The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov 23-27, 2022



Holiday hours may vary and venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking event websites before heading out.

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Cross-Faded Cinema with DJ Nicfit

You might've heard the urban legend of a strange synchronicity between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon from some cool stoner kid growing up. Inspired by the idea, Cross-Faded Cinema (curated by Seattle's own DJ Nicfit) twists the soundtracks of cult films, giving them a spin that the Seattle International Film Festival describes as "mesmerizing." The film screened for this showing hasn't been announced, but it promises a trippy, ultra-sensory time.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes this year for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

FOOD & DRINK

Drinking Chocolate Celebration

Cozy up with a rich mug of drinking chocolate from Fremont's resident chocolate factory for just $4, along with a complimentary handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow. While you're at it, pick up some treats for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

(Theo Chocolate, Fremont)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

JNA with Samara Lennoxx and DJ Nasir

Up-and-coming soul-pop artist JNA (pronounced jen-nuh) will get you on the dance floor with disco-inspired feel-good anthems off of her debut EP, I Have Good Taste But For Some Reason I Like You, alongside soulful singer-songwriter Samara Lennoxx and UK club heavy DJ Nasir.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)

The 12th Annual Tribute to Gram Parsons ft. Country Dave & Friends

The late California cowboy Gram Parsons, best known for his spot in folk-rock band Flying Burrito Brothers, will get a one-night revival courtesy of Country Dave and the New Fallen Angels with guest vocalists Caleb Bue, Kim Field, Ian Jones, Fredd Luongo, Richard Simeonoff, and Cami Voss.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Wolfchild, The Weather Machine, and Isabeau Waia'u Walker

Seattle's Wolfchild will bring you a night of cinematic folk-rock with lush acoustic tunes inspired by indie heavies like Gregory Alan Isakov, Lord Huron, Bon Iver, and Fleet Foxes. Arrive in time to catch opening sets from Portland-based Americana ensemble The Weather Machine and acoustic pop artist Isabeau Waia'u Walker.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

SHOPPING

GeekCraft Expo Seattle Holiday Market 2022

DIY lovers won't wanna miss this craft market, which claims to be the "largest curated collection of geeky crafters and makers in the PNW." Local artisans will share their holiday wares so you can snatch up unique presents for the special nerds in your life. (Crocheted TARDIS, anyone?)

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $2-$10)

SPORTS & RECREATION

FIFA World Cup 2022 Watch Party

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

Opt-Outside Afternoon on the Trails

IslandWood, a Bainbridge Island environmental education nonprofit, opens its trail systems to the public on select days throughout the year for self-guided exploration. Whether you want to walk off your Thanksgiving dinner or you're desperate to get away from your relatives, don't miss this opportunity to traverse a mossy ravine on a suspension bridge, peek inside treehouses, and (possibly) spy an osprey.

(IslandWood, Bainbridge Island, free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Opening Night Event

Celebrate the beginning of the Christmas Ship Festival at this twinkly shindig, where attendees can snag snapshots with Santa, make snowflakes, and sip on hot bevvies at scenic Pier 55. Arrive before the 4:15 pm countdown to witness the Christmas Ship's ceremonial lighting.

(Argosy Cruises at Pier 55, Seattle Waterfront, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Who's High?

Whether you pop an edible before the show or you're in a blissful post-Thanksgiving food coma, Who's High will test the strength of your stoner detection skills. At this monthly comedy event, a cast of improvisers creates scenes based on stories informed by the audience. Here's the schtick: half the players are high. Can you figure out which ones smoked backstage?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy - The Art in Sci-Fi: EX MACHINA

Scarecrow Academy's galactic semester of sci-fi film discussions continues this weekend, led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For this session of The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead a conversation on the artificial intelligence thriller Ex Machina, directed by forward thinker Alex Garland (Annihilation and Men).

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Dining Dead, Prismia, L.A. Floyd, and Erick Irons

Moody Americana outfit Dining Dead will bring their melancholy twang to the stage, which sounds just right coupled with lead singer Emma Hayes's emphatic, Cat Power-esque voice. They will support their latest EP, Stranger Wages, after opening sets from local alt-rock band Prismia, Tukwila-based neo-soul project L.A. Floyd, and folk singer-songwriter Erick Irons.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Queens Of Pop ft. DJ Baby Van Beezly

Dance the night away to your favorite jams by pop royalty like Britney, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah, and other pillars of 4X4 perfection with DJ Baby Van Beezly.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$12)

SHOPPING

Bizarre Bazaar Holiday Market

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall's recurring markets bring together funky local artists and vintage mavens to offer up their wares year-round. For this wintry edition of the bazaar, visitors can poke around retail trailers and pop-ups for unexpected gifts while sipping hot cocoa, listening to spirit-brightening live music, and snapping photos with "the ever-fabulous Mrs. Klaus, divorcée."

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown, free)

Book Larder Small Business Saturday

Head to Fremont's resident cookbook shop to stock up on gifts for the gourmets in your life. Get Leuchtturm1917 journals and planners embossed for free, and enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks from some of the staff's favorite titles. You'll even get to grab a free mystery book when you spend $50 or more.

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

Food Walk - Small Business Saturday 2022

In honor of Small Business Saturday, stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. If you're lucky, you might even take home a prize.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

27th Annual Magic in the Market

Now in its 27th year, Magic in the Market brings some eggnog-sippin' holiday spirit to Pike Place Market, which is already pretty festive at this time of year. Before the tree lighting ceremony at 5 pm, meet up with Santa and listen to carolers while staying warm with hot apple cider.

(Pike Place Market, Pike Place Market, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Raw Deal and Detour

Fans of film noir's twists and turns won't wanna miss this intoxicating double feature, which includes Edgar G. Ulmer's atmospheric, grimy flick Detour (starring Ann Savage as a heartless femme fatale) and quintessential '48 crime film Raw Deal.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

The Straight Story

This G-rated Disney frolic by David Lynch—yes, that David Lynch—is perhaps his most narrative-driven, and therefore mind-bogglingly unexpected, film. (We're not sure if he's being sarcastic when he calls The Straight Story his "most experimental movie.") Starring Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, and Harry Dean Stanton, the folksy flick follows an elderly man who rides a lawnmower all the way from Iowa to his sick brother's home in Wisconsin.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

The Head & The Heart: Live at Easy Street

Indie folk band The Head And The Heart, who got their start busking on Seattle street corners, will give a free in-store performance in support of their latest release, Every Shade of Blue, which American Songwriter called "their boldest album yet." Pre-order the record from Easy Street to gain entry to the show, and stick around afterward to get it autographed!

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free with album pre-order)

Peaceful Sky: Benefit Concert for American Aid for Ukraine

Seattle-based bands, including alt-electronica project GloryBots, doom-twang outfit Slipping, and alternative rockers Naked Society, will join forces to raise money for American Aid, a local organization delivering in-person humanitarian aid to the victims of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10)

Shifting Moon, Höhlen, and Meat Hair

Ambient-psych band Shifting Moon will celebrate the release of their debut album, Falling from a Tree, alongside experimental noise project Höhlen and electronic trio Meat Hair (which includes members from Deep Sea Diver).

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Bones and All

Road trip!! Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), this cannibalistic thriller stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as blood-thirsty lovers traveling 3,000 miles through the backroads of the United States. IndieWire reports that the film "would have Chekhov himself weeping," so prepare to feel at least mildly devastated.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Wednesday-Thursday)

Holy Spider

Based on the true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, this thriller by lauded writer-director Ali Abbasi follows a female journalist who arrives in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad in search of an elusive murderer targeting sex workers.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Oink

Oink, the festival darling and stop-motion feature debut by Mascha Halberstad, has all the charm of a German fairytale. Hilarious and aesthetically irresistible, the flick follows bespectacled Babs, a nine-year-old whose new present (a pig named Oink) creates a series of messy complications in her life.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Saturday-Sunday)

South Sound Experimental Film Fest

Returning for its second year with more experimental short films from artists based in the South Puget Sound area, the South Sound Experimental Film Festival spotlights creatives whose work may have otherwise gone overlooked due to "identity, insufficient resources, or qualifications of practice or technique." Fans of hybrid and experimental film won't want to miss Mary Evans's witchy pop flick Miracles, Connie Fu's audiovisual project Clamorseeking, or Echo Chambers's Ogre Hole, which was shot by an entirely trans and non-binary cast and crew.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13-$17; Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Coffee Beer Week

What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week, which kicks off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Alesmith, Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont, Georgetown, Holy Mountain, and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing.

(The Beer Junction, Junction, Friday-Sunday)

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac is available November 15-21, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap on November 22-28.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Making Local Holiday

Over 100 trendy artisans and local businesses like Modern Science Project, Good Sheila, and Playdate Vintage will share their wares at this weekend event. At the 21+ Black Friday "Sip & Shop" event, attendees will score a free drink and first dibs on one-of-a-kind gifts; Small Business Saturday is all-ages, with food vendors hawking comfort grub like grilled cheese sammies and Southern fried seafood.

(Lord Hill Farms, Snohomish, $0-$12, Friday-Saturday)

MoM + Pop-Up : A Monthly Art Market

After a year-long hiatus, Museum of Museums's pop-up market returns this weekend—and the inclusive event should be extra buzzy this month, accommodating the holiday rush with more carefully curated vintage and art goodies by local vendors.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Belly of the Beast

If painting is a beast, what might reside in its belly? Thus forms the inquiry of artists Mike Chattem, Jackson Hunt, and Debbi Kenote, who explore all the weighty historical underpinnings of painting through intentional expansions on the medium, including carved foam core, collage, and interlocking paintings-as-installations.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Fluid In Nature

Lummi artist Dan Friday and Tlingit artists Preston Singletary and Raven Skyriver come together in Fluid in Nature, a contemporary glass exhibition that merges modern approaches with traditional Native imagery and techniques for a potent celebration of the three glass masters.

(Pioneer Square, free, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Surplus Value: Jia Jia

Jia Jia's multimedia approach to art-making blends satire and sly humor with smart inquiries into the impacts of globalization and technology on humans. Describing herself as "a foreigner in the US" and "an adapter for living," Jia wonders how her identity and her work might function against systems of power and violence. She explores it all in Surplus Value, a solo exhibition of sculptural works and more.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Wuon-Gean Ho: Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times

Wuon-Gean Ho's narrative-driven prints contain hidden clues hinting at the Cambridge-educated artist's personal stories. Observing the works featured in Ho's solo exhibition, Right Here, Right Now—Stories from These Times, is a little like a treasure hunt—her linocut prints are stylized and dreamy, yet relatable and surprisingly funny.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Snowflake Lane 2022

Celebrate the holidays over and over again at this very festive parade, with floats cruising through downtown Bellevue every night for a month. (Fake) snow will fall, Yuletide tunes will echo in the air, and lights will flicker each night until Christmas Eve.

(Bellevue Collection, Bellevue, free, Friday-Sunday)