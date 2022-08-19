The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022



FRIDAY

FILM

August Movie Nights

Summer-loving cinephiles, August is truly your month—outdoor movie screenings are popping up all over the city, so you can watch a film and catch an evening breeze at the same time. Head to Freeway Park on Friday nights in August for screenings of kid-friendly faves and funny classics; the series of free flicks continues on the 19th with The Big Lebowski, and there'll be free popcorn, too.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

U District Summer Movies by The Bay

On Fridays in August, head to the U District's brand-new waterfront park for water-themed film screenings and chill sunset views. The series keeps on swimming this Friday evening with kid-approved Moana.

(Fritz Hedges Waterway Park, University District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Ononos (Release Show), Bijoux, and Zazaz

Dance punk duo Ononos will celebrate the release of their new self-titled album alongside like-minded electronic projects Bijoux and ZAZAZ. Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote of ZAZAZ's new album, Treatment:"You could fill several planetariums with all of the musicians who sound as if they’re striving to make soundtracks—real or imaginary—for science-fiction films. Include Seattle trio ZAZAZ among that throng. There’s a reason this style is so popular and has never really waned since it launched in the late ’60s: It sounds freakin’ awesome."

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $12-$15)

OUTDOORS

Bones & Brews 2022

Aspiring paleontologists, listen up: FossilEra, the self-proclaimed "largest online retailer of authentic fossil, mineral, and crystal specimens from around the world," is selling a wide selection of its fossils (including fossilized teeth, bones, plants, insects, and more), minerals, crystals, and other rocks at its facility in Monroe, Washington. Kids can try their hands at searching for fossils and minerals, and visitors can also try excavating a fossil from a rock and chat about all things fossils and minerals with staff. Monroe-based Dreadnought Brewery will provide refreshments, while Mai Kanaa will sling Fijian soul food and Camp Bow Wow will offer snacks and beverages for canine companions.

(FossilEra, Monroe, free)

Sponsored

PERFORMANCE

The Black Drag Show

In celebration of Black Pride, this steamy dragstravaganza promises to "blaze the stage with fire and desire." D Dynasty, Mila Skyy, Velicity Dior Black, Hot Pink Shade, Beyoncé St. James, and Koach Giggz will deliver the gaggy goods.

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley, $15)

Sissy Butch: A Transmasculine Showcase

Hosted by Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a fresh addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. Leo Mane, Mx O Gender, and zombie boyfriend Skirt Cocaine will perform.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

The Moth Storyslam

The iconic storytelling competition returns, this time on a delightfully juicy theme—enemies. Participants are invited to prepare a five-minute story on anything nemesis-related—bullies or buttheads, frenemies or foes, Republicans or Imagine Dragons fans—for their chance to spill the tea in front of a live audience.

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, $15)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds

Downtown Seattle's summer tradition will continue with more than 30 live performances filling Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor Steps, and more downtown hotspots with dazzling local music. This weekend brings a live set from dance-pop group The Aqua-Nets.

(Denny Park, Downtown, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

CID Block Party

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian Pacific American culture, featuring live music from "local and national Asian Pacific American artists," a beer garden, food trucks, a car show, and more. Other events will also be happening concurrently throughout the neighborhood to round out the block party feel, including Friends of Little Saigon Celebrate Little Saigon , HAI! Japantown , a movie screening by the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, and the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Association’s Food Walk .

(InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District, free)

Inclusion Festival, Bilingual Story Time, and Braille-Enhanced StoryWalk

Crawl, waddle, and slither over to the Woodland Park Zoo for their free Inclusion Festival, which includes a bilingual storytime and

braille-enhanced StoryWalk featuring Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You. The book will be displayed with braille enhancement in the zoo's Seattle Sensory Garden, encouraging interactive reading and exploration in the accessible garden space, and an English and Spanish storytime will be held at 11 am.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, free)

FESTIVALS

CHOMP! 2022

Settle in for a celebration of local food at this free festival featuring a farmers market, educational classes about sustainability and the environment, a market of upcycled goods from local makers, zucchini races, a petting zoo, and more. Oh, and did we mention the Drive-By Truckers will be there?

(Marymoor Park, Redmond, free)

FILM

C-ID Summer Cinema

Head to Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (C-ID) to cool off with free movies every Saturday evening in August. Live performances before each screening set this series apart from the rest, and a lineup of multicultural flicks like American-Filipino musical drama Yellow Rose, zany Vietnamese sci-fi Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, and Vale Ni Yaloyalo: A Celebration of NH/PI Short Films offer a change of pace from typical classic film fare.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy classics like The Princess Bride, preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. Amazon Prime Video is the presenting sponsor of this very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle. This Saturday, wrangle up your Bowie-loving besties for a screening of fantasy favorite Labyrinth.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Outdoor Movie Festival

Sit back and enjoy old-school cinema faves in a family- and dog-friendly setting at Broadview Tap House's Outdoor Movie Festival. With six weeks of Saturday night screenings, the free festival continues on August 20 with Pacific Northwest favorite The Goonies.

(Broadview Tap House, Broadview, free)

VHS Uber Alles: August

Sexy aliens, weirdo scientists, and nudity abound in this black comedy sci-fi freakfest that's never been released on DVD. For three bones, you can catch the flick and find out what happens when your neighbors are actually evil plastic surgeons from another planet.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

CID Food Walk: Summer 2022

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a wheel for a chance to win prizes like gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrate Shoreline

Celebrate the underrated Washington city with two stages of live music, a beer garden, food vendors, and children's activities held at Shoreline's scenic Cromwell Park. Keep your ears peeled for familiar tunes from Beatles tribute group Paperback Writer, Beach Boys cover band High Tide, and more.

(Cromwell Park, Shoreline, free)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. GOLD Hits Band, GOLD Americana Quartet, and The Mighty Quintet will supply the tunes this weekend.

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

Pier Sounds

Take in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay soundtracked by a rotating cast of performers while enjoying grub from local food trucks. This week, KEXP's new podcast Fresh Off The Spaceship will present a showcase from the Black Constellation Collective with rapper Porter Ray, interdisciplinary artist Ya Tseen, vocal powerhouse Shaina Shepherd, R&B duo Fly Moon Royalty, soul ensemble Breaks and Swells, and punk quartet NighTraiN.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Seafair Floating Concert

Hop into your innertube, kayak, or boat to catch Seafair's famous floating concert with cover band The After Party. Expect to hear a nostalgic selection of hits ranging from the Spice Girls to ABBA, complete with dance moves, horns, and matching outfits.

(Various locations (across South Lake Union), free)

Winter, Peel Dream Magazine, Hey Cowboy!, and Versing

LA-based singer-songwriter Winter draws inspiration from the sounds that filled her childhood home, which included a mix of traditional Brazilian and American punk music. Both influences come together for a dreamy indie-rock concoction that is both powerful and ethereal. She’ll hit the stage ahead of the release of her new album, What Kind of Blue Are You?, alongside kindred spirits Peel Dream Magazine, Hey Cowboy!, and Versing.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $13)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Gimme Gimme Disco

If you're in the mood to shake your groove thang, then this is your chance to show off your moves (and knowledge of ABBA’s catalog) at this disco dance party inspired by the Swedish pop legends.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week's party will be inspired by the heatwave with an interactive "desert journey" from Seattle arts collective MIND at LARGE, a desert wares clothing exchange, and tacos.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Intima Cabaret: Latinx Cabaret

Hosted by burlesque glamazon and Argentinian comedian Sneaky Boo, this evening of cabaret features a rotating cast of queer Latinx talent. This time around, expect sultry performances from Jór Xata, Camila Sky, Boni, and groovy queen Pupusa. (Space is limited—arrive early to snag a seat near the sparkly stage.)

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $13.60)

Summer Park Pop Up

Head to this performance pop-up in University Heights after hitting the University District farmers market on Saturday morning. Ten local organizations will set up interactive booths for sensory play, and visitors can catch live performances by hip-hop artist King Khazm, cool-girl pop-rockers THEM, and traditional Aztec dance group CeAtl Tonalli.

(University Heights, University District, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Poetry Pop-Up: The Silenced Stories

Seattle’s Civic Poet, Jourdan Imani Keith, will lead this drop-in poetry session inspired by MOHAI's current exhibitions Ansel Adams: Masterworks and Perspectives on Place: Photographs from Here . Stop by to scribble some lines on your impressions of the works, and explore ways to connect nature, community, and place through poetry.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free)

SHOPPING

Bookstore Romance Day

Third Place Books will celebrate Bookstore Romance Day (and all things steamy and bodice-ripping) at all three locations with 20% off romance titles, a love-themed scavenger hunt, mystery grab bags, and preorder offerings. Can't get enough of the passionate genre? Check out their Radical Romance book club, which meets on the second Monday of every month.

(Third Place Books)

VISUAL ART

Fresh Paint

Schack Art Center's biggest arts festival of the summer includes over 100 creative vendor booths, plus eye-popping glassblowing demos, a boozy cocktail garden, and more.

(Schack Art Center, Port Gardner, free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

North Seattle Jewish Festival

This spankin' new festival celebrates Jewish culture and community with live Klezmer and Hasidic music, face painting, "inflatable activities" for kiddos, and kosher deli delights (pre-orders for pastrami and turkey sammies are sold out, but you'll still find small bites and shaved ice available for purchase).

(Chabad of NW Seattle, Phinney Ridge, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Bubbles & Brunch

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, local artisan vendors, and DJ tunes. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Heatwave ft. Earthsea, Enereph, and Changing Bodies

Olympia-based electronic label SOLVII Records presents Heatwave, an afternoon of experimental sounds from local female-fronted projects including non stick, Purpureal, Earthsea, Enereph, and Changing Bodies.

(Gallery 1412, Central District, $5-$10)

PERFORMANCE

Cabaret of Evil

This recurring variety show is anything but evil—a range of spooky entertainers will perform to raise money for NW Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit assisting folks with abortion costs and transportation in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. (If you're seething about SCOTUS's recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, now's the time to show up in support.)

(Substation, Fremont, Pay-what-you-can)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Hai! Japantown

Celebrate Japantown all week long at this buzzy summer festival, where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations show extra spirit with live performances, food and drink specials, and more. On Saturday afternoon, don't miss Wing Luke Museum's marketplace pop-up, plus a performance by singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama at the Kubota Building and a Japanese American Remembrance Trail tour.

(Chiyo's Garden, Chinatown-International District, free, Friday-Sunday)

LUSIO Lights Festival

Wander around the Lusio festival grounds (a farm in Kent) and take in light-art installations tucked into corners, hanging from trees, and otherwise incorporated into nature. Local artists and DJs will "leave you relaxed and uplifted," and you're encouraged to dress in "glowing, LED, light-up attire," which for many will mean a profusion of glow-stick necklaces.

(Mary Olson Farm, Kent, free, Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Design Festival

Going strong since 2011, the Seattle Design Festival explores how urbanism, architecture, and design can further impact justice, ecology, and community by featuring art installations and events in public spaces. Expect tours, talks, films, and other events relating to this year's theme, "connection."

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Anonymous Club

Notoriously shy Aussie indie queen Courtney Barnett offers a rare glimpse into her process in Anonymous Club. The 16mm flick, which was shot throughout the Melbourne-based musician's world tour for the album Tell Me How You Really Feel, is narrated by Barnett, delving into her inner conflicts and revealing profound insights.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour

This 91-minute cinema program showcases six narrative and documentary films directed by Indigenous filmmakers, with titles from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival shorts program and from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. (They've previously helped launch big-name Indigenous directors like Taika Waititi and Sky Hopinka). The screening includes Maidenhood by Zapoteca director Xochitl Enriquez Mendoza, Long Line of Ladies by Diné directors Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, and others.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

The Territory

This award-winning documentary by Alex Pritz, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, follows the indigenous Brazilian Uru-eu-wau-wau people's struggle to maintain their land and culture while facing down an authoritarian government and illegal settlements. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the film was described as a "complex, layered and thoughtful examination" by The Hollywood Reporter.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

14/48: Outdoors

Returning for the first time since 2020, The World's Quickest Theater Festival will once again lock the city's best theatrical talent in a pressure cooker, challenging them to create 14 plays within 48 hours (that's a whole lot of writing, casting, directing, designing, and rehearsing). Check out what they came up with at 14/48: Outdoors, with free performances of the fast-tracked works planned in Salmon Bay Park.

(Salmon Bay Park, Loyal Heights, free, Friday-Saturday)

Wars Outdoors: Return of the Jedi in the Park

Sci-fi nerds and outdoor theater aficionados Hello Earth have brought Star Trek episodes to the stage for over 10 years, and they've recently added Star Wars to their dramatic repertoire. Don't miss this rendition of Return of the Jedi, part of their Wars Outdoors August programming—you might know what happens already (is ol' Darth really Luke's father?) but that won't make this free, family-friendly take on the film any less fun.

(Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Whidbey Working Artists Open Studio Tour

This weekend, Whidbey Island artists invite folks to hop on the ferry for a scenic day of creativity and island views. The self-guided open studio tour features over 50 artists; you'll find them hard at work in their studios, working in a wide range of mediums including painting, pottery, blown glass, textiles, jewelry, and more.

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)