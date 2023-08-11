The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: August 11–13, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time—for this edition, stand-ups Danny Anderson, Forest Ember, and Dave Chappelle repellent Andy Iwancio will show off their laugh-inducing skills among an intrepid roster of other comics. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

FILM

Movies at the Mural

Hate to break it to ya, but summer is finite, and you have a limited number of weeks left to enjoy outdoor screenings without feeling the slightest bit chilly. Take advantage of this time! Stretch out on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn and enjoy classic flicks preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. The very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle, boasts a "state-of-the-art" 40-foot screen. This Friday, the series continues withthegreat white chomper thriller Jaws. LC

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Sketch SuperBloom

Bandit Theater's "high-octane pressure cooker of comedy" helps sketch comedy writers blossom under some serious time constraints. Participants will generate new sketches over a four-day period, then rehearse with actors Thursday through Saturday morning and offer a live performance on Saturday night. That doesn't leave much room for error, so we're intrigued to witness the results of the Sketch Superbloom. Plus, unlike delicate poppies, good comedy is a lot more difficult to trample. LC

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, $15)

COMMUNITY

Beacon Arts Street Fair

It's still summertime—why not pop on some jean shorts and head to a street fair? Beacon Arts' open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. The latest fair of the season will offer a haiku contest, spotlight vendors like Full Harvest, ​Suzi Spooner Illustration, and Cafe Che Che, and fill the air with sounds by Foleada, the RooTsters, and Los Buhos. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings have returned to Olympic Sculpture Park this year. The activities continue on August 12—visitors can stretch it out at a morning yoga class and learn about the park's history on a "docent-led walking adventure." MARKET In the Park will be on site with coffee and bites, and attendees can shake things up at a Zumba class later in the day. Participants will also be invited to play with adoptable pups from local nonprofit Dog Gone Seattle, fashion a wearable dog bandana, and learn more about the region's sea creatures in an art-making activity led by Snake River Savers. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FESTIVALS

IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival

Each year, the Washington State History Museum curates a summer show that celebrates contemporary Native American artwork from the Pacific Northwest and far beyond. Have you checked it out yet? This year, the juried exhibition features original pieces by artists working in a wide range of mediums. Visitors will find textiles, paintings, carvings, beadwork, mixed media, basketry, digital works, and more represented in the show, which merges contemporary ideas with traditional craft practices. On August 12, drop by the museum for its IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival, where you'll find Native vendors, live glassmaking demonstrations, fry bread, music, and more; you'll also be able to explore this year's exhibition and vote for the People’s Choice Award winner. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, By donation)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking," including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, ball-kicking comedy Shaolin Soccer, Pixar red panda flick Turning Red (an absolute must-see for anyone who has ever turned spontaneously furry during puberty), and the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers. (Director Tran Quoc Bao will be present for the screening.) Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Augtoberfest

Yank on your dirndl or lederhosen and get a head start on the Oktoberfest merriment at this festival, which features classic German nosh, food and drink specials, German bands, and a stein-holding championship, in which the winner will win a trip to New York to flaunt their pint-hoisting abilities in a national competition. However, the main draw seems to be the Yodeling Dominatrix, aka Manuela Horn, a six-foot-two (seven feet tall in her towering stilettos) performer who cut her teeth at the iconic dinner theater show Teatro ZinZanni. JB

(Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown, free)

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

LIVE MUSIC

Hip-Hop 50

In the summer of 1973, an 18-year-old South Bronx DJ named Kool Herc soundtracked his sister's back-to-school party with turntable experiments that we now know as breaks, scratches, and raps. In honor of the 50th anniversary of what is believed to be the birth of hip-hop, walk this way (to the waterfront) for a multimedia celebration featuring live performances, DJ tributes, dance battles, and a fashion show. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Indie Rocks

Here's something you don't see every day: local indie rock bands including Mount Planet, ladybug, and Rat Paws will set up shop at the rock climbing haven Seattle Bouldering Project and give "rock concert" a whole new meaning. Plus, Brad Simmons will be on-site for flash tattoos if you're feeling extra adventurous. AV

(Seattle Bouldering Project Upper Walls, Fremont, $12)

Wimps with Soft Eyes

The beloved Seattle trio Wimps will bring their infectious brand of slacker-rock and pop-punk to Seward Park, with relatable little ditties like "Procrastination" and "Quitter." They will be joined by the fuzzy folk project Soft Eyes. AV

(Seward Park Amphitheater, Seward Park, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Emerald City Soul Club Presents: Soul Nite!

Emerald City Soul Club provides a much-needed retreat from the bass-heavy EDM tunes that fill most of Seattle's nightclubs. Hop and bop to a silky-smooth blend of soul and funk, complete with the occasional snap, crackle, and pop of vintage vinyl. AV

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, $10)

It's Britney B*tch: A Dance Party Celebrating All Things Britney

Get in the zone and belt out your favorite jams from Britney Spears' prolific career at this very special Brit-centric dance party. This is the perfect place to swear into the Britney Army, chat about her upcoming book, and show off your best twirl. You better work, bitch! AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SHOPPING

PCNW’s Photo Zine and Book Fair

Photo nerds unite! On Saturday the Photographic Center Northwest will host its second annual Photo Zine and Book Fair, where more than 40 exhibitors will set up shop at the First Hill space to sell their photo books, zines, and prints. Some are handmade, some are professionally printed and bound, and all showcase the boundless potential of photography as an art form. Exhibitors include Anna Star, who creates dreamlike images of the Pacific Northwest with a plastic Holga camera, Chris Hong, who makes DEFY and SOS wrestling action shots look like Italian Renaissance paintings, and Rachel Demy, who will be selling a new collection of captivating night photography as well as copies of her book Between, Everywhere, which is a collection of stunning Death Cab for Cutie tour photos. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

OUTdoor Cinema

Hide your boyfriends, y'all: Megan Fox will grace the screen in aughts-era cult fave Jennifer's Body, filling her appetite for human flesh with her high school's male population. This is no ordinary screening; presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema as part of their ongoing OUTdoor Cinema programming, the flick comes complete with trivia and special prizes. (A lighter, perhaps?) LC

(Elsom Cellars, SoDo, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with soulful rock ensemble LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends. Bell has worked with big names like Carlos Santana, Elton John, and the Temptations, so this show is not to be missed! AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

Jazz in the City: Reggie Goings

Every other month, the Frye fills their gallery halls with vibrant jazz melodies, adding another dimension to their exhibits. This month, soulful baritone vocalist Reggie Goings will perform a mix of quintessential jazz, blues, and bebop standards and originals (reminiscent of artists like Lou Rawls, Nat King Cole, and Billy Eckstein). AV

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

West Seattle Glass Float Hunt

Getting to West Seattle already feels like a bit of a scavenger hunt, so why not do an actual one that will yield you prizes? Starting this Saturday, glass floats will be (gently) scattered around the neighborhood for lucky searchers to find—and keep! The glass spheres are hand blown by Avalon Glassworks and will be hidden both out in nature and inside local businesses. Fifty floats will be tucked in knotted net bags and stashed on the first go-round, and 50 more will be hidden the morning of Saturday, August 12. SL

(Various locations, West Seattle, free)

FESTIVALS

Hai! Japantown

Celebrate Japantown (or "Nihonmachi") all week long at this all-ages block party, where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations show extra spirit with food & drink specials, performances, and more. On Saturday, August 12, you can grab a ticket to one of the Japanese American Remembrance Trail Tours, which includes general admission to the Wing Luke Museum. Stay after dark both Saturdays to catch C-ID Summer Cinema—Pokémon: The First Movie will screen on August 12, and Easter Sunday starring comedian Jo Koy is showing August 19. There will be plenty to do during the week as well, with small business promotions and performances at Chiyo’s Garden. SL

(Various locations, Japantown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle Arab Festival

Wind your way through the Day In Day Out crowd to celebrate Arab culture this weekend with music, dance, food, and a souk (market) full of products from local and national vendors. Seattle Center is hosting a free two-day fest where you can taste traditional Arab food, drinks, and desserts while enjoying entertainment from Dabke dance troupes and several Arabic music ensembles. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

32 Sounds

Exploring the phenomenon of sound through—what else?—sounds, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green's 32 Sounds is a meditation on perception itself, weaving together various sonic investigations to celebrate "everything from forgotten childhood memories, to the soundtrack of resistance, to subaquatic symphonies." The film's 32 vignettes each delve into a different audio recording that strikes an emotional or sociocultural chord. So many art experiences are described as "immersive," but 32 Sounds seems like it'll actually immerse audiences in a full-body aural reverie. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each movie beginning at dusk. The series will hit the high seas this Friday with Wes Anderson's kitschy summer camp love story Moonrise Kingdom. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

Goop Troop

For those who prefer their cinematic dining with a side of hallucinogenic sludge and an aperitif of flesh-ripping madness, Goop Troop should earn a five-star Yelp review. The Beacon's gloopiest, most mind-melting film series yet features screenings of grim '80s body horrors like Street Trash, From Beyond, and The Boxer's Omen, among others. (Cronenberg stans, this one's clearly for you.) This weekend, the series oozes to life with human-ingestion madhouse The Blob and The Fly, which features Jeff Goldblum looking uncharacteristically yucky. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Saturday)

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Fist of Fury

For reasons I'm still trying to figure out, I left my childhood in the US (1974-1981) with no knowledge of reggae music and martial arts films. And so my first year in Zimbabwe, newly independent at the time, brought many discoveries. One was of the reggae superstar Bob Marley and the other was the martial arts superstar Bruce Lee. Black Africans saw these artists as nothing but gods. And I think my first raw experience of cinema was Lee's Fist of Fury at a Harare (capital of Zimbabwe) theater called Liberty. The place was just electric. I had seen nothing like it in the US. People coming and going. People talking and laughing. And then, when the action started, when Bruce Lee was showing his serious stuff: silence. People were not just watching Lee, but carefully studying his moves. As for Fist of Fury's story—the racism and social challenges that the Chinese faced at the beginning of the 20th century—that was mere filler. Life was already hard for these Africans. They wanted to see Lee's power: the blows, the blocks, the leaps, the falls, the flying kicks, the flying fists, the elbows cracking ribs, the crash of a tossed body, and, my personal favorite, the deft twirl and swirl of nunchucks (I had never seen this weapon until Fist of Fury). Few were better at making Black Africans happy than the great Bruce Lee. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Saturday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Theater Camp

If you've been subscribed to EverOut's newsletters for a while, you may have caught my previous blurb on Waiting for Guffman, aka the best film ever made about a Missouri history musical. (God bless Christopher Guest.) Anyway, if your ideal aesthetic is anything like mine (a mish-mash of Guest's wholehearted comedy, Joe Pera's grocery trips, and a PBS telethon), you'll probably dig Theater Camp, which follows—you guessed it—a theater camp with an eccentric ensemble of earnest youth. It is an original film with no major IP attached, which is reason enough to watch anything these days. Go forth and discover what it means to jiggle like a jackal. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

Bones & Brews 2023

Aspiring paleontologists, listen up: FossilEra, the self-proclaimed "largest online retailer of authentic fossil, mineral, and crystal specimens from around the world," is selling a wide selection of its fossils (including fossilized teeth, bones, plants, insects, and more), minerals, crystals, and other rocks at its facility in Monroe, Washington. Kids can try their hands at searching for fossils and minerals, and visitors can also chat about all things fossils and minerals with staff. Monroe-based Dreadnought Brewery will provide refreshing drinks, while local restaurants will supply grub. JB

(FossilEra Warehouse, Monroe, free, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the GOLD Classic Hits Band on Saturday and HyperResonance Sax Ensemble on Sunday. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Frida Kahlo and The Bravest Girl in The World

Described by the South Seattle Emerald as "bolster[ing] inclusivity and immortaliz[ing the] painter" Frida Kahlo, this kid-oriented production is also an opportunity to brush up on your Spanish—it's a bilingual, interactive piece that "moves seamlessly" between languages. Post up at Powell Barnett Park and Highland Park for this weekend's performances; the 35-minute runtime should prevent antsy kid-wiggling, and you can head to Boss Drive-In or Ezell's Famous Chicken for some protein-munching afterward. LC

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

PRIDE

Pacific Northwest Black Pride

Pacific Northwest Black Pride returns for its sixth year with the theme “One Community, Many Faces.” Head downtown for a weekend of celebration and education, as the community continues to work for freedom and justice for all Black LGBTQIA+ people. Events include a kinky carnival (ooh!), Aging with Pride workshop, trans and non-binary speed dating, a glow party, and more. General admission to all workshops, parties, and networking opportunities is free, but you can shell out some dough for a VIP experience. SL

(W Hotel Seattle, Downtown, $0-$110, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Bainbridge Island Studio Tour

Bainbridge Island is a mere 35-minute ferry ride away from Seattle, which may feel like a trek after a long week, but hear me out: there are cute little restaurants, scenic nature spots, and a father-and-son-owned distillery. You can make a day of it or stay at one of the quaint bed-and-breakfasts dotting the island's shoreline. Are you with me now?! Good, 'cuz there'll also be a free, self-guided art show on the island this weekend. Participants can toodle around the island and scope out work by over 40 artists. Many of them are jewelry makers (a personal favorite piece is Theresa Killgore's wacky face-shaped statement necklace), so you might even leave with something cool to wear. LC

(Bainbridge Island, Winslow, free, Friday-Sunday)

Junko Yamamoto: Cosmic Web

Tokyo-born, Seattle-based painter and soft sculpture artist Junko Yamamoto shares a series of abstracted paintings in her new solo exhibition, Cosmic Web, which contemplates consciousness and the trippy notion that all things—from the gargantuan to the microscopic—are connected. While Yamamoto's paintings will take your eyes for a swim, I'm particularly intrigued by her squishy, blob-like textile works, which beg to be touched and are arranged in funky compositions. LC

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)