The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 7–9, 2023

FRIDAY

FILM

Warm Water Under a Red Bridge

Fans of The Shape of Water shouldn't miss this magical realist gem from Japanese New Wave master Shōhei Imamura. Warm Water Under a Red Bridge follows an unemployed salaryman who arrives in a remote fishing village and begins an affair with a mysterious woman who gushes gallons of warm water—so much, in fact, that she's "personally responsible for replenishing the local river and keeping gardens green." That's right, it's a weird rom-com about female orgasms. Thank us later.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

99.9 KISW Seattle Rock Night

In addition to their special Seattle Rock Day programming, Seattle's mainstream rock station 99.9 KISW will continue to spotlight the sounds of the Pacific Northwest with a live concert of local musicians Bands including Wyatt Olney & The Wreckage, Glenn Cannon & The Damage Done, and the KISW New Originals will cover iconic jams by local legends like Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Heart, and Pearl Jam. Plus, check out a music memorabilia auction supporting SMASH, a nonprofit that provides medical services to musicians.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $12)

Danny Godinez Presents: Kindred Spirits with Rachael MacQuarrie

Guitar virtuoso Danny Godinez, who has toured with music industry vets like Carlos Santana and Jason Mraz, will hit the stage with his latest project Kindred Spirits. The ensemble, consisting of fellow Seattleites Mo' Gilkeson, Chava Mirel, Davy Nefros, Reign King, and Ron Weinstein, will play a variety of covers from "Zeppelin to Radiohead and beyond" after an opening set from singer-songwriter Rachael MacQuarrie.

(Belltown Yacht Club, Belltown, $10-$12)

Humbird with Mama's Broke with Humbird

Revel in the delicate folk tunes of Humbird, whose warm guitar tone and vocal twang would blend seamlessly with the gentle crackling of a campfire or the whistle of a tea kettle. New Orleans- and Halifax-based trad-folk duo Mama’s Broke will get the acoustic tunes flowing.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $15)

The Whags with Day Soul Exquisite and Kate Dinsmore

Local five-piece the Whags will celebrate the release of their debut album, Routine for Now, by jamming their swirly psych-rock tunes filled with soulful improvisations, Americana flourishes, and funky foot-moving grooves. Neo-soul wizards Day Soul Exquisite and soulful singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore will open.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $11 - $13)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Global Groove: 2 Year Anniversary

Whirl and twirl between two rooms of Afrobeat, cumbia, Balkan, Pinoy, samba, Thai, and dancehall bangers from DJs Nada Rosa, Mr. Nice, Hans Kelstrup, Wizdumb, Rizoma, and Darek Mazzone at this lively dance party celebrating Global Groove's second anniversary.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party with Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow

"She already done had herses!" Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 for free each Friday as local legends Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow kiki and spill the tea. Stick around after each episode for Lashes, the longest-running drag show in Washington State history and the "anchor of Capitol Hill queer nightlife," per former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume.

(The Comeback, SoDo, free)

Taylor's Version: All Taylor, All Night

Get hyped for the Eras tour by dancing like you're 22 to a mix of Taylor's Version hits and remixes for this all-T Swift, all-night dance party. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10-minute version)" at the DJ booth.

(Neumos, $5-$10)

SATURDAY

FILM

Mulholland Drive

When wholesome, perky Betty (Naomi Watts) lands in Hollywood with dreams of becoming a star, she meets a strange woman with amnesia. The pair search for answers across a dreamlike landscape in David Lynch's twisty, mysterious ode to LA.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Barbara Loden's Wanda, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

Seattle DSA Presents: Labor Movie Night—Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley's surrealist dark comedy Sorry to Bother You follows LaKeith Stanfield as a telemarketer navigating workplace racism, corporate conspiracy, labor organizing, and...a lot more. (If you've already seen the 2018 film, you know that it takes a very bizarre turn.) After the screening, raise a glass for the working class with your Seattle DSA comrades at Hill City Taphouse, where they'll post up for discussions and community-building.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast with the Bunny

Snap a selfie with the Easter Bunny and enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, arts, crafts, games, and "other surprises."

(Hard Rock Cafe, Pike Place Market, $12.95-$19.95)

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

A Tribute to John Prine

Local musicians Luke Francis, Jed Crisologo, Inland Seaway, the Rain Station, Birdie Fenn Cent, Aaron Spieldenner (Lightweight Champion), Cloud Gather, Moon Bailie (Pampa), Tyler McGinnis (the Hipocrats), Her Mountain Majesty, Andrew and Megan (Long Way Back), and Erika Lundahl will play the songs of the dearly departed folk icon John Prine. Anticipate hearing classic songs such as "Angel from Montgomery" and the always-relevant "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore."

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $12)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Peekaboo! Queer Dance Party

Join DJs Dark Wiley and Baby Van Beezly for this recurring queer dance party featuring drag performances from local superstars Betty Wetter, Rowan Ruthless, and Tymira.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

T4T: All Trans & Non-Binary Drag Show

This by-trans, for-trans drag show hosted by Bee’Uh BombChelle promises a glam evening of drag delicacies. Performers include artsy divas and crowd faves like Siren St. James, Jack King Goff, Bambi Moschino, and It Girl Solana Solstice.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $17)

PERFORMANCE

Mangrove Park

In Brendan Healy's Mangrove Park, a couple living on the east coast of Florida faces a deadly hurricane while struggling to survive in a trailer park. This free event is part of Seattle Public Theater's Locally Grown series, which spotlights local playwrights and offers complimentary tickets to minimally rehearsed readings of their new works.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, free)

SHOPPING

Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

Get some "green time" and stroll through the Arboretum Foundation's volunteer-run Cloney-Harris Plant Nursery and Pat Calvert Greenhouse, where you'll find seasonal plants to take home in support of youth environmental education and tree care programs at the public garden.

(Washington Park Arboretum, Madison Park, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Free Boating Day 2023

The Center for Wooden Boats invites you to kick off sailing season by taking out a courtesy rowboat, kayak, or canoe. They'll also offer toy boat-building sessions for kiddos, free sailing checkouts, introductory sailing lessons, and "other boat rides," so head to South Lake Union to take advantage of the splashy experience.

(The Center for Wooden Boats, South Lake Union, free)

VISUAL ART

SAM Talks: Howard L. Gato Mitchell

Portland-based Afro-Latin film director and artist Howard L. Mitchell, aka GATO, reveals "the fire beneath the ice of humanity" in his socially aware, atmospheric films. This includes Forgive Us Our Debts, which is currently on view in the third-floor galleries of Seattle Art Museum. GATO will attend this free screening of the film, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the award-winning artist.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Astounding Tales: Improvised Science Fiction

Old-school sci-fi lovers will dig this play on the pulpy space fiction magazines of yesterday, with imaginative blast-off tales interpreted by a cast of out-of-this-world improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

LIVE MUSIC

Passover ft. Ari Joshua & Chava Mirel

Celebrate Passover with an interactive night of music, storytelling, and celebration with musicians Ari Joshua and Chava Mirel. They’ll bring the story of Exodus to life through a jazz quartet interpretation, bringing "new insights" to one of the oldest stories of all time.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

He Has Risen: Sexy Jesus Competition

If this isn't festive, we don't know what is: the Sexy Jesus Competition invites participants to adorn their heavenly bodies with holy garb for their chance to be crowned Capitol Hill's Sexiest Jesus. If that's not your thing, join the congregation for treats, prizes, and tunes from DJ Pretty Please.

(The Woods, Capitol Hill free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Paint

A beloved, soft-spoken artist and public-access television host (played by Owen Wilson) faces career challenges in this cinematic nod to a certain permed painter and his happy little accidents.

(Grand Cinema, Tacoma, $7.50-$12, Friday-Sunday)

RRR

Having recently won an Oscar for Best Original Song, the Telugu-language thrill ride RRR will return to the big screen. Set in the '20s, the "epic bromance" (NPR) mythologizes two real-life freedom fighters who led the way during India’s fight for independence from the British Raj.

(Northwest Film Forum, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Central Saloon's 131st Anniversary

The long-running saloon, which has hosted legends like Nirvana, Soundgarden, Bikini Kill, and Mother Love Bone will celebrate its 131st birthday with a two-night extravaganza featuring performances from garage rock quartet Steal Shit Do Drugs, Ohio-based indie rockers Fake Hands, and hardcore punks Faith In Strangers on night one, and rock 'n' roll duo Tango Alpha Tango, neo-soul ensemble Rub, and indie hip-hop outfit Vews & the Vibes on night two.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $15, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SPRING

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, $15-$50, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Eunice Kim: Currents & Tides

Korean-born artist Eunice Kim will share a new series of work from her Nature Stories series in Currents & Tides, which draws inspiration from reclaimed wood. Emphasizing grains, knots, cracks, and imperfections, Kim's prints (pulled from actual weathered timber specimens) straddle abstraction and realism to meditate on life in the Cascade Mountain foothills.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)

George Rodriguez: Ritual Vessels

In Ritual Vessels, Seattle artist George Rodriguez displays a new series of ceramic sculptures that reference his Mexican heritage. Inspired by the perky, bright-red Colima dogs, which were a popular motif in prehistoric Mesoamerica, Rodriguez's zoomorphic works serve mysterious ritual functions, acting as magical containers for notions of culture and selfhood.

(Foster/White Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Living Lineage: Gustavo Martinez, Trenton Quiocho, Fox Spears, and more

Putting a contemporary twist on ancestral traditions, Living Lineage features artists Jiyoung Chung, Hai and Thanh Le, Gustavo Martinez, Trenton Quiocho, and others. Each artist draws from their own heritage and research to create curious forms, mythical creatures, and bold compositions.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sam Gallery Presents: Reedify

In Reedify, artists Enid Smith Becker and Anna Macrae create layers and textures that reinterpret their surroundings in semi-abstracted landscapes and process-driven, "messy imperfections." Pop by SAM Gallery to spend some time with their complex wall works before checking out recently installed museum exhibitions Howard L. GATO Mitchell: Forgive Us Our Debts and Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

The things that stayed: alejandro t. acierto and Dan Paz

Artist, musician, and curator alejandro t. acierto and artist and educator Dan Paz share the fruits of their ongoing dialogue in The things that stayed, which points to the slippery intersections between showers and archives. (Who knew?) Acierto and Paz approach both as "multivalent sites of access and foreclosure," investigating them through porcelain and video works.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

With, In: Stella Bronson and Ruth Tomlinson

Process-loving artist Ruth Marie Tomlinson and Cornish College of the Arts BFA grad Stella Bronson come together in this two-person exhibition, which features a wide range of sculptures created with reused and found materials. With, In includes a curious blend of organic and synthetic constructions (think beeswax and welded steel) that reflect on "collection, cataloging, restructuring, and repetition."

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)