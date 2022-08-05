The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 5-7, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

FILM

Adventures in Babysitting

Chris Columbus (the other one) directs this teeny-bopper classic, complete with '80s suburbia and Elizabeth Shue with extra-big hair. When a young babysitter (played by Shue) receives a frantic call from a friend, she loads the kiddos into a station wagon and heads on a rescue mission to downtown Chicago, where seedy thieves, violent gangs, and bad boyfriends complicate matters.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

August Movie Nights

Summer-loving cinephiles, August is truly your month—outdoor movie screenings are popping up all over the city, so you can watch a film and catch an evening breeze at the same time. Head to Freeway Park on Friday nights in August for screenings of kid-friendly faves and funny classics; the series of free flicks kicks off on the 5th with Raya and the Last Dragon, and there'll be free popcorn, too.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

Soul

Jam out to the story of a New York jazz pianist at this free screening of Soul, a Disney/Pixar flick featuring the familiar voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and Angela Bassett. Food trucks open at 7 pm, so you can spread out a blanket and snag some movie munchies before the screening starts.

(Skyway Outdoor Cinema, free)

U District Summer Movies by The Bay

On Fridays in August, head to the U District's brand-new waterfront park for kid-friendly water-themed film screenings and chill sunset views. The series swims to life with Surf's Up on the 5th—it's about surfing penguins, and boasts a bonkers cast of voice actors including Shia LaBeouf, James Woods, Jeff Bridges, and Jon Heder. Cowabunga!

(Fritz Hedges Waterway Park, University District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Jones Soda You-Pick Market

The locally based beverage company Jones Soda, known for its cane sugar craft sodas in quirky flavors, will celebrate the reopening of its offices with $1 individual sodas, $10 12-packs, mix-and-match 12-packs, and other deals, plus freebies like stickers and a drawing to win a free custom 12-pack.

(Jones Soda Co., SoDo, free)

LIVE MUSIC

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws itself a party featuring diverse musical pleasures from local bands (this year's lineup includes The Moondoggies, Smokey Brights, Cytrus, and I///U). There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a "letterpress salon," and booths from local community businesses and organizations.

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

TRL "Hot Boy Band Summer" Edition

Relive the glory days of frosted tips, jorts, and visors with this recurring nostalgia jamboree's "Hot Boy Band Summer" edition. DJ Indica Jones will keep you on the dancefloor with nothing but '90s-'00s bangers with an emphasis on your favorite boy bands while you learn some new moves from "Seattle's only boy band" All4doras.

(Nectar, Fremont, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Madeline Ostrander with John Ryan

This outdoor program celebrates the release of prolific Seattle-based science journalist Madeline Ostrander's debut nonfiction work, At Home on an Unruly Planet, which examines communities coping with the climate crisis in Washington, California, a Yup’ik village in southwest Alaska, and a historic city in Florida. (Kirkus Reviews called the book "A hopeful, urgent, and universal message about our collective ability to face the climate changes we can no longer ignore.") Ostrander will appear in conversation with KUOW environmental journalist John Ryan, whose work concentrates on climate change and Puget Sound ecosystems.

(The Collective, South Lake Union, $5-$20)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

First Caturday Seattle

In Korea, cat owners often refer to themselves as butlers. It makes sense—we live to serve our feline overlords. If your kitty is comfortable on a leash, in a stroller, or hanging out in their carrier, they might enjoy this outdoor event, where they'll sniff around and catch a few rays while you socialize with other butlers. Catnaps and bug chasing encouraged.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

From Hiroshima to Hope: Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony

Commemorating the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this annual ceremony of candle-lit lantern floating offers messages of peace and hope. Each provided lantern will be personalized with calligraphy by members of the Beikuku Shodo Kenkyu Kai and the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington and Khalsa Gurmat School.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, free)

Lake City Kid's Parade

This wholesome parade encourages youngsters to deck out their bikes with decorations, show their school spirit, and wear funky costumes for a free, kids-only procession. Particularly spirited participants might win a trophy or ribbon, and popsicles will be passed around, too.

(12739 Lake City Way NE, Olympic Hills, free)

FESTIVALS

Duwamish River Festival

Honoring 50 years of the Clean Water Act, the 16th annual Duwamish River Festival invites the community to reflect on how our water, ecosystems, and health can continue to be protected. The celebration of Seattle's only river is held in partnership with Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition/Technical Advisory Group, the South Park neighborhood, and a varied lineup of local sponsors, featuring family-friendly educational activities, musical performances, and art.

(Duwamish River People's Park and Shoreline Habitat, South Park, free)

Lake City Summer Festival and Parade

Give Lake City some love by spending the day taking in car shows (complete with big trucks to climb around on), "zany entertainment," craft demonstrations, and three different parades. (Not to play favorites, but the dog parade sounds like a winner.)

(125th and Lake City Way NE, North Seattle, free)

FILM

C-ID Summer Cinema

Head to Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (C-ID) to cool off with free movies every Saturday evening in August. Live performances before each screening set this series apart from the rest, and a lineup of multicultural flicks like American-Filipino musical drama Yellow Rose, zany Vietnamese sci-fi Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, and Vale Ni Yaloyalo: A Celebration of NH/PI Short Films offer a change of pace from typical classic film fare.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy classics like The Princess Bride and Labyrinth, preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. Amazon Prime Video is the presenting sponsor of this very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle. This week, they'll screen a newer hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, bringing martial arts, dragons, and whoever this guy is to the big screen.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Outdoor Movie Festival

Sit back and enjoy old-school cinema faves in a family- and dog-friendly setting at Broadview Tap House's Outdoor Movie Festival. With six weeks of Saturday night screenings, the free festival continues on August 6 with The Princess Bride.

(Broadview Tap House, Broadview, free)

Seasonal Staff Picks: Crooklyn

Spike Lee's semi-autobiographical story follows Troy, a scrappy youngster growing up in buzzy, vibrant '70s Brooklyn with a complicated, but loving family. After Troy heads down south for a visit with her aunt, she returns home to find things tragically changed. (The film is part of Northwest Film Forum's seasonal staff pick series, so you know it's solid.)

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

FOOD & DRINK

10th Anniversary Block Party

Seattle's esteemed craft beer destination Reuben's Brews is going all out for its tenth birthday, with a block party, four bands, food trucks, kids' activities, and limited-edition merch. They'll be pouring all 10 of their 10th Anniversary Series, including fresh batches of their early releases, and will debut their last two collaboration beers, an IPA and a barrel-aged team blend.

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Alexander 23

Rockstar Energy Drink is bringing their Spotlight tour to Seattle with a free concert from Grammy-nominated producer and pop troubadour Alexander 23, who is known for his work with stars like Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, John Mayer, and more. He's supporting his debut album, Aftershock, an acoustically charged collection of songs with witty one-liners about heartbreak e.g. “I wonder if your therapist likes me, I guess it depends on how much of the truth you tell to her."

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Free with RSVP)

Faith Coloccia, Jim Haynes, and Robert Millis

Experimental music label The Helen Scarsdale Agency will host an evening of "blurred sound, caustic noise, antique drift, and liminal drone" from Vashon-based composer Faith Coloccia, electronic explorer Jim Haynes, and multi-media artist Robert Millis (of Climax Golden Twins, Messenger Girls Trio, Idol Ko Si, and AFCGT).

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$15 donation at the door)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. Batucada and Mach One Jazz Orchestra will supply the tunes this weekend.(Ballard (Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

KEXP50

Beloved Seattle institution KEXP will celebrate half a century on-air with musical performances, live broadcasting, food trucks, and more. The lineup will include dance punk heroes !!! (or Chk Chk Chk), British jazz ensemble Sons of Kemet, eclectic singer-songwriter Thao, synth-pop wiz Tomo Nakayama, vocal powerhouse LIVt, and "a special surprise guest." Best of all, it's free!

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is finally shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week's performers have yet to be announced, but judging by last week's guests, house DJs Kyle Douglas and Jenn Green, you're in for a good time.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Dance Party (Taylor's Version) - 1989 Edition!

Throw on your Ray-Bans and blonde bob wig for an all-T Swift dance night in honor of her iconic 1989 era. Shake it off to a mix of hits and remixes from the album as well as Taylor's Version highlights and appearances from some Seattle's finest drag queens.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

SHOPPING

Sensory Market

Big fan of tasting, touching, smelling, seeing, and hearing? Stop by this new summer market offering up a feast for the senses. Visitors will find vintage goodies, visual art, skincare products, perfume, artisanal foods, and more. Members of Side Rail, a Georgetown creative collective of artisans and businesses, will open their studios for sales and conversations, and free fan design sessions will help you cool off after all that shopping.

(Side Rail Collective, Georgetown, free)

VISUAL ART

Sarah Sarchin: Ringer

Not much has been revealed about LA-based painter Sarah Sarchin's solo exhibition Ringer, but the show's promotional photo is a classic image of Brigitte Bardot—perhaps Sarchin is thinking about beauty, fame, or the dreadful ordeal of being seen. Drop by Veronica for the mysterious exhibition's opening weekend.

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Babe Cave with Shanna Christmas

This evening of laughter hosted by Jill Silva spotlights local and touring women, non-binary, and trans comics for an inclusive shift away from all-too-frequent cis male comedy sets. This month, "edgy/classy" comic and Tropical Smoothie podcast host Shanna Christmas will hit the stage, hopefully with some funny stories about her day job as an occupational therapy assistant.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

FOOD & DRINK

Bubbles & Brunch

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, local artisan vendors, and DJ tunes. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Uprising

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005 to become the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. This year, their newly added, one-day-only summer show at Magnuson Park will include the indie crafters and artists that visitors love, plus scrumptious food trucks like Full Tilt Ice Cream and Asian street food purveyors Yummy Box. Don't miss Kitty with a Cupcake's cute witchy accessories, Tripper Dungan's pop surrealist artworks, or Fern in the Forest's sustainable paper goods.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Summer in SLU

Throughout the summer, South Lake Union is making the best of the sunshine with rotating family-friendly experiences planned each day. Drop by the neighborhood during the week for craft activities, foodie pop-ups, and a tiki bar (yep, it's all free while supplies last); on the weekend, giant lawn games like Jenga and Connect Four will take over the Day 1 Playfield.

(Day 1 Playfield, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Left Coast Puppet Love Fest

Puppetheads, this one's for you. Postponed way back from the Before Times, the official festival of the Puppeteers of America Pacific Northwest Region is finally popping up (pupping up?) in Seattle to bring together puppeteers, puppet enthusiasts, and the puppet-curious. Expect workshops, eight stage performances, a "puppet slam," and a special Seattle Puppet Day event including a puppet parade. (Who knew puppets were so pupular? Okay, we'll see ourselves out.)

(Seattle University, First Hill, $0-$10, Friday-Saturday)

Magnolia Summerfest

Part of the city's annual Seafair , Magnolia Summerfest centers volunteerism and giving back to the community with three days of family-friendly activities, live musical performances, funky inflatables, and an outdoor screening of Sing 2, plus plenty of food options and a beer and wine garden for grown-ups.

(Magnolia Playfield, Southeast Magnolia, free, Friday-Sunday)

Umoja Fest 2022

The organizers of Umoja Fest, an annual celebration of the African diaspora in the Northwest, will honor Black lives and culture with a march and parade, plus live music and food.

(Judkins Park, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Inaugural Hedgebrook Screenwriters Showcase

This showcase spotlights the screenwriter alumnae of Hedgebrook, a nonprofit organization supporting visionary women-identifying writers with retreats, public programs, and more. Check out what the talented folks have been up to at in-person screenings July 29-31, or watch their films from home August 1-12. (We're stoked for Little Con Lili, the tale of a precocious, junk-food-loving ten-year-old byGabriela Garcia Medina.)

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $5-$25, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bake Sale for Abortion Access

Chefs across Seattle are coming together with Bakers Against Racism to sling their delectable pastries to raise funds for charities that aid with abortion access, including Dr. Tiller Patient Assistance Fund and the Brigid Alliance. The bake sale kicks off at the Pastry Project in Pioneer Square on August 4 and will include businesses all across the city, including Temple Pastries, the London Plane, Mamnoon, Flora Bakehouse, Bake Shop, Saint Bread, Cafe Besalu, and more.

(The Pastry Project, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Backyard Bard

This series of stripped-down productions offers quick-and-dirty interpretations of Shakespearean masterworks. First up, the feisty comedy Much Ado About Nothing follows two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. Then, buckle in for Macbeth, the spooky play you probably read in high school—remember all that toil, trouble, and bloody royal tragedy? Performed in underserved parks and neighborhoods throughout Seattle, the two hour-long performances are brought to life by small casts of versatile actors.

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

GreenStage: Shakespeare in the Park 2022

Now in their 34th season, Greenstage's free Shakespeare in the Park offerings will include performances of historical tales Henry V and Pericles, Prince of Tyre, crossed-wires comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and dark tragedy Macbeth this summer. The season ends on August 6, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their final performances.

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Across the West and Toward the North

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, remote wilderness in Norwegian and American regions were photographed for the first time. But how did the two countries respond to the sudden surge in infrastructure, tourism, and exploitation of natural resources? Learn more about it in this survey of Norwegian and American landscape photography, which grapples with the complex territory of the "frontier," land occupation, immigration, indigeneity, and othering.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, $10-$15, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils: Erin Mallea and Jen Vaughn

Jen Vaughn and Erin Mallea's "rhizomatic" installation includes sound, imagery, and sculptural works formed from meteorites, mycelium, and debris (Earth signs, this one's for you). Cumulative Skies, Deep Soils is an ongoing project between the two Oregon-based artists—they hear, record, and translate the vibrations of an 8,650-year-old fungus, reflecting on opportunities for "expanded intimacy" and a deeper connection to the ineffable. (If you happen to be reading this from the Malheur National Forest, the fungus might be under your feet right now.) (Multiple dates through Aug 27, various times, SOIL, Pioneer Square, Free)

Henry Teen Art Collective: The Fall

Find this collaborative exhibition, made by the Henry Teen Art Collective, installed right in the lobby of the Henry. The show draws from visual histories of the wealthy Roman elite to think critically about capitalism, wealth inequality, and wage disparity, expanding on the idea with a series of wall murals and sculptural works. The Fall is a tongue-in-cheek read on the flaws of a fallen empire, but still feels contemporary, and we're here for it.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Sunday)