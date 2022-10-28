The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Halloween Weekend: Oct 29-31, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole shebang. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

Who's High?

How strong are your stoner-detection skills? At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage? Take a guess at Who's High?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

COMMUNITY

Día de los Muertos Community Celebration

Each year, in honor of Día de los Muertos, printmaker and artist Fulgencio Lazo creates a tapete (Spanish for "rug," tapetes are large-scale sand paintings created on the ground). Inspired by ancestral Oaxacan traditions, the tapete has become an annual tradition at the Seattle Art Museum in observance of the role death plays in the life cycle. Head to the museum for the reveal of this year's sand painting on October 28, when the space will come to life with music by Bola Suriana and Banda Gozona, a dance performance by Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño, and more.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, free)

Park Pups Spooktacular

Put some pup in your step at this Halloween spectacle, where you'll find live music, a photo booth, and (most importantly) a dog costume contest. Canine winners of best overall costume, most creative costume, and spookiest costume will score treats and prizes worth barking about.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

FILM

Satanageddon!

A crucifix flips upside down. A hard-to-clean, vaguely evil goo drips down the walls. Soon, you're in the midst of a mystifying orgy. Film and television went in a batty, sin-obsessed direction during the Satanic Panic, and the American Genre Film Archive's head archivist, Ivan Peycheff, has compiled the best in ultra-rare films, trailers, cartoons, and shorts of the era. Peycheff's program includes Satan War, a creepy tale of which there are only two prints in existence, and Spectre, a mind-boggling TV movie that blends Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange. Say your prayers!

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

FOOD & DRINK

Tour the Brewery

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Fair Isle Brewing's production space and get a primer on farmhouse ales. You'll even get to taste young beer fresh out of the fermenter.

(Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard, $5)

LIVE MUSIC

Haunting of the Wicked Witch of the Northwest: Ritual Sacrifice, Astral Trap, and Bimbo Hypnosis

Kick off your Halloweekend with a mixed cauldron of rock, rap, and techno tunes courtesy of '90s-inspired grunge rocker Ritual Sacrifice, hip-hop project Astral Trap, and DJ/producer Bimbo Hypnosis.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

100% That Witch - Halloween Edition!

It's about damn time for you to pack your tiniest handbag and head to this Lizzo-licious evening of dancing and drag performances, which will also blast tracks from Doja Cat, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $10)

Gimme Gimme Dolly

This Friday night, pour yourself a cup of ambition for a country-disco hootenanny honoring the beloved "backwoods Barbie." This is the perfect opportunity to show off your Dolly Parton Halloween costume, practice your two-step, and brush up on your knowledge of her prolific catalog.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Talk: Brian Noyes, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook

Red Truck Bakery founder and author Brian Noyes will chat with local food writer Rebekah Denn about his new cookbook, The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook: Sweet and Savory Comfort Food from America's Favorite Rural Bakery, which contains over 95 charming seasonal recipes inspired by the bakery's location on the edge of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge mountains.

(Book Larder, Fremont, $5)

VISUAL ART

Fall 2022 Exhibitions Opening Preview

Officially opening on Friday at the Frye Art Museum is Door to the Atmosphere , a group exhibition curated by artist Srijon Chowdhury and Frye curator Amanda Donnan that charts "multiples routes into the liminal space between what is and what might be." The show features sculptures and paintings that cull through the subconscious, science fiction, and ancient mythologies, trapped somewhere between the past, present, and future. Naudline Pierre's There, There (It Was Foretold) throbs with color and energy in its godlike depiction of winged humanoids. While TARWUK's KLOSKLAS_Tejivs_kejivu_lrog (semelion) seems to meld the human form with resin, like some sort of android imagined by the past. At this Friday's opening reception, visitors will have a chance to check out Door to the Atmosphere as well as the Frye's other fall exhibitions: Chowdhury's Same Old Song and THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER) , made up of the museum's permanent collection. Go get a glass of wine and check everything out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

Seattle Weavers' Guild Annual Show and Sale

Wild weavers from near and far will converge for this three-day celebration of all things warp and weft, with selections of handwoven apparel, home linens, and handspun, hand-dyed yarns up for grabs. Artisans will be on site for discussion and textile-making demos, too.

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Filipino American National Historical Society 40th Anniversary: Celebrating the Past, Present, and Future

In honor of Filipino American History Month, this celebration of the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) commemorates the organization's 40th anniversary. Historian and FANHS founder/executive director Dorothy Cordova will be on site for the festivities, which include a video history of the organization and a panel of Filipino American community members.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, free)

FALL

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival

Celebrate the autumnal shift at this leaf-crunching day of live music, market history tours, artist demos, giant pumpkin carving, a fiberglass pig pageant, and more.

(Pike Place Market, free)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi: Seconds

Scarecrow Academy's galactic semester of sci-fi film discussions continues this weekend, led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For this session of The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead a conversation on the dark, broody film Seconds, starring Rock Hudson as a troubled dude who swaps out his body for a younger form. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the film before the event.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Applelooza

Are you more of an apple person or a pumpkin person? Apple people, deliver yourselves the U District for Applelooza 2022, a celebration of Washington’s official state fruit (a title I have coveted for years). There will be apple tastings, trivia, raffles, and “apple-themed activities,” so use your imagination for whatever those might be. I grew up in a small New England town that had an annual apple harvest festival like something out of a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, and I don’t see how it’s possible for the season to be autumn without a glut of apple products. So eat an apple this weekend. Or else. MATT BAUME

(University District Farmers Market, Northeast Seattle)

Baking Demo and Book Signing with Kat Lieu

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will sign copies of debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home, which divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more. Plus, World Spice Merchants will celebrate their newest Asian-inspired gift set and offer treats like pink chai nama chocolates, mochi, and tea, as well as a raffle prize for those who come in costume.

(World Spice Market, Pike Place Market, free)

HALLOWEEN

Free Family Day: BAM-O-WEEN

For those who prefer their Halloween festivities on the less-scary side, this kid-oriented bonanza invites witches and monsters to participate in ghoulish activities like a scavenger hunt, sensory boxes, and a "ghostly chills reading nook."

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, free)

Halloween Pet Costume Contest Pop-Up

Enjoy a cavalcade of costumed critters as you scarf down baked goods like green olive sourdough, chocolate babka, rocky road brownie cookies, and blueberry cornmeal ricotta cake from Big Chair Bakery.

(Stoup Brewing, Ballard)

Halloween Doggie Costume Contest

Swoop in with your costumed canine companion and get two Polaroids taken (one for you, one for Snapshot Brewing) for a chance to win swag bags, a "Lifetime Doggie Mug Club Membership," Snapshot merch, treats, and other prizes.

(Snapshot Brewing, Greenwood, free)

Outdoor Halloween Carnival

If you're craving that leafy, old-school Halloweentown vibe this weekend, throw on a sweater and head to Steve Cox Memorial Park, where you'll find classic carnival games and "Spooky Town slime," plus arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch maze, and photo ops in front of the historic White Center Fieldhouse.

(Steve Cox Memorial Park, White Center, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Sings Choral Festival

Eighteen Puget Sound choirs of all ilks—from medieval to barbershop to jazz to classical—will fill the church with heavenly choral sounds for its second year, in collaboration with local composer and University of Washington choral professor Giselle Wyers.

(Seattle First Baptist Church, First Hill, free)

The Vera Witch Project

Seven local bands will conjure the spirits of their favorite musicians at this Halloween-themed cover night. Witness teenage indie rock outfit THEM zip up their skeleton suits to perform the tearful tunes of Phoebe Bridgers while the Vera Staff Band plays the nostalgic hits of Avril Lavigne, Wilting performs Neutral Milk Hotel, Stain brings songs from Black Midi, M.O.S.S. pays tribute to The Troggs, and Dormchair Therapist covers Adam Melchor. Costumes are highly encouraged! All proceeds from the show will benefit House Our Neighbors.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10)

Upside Down: A Strange Halloween Event

Dance out your demons to some dark '80s synth music, courtesy of DJs JQ and Daemon Chadeau, at this Halloween dance party inspired by the Netflix thriller series Stranger Things. Indie electro-pop artist US3R will also take the stage with a live performance. Dress your best for a chance to win prizes from local fashion retailers New York XChange and The Cramp.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Booots

Booots' '60s-inspired dance party is back with an extra spooky edition featuring ghoulish go-go dancers, haunted Halloween-themed tunes, and super scary decor.

(Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop, Fremont, free)

READINGS & TALKS

MOHAI Mercantile Literary Series: Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State

Local historian Marilyn Morgan's new book centers women who defied the odds to forge a path forward in the Pacific Northwest. Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State digs into the hidden histories of women like Nettie Craig Asberry, founder of the Tacoma NAACP, and Dr. Dolores Silas, the first Black woman on Tacoma City Council. Morgan will be joined in conversation by Fae Brooks, former chief of criminal investigations at the King County Sheriff’s Office, and Cynthia Tucker, historian at the Washington State Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free)

VISUAL ART

Unlocking the Door to the Atmosphere: Artists in Conversation

Artists Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Eden Seifu, and others present a spirit-conjuring blend of myth, ritual, and the supernatural in the group exhibition Door to the Atmosphere, which touches on complex social criticisms, memories, and anxieties. Alongside exhibition co-curators Srijon Chowdhury and Amanda Donnan, the artists will share insights on what connects their practices and how the exhibition responds to the contemporary moment in American art.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Inferno

Dario Argento's supreme freakout Inferno, the second installment in his "Three Mothers" trilogy (which shrieked to life with '77's Suspiria), is the perfect Halloween flick. It's equal parts psychedelic, sinister, supernatural, and slick, checking off all our ideal horror film boxes, like "cauldrons in a library basement," "rats devouring a dude in Central Park," and "prog-rock soundtrack." There's a reason why Argento is considered a master.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

HALLOWEEN

Circle Pit Swap Meet

Who says you're too old to trick-or-treat? Fill your pumpkin bucket with music, merch, and collectibles of the punk, metal, and hardcore varieties while you show off your Halloween costume. Plus, bring the kids for some additional Halloween treats!

(El Corazón, Eastlake, free)

Halloween Tour 2022

Turns out the Frye has a creepy side. This Halloween tour will center their "occult and scary art offerings," including large-scale depictions of human organs. Yikes! Costumes are encouraged for the free event, which will wrap with a "poetic recitation of divine proportions" to invite the spirits of early-20th-century art collectors Charles and Emma Frye.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

MONDAY

FILM

South Hudson Music Project Presents: Halloween

Get in the Halloween spirit with a special screening of the German expressionist masterwork The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, which has been hailed by critic Roger Ebert as "the first true horror film." A live score will accompany the film, composed by local musician Wayne Horvitz and performed by the South Hudson Music Project.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, free)

HALLOWEEN

Trolloween

What's Halloween without celebrating a giant troll? Call it kismet, but the Fremont Troll's birthday is fatefully aligned with Halloween, so partygoers can boogie into the night under the bridge while enjoying live tunes and a pageant. Then, they'll float through the neighborhood for the annual "Haunt of Fremont" procession.

(Fremont Troll, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Skeleton Skate

Seattle's horror drag queen supreme Old Witch wants your bag o' bones out on the roller rink for this skeleton skate featuring drag performances, a costume contest, the world's tiniest haunted house, and bone-shakin' live music from horror-industrial duo Dracula Party, indie rock outfit Man Plus, and DJ Hex-a-Gone.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 + $5 skate rental)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cucci's Spooky Weed: Halloween Edition

Surreal post-drag artist Cucci Binaca, former host of the devilish dragstravaganza Cucci's Critter Barn, will introduce this eerie evening of "fear-filled" drag performances by Jack King Goff, Killer Bunny, Pupusa, and others.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $17)

Motown On Mondays: Halloween Bash

There is no shortage of Halloween dance parties this weekend, but this is the only one with a focus on Motown soul, funk, and disco jams. Haunt the dance floor with your best moves in the company of DJs Sessions, Swervewon, Supreme La Rock, and BlueEyedSoul.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Poe Unexpected

Say nevermore to weekend boredom at this evening of wicked and macabre humor based on Edgar Allan Poe's dreary oeuvre. A team of improv experts will channel Poe's tell-tale heart to have you laughing or quivering in fear—whichever comes first. (We dare those comedy rascals to find a way to make The Pit and The Pendulum funny.)

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Forest Week

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, chances are good that you find nature, at the very least, tolerable—and if you find nature tolerable, this week of greenery is for you. Seattle Forest Week will celebrate urban forests with forest bathing, bird and plant walks, literal tree-hugging, and more—check the schedule to find what appeals to you.

(Various locations, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Monday)

FOOD & DRINK

Laina's Haunted Carnival and Ice Cream Shop

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this free haunted carnival hosted by Laina's Ice Cream Shop, located inside the Stone House Cafe. After scaring yourself silly at the haunted house, revive yourself with Halloween-themed flavors like caramel apple, kettle corn, and "vampire blood."

(The Stone House Cafe, Rainier Beach, free, Friday-Monday)

Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Experience 2022

If you're too squeamish for a traditional blood-and-guts haunted house, check out this interactive, family-friendly option with a sweet twist. You'll traipse through the Seattle Chocolate factory in the dark, encountering a series of costumed characters, hunting for clues, and solving puzzles, all with the goal of determining why the factory is haunted in order to oust the unwanted resident. There will be plenty of candy to be eaten along the way, of course.

(Seattle Chocolate, Southcenter, $12, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$40, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Door to the Atmosphere

This spirit-conjuring group exhibition evokes apocalyptic dreams, rituals, and strange visitations for deep reflection—no Ouija board required. Artists Sedrick Chisom, Harry Gould Harvey IV, Cindy Ji Hye Kim, Mimi Lauter, Jill Mulleady, Naudline Pierre, Eden Seifu, and TARWUK come together in Door to the Atmosphere, drawing from sci-fi, anime, folk tales, and myths to reflect on thresholds and portals to other worlds. The results contain subtle social critiques, merging memories of unsettled pasts and anxieties about uncertain futures.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery: Surface

Conceptual artists Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery come together in this multimedia group show, transforming the METHOD gallery space with a "multilayered immersive structure" that encourages viewers to "explore the luminous intricacies of a liminal, whimsical space." (Expect an ultraviolet glow and shifting surface textures.) We're intrigued!

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)