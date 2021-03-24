Survey: Here's How Seattleites Feel About Going Out Right Now

Over the last two weeks, we surveyed 200 Seattleites about their comfort level with going out right now. The results show that Seattle, the first major US city hit by the Covid outbreak a year ago, appears to be feeling a bit more confident about dining outdoors and going to museums, but we're not yet comfortable with going to movie theaters or eating indoors.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, dining outdoors is still considered the most comfortable pandemic activity among respondents. 22% of those surveyed said they felt “as comfortable as they did in 2019” dining on restaurant patios, and only 11% said they felt "not comfortable at all."

1 = "Not at all comfortable"; 5 = "As comfortable as I was in 2019"

Museum-going was a close second—35% of respondents ranked their comfort level at a 4 or 5 (5 being "as comfortable as in 2019"), with another 25% falling in the middle. In line with this, many Seattle area museums including SAM, the Frye, and the Henry have reopened recently.

At the other end of the spectrum, going to movie theaters was ranked the least comfortable activity, with dining in restaurants close behind. 54% of respondents felt “not comfortable at all” eating indoors, and even more (63%) felt "not comfortable at all" going to movie theaters. Both activities are now permitted during Phase 3, though generally considered to be riskier.

Respondents felt slightly more comfortable with attending sporting events, which is newly permitted as of March 22, though 46% said this made them “not comfortable at all.” Sports fans will be allowed back into games to watch the Sounders and Reign FC, at 25% of their venues’ capacity, and 9,000 Mariners fans will be allowed to host the season opener on April 1 against the SF Giants.

When asked what would make them feel more comfortable with the activities above, getting the vaccine was the most common answer. 36% of those who took part in the survey are partially or fully vaccinated, which is slightly higher than that of Washingtonians as a whole (35%). 7% of those who took the EverOut survey are not currently planning to get vaccinated. 53% of respondents were between ages 25-44.

As always, remember that if you do decide to go out in Seattle, masking and social distancing are imperative.