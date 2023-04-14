The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 14–16, 2023



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Leave Your Troubles at The Door

This interactive comedy show wants to help you feel better about your daily struggles. Audience members will be asked to write down their woes on slips of paper before the performance. Comedians will then draw them from a box, using the audience's problems and troubles to create lighthearted jokes.

(Flight Path, White Center, $8-$12)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the award-winning mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will return to host another showcase of local funny folks with disabilities.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

FILM

The Doom Generation

This marvelously dystopian movie by Gregg Araki will make the most sense if its place in history is understood. It's the second work of Araki's Teenage Apocalypse Trilogy. It was released in the middle of the final decade of the 20th century. This decade was racked by a secular form of millenarianism. Would the world end in 2000? And what should we do if we know for certain that it will? Araki's answer? Have lots of lots sex: women with women, women with men, men with men. You get the picture. Also, do not give a fuck about anything: get drunk, do any drug, break the law. This is the doom generation. It's also the end of the road for Gen X. After this moment, and this movie (which stars Rose McGowan), the stage is set for the millennials. CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14)

LIVE MUSIC

Blue Moon's 89th Birthday with Fruit Juice and Friends

"Seattle's most infamous bar," which has been graced with the presence of counterculture icons like Tom Robbins, Theodore Roethke, and Allen Ginsberg, is celebrating its 89th birthday. If you've never had the chance to check out the historic bar, consider this the perfect time—performances from Seattle-based "odd-pop" band Fruit Juice and Avant-garde folk ensemble Little Heroes have been planned for the evening.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District)

Nicholas Krgovich, Advance Base, and Lori Goldston

Chill out at this intimate evening of electropop featuring "electric piano enthusiast" Nicholas Krgovich, who will celebrate the release of his new album. Krgovich describes Ducks as a "lo-fi collection of breezy, melancholic pop." He will be joined by electronic soloist Advance Base and experimental cellist Lori Goldston (best known for her work with iconic PNW bands Nirvana and Earth).

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Babe Night

Start your weekend off right with a free "girl-powered" dance party featuring DJs Wax Witch and Tremenda Diosa spinning a mix of '90s pop, Y2K dance, and Euro house bops.

(Admiral Benbow Room, West Seattle, free)

Breaking Free: Playing All Disney & Nickelodeon Hits

Break free from the work week with this nostalgia-riddled dance party featuring hits from your favorite Disney and Nickelodeon movies and shows (think Hannah Montana, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more). You may want to revisit the iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" to prepare.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party with Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow

"She already done had herses!" Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 for free each Friday as local legends Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow kiki and spill the tea. Stick around after each episode for Lashes, the longest-running drag show in Washington State history and the "anchor of Capitol Hill queer nightlife," per former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume.

(The Comeback, SoDo, free)

PERFORMANCE

The Distillery New Works Reading Festival

Macha Theatre Works' inaugural New Works Reading Festival will feature readings of seven new plays by women, femme-identifying, and non-binary emerging playwrights from across the country. Each reading will conclude with an audience discussion, offering theater-makers valuable feedback and helping shape their works-in-progress.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

Anastacia-Renee: Side Notes from the Archivist

Formidable poet, genre-crossing artist, TEDx speaker, podcaster, and former Seattelite Anastacia-Renee will drop by her old stomping grounds in celebration of Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems, a funky, feminist new collection that illuminates Black femme culture through coming-of-age poems set in '80s Philly.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

Word Works—Jonathan Escoffery: Earning Your Readers’ Attention

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this engaging discussion on capturing readers' attention, led by 2020 Plimpton Prize for Fiction winner Jonathan Escoffery alongside wordsmith and Seattle University assistant professor Juan Carlos Reyes. In Escoffery's 2022 novel If I Survive You, which follows the experiences of a Jamaican immigrant family in Miami, "the ‘you’ his characters are trying to survive is America itself" (NPR). Makes sense! We're stoked to hear more about Escoffery's approach to holding readers' interest, which is grounded in sly humor and relatability.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SHOPPING

Funhouse Flea

Head down to Funhouse Flea on Friday evening to scope out the market's wide range of art vendors, tarot, and vintage offerings. Held at one of the city's beloved hard rock music venues, this "alternative" flea market will offer discounts on booze and tacos to start your weekend off on the right foot.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Fancy Cafeteria

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, $15)

COMMUNITY

Community Volunteer Day With Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty at this volunteer opportunity presented by Tilth Alliance in collaboration with Tito's Handmade Vodka. You'll get a chance to jazz up the space with flowers, build a shade trellis, assemble furniture, prepare the beds for spring planting, repair equipment, and handle other tasks around the farm. Plus, enjoy a complimentary community lunch and watch a local artist work their magic on a mural for Tilth Alliance's farm stand.

(Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Dunlap, free)

12th Annual Handtruckin' Earth Week

Celebrate Earth Day with a week of programming from Latona Pub, including keg walks, live music, auctions, fundraisers, an exotic succulent sale, and even a special 4/20 stoner food menu.

(Latona Pub, Green Lake)

FILM

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Street Fighter

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a film series spotlighting action-packed flicks full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents a '94 video game adaptation that was pummelled by critics upon its release. We'd argue it's still worth a watch; Street Fighter not only stars Jean-Claude Van Damme (who dubs M. Bison a "dickhead"), but also features this perfect scene.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Barbara Loden's Wanda, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Cascadia Spring Tea Festival 2023

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the second edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and tea-themed crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment. You can also get a tea charm with donations over $5.

(Floral Hall, Everett, free)

Fauna Bakeshop Pop-up at Molly's Bottle Shop

The new plant-based pâtisserie Fauna Bakeshop will host its debut pop-up at Molly's Bottle Shop, slinging lovingly made baked goods like buckwheat cardamom dark chocolate chip cookies, blueberry rosemary sourdough scones, and chamomile cake. Everything is organic and made with locally produced Cairnspring Mills flour.

(Molly's Bottle Shop, Ballard, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Free Tampons, Karoshi, LD50, Blush Button, and Shudder

Vera Project is making it super easy for you to be a good human and thrash around with your all-ages buddies! On Saturday the venue hosts Rock Against War Crimes, a benefit show featuring Free Tampons (riot grrl), Karoshi (punk), LD50 (sludge), and Shudder (hxc). Proceeds from the event will be donated to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Ethiopia, Iran, and Myanmar. Consisting of nearly 100 million people across 150 countries, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provides disaster relief, medical care, emergency preparedness, and more. Obviously everyone involved in this event is a literal angel and with a packed house, they can raise over $5,000 for the cause. We love to see local music being used as a catalyst to support international change. <3 This is a mask and vax event. Don’t forget it! BRITTNE LUNNISS

(Vera Project, Uptown, $15)

HONK! Fest West Spring Rager: A Fundraiser of Brassy Delight

Ready your eardrums for an evening of brass and big band sounds from local ensembles Analog Brass, Seismic Sound Drumline, Chaotic Noise Marching Corps, and Neon Brass Party. The brass bands are raising money for this summer’s (free-to-attend) HONK! Fest West.

(Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co., Fremont, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Genderqueer: Halfway to Halloween!

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a recurring drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by the always-camp Mx. O Gender, this month's spooky shindig serves as a reminder to start brainstorming your Halloween costume. Enby glamazons Viper Fengz, Patience Waning, Hot Pink Shade, and Jasper Shadows will get creepy-crawly as they explore the "gender universe."

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $17)

Mamma Mia: Seattle’s Best '70s Pop Dance Party

Take your ‘fit cues from ABBA and boogie all night long whilst hysterically yelling the lyrics to your favorite disco numbers from the Swedish pop quartet, Cher, and more, courtesy of DJ Disco Vinnie.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

VISUAL ART

Ido Radon: SOCIETY

If you've ever uttered the memeified phrase "We live in a society," don't miss this by-appointment-only solo show by tech-driven, boundary-pushing artist Ido Radon, which is accompanied by a zine with texts by Eleanor Ford, Sarv Iraji, and many others.

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Astounding Tales: Improvised Science Fiction

Old-school sci-fi lovers will dig this play on the pulpy space fiction magazines of yesterday, with imaginative blast-off tales interpreted by a cast of out-of-this-world improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FILM

A Documentary View on Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico, una mirada documental)

Seattle Documentary Association and Adoc (Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico) will present this pay-what-you-can screening of short films by independent Puerto Rican filmmakers, centering the cultural heritage and complex issues of colonialism in the territory.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Pay-what-you-can)

SHOPPING

Cutie Fest

The Cutie Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides free art supplies and mentorship to queer youth in the Seattle area, will host the first-ever Cutie Fest featuring over 150 vendors from across the PNW selling art, vintage clothing, and other local crafts. Plus, soak in some cute literature readings from over a dozen writers from across genres. Keep your ears peeled for tunes from DJ T-Reverie.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

48th Annual Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival

This celebration of Japanese culture happens like clockwork every year, as sure as the cherry blossoms around the city herald the arrival of spring. A wide variety of activities are planned, including flower arrangements, sake tasting, a tea ceremony, taiko and koto performances, martial arts demonstrations, and more. Don't miss the manga display and a lineup of punk bands rocking an outdoor stage.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

This "real-life Fantastic Voyage" (Digital Trends) from documentary filmmakers Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, director of Harvard's esteemed Sensory Ethnography Lab, looks closely at the human body through the lens of modern surgery, creating a form of often-harrowing corporeal poetry in the process.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

RRR

Having recently won an Oscar for Best Original Song, the Telugu-language thrill ride RRR will return to the big screen. Set in the '20s, the "epic bromance" (NPR) mythologizes two real-life freedom fighters who led the way during India’s fight for independence from the British Raj.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

SAM NOW

Blending Super 8, home video, and modern-day digital footage,SAM NOW follows Seattle documentarian Reed Harkness, his half-brother Sam, and their family over the course of 20 years as they grapple with Sam's mother's sudden disappearance.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SPRING

Pop-up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more to spruce up your space and impress your green-thumbed house guests.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, $15-$50, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Best of the Northwest Spring Art & Fine Craft Show

The 34th edition of this annual spring arts celebration features top talent in a variety of creative mediums, with handmade items for sale and artists present to chat about their work. Craft Lab Seattle will facilitate a "free, all-ages art activity," and local food trucks like Cascadia Pizza and Sweet Wheels will dish up delicious grub.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Saturday-Sunday)

Boren Banner Series: Molly Jae Vaughan

Seattle-based artist Molly Jae Vaughan's After Boucher project reinterprets drawings by French artist François Boucher to include mythical trans and genderqueer figures in a luscious, pastoral Rococo setting. As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Vaughan's work becomes bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum, an act that reaffirms the visibility and agency of trans people inside and outside the institutional space.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Bri Chesler and Minhi England: Delectable

Bri Chesler and Minhi England, the artistic collaborators and glass blowers behind Liquid Lush Studio, will present this installation inspired by their connection and their traumatic experiences. DELECTABLE explores sickening compulsions, private desires, and "the uncontrollable aspects of feeling" through a freakishly pink visual buffet of textual sculptures.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Eunice Kim: Currents & Tides

Korean-born artist Eunice Kim will share a new series of work from her Nature Stories series in Currents & Tides, which draws inspiration from reclaimed wood. Emphasizing grains, knots, cracks, and imperfections, Kim's prints (pulled from actual weathered timber specimens) straddle abstraction and realism to meditate on life in the Cascade Mountain foothills.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Expert of Denial: Jasmine Fetterman

Multidisciplinary, research-based artist and SOIL member Jasmine Fetterman presents their first solo exhibition, Expert of Denial, which returns to the roots of their "obsession with art-making" and aims to cultivate space for queer, trans, and femme bodies and identities in art.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

George Rodriguez: Ritual Vessels

In Ritual Vessels, Seattle artist George Rodriguez displays a new series of ceramic sculptures that reference his Mexican heritage. Inspired by the perky, bright-red Colima dogs, which were a popular motif in prehistoric Mesoamerica, Rodriguez's zoomorphic works serve mysterious ritual functions, acting as magical containers for notions of culture and selfhood.

(Foster/White Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Jodi Rockwell: The Passage

Koplin Del Rio's curation has been fire lately, and Seattle-based sculptor Jodi Rockwell's solo exhibition is no exception. Stop by the gallery for a peek at Rockwell's "shape-shifting" wheel-thrown ceramic works in The Passage—each work "emit[s] a human presence and ethereal connectivity," and Rockwell's naturalistic forms look soft and inviting enough to touch.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Karen Kunc: Wanting/Waiting

Lauded book artist and printmaker Karen Kunc is well-known for the textured terrain of her colorful woodblock prints, which explore the pandemic era of vulnerability and transition in her solo exhibition Wanting/Waiting.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Living Lineage: Gustavo Martinez, Trenton Quiocho, Fox Spears, and more

Putting a contemporary twist on ancestral traditions, Living Lineage features artists Jiyoung Chung, Hai and Thanh Le, Gustavo Martinez, Trenton Quiocho, and others. Each artist draws from their own heritage and research to create curious forms, mythical creatures, and bold compositions.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sam Gallery Presents: Reedify

In Reedify, artists Enid Smith Becker and Anna Macrae create layers and textures that reinterpret their surroundings in semi-abstracted landscapes and process-driven, "messy imperfections." Pop by SAM Gallery to spend some time with their complex wall works before checking out recently installed museum exhibitions Howard L. GATO Mitchell: Forgive Us Our Debts and Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

The things that stayed: alejandro t. acierto and Dan Paz

Artist, musician, and curator alejandro t. acierto and artist and educator Dan Paz share the fruits of their ongoing dialogue in The things that stayed, which points to the slippery intersections between showers and archives. (Who knew?) Acierto and Paz approach both as "multivalent sites of access and foreclosure," investigating them through porcelain and video works.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

this was a densely wooded hill

yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective's this was a densely wooded hill looks closely at the displacement of Native peoples and the role institutions play in continued displacement through a material embodiment of grief. The installation uses organic materials like oyster shells and tree stumps, which will be returned to the land when the exhibition ends in a "small gesture of reversal."

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday; closing)