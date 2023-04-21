The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 21–23, 2023



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Take a Chance on Love: An All-Black Musicals Double Feature

Trailblazing all-Black musicals Cabin in the Sky and Stormy Weather hit screens 80 years ago, but their impact is still striking, bursting with theater and vaudeville talents and featuring Black musical giants of the era. Don't miss this rare opportunity to catch both films in all their zoot-suited, tap-dancing, sketch comedy splendor.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

Vivace's 35th Anniversary Espresso Tasting

The Seattle institution Espresso Vivace is a trailblazer in the coffee world—owner David Schomer is even credited with developing and popularizing latte art in the U.S. The cafe will celebrate its 35th anniversary with tastings at its Brix and Alley 24 locations, with Schomer himself at the bar serving four different coffees. Taste Ugandan Bonabana (a chocolaty, heavy-bodied powerhouse), Indian Monsooned Malabar (the "sweetest coffee in the world," with salted caramel flavors), Bourbon Pointu (a rare "delicate espresso with notes of candied apple"), and Swiss Water Decaf Sidamo (a decaf with "Fruity Pebbles sweetness").

(Espresso Vivace, Various locations)

LIVE MUSIC

Blow By Blow: A Celebration of the Music of Jeff Beck

British guitar hero Jeff Beck is known as "one of the most influential lead guitarists in rock," (Rolling Stone) due, in large part, to his passionate compositions and unique style that blends classic rock with traditional Indian, jazz, and classical music. For this tribute to the dearly departed guitarist, local musicians including Jeff Fielder, Mike Musburger, Ryan Burns, and Andy Stoller will perform Beck's album Blow By Blow. Afterward, expert guitarists will take turns interpreting their favorite Jeff Beck songs from throughout his career.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Melissa Achten: Ritual Schizophonia

Taking inspiration from Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer's composition “The Crown of Ariadne," Los Angeles-based experimental harpist Melissa Achten will transform the ethereal-sounding instrument into a labyrinth of "schizophonic gestures" and "dislocated soundscapes" that embrace ugliness, unnerving sounds, and musical anomalies. Get ready to hear the harp as you've never heard it before.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–20 donation at the door)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! '60s Dance Party a Go-Go: One-Year Anniversary Birthday Bash

Sixties-themed DJ night Boots will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a far-out birthday bash featuring go-go dancers, mod decor, and groovy tunes straight from the space age. DJs Sarah Savannah and Maxwell Edison will man the decks this time around with rare garage, R&B, and soul bangers.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

It's a Mario Party!

Let's-a go! Get down to your favorite tunes from the Super Mario soundtrack and other nostalgic tunes from the '90s and '00s along with a performance from boy band dance tribute All4doras, Nintendo-themed decor, and a giant coin box with a surprise inside.

(Nectar, Fremont, $12)

Sissy Butch: A Transmasculine Showcase

Hosted by "emotionally unstable" diva Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a beloved addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. The fierce showcase continues on April 21 with performances by D'Mon, Peach, Feather Fatale, and Mr. Gay Washington 2022 Leo Mane.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

The Moth StorySLAM

Let the storytelling continue! This edition of The Moth StorySLAM fits in perfectly with the drizzly days of April, centering tales of precipitation. Participants will spill the tea in front of a live audience with quirk-heavy five-minute stories on all things rain-related, from misty weather to hurricanes. Bundle up, but don't bring an umbrella—it's gauche.

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, $15)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Earth Day Rally + March

Stand up to Seattle's biggest polluters at this family-friendly Earth Day rally, where 350 Seattle, UNITE HERE Local 8, Sierra Club, and Earth allies will rally at City Hall and march downtown in support of Green New Deal legislation and climate justice.

(Seattle City Hall, Pioneer Square, free)

COMMUNITY

West Duwamish Greenbelt Stories Hike

Urban conservation specialist Kersti Muul, former City Council Member Tom Rasmussen, and Duwamish Tribe Councilmember Ken Workman will guide two Earth Day hikes from the Duwamish Longhouse to Pigeon Point Park (a moderate-to-strenuous trail) and həʔapus Village Park (an easier trek), sharing stories of the West Duwamish Greenbelt, Seattle's largest contiguous forest, along the way. The hikes will be followed by an oral history panel program "highlighting the tribal, residential, industrial, political, and ecological history" of the forest.

(Duwamish Longhouse, North Delridge, $15 suggested donation)

FILM

Once You Know: Special Earth Day Screening with Alliance Française de Seattle

Show up for Mother Earth at this screening of Emmanuel Cappellin's 2020 documentary Once You Know, which tracks his voyage across the planet to engage with climate change-fighting scientists and grassroots activists. The Alliance Française de Seattle will offer a group discussion after the screening that'll focus on ways to take action against global warming.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

VHS Uber Alles

While chilling on a weed-fueled #vanlife jaunt through the desert, Zoey and Frankie's mellow is harshed by a total freak who even leaves the local biker gang spooked. The tale of highway mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun, especially for you stoner types.)

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

'23 Spring Foodie Fest

Celebrate the arrival of spring and browse a selection of pop-ups, small businesses, and more at this second annual festival from the Stone House Cafe.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

LIVE MUSIC

Record Store Day at Easy Street Records with The Rockfords

Since its start in 1987, Easy Street has positioned itself as a West Seattle institution offering new and used vinyl, CDs, tapes, DVDs, and pancakes (yeah, you heard it right!) Right beside the endless aisles of media lies their beloved cafe featuring music-themed menu items like the “Dolly Parton stack” and the “Eddie Feta.” The long-running record shop will celebrate Record Store Day by opening its doors at 7 am (offering complimentary bacon strips and coffee to folks in line!) for limited new releases, a patio sale on used inventory, a snazzy new art exhibit from grunge photographer Charles Peterson, and a live in-store performance from local alt-rock quintet the Rockfords.

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

Record Store Day at Royal Records with Serafima, Tomten, Wizdumb, Pitschouse, and Plash

Former employees of Capitol Hill’s beloved Everyday Music (RIP) saved some of the signage and fixtures from the store in hopes of opening an offshoot location called “Almost Everyday Music.” Although they landed on a different name, Royal Records honors Everyday’s roots, offering new and used inventory with a large selection of DVDs and VHS (classic and rare titles alike). The shop will open its doors at 9 am in celebration of Record Store Day, offering exclusive, limited-run releases and live musical performances from singer-songwriter Serafima, psych-folk band Tomten, hip-hop artist Wizdum (ft. Specs Wizard), indie pop project Pitschouse, and rock outfit Plash.

(Royal Records, Uptown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

RENAISSANCE: All Beyoncé, All Night

We can all agree that Beyoncé's album, Renaissance, was made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" by dancing to the album all night long alongside Queen Bey's older hits, courtesy of the Beyliens, DJ Toya B, and JusMoni.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Launch Party: Justine Chan’s Should You Lose All Reason(s)

Chicago-born poet and former Zion National Park ranger Justine Chan will celebrate the release of her new tome, Should You Lose All Reason(s), which finds resonance with a Southern Paiute folktale to explore race, loneliness, landscape, and more. Drop by this National Poetry Month celebration to snag a copy of Chan's debut poetry book, and stick around for musical performances by Chan, vocalist Amori, and bluesy grunge outfit Paris of the Plains.

(Common AREA Maintenance, Belltown, free)

Thick as Mud: A Poetic Response Publication Launch

As part of the Henry’s Interpretive Guide series, which spotlights voices outside the institutional museum framework, former Seattle Civic Poet Jourdan Imani Keith produced a publication interpreting the artworks in the earthy exhibition Thick as Mud. Snag a copy of the publication and hear readings from the contributing poets (Aleyda Marisol Cervantes, Amber Flame, Rasheena Fountain, and others) at this free event.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

SHOPPING

Record Store Day 2023

Whether you're looking for special RSD releases or just want to support your local record store, drag yourself out of bed bright and early this Record Store Day as shops around Seattle fill up with vinyl-hungry shoppers. Participation varies store-to-store, but expect sales and exclusive merch, extended hours, in-store performances, and other special events.

(Various locations)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Astounding Tales: Improvised Science Fiction

Old-school sci-fi lovers will dig this play on the pulpy space fiction magazines of yesterday, with imaginative blast-off tales interpreted by a cast of out-of-this-world improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Donuts & Drag Brunch

Nosh on donuts and brunch fare while enjoying slayful drag performances by Queen Sativa, Athena, and Brandi Marx. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market, free)

LIVE MUSIC

The Aquadolls

California trio the Aquadolls will illuminate the stage with their sun-kissed psych-rock jams like "Take Me Away" (a cover from the iconic fictional band Pink Slip in 2003’s Freaky Friday) and "Communicationissexy/Idkhow2communicate" alongside the kindred indie rock outfit Teather for an all-around nostalgic night.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Final Girls

Prepare your gag reflexes, ladies and theydies—this new drag competition hosted by Seattle drag mother Kaleena Markos promises to be a blood bath eleganza. Local faves Diamond Lil, Glenn Coco, Killer Bunny, Rylee Raw, Whispurr Water Shadow, and others will be picked off one by one until a survivor prevails, staggering away with a $4,000 grand prize.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $5)

READINGS & TALKS

Short Stories Live: Actor’s Choice with Guest Curators Julie Briskman, Monal Pathak, and Arlando Smith

For this edition of Short Stories Live, a recurring reading series exploring human connection, guest curators/readers Julie Briskman, Monal Pathak, and Arlando Smith will kick off the series' inaugural Actor’s Choice program, which allows actors to veer off-script and share their all-time favorite tales.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $10-$15)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

14th International Children's Friendship Festival

This weekend's children's friendship festival sounds very sweet and special. (How could it not?!) The by-kids, for-kids event, now in its 14th year, spotlights talented kiddos of all nationalities with folk dancing, art, and musical performances from Ireland, Mongolia, Mexico, and many other countries. Facilitated by the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington, the festival is inspired by the Turkish tradition of “Children’s Day,” which dates back to 1920.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Beau is Afraid

The trailer for Ari Aster's new "sweatbox of anxieties" brings up more questions than answers, but perhaps it's better that way. The director of Midsommar and Hereditary, whose style leans more toward existential dread than jump scares, has a gift for the unexpected (and deliciously depraved). From what we can tell, Beau is Afraid follows a paranoid man's voyage home to visit his mother. We suggest taking the journey with him, but bring road snacks—the film is three hours long.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Desperate Living in 35mm

Celebrate John Waters' 77th birthday at this special 35mm screening of the pervert prince's '77 classic Desperate Living, which follows a murderous housewife who lands in a freaky community run by a fascist queen. The show will also commemorate the Grand Illusion's 19th anniversary as a volunteer-run establishment and beloved local cinema landmark.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

Joyland

Saim Sadiq’s 2022 Joyland is more than a beautiful piece of cinema, it is a cultural trailblazer. Based in Pakistan, the melodrama explores gender and sexual identity in a country that criminalizes both. The film follows the life of a young married man, Haider (Ali Junejo), who becomes a backup dancer for a trans performer named Biba (Alina Khan). Out of fear, Haider keeps his new job and relationship a secret from his conservative family. Joyland has received international support for questioning tradition and defying gender norms. Unsurprisingly, it has been banned in Pakistan's heavily populated Punjab province on behalf of “un-Islamic” material. To make it even more upsettingly queer, the film stars Pakistan’s first-ever trans lead, Alina Khan! If art is an act of resistance, Joyland is a fucking force. Also! Joyland recently won Best International Film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards! It’s not easily streamable so don’t miss it! BRITTNE LUNNISS

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Springshot 2023

Celebrating a "diverse garden" of performance artists, Springshot serves as a launch pad for brand-new dance, theater, burlesque, and comedy shorts over three weekends. Each performance is named after a spring bloom (aster, tulip, peony, and more), and the series features over 20 creatives.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Choose-your-own-price, Friday-Sunday)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more to spruce up your space and impress your green-thumbed house guests.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Spring Market

Local creatives will slide into spring with artwork, vintage duds, ceramics, ethically produced shoes, and handmade jewelry up for grabs at the woman-run gallery Koplin Del Rio. Visitors will find a wide range of femme-led businesses to support, including COCOBOLO, Peche Fuzz Ceramics, Irene Kuan Wood, and more.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

SPRING

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, $15-$50, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Laura Hart Newlon

As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Seattle-based interdisciplinary artist Laura Hart Newlon's "fully embodied" work will become even bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum. Newlon's photographic themes of labor, consumption, marketing, and image creation will be granted new context in a billboard-sized scale—stroll by and see for yourself.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

George Rodriguez: Ritual Vessels

In Ritual Vessels, Seattle artist George Rodriguez displays a new series of ceramic sculptures that reference his Mexican heritage. Inspired by the perky, bright-red Colima dogs, which were a popular motif in prehistoric Mesoamerica, Rodriguez's zoomorphic works serve mysterious ritual functions, acting as magical containers for notions of culture and selfhood.

(Foster/White Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)