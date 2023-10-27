The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Halloween Weekend: Oct 27–31, 2023

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time—for this edition, stand-ups Laura Lyons, Michael Bellevue, and Gretta Gimp will show off their laugh-inducing skills. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

COMMUNITY

Día De Los Muertos Community Celebration

Each year, in honor of Día de los Muertos, printmaker and artist Fulgencio Lazo creates a tapete. (Spanish for "rug," tapetes are large-scale sand paintings created on the ground). Inspired by ancestral Oaxacan traditions, the tapete has become an annual tradition at the Seattle Art Museum in observance of the role death plays in the life cycle. This year's Día de los Muertos celebration will also include a musical performance by La Banda Gozona, dances performed by energetic Oaxacan troupe Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño, and art-making activities with visual artist and printmaker Yoshi Nakagawa. LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Kate Dinsmore, Shadow Catcher, and Kate Van Petten

Jazzy Americana artist Kate Dinsmore, soulful synth outfit Shadow Catcher, and indie folk artist Kate Van Petten will take over Madame Lou's for an evening of hauntingly beautiful tunes from all local, female-fronted groups. Show up in a costume for your chance to win a prize! And, if you're someone who doesn't like to stay out late—you're in luck! The first act will go on at 6 pm (yay). AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Barbie-Ween

This Barbie-themed Halloween bash will have you dancing on your tiptoes to pop tunes (courtesy of DJ Ryan Fresh) while questioning the patriarchy and asking your fellow dolls questions like "Do you guys ever think about dying?" Costumes are a must! And, considering that Stereotypical Barbie, Just Ken, Weird Barbie, and Alan are predicted to be this year's hottest costumes, you likely already have an outfit planned. Other creative costume ideas include Billie Eilish’s look from her "What Was I Made For?" video, Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size (the original Barbie movie, in my opinion), or the accidental queer icon, Earring Magic Ken. C'mon, Barbie, let's go party! AV

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10)

SHOPPING

Seattle Weavers' Guild Annual Show & Sale

Giddy up, weave freaks! You'll find handcrafted, handwoven items, including apparel, accessories, kitchen linens, table linens, baskets, home decor, tapestries, rugs, gift items, jewelry, and more at this free, fiber-focused show and sale. Experts will be on site to share weaving and spinning demos, and you'll probably meet lots of cool older people wearing funky vests. What could be better than that? LC

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Fresh Air: Full Moon Party

Celebrate Saturday’s full moon at Peace Peloton's third annual Fresh Air-Full Moon Party, where the Black-owned business-centric nonprofit will light up the night with fun activities for all. Costumes are strongly encouraged for this bash, which will include live music, a beer garden, and a variety of food trucks. A kids’ bike rodeo kicks off at 1 pm, followed by the Pumpkin Pace 5K at 2 pm. Decode clues and discover hidden treasures during a scavenger hunt before getting ready for the “Light Up the Night” bike ride at 8 pm, where everyone decorates their bikes with mesmerizing lights and goes on a colorful journey together. SL

(Stan Sayres Park, Seward Park, $0-$10)

FESTIVALS

Kinda Bookish Zine Festival

If you already know what a risograph is, you're likely the target demographic for Capitol Hill art studio Six of Pikes' chill zine fest. Staged at their pop-up gallery space, visitors will be invited to flip through handmade zines and enjoy tunes and refreshments. The free event showcases works by Six of Pikes studio members Djime and Maybe alongside many other guest artists. Drop by and support local creators by picking up some DIY publications to peruse in the gloomy weather. LC (Six of Pikes Studios, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Good Morning Tacos Pop-Up

Good Morning Tacos is dressing up for Halloween, too—the pop-up will disguise itself as a certain fourth-meal-touting fast-food chain for the holiday. Enjoy craveable munchies like brunchwraps, chilaquiles, cheesy party tots, breakfast quesadillas, and, of course, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. JB

(Chuck's Hop Shop, Central District)

Halloween at Bar Sabine

Come dressed to impress at a Saturday night Halloween bash with live music, dancing, and cocktail specials at Ballard's romantic Bar Sabine, and you could take home a prize. On Halloween, they'll follow up the festivities with a celebration for "the Ballard community and industry friends," featuring new cocktails.

(Sabine Cafe & Bar, Ballard, free)

Halloween Party at Lucky Envelope

Lucky Envelope will evoke the nostalgia you felt as a child on Halloween with themed beers on tap, including Count Chocula Imperial Stout and Frankenberry Hazy IPA. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

HALLOWEEN

Thrill The World

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" turns 40 this year! Celebrate the music video's iconic dance with The Seattle Thrillers' Thrill The World, an annual worldwide simultaneous dance to "Thriller," taking place on Saturday, October 28 at precisely 3 pm. All are welcome to spectate or join in! Check out last year's performance for inspiration. The group will also perform at Halloween in the Junction in West Seattle on October 29, and on Halloween at Trick or Treat on the Ave in Queen Anne. SL

(West Queen Anne Playfield, West Queen Anne, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Kin of the Moon

The experimental, technology-friendly chamber music collective Kin of the Moon will perform works from composer/vocalist Kaley Lane Eaton, British composer Dominic Matthews, and violinist Heather Bentley for an evening of collaboration, genre-bending, and "ritual improvisation." The neoclassical set is on-theme with Halloween weekend, complete with eerie sci-fi themes and shadow puppet accompaniment from Shadow Girls Club. Plus, the whole thing will take place in the probably haunted Good Shepherd Center, which was built in 1906 as a Catholic school for wayward girls. AV

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–20 donation at the door)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Boots! HELL-O-WEEN

This Halloweekend, Seattle's '60s dance night Boots! will transform into "Booots!" for a hellish hop featuring ghoulish go-go dancers, super scary decor, and haunted Halloween-themed tunes that have been brought back from the dead.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

We're The New Romantics: 1989 T.V. Listening & Dance ParTay

What is this "Halloween" you speak of?? This weekend, I will be celebrating one thing, and one thing only: the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). Join fellow Swifties to celebrate the era that gave us TayTay's first venture into synth-pop, her obsession with the Kennedys, and the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at this album listening/dance party. I, for one, can't wait to finally hear the mythical vault track "Slut!" AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15-$20)

SUNDAY

FILM

Dangerknife Scores Der Golem

Local experimental duo Dangerknife will get weird this weekend with an improvisational score of the 1920 silent horror film Der Golem. The band's eerie sound—which combines pop music, harsh noise, Balkan folk, and '70s rock—will be a perfect accent to the visually moody, Jewish folktale-inspired flick. AV

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10-$15)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space with musical guest Patrick Toney

My first encounter with Killer Klowns from Outer Space was when it aired on television at my friend's house sometime in 1998. As children without adequate supervision do, we devoured the whole thing, after which a major problem presented itself: I had to walk back to my house, alone, in the dark. The experience was a blur. I know I sprinted the entire way, and I know every tree branch, car, stray cat, and blade of grass looked like a clown (excuse me, Klown) out to feast on my brains or whatever. Anyway, this movie is a ton of fun, and musician Patrick Toney will enhance the creep factor for this screening. Just have a game plan for how you'll get home. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Halloween Costume Brunch

Break out your snazziest costume for this Halloween-themed brunch with plenty of spine-chilling specials and devilish drinks, accompanied by DJ tunes. Procrastinators, rejoice: Reservations are not accepted, so seating is first come, first served. Check out Laina's Haunted Carnival afterwards.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

HALLOWEEN

Witches and Wizards Paddle

Don your wizard cloak or witch hat, grab your wand, and join your fellow mages in a group glide across the waters of the Puget Sound. Since not all of us possess the magical ability to walk on water, the organizers recommend bringing your own stand-up paddleboard (and perhaps a wetsuit, tbh). All ages are welcome to join in on the fun and bring delight (and maybe a bit of fear) to the mere mortals looking on from Alki, aboard the ferry, and along the Seattle waterfront. SL

(Marination Ma Kai, North Admiral, free)

TUESDAY

HALLOWEEN

Trolloween

Let's face it: Halloween is all about celebrating a massive bridge troll's birthday, right? Call it kismet, but the Fremont Troll's birthday is fatefully aligned with Halloween, which means partygoers can boogie into the night under the bridge while enjoying live tunes (I'm hoping for this absolute banger) and a pageant. Then, they'll float through the neighborhood for the annual "Haunt of Fremont" procession, which has special routes planned depending on whether it's a dry or rainy evening. LC

(Fremont Troll, Fremont, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Motown on Monday: Halloween Edition

There’s no shortage of dance parties on Halloween, but there’s only one with a focus on Motown soul, funk, and disco jams. Haunt the dance floor with your best moonwalk in the company of DJs Sessions, Swervewon, Supreme La Rock, and other special guests. It’s Motown on Monday…on Tuesday! AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, free)

Skeleton Skate

Get that ol' bag o' bones out on the rink for the third annual Skeleton Skate featuring a costume contest, live drag and cabaret performances, the world's tiniest haunted house, bone-shakin' live music, and more madness. Dark Chisme, Swish Blade, Man Plus, and Cry Now Cry Later DJs will provide a goth-leaning soundtrack while you get your fortune read by psychic Lazy Susan and try not to break any actual bones on the rink. AV

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 cover/$5 skate)

READINGS & TALKS

Bri Luna

Bri Luna, founder and creative director of The Hoodwitch, will launch her new guide to self, spirit, magical traditions, and unseen realms in Blood Sex Magic. It's pretty serendipitous that Luna's visit to Elliott Bay occurs on Halloween—attendees will be surrounded by other fans of the "badass witch" variety as Luna digs into her practices of tarot, root working, and magic “from dirt and blood, jewels and bones, moon and sun.” The book is brimming with spells and stories that'll make you cancel your party plans to do some at-home rituals instead. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

HALLOWEEN

Laina's Haunted Carnival

Halloween is just around the corner, and you can celebrate with Laina's Ice Cream and The Stonehouse Cafe at their Haunted Carnival! If you make it all the way through the (free) haunted house, you'll receive a discount at Laina's. I’m normally not into being scared, but my love of ice cream is boosting my courage. The Haunted Carnival is open for you and your friends to get frightened on the shores of Lake Washington Tuesdays to Thursdays from 8 am to 3 pm and Fridays to Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. SL

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free, Friday-Tuesday)

COMEDY

Poe Unexpected: Edgar Allan Poe Improvised

Say nevermore to weekend boredom at this evening of wicked and macabre humor based on Edgar Allan Poe's dreary oeuvre. A team of improv experts will channel Poe's tell-tale heart to have you laughing or quivering in fear—whichever comes first. And what's more comical than a subtle sense of foreboding, right?! (Seriously though, I dare these off-the-cuff dudes to find a way to make The Pit and The Pendulum swinging blade funny.) LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $12-$15, Friday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Día de Muertos Festival

Though often observed in the days following Halloween, Seattle Center is celebrating the Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos early with a two-day festival honoring the memory of departed loved ones. Explore the magnificent ofrendas, enjoy live music and dance performances, and fill up on Mexican delicacies. You can learn how to decorate sugar skulls, make your own mask, and create paper "cempasúchil," or marigolds, which are also known as "flor de muertos." SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier, which is just what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $5-$11, Friday-Tuesday)

Fall Foliage Festival

Few things are more worth celebrating than eye-popping fall foliage, so why not head to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden this weekend to do just that? You'll score free admission to the garden, and the day of autumnal activities will include a costume contest (here's your chance to dress up as a rhododendron!!), a plant advice station (much-needed, if you're anything like me), pop-up plant vendors, food trucks, fall color plant tours, snack options, a scavenger hunt, and more under the changing leaves. Drop by the Pacific Bonsai Garden to continue the festivities—"Autumn marks one of the most significant seasonal transitions in bonsai," the garden reports. LC

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series continues to shudder this weekend with horror greats both new and old—The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be followed by Suitable Flesh, a fresh flick following Heather Graham through Lovecraftian realms. Plus, Hausu will screen to mix things up with floating heads, cute kitties, and carnivorous pianos. LC

(Multiple dates through October 31, Grand Illusion, University District, $11)

Killers of the Flower Moon

The calendar is inching closer to Oscar season, and with it will come a film that already rivals the chatter of this summer's Barbie and Oppenheimer, if that's even possible. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which the Guardian described as an "epic of creeping, existential horror about the birth of the American century," follows the true story of quasi-genocidal serial killings that impacted Oklahoma's Osage tribal community in the '20s. The film takes a "show, don't tell" approach to illustrating the epidemic of violence against Native people in the United States. Calling it now: Based on the trailer alone, Killers of the Flower Moon blends Western sensibilities, true crime, and the macabre in an enthralling way that'll land each and every butt in a theater seat. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Tuesday)

Once Within a Time

There aren’t many films that explore the perils of the end of the world that also include a cameo by an iconic boxer. Of course, most films aren’t Godfrey Reggio's Once Within a Time. Absurd yet arresting, it's a kaleidoscopic vision of radical vigor. Though probably Reggio’s most accessible work, with a “narrative” that feels almost like a haunting echo of last year’s magnificent Mad God, it’s also kinetic in a way that proves to be oddly electrifying. The film, with a dynamite score by Philip Glass, is a fever dream about the impacts of technology that never descends into “old man yells at cloud,” as it’s also about the potential of the future. It’s a nightmarish yet hopeful work that challenges just as it elicits earned laughter. Plus, as you come away with many inevitable questions, executive producer Steven Soderbergh (who should really make a film of his own, as he’s got a good eye for projects to support) and the film’s co-director Jon Kane will be in town for a post-screening Q&A to chat through it all. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Tuesday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the scawie series. Scarecrowber will continue to ooze with Possession this weekend, followed by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Carnival of Souls, and more. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Stop Making Sense – 40th Anniversary Restoration

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not a Byrne fan? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

Unstreamable – Nowhere

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. If you're into moody Los Angeles rave culture and ‘90s mainstays like Heather Graham, Ryan Phillippe, and Christina Applegate, Gregg Araki's Nowhere should do the trick—the stylish psych-out flick watches them all do drugs and laze about while they're stalked by an alien. It could happen to you! LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

New Works Northwest

ACT Contemporary Theatre's inaugural New Works Northwest festival, which will present five plays written by Seattle playwrights over the course of three evenings, includes pay-what-ya-can readings by playwrights Andrew Lee Creech, Steven Dietz, Katie Forgette, Reginald André Jackson, and Maggie Lee. The five creatives will invite audiences to “witness the workshop process of bringing stories from script to stage.” I'm intrigued by several of the production's titles, like The Sunless Scar and VIAL MAN (The Apothecary's Story). LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Jane Rosen and Ginny Ruffner

Jane Rosen's quiet, material-driven sculptures have been a longtime favorite of mine, particularly her regal, almost glowy bird figures rendered in blown glass and limestone. The best part of Rosen's material sensibility, though, is that it's non-hierarchical—she's just as comfortable drawing inspiration from housepets as she is falcons. A Dog's Life proves it; the show "celebrates the unique connection between humans and animals through time," and pays special tribute to her canine studio mates, Book and Mei-Rose. Paired with A Dog's Life is Ginny Ruffner's Language = Symbols, Symbols = Language, which features a totally delightful goldfish sculpture that caught my attention. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Matt Gagnon: Space for Not Knowing

Matt Gagnon's lanky, vessel-like sculptures, "light stacks," and volcanic mortar-based works come together in Space for Not Knowing, a solo show that denotes his serious material sensibility. The LA-based artist "combines intuition and planning across diverse articulations of architectural space," exploring senses of containment, shuttered and opened spaces, and emotional components of color and light with a meditative, yet precise approach. I'm most intrigued by Gagnon's material use—the works in Space for Not Knowing are an unexpected blend of poplar wood, concrete, gold leaf, mortar, felt, and more. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy

If you're keeping an eye on contemporary art trends, you may have noticed that women artists are making waves in neon, a traditionally male-dominated art form. She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy traces the history of the medium from its initial use in commercial advertising to its emergence as a boundary-pushing presence in fine art. Visitors will learn more about the women and gender-expansive artists at the forefront of the "master/apprentice" art form (Sarah Blood, Carissa Grace, Kacie Lees, and others) and explore how neon skills are being passed on to younger, diverse artists. LC

(Museum of Glass, Tacoma, $0-$18, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Strange Preservations: L Breed, Jasmine Fetterman, Jessica Marie Mercy, Jessica Marie Mercy, quinn mcnicol

SOIL's exhibitions are ultra-contemporary, sharp, and sometimes a bit opaque; you've got to do your reading for a better grasp of each artist's themes and visual lexicons. Strange Preservations is no exception—the show purports to "navigate the linkages of abject body(s) and its limits of identity and belonging within the socio-political governance of acceptability." Driven by necessity, self-preservation, "emotional weathering," and a demand for inclusion, the show's featured artists envision SOIL as a space for visibility and support. I'm particularly excited about Jessica Marie Mercy's glowy installation, satisfyingly titled Don’t Fucking Touch Me, and L Breed's unconventional bookbinding methods. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Susan Murrell: Sift / Shift

Meditating on passageways, life transitions, and the constancy of matter, Susan Murrell's work for the solo exhibition Sift / Shift takes the form of a site-specific installation, inspired by "our very human proclivity to be co-creators of the landscape." Using sand and sculptural elements, Murrell's topographical investigations reference technology, built environments, and how our surroundings are sculpted over time. Turns out our landscape is often "more porous, interconnected, and transitory than we often realize.” I'm intrigued! Murrell considers herself to be a landscape painter, despite her explorations in other mediums; she's also an art professor at Eastern Oregon University. LC

(Whatcom Museum of History and Art (Lightcatcher), Bellingham, $0-$10, Friday-Sunday; closing)