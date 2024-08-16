The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 16–18, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Movies at the Mural

Every Friday this summer, starting July 26 through August 23, the Seattle Center is hosting outdoor movie screenings at the Mural Amphitheatre. Bring your blankets or low-back lawn chairs for The Princess Bride, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dune (1984), The Color Purple (2023), and my personal highlight, Singles. Watching Matt Dillon’s grunge frontman character Cliff Poncier explain the fictional song “Touch Me I’m Dick” to a music journalist while Alice in Chains play at a fictional nightclub on a 40-foot screen under the Space Needle? Doesn’t get much more Seattle than that. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bad Idea: Chong the Nomad (DJ Set), Calico, Boxy Fit, Mimi Zima

Chong the Nomad (aka Alda Agustiano) is a Seattle-based electronic music producer and DJ who creates atmospheric sounds that have gained attention from audiences and critics alike. Over the last few years, she’s opened for Death Cab For Cutie, contributed to Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, co-produced Wafia's 2020 single "Pick Me,” and released her debut full-length album DO WE MAKE OF THIS. She’ll soundtrack this global club music dance party alongside fellow selectors Calico, Boxy Fit, and Mimi Zima. AV

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $5-$15)

Dick's Drive-In 70th Anniversary Celebration

I must confess, I've never eaten a Dick's hamburger—sacrilegious for a born-and-raised Seattleite, I know! Nevertheless, I have spent many late nights in the Dick's Drive-In parking lot eating french fries, a strawberry milkshake, and a side of hot fudge for dinner. The long-running Seattle fast food chain will celebrate its 70th anniversary this Friday with a flashy car show, photo booth, face painting, swag pop-up, memory booth, and live music. Don't miss performances from jazz guitarist Leif Totusek, indie-R&B duo Aline & Wes, dreamy indie rock outfit La Fonda, and Redmond rockers the Sliding Eights. AV

(Dick's Drive-In, Kent, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities, which will soon head to Bumbershoot. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time. This month's performances include dance by Gemini Thee Stone, "non-journalist" Michael Bellevue's investigation into Canadian customs, and laughs from local faves Cheri Hardman, Gretta Gimp, and Danny Anderson. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

COMMUNITY

CID Block Party

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian and Pacific Islander culture, featuring two stages of live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Located on King Street under I-5, the fest seeks to turn the paved landscape into a cultural oasis. Many vendors will pop up at the block party, but the event provides the perfect opportunity to support neighborhood businesses as well. Afterward, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of The Donut King as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SL

(InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District, free)

FILM

C-ID Summer Cinema

C-ID Summer Cinema, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s free, family-friendly outdoor movie series, returns to Hing Hay Park. You’ll find live music, face painting, and popcorn before the movie each week. Don't forget to grab some delicious Asian food from surrounding C-ID businesses before or after the screening. Bring a chair or a blanket and get ready for some fun films! SL

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Movies by The Tower 2024

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Their film series, co-organized with the Maple Leaf Community Council, will serve up screenings on a "Women (and Girls) Saving the Day" theme this year. The series continues with Greta Gerwig's pretty pink cultural sensation Barbie at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park on August 17. Moviegoers can pop up early to set up their chairs and blankets, grab beers, and take some guesses at trivia. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

VHS Uber Alles

It's 2015, and in the aftermath of a devastating nuclear war, some superpowered artificial intelligence (that absolutely didn't exist in 2015, but suspend your disbelief) has been tasked with rebuilding humanity. NBD, right? Predictably, the androids turn evil and corral humans into shell-shocked cities where anarchy reigns supreme. The "last fertile woman" takes it from there. This kind of direct-to-VHS mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. July's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and cold noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, and ube halaya, pandan cheesecake slices, and halo-halo soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee Grand Opening

Surprise: The beloved Chinatown-International District institution Chu Minh Tofu and Vegan Deli will host the official grand opening of this spinoff serving bánh mì and Vietnamese coffee in Beacon Hill! A peek at the menu reveals options like spicy tofu bánh mì, jackfruit salad, egg rolls, red curry, coconut juice, and peanut sticky rice. Go forth with this knowledge and get yourself a frugal yet flavorful lunch. JB

(Chu Minh Sandwiches and Coffee, Beacon Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Veracity: A Benefit for Cocoon House

Rock out for a good cause as an eclectic lineup of PNW artists raises money for Cocoon House, an organization serving homeless and at-risk youth in Snohomish County. Everett-based hard rock band Counterproductive will take the stage alongside Tacoma punk band Drivers, alt-rock quartet Love So Deep, and Seattle rockers the Toolsmen. AV

(Vera Project, Uptown, $13.39)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

CLUB XCX: A Hyperpop Night

If you've been living under a rock, the internet has declared it to be "brat summer." But, for those of us who have worshipped Charli XCX since her "Boom Clap" days, it's bittersweet to see so many new passengers on the bandwagon. Hopefully, in the spirit of Charli and Lorde's squashed feud, fans new and old can "work it out on the remix," dancing together to songs from her iconic career. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

SHOPPING

Bookstore Romance Day

Isn't it time you were beguiled? Titillated? Hot around the collar?? If your answer falls somewhere between "Ummm, yeah, I guess," and "PLEASE!", I have your solution: Bookstore Romance Day, which Third Place Books will celebrate on August 17. Explore all the hunky, sweaty, bodice-ripping tomes your heart desires on curated displays, score 20% off all romance titles, and meet-cute with fellow romantics. (Die-hard fans should consider joining the store's Radical Romantics book club.) LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park, free)

VISUAL ART

ACES // Artists of Color Expo & Symposium

Stop by KEXP's gathering space for a day of BIPOC-led and community-oriented visual and performance art from ACES, the Artists of Color Expo & Symposium. The ten-hour event gives plenty of time to check out works on display from over 150 artists and watch twenty short films screening over at Vera Project. You can find new decor at the art market, check out free workshops, and catch live music from local artists including Shelby Natasha and Arami Walker. In the courtyard, the semi-ambiguous "Cypher" showcase promises artist talks from creators working in mediums such as painting, literature, and sculpture. SL

(KEXP, Uptown, free)

THE END

Envisioning the experience of an "alternate-dimensional life as a closeted (slash) ex-gay evangelist," Christopher Paul Jordan's THE END transforms the gallery space into a "queer comic-tract" in the style of African American illustrator Fred Carter. (Unfamiliar? Read more about Carter's zany, ultra-religious comics here.) Jordan, a Tacoma-based artist, salvages textiles and considers removal and relocation to think critically about public space and human relationships. You might already be familiar with his work: Jordan's multimedia sculpture andimgonnamisseverybody is the centerpiece of the AIDS Memorial Pathway in Capitol Hill. LC

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Viking Faire

Skål Beer Hall and the NW Viking Alliance’s first annual urban faire features an outdoor local vendor market and several themed activities. The "Viking Triathlon" will kick off around 5 pm, challenging contestants to eat pickled herring, then take a shot of aquavit, and finally play an undisclosed "game of skill." Viking dress is encouraged, and if you're so inclined (or have had enough pints of mead), you can strut your stuff on the beer hall runway for the chance to be proclaimed best dressed in the Viking Garb Contest. SL

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard, free)

FILM

Shadowland

There's really nothing like the dreamy, emotional territories of director Fritz Lang to make you forget your Sunday scaries. You might've already seen the German Expressionist filmmaker's sci-fi masterwork Metropolis, which Roger Ebert called "one of the great achievements of the silent era," but this Sunday afternoon screening series introduces viewers to his other gold-standard films. On August 18, the Beacon will screen Scarlet Street, Lang's psychosexual noir that was deliciously "banned in several US jurisdictions as indecent and immoral." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Star Anna Live at Easy Street Records

Ellensburg-born singer-songwriter Star Anna will celebrate the release of her first album in eight years, Love & Sex & Fear Of Death, with a free, all-ages performance at Easy Street. Unlike her previously released acoustic works, the new albumroars with plugged-in guitars that evoke PJ Harvey and Brandi Carlile. AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

SHOPPING

Makers Art Market at Alki

Show your support for over 20 regional makers (including painter Bailey Crabtree, the eco-friendly Sugarcane Beauty, and plant hanger aficionados Petal + Vine, among others) at this beachside event, which offers the bonus of a gorgeous summer-approved view. LC

(Alki Beach, Alki, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Hai! Japantown

Japantown’s annual celebration offers a week-long schedule of activities where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations show a little extra spirit with food and drink specials, special sales, pop-ups, and more. Check out performances during special visiting hours at Chiyo's Garden, and stay after dark on Saturday to catch C-ID Summer Cinema's screening of The Donut King, a documentary about Cambodian refugee and SoCal donut entrepreneur Ted Ngoy. Pro tip: come with an appetite, the final C-ID Food Walk of the summer will also be happening this Saturday. SL

(Various locations, Japantown, free, Friday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Belltown Mural Festival

Planned as part of the city's ongoing effort to "re-energize Belltown and welcome people back downtown," the Belltown Mural Festival is a prime opportunity to see something that we can almost all agree is pretty cool: Creatives turning ugly blank walls into massive works of art. Thirteen local artists will paint throughout the week, but visitors can do more than stare at their work—happy hours, film screenings, gallery shows, walking tours, and street concerts will liven up the scene and increase your chances of meeting fellow art-loving folks. LC

(Various locations, Belltown, free, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

20th Anniversary Celebration Series

In honor of its 20th anniversary as a beloved volunteer-operated nonprofit cinema, Grand Illusion has screened some of its favorite films celebrating "significant anniversaries" throughout the year. They'll continue the trend with Kung Fu Hustle in 35mm. The Stephen Chow flick also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, so now's as good a time as ever to catch up with two wannabe Shanghai gangsters and the retired kung fu masters who swoop in to save their asses. “Chow, perhaps the first action star and filmmaker to be as influenced by classic cartoons as by the karate-chop balletics of human movement, directs like a gonzo fusion of Tarantino and Tex Avery," Entertainment Weekly writes. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12, Friday & Sunday)

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series continues this weekend with Twister on August 16 at Freeway Park (the '96 original, in which Philip Seymour Hoffman looks cool as hell) and the 2020 immigrant success story The Donut King on August 17 at Hing Hay Park. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Saturday)

Lyd

Centering the rise and fall of the 5,000-year-old Palestinian town of Lyd, this documentary delves into the aftermath of the Nakba massacre and expulsion. If you're still feeling a little in the dark on Palestinian history, Lyd will help you brush up—the film features "never-before-seen" archival footage and spotlights the once-thriving region's gradual devastation as a result of Israeli settlement. In the words of Arielle Angel, the editor-in-chief of Jewish Currents, “The story of Lyd is the story of Palestine. The film that bears its name confronts the horrors of what is, without losing sight of what could be—a vital exercise in political imagination.” LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday–Sunday)

Road House (1989)

One fateful Christmas day in the 2010s, I popped in a VHS of the '89 schlockfest Road House, and the rest was history: I was immediately awestruck by Patrick Swayze's Dalton, a peacekeeping bar bouncer with a Ph.D. whose proclivity for beating up corrupt henchmen lands him in a back alley of Trouble with a capital T. (Men, what's stopping you from looking like this?) The flick's got khaki slacks, monster trucks, and lines that ChatGPT will never conjure. It is awesome, and ducking into a cold, dark theater mid-August to watch someone kick ass is never a bad idea. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and PerfectLove) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, get ready for their Seafood Month. This version gives the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with exclusive sandwich creations inspired by the bounty of the sea. This week's chef specials is "The Coastal AKA Coast Style" (a smoked salmon patty, sharp white cheddar, arugula, and barbecue berry sauce on a Li'l Woody’s bun) from Jeremy Thunderbird of the Native Soul Cuisine food truck (August 13-19). JB

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday–Sunday)

Rosé Month

Happy rosé season to those who celebrate! Whatever your thoughts on the ubiquitous blush beverage, it's hard to imagine a drink better suited for summer. Throughout the month, the farm-to-table pop-up-turned-restaurant Three Sacks Full will offer a weekly rotation of rosé specials by the glass, culminating in a special rosé dinner on August 28. (Co-owner Matthew Curtis is a licensed sommelier, so you can expect some well-curated picks.) JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, $10-$14, Friday–Sunday)

Stranger Slushie Week 2024

Get ready for the coolest, most delicious event of the summer! The Stranger presents Slushie Week, which brings boozy, frozen, custom-made treats to the frugal and thirsty denizens of Seattle at just $8 a pop August 12-18! Try 'em all!!

(Various locations, $8, Friday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for GreenStage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Andrea Dezsö: Storytelling

I wasn't previously familiar with artist Andrea Dezsö's work, but I've quickly become a fan: Dezsö's detailed pochoir stenciling techniques, charming birch-carved designs, embroidered musings, and pyrovitreography reveal an artist who fears no medium. Her work also feels distinctly more bouba than kiki. I'm in love with the weird little guys populating her compositions, and I want to know all about their folktale-informed world, which also grapples with "women’s roles, authoritarianism, family, ideological and societal influence on the individual, relationships with nature, and the body." You'll probably dig it, too. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown Seattle, free, Friday–Saturday)

Claudia Fitch: Models and Messengers

Little has been revealed about Seattle-based artist Claudia Fitch's solo exhibition Models and Messengers, but I'm already intrigued. The artist's smart, playful sculptural work is always a quizzical journey for the eyeballs, often sourcing cultural narratives from pop and art history to bold, inventive ends. I'm excited to see what she's come up with this time—will she be working in bronze, ceramic, cast resin, or another medium entirely? (Fitch has also created quite a few of the city's public works; see if you recognize any.) LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

David Hytone: Rest/Less, Less/Rest

In Rest/Less, Less/Rest, Tacoma-born painter David Hytone renders complicated scenes in acrylic and on Okowara paper, a thick, fibrous Japanese handmade paper made of kozo and sulphite pulp. The solo exhibition feels rife with symbolism—titles like The Bureau of Hypnagogia Human Resources Department Would Like a Word and Three Seventeen AM in the Arms of Saint Dymphna feel like glimpses into the artist's dreamscape. "I am interested in the intersection between specificity and approximation, particularly how this relationship informs our perception of the world around us and the role memory plays in that interface," the artist explained in a recent bio. That sense of interplay reveals itself in Rest/Less, Less/Rest; moments of heavy detailing are found among floating heads and abstracted forms. LC

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore

Lino Tagliapietra: Maestro, Mentore welcomes the legendary Venetian glassblower, maestro Lino Tagliapietra, to exhibit works alongside his team members, Nancy Callan, Jen Elek, John Kiley, Dante Marioni, and Dave Walters, for an exhibition that "tell[s] a story of artistic mentorship and mutual reverence." The team's sense of pattern and angular forms is dizzying to behold. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Smoke Season

As someone who just spent a few weeks in eastern Oregon, the words "smoke season" elicit an all-too-familiar burn in the throat. Christian French's Untitled (Exodus series), a brutal red-tinged and desolate photograph featured in SOIL's new group exhibition Smoke Season, elicits a similar somatic memory. "The Anthropocene has become the Pyrocene," the show materials assert; I'm intrigued by Tim Marsden's fiery embroidery and janet galore's Smoke Break, a three-minute video looped on a vintage television set installed in the gallery. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)