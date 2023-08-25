The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: August 25–27, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

How to Destroy a Movie Studio

As the New Hollywood era sputtered to an end, certain egotistical—and yeah, pretty talented—directors wrangled some serious dough and created their hubristic masterpieces. The results? Excess, baby, and lots of it, from the dangerous landscape of William Friedkin's Sorcerer to Scorsese's New York, New York. Ambition-heavy, profit-light flicks have screened as part of the Beacon's How to Destroy a Movie Studio series, which continues this weekend with Robert Altman's Popeye, featuring the collective genius of Harry Nilsson, Robin Williams, and Shelley Duvall, the subject of many a sea shanty. Fun fact: the fictional town constructed for Popeye over 40 years ago still stands in Malta today. (By the way, if you're like me and can't get enough of Altman and Duvall, have I got the series for you.) LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds: Benjamin Hunter

Downtown Summer Sounds is a Seattle tradition that hosts homegrown talent across various downtown parks. This week, spice up your lunch hour with bluesy folk artist Benjamin Hunter as he takes the Union Square stage. City Arts Magazine writes: “The music he plays not only spans an array of genres, but a huge swath of history.” AV

(Union Square, Downtown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Sad Girl Therapy

Named after Madame Sad Girl Lana Del Rey, this gloomy dance party will highlight your favorite melancholic pop girlies. Scream along to tear-jerkers like Phoebe Bridgers' "Smoke Signals," Lana's "Summertime Sadness," and Lorde's "Liability." It's okay to cry! After all, the $10 admission is a whole lot cheaper than actual therapy. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Cedar River Salmon Journey

Ever wanted to see a ton of Chinook salmon swim through the locks? August is peak viewing season, as up to 400 of the big silvery fish swim through the Ballard Locks daily. Every Saturday through September 16, a trained naturalist from the Seattle Aquarium will be on-site to share all the info you ever wanted to know about salmon and their annual migration from sea to spawning grounds. SL

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

CID Block Party 4

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian Pacific American culture, featuring live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show, and more. Many local businesses will pop up at the event, but this is a great opportunity to support surrounding businesses as well. After the block party, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of NH/PI Short Films as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SL

(InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District, free)

Unkitawa & Hōkule’a Waterfront Indigenous Celebration

Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia are traditional Polynesian voyaging canoes—they’re currently on a 47-month-long, 43,000-nautical-mile journey to circumnavigate the Pacific Ocean. This Saturday, the Hōkūle‘a is landing at Pier 62, where local nonprofit Unkitawa will host a welcome ceremony and a day full of festivities. Live musical performances and powwow dance-style demonstrations will honor Native American and Indigenous culture, and everyone is invited to tour the canoe and explore the local vendor marketplace. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

White Center Block Party

Don't miss this free and family-friendly block party, which will showcase the unique neighborhood of White Center. Catch various genres of live music, from hip-hop to funk to Latin rock on five different stages (including one at the roller rink), and cheer on eight professional wrestlers as they battle it out to see who will be crowned the first-ever Lariat Bar White Center Champion! This is a great opportunity to support local businesses as food, drinks, art, clothing, and more will be available from a range of vendors in the area. SL

(White Center, free)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, By donation)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Their film series, which has offered a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking" all month, closes out at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park on August 26 with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Redhook Anniversary Party

If you love dogs, pizza, and beer, this one's for you! Redhook Brewlab is throwing a party in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Kōbo, Top Chef alum Shota Nakajima's Capitol Hill pizza spot. You can enjoy pets and cuteness with adoptable dogs (and maybe even find your new best friend), have your tarot cards read, and of course, enjoy delicious beer and Japanese-fusion, Detroit-style pizza. SL

(Redhook Brewlab, Capitol Hill, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Barbie Disco

This all-pink, Barbie-themed disco will have you dancing on your tip-toes whilst questioning the patriarchy and asking your friends questions like "Do you guys ever think about dying?" Babe Night DJs Wax Witch and Pretty Please will provide the tunes while drag dolls Kylie Mooncakes, Killer Bunny, Skarlet Dior Black, and D’mon dance the night away. C'mon, Barbie, let's go party!

AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

PERFORMANCE

The Elixir of Love

Seattle Opera's 2022 season opener, The Elixir of Love, was a bubbly rom-com set to captivating bel canto music. The '40s-era, new-to-Seattle tale starred Andres Acosta and Georgian soprano Salome Jicia. If you missed it the first time, why not stretch out on Seattle Center's Mural Amphitheatre lawn to enjoy a screening of the production for free? Pack a picnic and take in the glamour the way God intended: on a "state-of-the-art" 40-foot screen beneath the Space Needle. LC

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Prayers to the Body that Holds Me: Rituals of finding safety in our bodies

Dance artist, performer, choreographer and dancer dani tirrell and dani's movement and art group The Congregration will present Prayers to the Body that Holds Me: Rituals, an improvisational dance performance. The community-centric event aims to "invite rest and disruption, care and anger, love and rage as a way to seek what the world can not hold for us," asking urgent questions like, "How does one seek and hold safety in their body in a world that deems Black, Queer, Women & Femmes, Trans and Gender Free people unworthy of safety? How do we hold each other as we seek safety in our bodies collectively and individually? What does our world look like if safety was not our concern? Can we actually be safe?" JB

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Pay-what-you-can, minimum $5)

READINGS & TALKS

Moved by Words: New Voices of Color Reading

Moved By Words, an initiative dedicated to "connecting new writers with writing workshops and community outreach," will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its poetry project New Voices of Color at this reading. Honoring the project's decade of emerging talent and marking the closing of Kelly Akashi: Formations, the reading will feature words by Zaji Cox, whose book of essays, Plums for Months, "explores life growing up mixed race in the outskirts of Portland, Oregon." Other participating artists include Maryam Imam Gabriel, Stacy D. Flood, and Prashant Kakad, who will respond to Akashi's work installed in Frye's galleries and "highlight the special symbiosis between the visual and literary arts." LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Seattle Night Market | Moonlight Cinema

In honor of the The Big Lebowski's 25th anniversary, catch an outdoor screening of the Coen Brothers' cult classic and grab the Dude's signature drink at a White Russian bar. Local rock cover band the True Romans will provide additional entertainment, and over 95 local makers and food trucks will hawk their wares in the market area. JB

(South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union, $0-$29.99)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Summerween Community Ride

Pumpkin spice is hitting the shelves, so why not get into the spooky spirit? All ages are welcome at this six-mile costumed bike ride along Lake Washington Boulevard. Enjoy the street while it's still closed to cars, and grab some free treats and non-alcoholic drinks with your new friends while you get excited for October. SL

(Genesee Park, Rainier Valley, Donations encouraged)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

National Cinema Day

This summer, we've had no shortage of film hits: With Barbie and Oppenheimer, plus typical IP fare like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Blue Beetle, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, you've probably wanted to plop your butt in a seat for something or other. In celebration of the second annual National Cinema Day in the United States, moviegoers can catch flicks for only $4. What's better than an air-conditioned theater on an August afternoon? New films opening this weekend, like the cheeky, memeable Bottoms, are also on the National Cinema Day menu. Peep the list of participating theaters to learn more. LC

(Various locations, $4)

TDBC OUTdoor Cinema: The Wiz

"Ease on down the road" in celebration of the glittery '78 musical The Wiz, which Three Dollar Bill Cinema will screen in partnership with Langston Seattle on Sunday. TDBC's final outdoor screening of the year is a don't-miss—Diana Ross lovers, you'll be encouraged to belt out the film's groovy musical hits as you gather along the yellow brick roads of Volunteer Park. Show up by 7:30 pm to catch the pre-show entertainment. LC

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

2nd Annual Herring, Smørrebrød, & Snaps!

My introduction to the Danish open-faced sandwiches known as smørrebrød was when I read the blockbuster novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson, in which they are mentioned constantly. Smørrebrød typically consist of dense sourdough rye bread slathered with butter and piled with toppings. Enjoy the traditional Scandinavian delicacy alongside pickled herring and rare Norwegian aquavits plucked from Skål Beer Hall's vault. Plus, enjoy live music outside from 2-6 pm. JB

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Mercury Stardust

Mercury Stardust, aka the Trans Handy Ma'am, is a DIY expert, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and author whose technicolor brand of home maintenance has earned her over two million TikTok followers. The logical next step was a book deal, of course, and Stardust's new tome, Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, is firmly planted on my to-read list. (I've come to accept that the shower head isn't going to fix itself.) She'll stop by Seattle to celebrate the can-do guide and sign copies. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

BACK2SCHOOL Book Fair

If there's anything I love more than bitchy, academia-influenced films (which SIFF Cinema Egyptian will grace us with until August 31), it's book fairs. Chapter books, neon erasers, holographic bookmarks, and these bad boys—what more could anyone need?! Anyway, your parents probably won't give you any cash for this one, but that's okay. Ada's Technical Books will offer up selections all Sunday long, and you can save some dough by snagging $4 movie tickets for National Cinema Day. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Freedom Weekend

Head over to the Northwest African American Museum for Freedom Weekend—three days full of free events and activations in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Saturday is Youth Day, when folks ages 12-25 are invited to attend a resource fair, participate in a talent show, and come together over lunch. Sunday will feature films commemorating the March on Washington, finished off with Seattle's own march and rally at 3 pm from NAAM to MLK Jr. Memorial Park. On Monday evening, the MLK Commemoration Committee will host a community panel discussion on how to keep motivating the community and effecting change. SL

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District, free, Saturday-Monday)

FESTIVALS

Tibet Fest

Experience Tibet’s rich, unique, and vibrant culture this weekend at the Armory with traditional and contemporary art, music, dance, and more. The Tibetan diaspora is very small, so you don't want to miss this rare chance to engage with and support the community! Pick up gifts for friends, family, or yourself at the Himalayan Bazaar, and dig into some momos (Tibetan dumplings). SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

20 Days in Mariupol

There's a lotta war documentaries in the world, but this one's special. In 20 Days, an AP news crew begins filming in coastal Ukraine before the war actually starts, as they suspect Putin will start shelling the city of Mariupol any day now. (They're right.) It results in early personal interviews with townspeople and some poignant callbacks later on—e.g., a lady whom they told not to worry because civilians won't get bombed after the crew apologetically meets her again in a shelter. Usually considered B-roll footage, shots of crying/pissed-off doctors, orderlies wiping up pools of children's blood from gurneys, and families cowering in apartment basements with their pet cats, are much more intimate—and ghastly—than what we Americans end up seeing on the nightly news. It's also a graphic reminder of the bravery and valor of journalists, who, although civilians, run toward danger rather than fleeing it. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MEGAN VAN HUYGEN

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Duvall/Altman

The collaboration between director Robert Altman and actress Shelley Duvall is, in my opinion, the stuff dreams are made of—I first watched Brewster McCloud, 3 Women, and Popeye during the pandemic, and was equally mystified by Shelley's ethereal, yet quirk-heavy grace and Altman's ability to situate her in outrageous, magical-realist situations. This series reaffirms my belief that the duo made some of the most unique cinema ever. Okay, I'll stop gushing now. Actually, no I won't!! Duvall/Altman kicked off this week with Brewster McCloud, in which the most stylish person on Earth meets a weirdo who lives at the Houston Astrodome and dreams of flying with strapped-on wings. This weekend, 3 Women, my personal favorite, hits the screen. If you see any of the films, make it this one, and let your aesthetic vision be changed. 3 Women lent a dreamlike edge to '70s New Hollywood cinema, and the psychodrama's isolating effect is heightened by its setting within the washed-out, surreal desert of Southern California. It is an unsettling and near-perfect film. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, individual tickets $7-$14; $21-$45 for full series pass, Friday-Sunday)

Goop Troop

For those who prefer their cinematic dining with a side of hallucinogenic sludge and an aperitif of flesh-ripping madness, Goop Troop should earn a five-star Yelp review. The Beacon's gloopiest, most mind-melting film series yet has featured screenings of grim '80s body horrors like The Boxer's Omen,The Fly, and The Blob, among others. (Cronenberg stans, this one's clearly for you.) This weekend, the series oozes to an end with sleaze machine Street Trash ("a gurgling holocaust of rainbow fluids and rampant violence," according to its promotional materials), and Society, a perfectly '80s body horror satire of the American Dream. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Saturday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Tutti Flutti Flute Ensemble on Saturday and the Lynwood Community Band. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

2023 Seattle Anarchist Bookfair

No gods, no masters, only books!! The Seattle Anarchist Book Fair will return for its 11th year, slinging anticapitalist tomes and gathering revolutionary authors, publishers, and workshop leaders all in the same spot. If you're down to struggle against the state, you're sure to find some like-minded Ned Isakoffs here (drab sartorial sense not required). If you're more fight-the-power-curious, don't be afraid to stop by—radical anarchist politics have a storied history in the Pacific Northwest, and it's worth learning more about. LC

(Vera Project, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Femme Noire

This outdoor public art exhibition, a collaboration between the Seattle Art Museum, the Chicago-based arts organization blackpuffin, and the Central District's immersive community art project Wa Na Wari, takes its name from a poem of the same name by former Senegalese president Léopold Sédar Senghor, an ode to the power of Black women written while he was imprisoned in Germany during World War II. Wander through the Central District to admire work from female artists from Africa and the African diaspora, installed on lamp poles and at Black-owned businesses and art organizations throughout the neighborhood. JB

(Various locations, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Junko Yamamoto: Cosmic Web

Tokyo-born, Seattle-based painter and soft sculpture artist Junko Yamamoto shares a series of abstracted paintings in her new solo exhibition, Cosmic Web, which contemplates consciousness and the trippy notion that all things—from the gargantuan to the microscopic—are connected. While Yamamoto's paintings will take your eyes for a swim, I'm particularly intrigued by her squishy, blob-like textile works, which beg to be touched and are arranged in funky compositions. LC

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)