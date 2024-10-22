Our Top Picks for Halloween 2024 Events in Seattle

The proliferation of ghouls and gourds can only mean one thing: Halloween cometh. Our Halloween calendar has hundreds of events celebrating the season of the witch, but if you’re looking for all killer, no filler, we’ve curated our top Halloween happenings below. Pick your poison from freaky film nights to haunted houses to parties where you can show off your costume. Check out our roundup of Halloween food and drink specials for more treats.

Double Feature: Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein

As a Mary Shelley stan, each of the Frankenstein film adaptations has disappointed me—the original text contains darkness and depth that the films have never captured (we shall see if Guillermo del Toro delivers with his upcoming adaptation). However, I'm willing to admit that as standalone films, Bride of Frankenstein and Young Frankenstein are the best entries in the monster saga. Despite being filmed nearly 40 years apart, both movies reinvent the mad scientist story while not taking themselves too seriously. Get into the Halloween spirit this week as the Seattle Symphony plays the original Bride of Frankenstein score by Franz Waxman. For the second act, the orchestra will take a break while the audience howls at Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein. AV

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Thurs Oct 24)

BOO Seattle

This annual EDM spectacular will haunt your Halloweekend with multiple themed stages, ghoulishly fun rides, larger-than-life art installations, and roaming performers. Plus, DJs including Lost Frequencies, Afrojack, Illenium, Chris Lorenzo, and Maddix will rattle your bones. AV

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Oct 25–26)

Magnuson Haunted House

I really can't do scary, but this haunted walk-through of the Magnuson Community Center promises the kind of kid-friendly entertainment I should be equipped to handle. Right? Right?? The center used to be a military base, so guests might be haunted by ghosts of soldiers from the past. If you find yourself shaken by the dark, winding hallways, you can always run off that nervous energy afterward in the wide, open spaces at Magnuson Park—but no promises that your friends won't jump out from behind bushes to give you an extra fright. SL

Magnuson Community Center, Northeast Seattle (Oct 25–26)

Thrill the World Seattle

I once learned the dance to "Thriller" for a fundraiser and honestly, it's quite fun. It's more than just a TikTok dance—you also get to dress up in thrifted '80s clothing and cover yourself in dirt or fake blood (if you want). If you've never had this thrilling experience, now's your chance! Join The Seattle Thrillers for Thrill The World, an annual worldwide simultaneous dance to "Thriller," on Saturday, October 26 at precisely 3 pm. You can spectate or get inspired by last year's performance and join in. The group will also perform at the West Seattle Harvest Fest on October 27, and on Halloween at Trick or Treat on the Ave in Queen Anne. SL

West Queen Anne Playfield, West Queen Anne (Sat Oct 26)

Trick or Trees

This community Halloween event features expected activities like trick-or-treating for kids and a pet costume contest, but free trees will also be up for grabs. The Dirt Corps offers paid on-the-job training for folks facing barriers in entering the environmental field, and they'll be on-hand with a variety of native, urban-friendly trees. You're welcome to take home up to four, while supplies last. And if you thought the day couldn't get any better, Bakescapade will sell their delicious conchas alongside the Highland Park Corner Store’s usual goods. SL

Highland Park Corner Store, Highland Park (Sat Oct 26)

Bride of the Beacon Halloween Special

If there is any theater in Seattle that I trust to curate a reliably weird and chilling blend of Samhain shorts and creepy-crawly TV episodes, it's the cinema freaks (said with love!) over at the Beacon. Their Halloween video "mega-mix" will serve up a mish-mash of tricks and treats in the form of "spookies, ghoulies, occult rituals, and candy-mad children" on screen. Come on, you're not too scared, are you? LC

The Beacon, Columbia City (Sun Oct 27)

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

It's HalloweeEEEeeeEEEeeeen! (Please read that in your best Vincent Price voice.) If you are an indecisive Gemini (hi! I feel your pain!) and you need one Very Good recommendation, it is this: Collide-O-Scope's Halloween show at the Egyptian. Collide-O-Scope comes from the brilliant minds of Michael Anderson and Shane Wahlund (The Stranger’s own video wizards!). They string together cinematic masterpieces using found footage from some of the deepest, dankest corners of pop culture. It's always great—they've been at it for over a decade, and you can see them monthly at Here-After—but their proclivities for summoning the truly strange and shocking recorded bits of our history shines like werewolf eyes in the moonlight during their annual Halloween extravaganza. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Thurs Oct 31)

Trolloween

I love that the Fremont Troll is a Seattle landmark; it's a little odd-looking, it’s a little dusty, and it fittingly has a birthday on Halloween. Don your festive garb and attend the annual Trolloween celebration, where there will be live music and a pageant under the bridge followed by a community parade known as the "Haunt of Fremont." This family-friendly, rain-or-shine gathering takes place after dark, so light-up, reflective, and waterproof costumes might be smart. SL

Fremont Troll, Fremont (Thurs Oct 31)

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline). JB

Rob Roy, Belltown (Through Nov 2)

This is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, Can Can Productions' original musical adaptation will celebrate 16 years at Triple Door with a "dark fantasy burlesque musical" and all things Skellington—expect a spooky cabaret with burlesque stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. C'mon, I know you former Hot Topic lovers are interested. LC

Triple Door, Downtown (Through Nov 2)