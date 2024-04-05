The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 5-7 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg with Wendy Elisheva Somerson (wes) and Dean Spade

This mask-required reading will center Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg's latest book, For Times Such As These, which "provides a guide for creative ritual, an exploration of anti-Zionist Judaism, and an invitation to embody decolonial, anti-racist, queer practice." Head to Elliott Bay for a reading, discussion, and Shabbat ritual with Rabbi Rosenberg, who will be joined by local word-slingers Wendy Elisheva Somerson, who has written extensively on Palestinian solidarity, Jewish ritual, and somatic trauma healing, and Dean Spade, author of Normal Life: Administrative Violence, Critical Trans Politics and the Limits of Law and Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During this Crisis (and the next). LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Weep Wave, Hi-Wasted, and Serpentfoot

Join the local psychedelic punks Weep Wave to celebrate the release of their new album, Speck. Existing on the astral plane between post-punk, electro-dance, surf, and hardcore, the album marks an exploratory new chapter of the band's legacy with a refreshed lineup and a "cosmic shift" in vision. Lyrically, the album explores down right depressing topics like the perils of capitalism, climate change, and the dissection of self-identity. However, frontman Dylan Fuentes does this with care—flaunting keen introspection and catharsis. Don't miss opening sets from garage rock quartet Hi-Wasted and Tacoma-based psych trio Serpentfoot. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Obscenely Obscure: DJ Veins + DJ Dad

Obscenely Obscure selectors DJ Dad (Eli Anderson) and DJ Veins (The Stranger's own Dave Segal) will unearth some of their favorite vintage production tunes (recorded by session musicians for movies, TV shows, ads, and other media) at this "library music spectacular." Local artist Aubrey Nehring will complete the experience with some trippy visuals. AV

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, free)

COMMUNITY

Spring Rummage Sale

I love a rummage sale, and spring always has me feeling like it's time for a refresh. Hunt for treasures while supporting services for seniors this weekend as you peruse clothing, jewelry, décor, kitchenware, toys, and more. Chef Lori and her crew in the senior center kitchen will be offering a full menu of pastries, soups, sandwiches, and dessert. SL

(Ballard Senior Center, Sunset Hill)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Ready, Set, Row!

If watching The Boys in the Boat left you wanting to try your hand at rowing, I recommend stopping by MOHAI this weekend for free rowing machine lessons from coaches at the George Pocock Rowing Foundation. After finessing your technique indoors, you can step outside and into a rowboat to take a spin around Lake Union (which is literally what you will do if you only row on one side of the boat). The current forecast is clear but a bit chilly, so I recommend layering up. SL

(Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), South Lake Union, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Mt Fog, Noel Brass Jr, and Kelsey Mines

Folktronica project Mt Fog uses minimal electronic sounds and ethereal vocals as a magic wand to "evoke magical spaces, real and imagined." The trio, who just dropped a new single "Drifting," will premiere some more new tunes alongside experimental synth wiz Noel Brass Jr. and cosmic jazz quartet EarthtoneSkytone. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15 - $18)

PERFORMANCE

Indigenize Productions: Indigequeer Live

Indigiqueer legend and Seattle Rep Native artist-in-residence Howie Echo-Hawk will make an appearance at this "night of extravagance, self-indulgence, and abundance." Drop by to shop local vendors, dance to live tunes, and enjoy performances by stand-ups and storytellers. The event promises "intentionally awkward moments for Caucasians," and if you saw Seattle Rep's Between Two Knees last year, you know what you're in for. LC

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

100 Beers for 100 Years

This event commemorates the 100th anniversary of the time four Douglas World Cruiser planes embarked from Lake Washington on the first flight around the world. Look forward to performances, raffle prizes, "historical banter," and more. Historical 1920s dress-up gear will earn you an extra raffle ticket, so don't forget your aviator goggles, cigarette holder, cloche hat, or string of pearls. JB

(Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, Northeast Seattle, free)

Taco Libre Truck Showdown

Taco trucks from all over the city will duke it out for the title of "Best Taco in Town." Take in a flamboyant luchador wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica, and enjoy mariachi music, a margarita bar, beer, other food trucks, a photo booth, and an illuminated night market. JB

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $15 - $25)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Cutie Fest

When Katlin Fritz started Cutie Fest in 2022 she just wanted to offer an alternative craft market that was free and inclusive. No prohibitive entry fees, no intimidating curation process, just affordable art for all ages and identities. Since then, Fritz has grown Cutie Fest into a full-blown non-profit organization (the Cutie Foundation) with seasonal markets that attract hundreds of makers and shoppers alike. This weekend's installment is the biggest yet, with more than 300 (!!!) vendors signed up to sell everything from boba tea carriers to Shrinky Dink earrings to lighters decorated with colorful vulvas. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley's surrealist dark comedy Sorry to Bother You follows LaKeith Stanfield as a telemarketer navigating workplace racism, corporate conspiracy, labor organizing, and...a lot more. (If you've already seen the 2018 film, you know that it takes a very bizarre turn.) "If Mike Judge’s Office Space and Robert Downey Sr.’s Putney Swope hooked up after a night of bingeing on hallucinogens, Marxist theory, and the novels of Paul Beatty and Colson Whitehead, the offspring might look something like this," the New York Times reported. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

The Films of Edward Yang

The late Taiwanese director Edward Yang is regarded as a pioneer of the '80s-born Taiwanese New Wave, and the reasons are clear—his films tend to feel almost literary in pacing, smoky and subtle, with painstaking mise-en-scène. This series celebrates five of Yang's 4K film restorations, so if you're unfamiliar with Yang's uniquely meticulous and empathetic oeuvre, now's the time to catch up! SIFF Cinema Egyptian will screen A Brighter Summer Day, Yi Yi, and others. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $7.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Wicked Little Letters

Olivia Colman is a national treasure, and she doesn't even live here. She's English and has a delightfully historical face that lends itself perfectly to queenly roles set in the past (The Crown, The Favourite). In other words, she was born to play a prim, devout Christian in 1920s England who begins receiving lewd, sinister letters. Thea Sharrock's black comedy is based on a real scandal that shook the sleepy town of Littlehampton, Sussex, which makes it all the more delicious. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

I, Chrysalis, Open at the Close: Sebastian Loo

LA-based painter Sebastian Loo creates ink and color compositions on rice paper for I, Chrysalis, Open at the Close, which he describes as a "hyper-personal" exhibition. That descriptor makes sense—Loo's work blends a system of symbols with Buddhist and Christian aesthetics to draw parallels between his own life and "the transitional site of the chrysalis." We're talking mortal impermanence here, so get on board! Loo's process includes pointillism, paper cutouts, and collage approaches, and the results are a blast to observe. (I'm partial to Flying or Falling: bb Luci and friends to Daoist canyons, embracing suffering and acknowledging faults for the purpose of growth?) LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Whispers of the Veiled Melody - Nasim Moghadam and Kiana Honarmand

Exploring the diversity of SWANA (Southwest Asian and North African) experience, SOIL's latest exhibition showcases video projections, sculptures, and vinyl installations. Whispers of the Veiled Melody features works by Iranian artists Nasim Moghadam and Kiana Honarmand, whose multimedia approaches blend memories and sociocultural influences to reflect on the distinctions of their identities and heritages. (Moghadam's award-winning works focus on "hyphenated identity, as well as the constraints on women, their bodies, and their voices," while Honarmand contemplates "the complexities of her cultural identity, the violation of women's rights in Iran, and the Western perception of the SWANA identity.") LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday; opening)