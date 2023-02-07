EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food Specials

Seven Things to Eat and Drink in Seattle for the Super Bowl 2023

Totchos, Wings, and More
by Julianne Bell
February 7, 2023
Dig into some finger-lickin' good game day fare from Milk Drunk. (Milk Drunk)
Whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or you're just in it for the commercials and Rihanna halftime show, one thing's for sure: Being prepared with an arsenal of snacks is absolutely imperative for your Super Bowl game-day viewing. We've gathered a list of hearty options, from totchos to wings to mozzarella bites. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Taco packs from El Moose Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by El Moose (@el_moose_seattle)

Wing party packs from the pop-up Lenox via Future Primitive Brewing Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Future Primitive Brewing (@futureprimitivebeer)

Totchos from King Leroy Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by King Leroy (@kingleroyseattle)

Party snack packs (with mozzarella bites!!) from Milk Drunk Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milk drunk (@themilkdrunk)

Oysters and shrimp cocktail from Seattle Fish Guys Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seattle Fish Guys (@seattlefishguys)

"Smashboxes" from Queen Anne Beerhall Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Queen Anne Beerhall (@queenannebeerhall)

Touchdown pints and $2 off four-packs from Stoup Brewing Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stoup Brewing (@stoupbrewing)



