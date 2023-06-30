The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Fourth of July Weekend: June 30–July 4, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Tuesday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Secret NWFF Pride Screening

Northwest Film Forum will end Pride on a high note with a free screening of a top-secret flick. We trust that NWFF's programmers always know what's good for us, but their choice for this screening is classified info—you'll have to show up to find out what it is. (Want a hint? Expect a film that "stands at the center of a Venn diagram between Fassbinder and‘Baby Got Back.’" Juicy!) The film is also rumored to have never had a theatrical release, so gather up your ladies and theydies to celebrate the deep cut before it disappears from cinemas forevermore. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

Users

Users is a beautifully filmed meditation on the future of motherhood and technology. The film's director, Natalia Almada, is also a photographer and this fact is visible in Users' many sublime (in the Kantian sense) images and sequences. Our whole planet is being transformed by communication technologies and industrial transportation networks. This is the Anthropocene; the age when the third chimpanzee (as Jared Diamond described his kind) dominates the seas, the skies, and land. Almada begins her work, which is often slow and has none of the excesses that made Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance ridiculously famous, in a past that's almost mystical. Way back then (the land before time?), expecting parents had no idea if their child would be a boy or girl. There was no gender. These benighted people had to select a female and male name before the birth of their child. These days, just about everything is known about human pregnancy. Science can tell us the date of birth, the sex, the health, and genetic composition of a fetus. Science is also building for the children of today an earth that will be more like a spaceship than a planet. A line between science and science fiction does not exist in Almada's film. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

FOOD & DRINK

Traditional Cupping: Kenya Dig It?

Many coffee connoisseurs consider Kenyan beans, prized for their bold, bright, fruity flavors, as some of the best in the world. At this free tasting session, you'll get a chance to savor some varietals from the country yourself and learn about their history. JB

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park)

LIVE MUSIC

Butthole Surfers Tribute Night

Between the recent passing of drummer Teresa Taylor and the upcoming 40th anniversary of their debut album, Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac, there is no better time to honor the Texas-born, hardcore punk band Butthole Surfers. Head out to one of Washington's oldest roller rinks to witness bands like Doc Hammer, Imperial Legions of Rome, Bad Ghost, and Sandrider pay tribute to the prolific band in the center of the rink while you practice your best mosh-skating. Following the show, Party Time (consisting of members of PNW metal outfit Red Fang) will host an after-party over at the bar. AV

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 cover/$5 skate)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

FOCUS: A Dance Night Inspired by the Music of SZA

Are you considering killing your ex? Redirect that energy with this SZA-centric dance party featuring your favorite songs from CTRL and SOS, as well as jams from SZA contemporaries like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna. AV

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$20)

VISUAL ART

Elisheba Johnson: Department of Imagination

Before being appropriated by state-run lotteries, "numbers games" once provided the Black community with a means of resource-sharing amid hardship and a chance at wealth beyond systemic barriers. Often, lottery winnings would be reinvested in Black communities, but today, the lottery brings to mind an exploitative system and a busted American dream. In Elisheba Johnson's Department of Imagination, the artist critiques "the brokenness of capitalism" with mosaic imagery of optimistic gamblers and a zine of "number-running histories and custom-designed scratch tickets." The exhibition spotlights Black resilience during challenging economic times, but also invites the viewer to envision new and improved systems of solidarity. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free; closing)

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen: A Personal Connection

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen, an active player in the Northwest School throughout the 20th century, delivered a dose of unexpected humor and sincerity to the art movement's stoic, often sexist approach. For starters, she drew cuties like this, which is reason enough to fall in love with any artist immediately. But Juvonen's style is also quite detailed and complex, although her work went underappreciated throughout the bulk of her career. Here's your chance to engage with a rarely seen series of works on paper by the vital Seattle artist. LC

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free; closing)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Asian Art Museum's 90th Anniversary

Volunteer Park Conservatory offers free admission to the scenic spot on the first Saturday of each month, and this time around, they'll celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Seattle Asian Art Museum. Ease into the morning with a mindfulness session in the park from 10-11 am, then peep a groovy performance by local pop musician TROOMS and a display of ultra-artsy Sogetsu ikebana inside the conservatory. (Also, agave gossip suggests that the conservatory's beloved Agave parryi truncata recently sprouted a spike that took 26 years to bloom. Take your time, girl!) LC

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Beach Vacation with VHS Ghost

Beach Vacation's floaty indie rock is just as evocative as their name implies: a relaxing getaway with glittering guitars, laid-back percussion, and wistful reflection. The Seattle-based troupe will stop by Barboza for their first-ever headlining show in preparation for their anticipated sophomore album. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from the Portland-based "casio-pop" project VHS Ghost. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)

Soul on the Water

Take in the gorgeous views of Elliott Bay while feel-good soul tunes echo across the water at Africatown's annual music festival. Grammy-nominated vocalist Jac Ross will headline the fest alongside performers like powerhouse singer Josephine Howell, DJ Sean Malik, and stand-up comedian Boe Blast. Plus, there’ll be plenty else to keep folks occupied, like a Black-owned business market, kids' activities, community booths, and delicious food vendors. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

PERFORMANCE

The Foolish Oracle

The inaugural April Fool's Day edition of The Foolish Oracle, a "brunch time news arts variety show," has come and gone, and the event persists—so it must not be a prank, right? Old-school magazine hawkers Bulldog News play host to the show, which targets those of us who are too damn old/tired/annoyed for late-night poetry slams and dance parties. (The Foolish Oracle self-describes as "like the Internet come to life, but not all the bad parts, and more equitable. In other words, the Foolish Oracle is the antithesis of the Internet." So, it's for those of us who are sick of being online, too.) Best part? The performance is free, so you can snag a "fast espresso" and a magazine, too. LC

(Bulldog News, University District, Free, donations gratefully accepted)

VISUAL ART

Craig Mammano: Pausok

Traditionally practiced by Filipino people, the fumigating act of pausok involves burning medicinal herbs to cleanse one's home or surroundings. In the solo exhibition Pausok, local photog Craig Mammano uses the practice as a lens through which he explores adverse forces, mental health, and energy protection. If that sounds like a lot to cover, you're right—peek at a preview of Mammano's eerie black-and-white compositions, full of black cats and smoke, here. The exhibition is a solid reason to check out Solas Gallery, a Pioneer Square photography space that opened in May. LC

(Solas Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

TUESDAY

FOURTH OF JULY

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth 2023

As Meg van Huygen wrote last year, "Seattle's OG Fourth of July celebration is so popular that they don’t even bother putting 'July' in the event name, because everybody knows what’s up." Seafair’s annual, nationally recognized fireworks show comes complete with pyrotechnics exploding up above Lake Union and “choreographed” to a very loud pre-recorded musical score. Gas Works Park is the traditional spot to watch it from, where you'll find beer gardens, scads of food vendors, live bands, and a glow-in-the-dark dance party. On the other side of the lake at Lake Union Park, you'll find a slightly more laidback vibe with food trucks, a bar, and a DJ, plus a darker sky view of the fireworks—though they'll still be choreographed to the music. You can also watch it from the lake, if you're lucky enough to have access to a boat!

(Gas Works Park & Lake Union Park)

Bellevue Family 4th

Bop along to live music and grab grub from over 20 on-site food trucks while you celebrate the nation's founders, or whatever. Thirty-one years strong, Bellevue Family 4th is one of those safe, fam-friendly gatherings that reminds you that picnicking in a big crowd is actually kinda fun. Throughout the afternoon, blues, rock, and folk acts will take the stage, but make sure to stick around until 10:05 pm for a "spectacular" fireworks show, which will be synchronized with a live performance by Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. LC

(Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue, free)

4th of July at McMenamins Anderson School

The quirky McMenamins hotel housed in a former Bothell school will celebrate Independence Day with "toe-tapping, finger-snapping live music" by retro Americana-influenced musician Yotes and revivalist rock 'n' roller Dain Norman. Plus, Bothell's Fourth of July Parade will march right past the property, giving you the opportunity to wave flags and witness all the patriotic pomp. If you're feeling peckish, Anderson School's Tavern on the Square will sate your appetite with plenty of "Stars and Stripes" specials. Don't forget to check out the onsite movie theater and swimming pool. JB

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

FILM

The Shining

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy, so head to this Fourth of July Ball at the Overlook Hotel, aka the Beacon, for Stanley Kubrick's slow-burn masterpiece. The Shining's spine-chilling setting, full of lonely halls and snowy mazes, should help keep you cool on a hot summer eve. Adapted from the Stephen King psychological horror novel, the flick owes at least some of its dramatic effect to the Pacific Northwest, too—it features the iconic exterior of the Timberline Lodge. Also, if you need more convincing, Shelley Duvall is in it. You're welcome. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. You find it, you keep it—and what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Those who scope out an orb can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Tuesday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which continues to celebrate the release of LYNCH/OZ with screenings of ethereal features Eraserhead and Lost Highway. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Tuesday)

Past Lives

While Past Lives is very much not about cannibalism, it is a film that audiences far and wide have been eating up over its festival run. It tells the story of a decades-long relationship between two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are separated after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. It is one of the best films of the year and one of the best debuts in recent memory. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Tuesday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Taste Northwest

This free South Sound food festival is a gourmand's dream come true, featuring a smorgasbord of over 150 food and marketplace vendors. Choose from delicacies like Fisher scones, Cambodian street corn, Dole whip, elephant ears, piroshki, sushi burritos, pie, Korean cheese dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, and piña coladas served in hollowed-out pineapples. In between stuffing your face, check out five stages with live entertainment and comedy, local chef cook-off battles, outdoor beer gardens, and activities. JB

(Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, free, Friday-Tuesday)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Chamber Music Society: The Concert Truck

The Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Concert Truck series, which takes the masterful chamber musicians on the road in a large food truck-esque vehicle to serve up classical tunes, is en route to a location near you for a fresh (and free!) outdoor concert. Stops this weekend will include Seattle Chinese Garden (Fri), Westlake Park (Fri), Ashwood Playfield (Sat), Hing Hay Park (Sat), Bellevue Botanical Garden (Sat), Alki Beach Bathhouse (Sun), and Warren G. Magnuson Park (Sun). AV

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens by the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Kirkland Civic Orchestra (Sat) and Cascadia Big Band (Sun). AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

It's Your Last Chance to Dance: Closing Weekend at LoFi

The time has come. In January Lo-Fi owner Scott Behrens warned us that the club's closure was imminent due to rising rent and attendance that hadn't bounced back to pre-COVID levels. Behrens, who has run the club for 15 years, told Dave Segal, “People have asked me if I can move Lo-Fi. You can't move it. You can move the name, but you can't move the essence of it. It won't work somewhere else. It's one of the last [remnants] of old Seattle. It's always been a warm, welcoming place, a community gathering space. We've seen so many regulars for so long, it's become home to people. The way it's designed, it exudes this kind of warmth. People dance here all the time and let loose.” Let loose one more time this weekend, with a two-day blow-out featuring DJs from some of Lo-Fi's most popular dance nights, including EmStop Biting, Swayze 80s, and Sorted Friday Night and Emerald City Soul Club, SNAP 90s Dance Party, Global Groove Saturday. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(LoFi, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Strawberry Jam 2023

Offering local directors the spotlight (and the opportunity to hone their craft), this five-week arts festival aims to create an experimental forum and public workshop for theater vets and drama newbies alike. Directors Adrian Prendergast, Tyler Campbell, Christie Zhao, and others will continue presenting their distinctive takes on classics and original works this weekend—based on title alone, we're intrigued by Daira Rodriguez's Elyse and Mae Play the Most Epic Game of Life Ever. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $15, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Dana Claxton: Monsen Photography Lecture Exhibition

Hunkpapa Lakota photographer, filmmaker, and performance artist Dana Claxton presents this series of powerful works spanning her 35-year career. Reckoning with Native representation and the colonial histories of the United States and Canada, Claxton's varied art practice aims to amplify Indigenous perspectives, responding to harmful Native stereotypes with humor and contrast. (We're fans of Headdress, a series featuring figures swathed in beadwork to "extol Indigenous cultural abundance.") LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday)

Joey Veltkamp

Queer folk artist Joey Veltkamp gravitates to fiber arts—in recent Bellevue Arts Museum solo exhibition SPIRIT!, he combined images and text from his Bremerton home in cheeky works that referenced everything from roadside signs to retired ferries. This new selection of "soft paintings" maintains his narrative-based, humorous style with imagery of ice cream cones, flowers, and clowns. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy

Centering artists' reflections on the traumatic legacy of Executive Order 9066, Resilience — A Sansei Sense of Legacy incorporates traditional Japanese techniques like boro stitching and kintsugi alongside deconstructed kimonos, photography, and mixed media collage. Featured artists include Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Wendy Maruyama, Na Omi Judy Shintani, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Friday-Sunday)

SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History

Throw on some hot pants for this cruise through Washington's roller disco history. SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History looks back at an era of couples' skates, snack bars, and shag haircuts to consider how the four-wheeled activity reflected the social issues and movements of its golden era. The exhibition also makes note of how contemporary skate communities are keeping it rollin' with new innovations to the sport.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Friday-Sunday; closing)