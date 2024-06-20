Seven Lavender Drinks to Try in Seattle



Cafe Flora and The Flora Bakehouse

The vegetarian haven Cafe Flora and its bakery sibling are both serving up a "Lavender Fields Latte," featuring local raw honey infused with aromatic lavender buds—the most cottagecore beverage possible, if you ask me.

Madison Valley, Beacon Hill



Dough Joy

Of course, Sean Willis and Christopher Ballard's whimsical, queer joy-fueled vegan doughnut shop, which debuted a new location in Ballard last month, offers a standard lavender latte, made with espresso from the also queer-owned Fulcrum Coffee Roasters . But they also have multiple lavender-flavored energy drinks to keep you dancing to brat at the club all night long, including the "Lavender Powerpuff" (a "naturally caffeinated" sparkling lavender drink) and the "Blackberry Lavender White Lotus." I ordered the latter while picking up treats for our pride treats tasting and thought it was a delightful afternoon pick-me-up.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle



Fuel Coffee

The local coffee chain calls their "Lavender Haze," a latte with lavender syrup and a hint of bergamot, a "calming, lovely spring celebration fit for a bumblebee," and I'm inclined to agree. I tried it iced and loved the subtle, sophisticated touch of citrus that bergamot added to the floral flavor.

Capitol Hill, Montlake, Wallingford



Ghost Note Coffee

The Capitol Hill cafe Ghost Note Coffee is one of my favorite places to go for a fancy beverage—they treat their menu items like cocktails, with complex flavor profiles and additions like chai-spiced honey, smoked grapefruit rosemary syrup, and spiced chocolate bitters. Unsurprisingly, they bring that same level of care to their rose lavender latte, featuring their house-made syrup (which can be added to any drink).

Capitol Hill



Peloton

The Central District's convivial cafe/bar/bicycle shop Peloton (no affiliation with the faddish exercise bike) presents a prime example of Seattle at its finest: coffee, community, and cycling culture, all in one cozy location. They also have a solid seasonal "Lavender Haze" latte that I've enjoyed many times alongside my other true love, their famous breakfast burrito.

Central District



Seasmith

This recently opened coffee shop from Matthew Wendland, the owner of Burien Press , Moonshot Coffee , and Fable , offers a "Lavender Blossom" latte honed over years of trial and error, made with "lavender flower, a touch of vanilla, and our dreams come true." If coffee's not your thing, you can also get the delicate lavender blossom syrup in a matcha latte or in a sparkling soda with house-made toasted lemonade.

Capitol Hill



Shikorina Pastries

Pastry Project alum Hana Yohannes' organic, sustainable bakeshop on Capitol Hill is basically a lavender latte come to life—the door (under a sign that says "you deserve a sweet little treat") is painted lavender, the adorable decor has lavender accents, and a lesbian flag is proudly displayed on the wall, while a soundtrack of Chappell Roan plays in the background. Get the honey lavender latte or lavender lemonade and pair it with one of the homemade pop tarts.

Capitol Hill