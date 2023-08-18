The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: August 18–20, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Movies at the Mural

Hate to break it to ya, but summer is finite, and you have a limited number of weeks left to enjoy outdoor screenings without feeling the slightest bit chilly. Take advantage of this time! Stretch out on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn and enjoy classic flicks preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. The very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle, boasts a "state-of-the-art" 40-foot screen. This Friday, the series continues with the Beyoncé- and Jennifer Hudson-fronted belt-a-thon Dreamgirls. LC

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Mute Witness, with The Suspense Is Killing Us Podcast

Drawing frequent comparisons to John Carpenter's Halloween and the Coen Brothers' Blood Simple, Mute Witness's cheeky, wicked brand of horror is loud and clear. The debut film by Anthony Wallis (who later went on to direct An American Werewolf in Paris) follows a mute special effects artist whose gory makeup skills accidentally land her on the backlot of a snuff film. The Beacon describes the flick as "a quintessential holy-fucking-shit barn burner." I have to agree. Travis Vogt, Matt Lynch, and Kevin Clarke, hosts of The Suspense Is Killing Us podcast and retro thriller fanatics, will introduce the nightmare. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Teen Witch

If you've never seen this tacky-tastic 1989 occult classic starring Robyn Lively (Blake's half-sister!), it's high time you amended that error. The plot is as follows: Mousy high schooler Louise Miller discovers she is a reincarnated witch and recovers her powers via a powerful amulet on her sixteenth birthday. Naturally, she uses her newfound abilities to climb the social ladder, seduce the star football player, and get revenge on the school's queen bees and her asshole English teacher. You won't be able to stop quoting straight-faced lines like "Look at how funky he is. I will never be hip" (from the infamous "Top That!" rap battle scene), and saccharine bangers like "The Most Popular Girl" will be stuck in your head long after the closing credits. JB

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

LIVE MUSIC

NightofAL

The local act NightofAL makes cold wave/synth/electronic music to "move and heal your mind and body" using synthesizers and drum machines. Lose yourself in their darkly dance-y tunes at this free and all-ages presentation of their EP Live at Southgate Roller Rink at Easy Street Records. JB

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SOS: A Night Celebrating SZA and Other R&B Queens

Are you considering killing your ex? Redirect that energy with this SZA-centric dance party featuring your favorite songs from CTRL and SOS, as well as jams from fellow R&B queens like Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Compost Day

We all know composting is important, but how do you know if you're doing it right? Bring your questions to this community Compost Day for guidance and best practices on how to be sustainable in your own home and beyond. If you also bring compostable "browns" or "greens" with you, you'll be entered to win an 18.5-gallon at-home compost tumbler! It doesn't matter if you're new to this whole thing or a seasoned composter, everyone is welcome to play in the dirt. SL

(Beacon Food Forest, Beacon Hill, free)

FESTIVALS

CHOMP! 2023

Settle in for a playful celebration of local food at this free festival at the pastoral Willowmoor Farm at Marymoor Park. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse a market of upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from the American gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, former Voice contestant Stephanie Anne Johnson, Grammy-nominated electric blues guitarist Cedric Burnside, singer-songwriter Alessandra Rose, and educational kids' musician Mikey the Rad Scientist. JB

(Marymoor Park, Southeast Redmond, free)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, By donation)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking." This weekend, the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers will play with director Tran Quoc Bao in attendance. Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

FOOD & DRINK

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Previous lineups have included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need? JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Linda's Fest 2023

After a three-year-long hiatus, Capitol Hill's iconic Western-themed tavern is reprising its beloved free music festival. Get ready for a mosh-worthy lineup of "hot swampy punk chaos," curated by Guy Feltner of the band Acid Tongue and the underground music festival Freakout Fest. Performers include the garage rock trio Biblioteka, Portland post-punkers Forty Feet Tall, psychedelic noise group Deco Club, and groovy '60s-inspired DJ Sarah Savannah. JB

(Linda's Tavern, Capitol Hill, free)

PERFORMANCE

Whim W'Him Pop Up

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has returned for its fourth year, presenting pop-up performances that "breathe life" into public spaces like Ballard Commons Park, Martha Washington Park, Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill, Myrtle Reservoir Park near West Seattle, and other scenic spots. On August 19, they'll head to Pratt Park in the Central District for an afternoon program overlooking the park's expansive play areas. Spread out a picnic blanket and enjoy the show—you might also catch a glimpse of the Olympics. LC

(Pratt Park, Central District, free)

SHOPPING

Bookstore Romance Day 2023

Isn't it time you were beguiled? Titillated? Hot around the collar?? If your answer falls somewhere between "Ummm, yeah, I guess," and "PLEASE!" I have your solution: Bookstore Romance Day, which all Third Place Books locations will celebrate on Saturday. You'll get 20% off all the hunky, sweaty, bodice-ripping tomes your heart desires, plus "curated displays" and "merriment." (If the store's new release aren't enough to get your heart pounding, you could always stream a sexy gay romcom afterward. You're welcome.) LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park, free)

VISUAL ART

Community Day 2023

Frye Art Museum hosts their annual Community Day this Saturday! The always-free museum has planned a bunch of hands-on activities inspired by current exhibitions, from nail art to collaborative ikebana to zine-making. Outside, grab a bite to eat from the Gourmet Noodle Bowl food truck while the kiddos play with bubbles and sidewalk chalk, and take a listen to musical collective iBuild Bridges, which uses music and storytelling to inspire people to connect and build cross-cultural relationships. SL

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

BrasilFest

Immerse yourself in Brazilian culture at the 25th annual BrasilFest, which is always planned close to Brazilian Folklore Day on August 22. There will be capoeira, music, and dance performances all day long in the (air-conditioned) Armory as well as outside on the Mural Amphitheatre stage. Come hungry for food demos and street food snacks like savory coxinhas and sweet conchas. You’ll also want to stick around for the closing parade happening on the Fisher Pavilion rooftop. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

How to Destroy a Movie Studio

As the New Hollywood era sputtered to an end, certain egotistical—and yeah, pretty talented—directors wrangled some serious dough and created their hubristic masterpieces. The results? Excess, baby, and lots of it, from the dangerous landscape of William Friedkin's Sorcerer to Robert Altman's Popeye, which featured the collective genius of Harry Nilsson, Robin Williams, and Shelley Duvall, the subject of many a sea shanty. (Fun fact: the fictional town constructed for Popeye over 40 years ago still stands in Malta today.) Ambition-heavy, profit-light flicks will screen as part of the Beacon's How to Destroy a Movie Studio series, which continues this weekend with Michael Cimino's western epic Heaven's Gate. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with a Latin dance party from Carlos Cascanta y su Tumbao. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

West Seattle Glass Float Hunt

Getting to West Seattle already feels like a bit of a scavenger hunt, so why not do an actual one that will yield you prizes? Starting this Saturday, glass floats will be (gently) scattered around the neighborhood for lucky searchers to find—and keep! The glass spheres are hand blown by Avalon Glassworks and will be hidden both out in nature and inside local businesses. SL

(Various locations, West Seattle, free, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Hai! Japantown

It's your last chance to make it down to Japantown for the end of their week-long block party, where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations have been showing extra spirit with food and drink specials, performances, and more. Check out performances during special visiting hours on Friday and Sunday at Chiyo's Garden, and stay after dark on Saturday to catch C-ID Summer Cinema's screening of Easter Sunday starring comedian Jo Koy. Pro tip: come with an appetite, the final C-ID Food Walk of the summer will also be happening on Saturday. SL

(Various locations, Japantown, free, Friday-Sunday)

LUSIO Lights Festival

This free, family-friendly festival will light up the night with a number of luminous art installations created by local artists, encouraging "exploration, play, inspiration, and art appreciation" for all ages. As you wander through dazzling scenes at Mary Olson Farm, you'll enjoy a soundscape of "soothing sounds and energetic beats" from local artists and DJs. If you'd like to look the part, you're invited to adorn yourself (and/or your pets!) in glow stick bracelets, EL wire, LED lights, and other radiant accessories. JB

(Mary Olson Farm, Kent, free, Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Design Festival 2023: Curiosity

For the past 12 years, Seattle Design Festival has bridged artists and community members to celebrate the impact of design in urban life, advocating the idea that design is for everyone. Photos from the visual and interactive experiences of past festivals serve major Dr. Seuss vibes, so depending on what type of experience you’d like to have, I may or may not suggest popping an edible. Produced by the American Institute of Architects, the week-long programming seeks to nurture relationships among multidisciplinary designers, civic leaders, activists, and more. BL

(Various locations, Most events free, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle Design Festival Block Party

Design affects our lives in powerful ways that we often don't notice, despite its ubiquity—in fact, the podcast 99% Invisible derives its name from this very concept, inspired by a quote from architect Buckminster Fuller: "Ninety-nine percent of who you are is invisible and untouchable." This two-day street fair celebrates the influence of design with interactive large-scale design installations, performances, and design activities, all revolving around the 2023 theme "Curiosity" and intended for guests of all ages, sizes, and abilities. Let the modernized fortune telling machine "Ask Alessandra" divine your future with tarot cards, contribute art to a children's book about the city at "Sketch Seattle," play an "imprecise" MIDI controller that uses all your limbs at "Out of Hand," build a collaborative city using found materials at "Sand Box City," and get hands-on with heart-shaped motifs at the "Heart Petting Zoo." JB

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each movie beginning at dusk. The series will continue this Friday with Everything Everywhere All at Once, that mind-boggling flick that won seven Academy Awards (some of them history-making) and generated months of musings from every cinephile on the internet. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

Goop Troop

For those who prefer their cinematic dining with a side of hallucinogenic sludge and an aperitif of flesh-ripping madness, Goop Troop should earn a five-star Yelp review. The Beacon's gloopiest, most mind-melting film series yet features screenings of grim '80s body horrors like Street Trash, The Fly, and The Blob, among others. (Cronenberg stans, this one's clearly for you.) This weekend, the series oozes along with "sex-horror grotesquerie" From Beyond and The Boxer's Omen, a film so batshit bananas you'll melt into your seat. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Saturday)

Oldboy

The rise of South Korean cinema in the 21st century, a rise that has resulted in the critical and commercial success of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in 2019, begins in earnest with Park Chan-wook's 2003 film Oldboy. The moment it stepped on the world stage was the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. True, Bong's Memories of Murder, which was also released in 2003, is a deeper artistic and political work, but Oldboy is much more gripping and sensational and violent. Indeed, the line between Oldboy and the hit TV series Squid Game is unbroken. Both present an improbable plot that is somehow compelling. At the heart of Squid Game is the ugly hunger for money; in Oldboy, it's the insatiable hunger for revenge. And both (the TV series and the movie) imagine a reality that seems to be completely controlled by unknown forces. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: The Next 50 of Hip-Hop

In the summer of 1973, an 18-year-old South Bronx DJ named Kool Herc soundtracked his sister's back-to-school party with turntable experiments that we now know as breaks, scratches, and raps. In honor of the 50th anniversary of what is believed to be the birth of hip-hop, KEXP will host a two-day celebration featuring workshops and live performances. AV

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the GOLD Americana Quartet with the Mighty Quinn-tet on Saturday and the GOLD Big Band on Sunday. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)