Take Our Going Out Survey!

How comfortable are you with these pre-COVID activities right now?

As Seattle opens back up and some aspects of pre-COVID life return, we want to be your guide to going out safely. As part of that, we want to know what you currently feel comfortable doing so we can make sure we're providing you with the best information.

To that end, we've put together a quick, 10-question survey (embedded below) about your comfort level with different activities right now, and we'd love your feedback. The survey is anonymous, though we will be publishing the results.

You can also keep tabs on what you can currently do in Seattle on our in-person homepage.

