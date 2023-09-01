The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 1–4, 2023



Editor's note: Holiday hours may vary; please check venue websites for the most accurate opening times.

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Clay Horwitz

This one's for the Gen Z girlies! Twenty-four-year-old comedian Clay Horwitz will bring some fresh-faced comedy to the new-ish hot spot Comedy/Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” stand-up comedy venue in Capitol Hill. If you haven't been, now's the time—Horwitz will sling jokes that were first tested at the Laugh Factory and Greenwich Village comedy clubs. Expect hot takes on modern society from a "disoriented young adult trying to discover his place in the world." Relatable. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill, $15)

COMMUNITY

Waterfront Block Party 2023

Summer in Seattle is coming to a close, so it's time to squeeze in a few more block parties! Celebrate on the waterfront with live music, dance, a beer garden, and more across multiple venues. Pier 62 will have performances from salsa to step dancing, and local food trucks like Moe Vegan and Whateke Mexican will dish up delicious food and frozen treats all day. Seattle Aquarium and artist Jose Orantes will host free kids’ activities like face painting and animal mask making. Head north to Olympic Sculpture Park for live DJ sets and an Indigenous flag-making activity, or head south and check out Pioneer Square Habitat Beach by the ferry terminals, which just opened in July. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Psychedelic punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers will celebrate the release of their seventh album, Data Doom, with a free in-store performance. Per press materials, the album "hurtles the listener head first into the wood-chipper of technological dystopia, systemic rot, creeping fascism, the military-industrial profit mill, and a near-constant erosion of humanity that peels away the soul bit by bit." And, if the lead single "Mild Davis," gives any insight into the full album, expect a swirling pool of '70s glam rock, mind-bending electronics, and lyrics about modern-day monstrosities. AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

Marble, Bad Optics, and Public Pool

Portland-based alt-rock band Marble takes cues from moody masters like Chelsea Wolfe and the Kills for their melancholic melodies over heavy riffs. Just in time for spooky season (September 1 is basically Halloween, right?), the group will stop by on their Summer Scaries tour. Art punk band Bad Optics and indie rock four-piece Public Pool will open. AV

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, $12)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

The Bremerton Blackberry Festival is a great excuse for a gorgeous ferry ride on what may be our last "nice" weekend. Plus, once you get there, there's live music, local vendors, and everything "blackberry" you can possibly imagine. In fact, all food vendors are required to serve at least one blackberry-themed item (and lemonade doesn't count). Must-try items include blackberry wine, blackberry sausage, and of course, a slice of blackberry pie. SL

(Bremerton Boardwalk, free)

Figurehead Seventh Anniversary Celebration

The award-winning Magnolia brewery Figurehead, known for its English- and Belgian-style beers, is celebrating lucky number seven with a bevy of beer releases, raffle prizes, door prizes, live music, and brewery tours. Be among the first to try 7th Leg, their new anniversary brew described as a "Belgian-style golden strong with cardamom and orange peel." JB (Figurehead Brewing, Interbay)

The Leeky Fig Pop-Up

I don't know about you, but my recipe for a perfect weekend definitely includes a pastry, a warm drink, and some casual book-browsing. You can achieve all three at this pop-up at Little Oddfellows, which will offer treats like croissants, passionfruit and chocolate vanilla cream puffs, brown butter buckwheat chocolate chip cookies, and "kranse-cookies" (a miniature version of the famed Scandinavian confection kransekake). Follow it up by perusing some tomes at Elliott Bay Book Company. JB

(Little Oddfellows, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Bummershoot: Dead Bars Family Band, Crimson Riot, and Kids on Fire

Whether you're bummed to be missing out on the return of Bumbershoot this year or just looking for even more live music, this annual punk show will satisfy your cravings. Local hard rock outfit Dead Bars Family Band will take the stage alongside Las Vegas punks Crimson Riot and pop punk quartet Kids on Fire. AV

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10-$12)

PERFORMANCE

The Foolish Oracle

The inaugural April Fool's Day edition of The Foolish Oracle, a "brunch time news arts variety show," has come and gone, and the event persists—so it must not be a prank, right? Old-school magazine hawkers Bulldog News play host to the show, which targets those of us who are too damn old/tired/annoyed for late-night poetry slams and dance parties. (The Foolish Oracle self-describes as "like the Internet come to life, but not all the bad parts, and more equitable. In other words, the Foolish Oracle is the antithesis of the Internet." So, it's for those of us who are sick of being online, too.) Best part? The performance is free, so you can snag a "fast espresso" and a magazine, too. LC

(Bulldog News, University District, Free, donations gratefully accepted)

SHOPPING

Punk Rock Flea Market

What's punk rock without a dash of consumerism? Grab your mohawked buddies for this metal-studded Labor Day weekend flea, where hundreds of alt vendors from across the region will peddle skateboards, vegan soap, bike parts, and prosthetic limbs. Performances by seven PNW bands, kid-approved snacks, and a bottom-shelf bar sweeten the deal. A portion of the market's proceeds will be donated to the Low Income Housing Institute, which "develops, owns, and operates housing for the benefit of low-income, homeless, and formerly homeless people in Washington," so you can feel good about your ripped and chained purchases. Plus, entry is one dollar. You've got nothin' to lose. LC

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma, $1)

SUNDAY

FILM

Moving History – The Queercrow Archive

As a lover of all things analog—seriously, I spend far too much time sifting through 8mm reels and home movies at estate sales—I'd be remiss not to recommend this screening of rare artifacts from Scarecrow Video’s vast physical media archive. Scarecrow's got everything from feature films to instructional videos, DIY presentations, and weirdo cultural ephemera tucked into their collection, and with help from the archivists at Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound (MIPoPS), they're working to digitize and preserve these pieces of local history. Queer, Seattle-specific memories found on the footage include clips from "Neighbors, R Place, and clubs of days long past, lesbian buddy detective films that look suspiciously like they were shot in the offices of the Stranger, [and] interviews with attendees of an International Association of Gay and Lesbian Square Dance Clubs convention." The city's queer roots run deep—head to this screening and let your eyes do the crate-digging through Scarecrow's newly digitized treasure trove. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

FOOD & DRINK

Bubbles & Brunch: Labor Day Edition

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, mimosa carafes, buckets of beer, and DJ sets. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes while feasting your eyes on the view of Lake Washington. JB

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

GEEK & GAMING

Seattle Indies Expo 2023

Didn't shell out for a PAX badge but still into the gamer-mania that's sweeping the city this weekend? Stop by the Seattle Indie Expo (SIX) to check out 25 of the best up-and-coming games from our local community of indie developers. Ask them questions, make new friends, and show your support for the nonprofit’s mission of providing inclusive and accessible spaces for anyone who wants to pursue game development as a hobby or career. SL

(Motif Seattle, Downtown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Hank Williams 100th Birthday Jamboree

Hey, good lookin'! Local artists including Country Dave Harmonson, Billy Bodacious Dan Taylor, Joe Ross, Trip Allen, and more will perform all your favorite lonesome cowboy classics on what would've been Hank Williams' centennial birthday.

AV

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake)

PERFORMANCE

Blood Baby: Communion

Meg Foley, whose works craft "body-based explorations of identity, belonging, and time from a queer perspective," has conceived and created a constellation of events dotting the Capitol Hill neighborhood this weekend. Blood Baby, which is supported by a team of local, national, and international artists, explores parenting, family-building, and "how we are shaped" through a queer and trans lens. I'm intrigued by Communion, a participatory experience in which the audience will also help examine "the space between body and language, demonstrating how language extends, represents, and ruptures our corporeal identities." The series of art happenings also includes the "sweaty gay disco ritual" Carpet Womb, the "living archive" Touch Library, and Primordial, a "site-responsive, sculptural practice presented in a video and sound installation," so you can make a weekend out of it by checking out the various activations at Volunteer Park and Seattle Theosophical Library. LC

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Cedar River Salmon Journey

Ever wanted to see a ton of Chinook salmon swim through the locks? August is peak viewing season, as up to 400 of the big silvery fish swim through the Ballard Locks daily. Every Saturday through September 16, a trained naturalist from the Seattle Aquarium will be on-site to share all the info you ever wanted to know about salmon and their annual migration from sea to spawning grounds. SL

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

EXHIBITS

Avant-garden

As summer winds down to its drowsy conclusion and the days slowly shorten, a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees sounds pretty soothing, right? The museum's current exhibition Avant-garden closes on September 10, so make sure to engage with the display of experimental, risk-taking bonsai before it disappears. By the way, I bet you think you already know what bonsai looks like. Well, guess again!! You'll see mini-trees like you've never seen 'em before: Think non-traditional vessels, repurposed materials, innovative planting orientations, and even diverse subject matter, all explored through bonsai. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, $12 suggested donation, Friday-Sunday)

Vanishing Seattle

Good news, history buffs! Vanishing Seattle's exhibit has been extended to September 7! The show, set up throughout the expansive fourth floor of the RailSpur Building in Pioneer Square, features memorabilia and signage from lost but never forgotten Seattle icons and landmarks—Almost Live, the Double Header, Sunset Bowl, Tubs, RKCNDY, Mama's Mexican Kitchen, Thumpers, and the Coliseum Theater, among others. (Fun fact: the last film ever shown at the Coliseum was the 1990 blockbuster Tremors starring Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, and Reba fucking McEntire. Says Wikipedia anyway.) Stop by Saturday or Sunday from noon to 6 pm or check it out during the closing party during September's First Thursday Pioneer Square art walk. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(RailSpur, Pioneer Square, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

3rd Annual Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival

The Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival offers attendees of all ages the chance to step up to the mic and share their creative talents, but if you're not feelin' that level of literary bravery, no worries—you'll also find live music, painting sessions, and dance performances at the poetry-infused fest, which is staged at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute this year. The event aims to "bring together Black artists and Black arts collectives," and even includes a children's open mic for the tiny Langston Hughes in your life. LC

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14)

Bottoms

Considering the glut of raunchy high school sex comedies that revolved around hetero teen boys attempting to pop their cherries in the '90s and early-aughts, it's about time we had a horny romp about queer girls trying to get laid. In this madcap dark comedy helmed by Emma Seligman (director of the nail-biter Shiva Baby), two hapless losers (played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) scheme to start a self-defense club for women in order to hook up with their cheerleader crushes (Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber). Naturally, hilarity ensues. It's Book Smart meets Fight Club with acerbic shades of Heathers, and I for one can't wait to see Seligman's sapphic Gen-Z take on this campy genre, especially with the two leads' deadpan delivery. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Monday)

Our Body

Directed by French documentary titan Claire Simon in a sparse, frank style that evokes Frederick Wiseman's Hospital,Our Body observes the buzzing world of a Parisian hospital's gynecology ward from an honest observer's perspective. Looking closely at the nature of living in a woman's body throughout the lifespan, Simon zooms in on cancer screenings, fertility appointments, unwanted pregnancies, menopause, and end-stage care. (Even Simon's own health becomes a subject.) The trailer alone is unsurprisingly moving, and Variety deemed the film "luxuriant in length but never less than compelling." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

TV Party: Union Time

It wouldn't even be Labor Day weekend without the horrors of capitalism, so if you find yourself meditating on organized greed around this time of year, try this class-conscious edition of The Beacon's ongoing TV Party series. They'll raise the hammer high with episodes of collectively approved television that focus on unions. What could be more inspiring than sitcom bozos finally learning that power lies in the hands of the workers? At only five bones, it's working-class friendly, too. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $5, Sunday-Monday)

Unstreamable – Rintaro's Metropolis

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. If you're into AI, rebellion, and futuristic robot technology, Metropolis should do the trick—the anime masterpiece was originally written as a manga by Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy), and the film was penned by Katsuhiro Ôtomo (Akira), so you're in good hands. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This Labor Day weekend, the series comes to a close with tunes from Letter Carriers Band with the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday, Music Molida on Sunday, and Moondance & Van Morrison Band on Monday. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free. Saturday-Monday)

VISUAL ART

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Femme Noire

This outdoor public art exhibition, a collaboration between the Seattle Art Museum, the Chicago-based arts organization blackpuffin, and the Central District's immersive community art project Wa Na Wari, takes its name from a poem of the same name by former Senegalese president Léopold Sédar Senghor, an ode to the power of Black women written while he was imprisoned in Germany during World War II. Wander through the Central District to admire work from female artists from Africa and the African diaspora, installed on lamp poles and at Black-owned businesses and art organizations throughout the neighborhood. JB

(Various locations, Central District, free, Friday-Monday)

Kelly Akashi: Formations

Los Angeles-based artist Kelly Akashi is well-known for her fluid forms and focus on craft—she vacillates between analog photography and old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making. Organized by the San José Museum of Art, this exhibition includes nearly a decade of the artist's boundary-pushing work, which tends to meditate on time, materiality, and lineage. Make sure to see Conjoined Tumbleweeds, a newly commissioned bronze cast of plants collected from Poston, Arizona, where members of Akashi's family were incarcerated in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)