu, soft tofu doenjang jjigae stew, and of course, a selection of banchan (apple muchim, danmuji, cucumber muchim, mak kimchi, broccoli tofu, and veggie jangajji).
Pioneer Square
Pickup, dine-in
Woman-owned and Asian-owned
Omega Ouzeri Like List
The Stranger's Rich Smith has proclaimed Omega Ouzeri one of the best Greek restaurants in Seattle, writing in 2017, "I had some laudable toast points at Omega a few months ago. Besides that, this bright, casual spot on Capitol Hill offers up refreshing, semi-pricey Greek fare. The servers will non-pretentiously offer useful information about anise-spiked clear spirits that anchor their bar program, and the octopus is truly great. Go there with a friend, share a couple small plates and an entrée, and leave half-loopy in an ouzo cloud." The spot's $35 three-course menu for SRW will transport you to Greece with dishes like roasted beet and fennel hummus, soufiko (an Ikarian vegetable stew), and portalokopita (a cake with orange honey syrup and shredded phyllo custard). Somewhat interestingly, they're also designating some of their dishes "blue zone specials" in reference to writer Dan Buettner's term for regions with high longevity (you might be familiar with the concept via his recent Netflix special Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones).
Capitol Hill
Onsite dining
Women-owned, family-owned
Revel Like List
Husband-and-wife team Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi have earned many James Beard Award nominations for Revel, their hip Korean-French street food destination, which makes them a Restaurant Week no-brainer. Their $35 three-course menu, available for takeout or dine-in, includes a snack (sweet chicory salad or short rib wonton), a main dish (albacore rice tuna bowl or spicy pork collar), and a dessert (coconut cheesecake or rice pudding with five-spice roasted figs).
Fremont
Takeout, delivery, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned
Rondo Japanese Kitchen Like List and Tamari Bar Like List
The bustling Capitol Hill izakayas Rondo and Tamari Bar are perennial favorites for their delicious Japanese fare and perpetually rotating specials. During SRW, step up your lunch game with Rondo's special lunch set, with options like seasonal sashimi, wagyu tataki, and yuzu Basque cheesecake, or opt for a $50 dinner set with wagyu beef tataki, a choice of wagyu bolognese or salmon with uni cream sauce, and Toki whisky caramel soft serve. Alternatively, Tamari Bar will offer bento boxes, pork belly curry, and a luxe dinner with sashimi, a bluefin tuna sushi roll, wagyu steak, duck salad, and sweet miso-marinated grilled salmon.
Capitol Hill
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Spice Waala
Want to jazz up your takeout rotation? This popular Indian street food spot, which began its life as a farmers market stand, will serve a $20 takeout menu with chicken tikka kathi rolls, aloo tikki kathi rolls, aloo tikki chaat, chana chaat, and two servings of soft serve at both its Ballard and Capitol Hill locations.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Takeout
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, family-owned, women-owned
Our Picks for Seattle Restaurant Week 2023
Kricket Club, Dumpling the Noodle, and More
October 17, 2023
During the twice-yearly Seattle Restaurant Week, which runs from October 22-November 4 this fall, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Nearly 200 restaurants are participating, so it can be daunting to figure out where you want to eat first. To narrow it down, we've rounded up this list of restaurants worth trying so you can make the most of this event. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.