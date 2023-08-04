The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: August 4–6, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

CatVideoFest 2023

There's nothing you could say to convince me that you don't already watch cat videos at home. The question, therefore, is this—why shouldn't you watch them do their weird, wonderful thing on a big screen? This annual fest compiles the most exemplary cat videos from unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and Internet icons, creating a program that appeals to the kitty video connoisseur in all of us. If you truly need another reason to attend, a portion of ticket sales support PAWS (​​Progressive Animal Welfare Society), a regional nonprofit that helps animals thrive in their forever homes. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14-$15)

Movies at the Mural

Hate to break it to ya, but summer is finite, and you have a limited number of weeks left to enjoy outdoor screenings without feeling the slightest bit chilly. Take advantage of this time! Stretch out on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn and enjoy classic flicks preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. The very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle, boasts a "state-of-the-art" 40-foot screen. This Friday, the series continues with Clueless, the perfect digestif for anyone who may have seen a certain bright-pink film recently. LC

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Stein-Holding Competition

Flaunt your brawn à la Gaston at this "exhilarating display of strength and endurance," in which competitors will vie to show who is the best at hoisting a stein of beer aloft. The top contenders will participate in a showdown on August 12, and the winner will receive two round-trip tickets to New York City, where they'll get to ride the famed Hofbrau float in the New York Oktoberfest parade and compete in the United States Championship of Steinholding. Whether you're there to show off your skills or just want to gawk, this event promises to be a unique experience. JB

(Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Marrowstone Music Festival

Classical music concerts can be quite the commitment with the average ticket costing over $40. But what about a concert for those (like myself) who are new to the classical music world? The long-running Marrowstone Music Festival puts the impressive Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra on the grand Benaroya stage to perform works like Prokofiev, Bernstein, Piazzolla, Tchaikovsky, and more, all for the mere price of $15. This year's theme is "Loud Love," which aims to celebrate the human spirit and our universal journey toward acceptance and community. Get your tissues ready! AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Funbox

Having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card—or when you get your life at this monthly eleganza, amiright? Hosts Fran Zia and Ava Magnum will blend geek and gag for this edition of Funbox, which is on a theme that was seemingly plucked from the cosmos to appeal to me, specifically: the PBS Kids shows of yore. I'm expecting Clifford realness, Ms. Valerie Frizzle for the gods, and, perhaps most importantly, a drag interpretation of the true queen diva bitch in charge, aka Dora Winifred Read, who coined the world's most effective comeback. If we're lucky, maybe we'll also be graced with an appearance by this funky old-timer. (Sorry about all the links, but what was I supposed to do, not indulge in an impromptu PBS Kids nostalgia sesh?) LC

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $15-$20)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

There's going to be a lot of noise in the city this weekend *cough Seafair cough*, so some of you might be looking for a little escape. You're in luck! Friday, August 4 is an entrance fee-free day for all national parks. This includes the one-and-only Mount Rainier, Olympic National Park, which is only a scenic ferry ride away, and Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and Fort Vancouver down by the Oregon border. There are only five of these days a year (the next is September 23), so make it count. SL

(Various locations, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Nepantla’s 3rd Annual Lowrider Block Party

Latinx/Chicanx art space Nepantla will ride low and slow at this Saturday's block party, where they'll celebrate all things lowrider culture with to-be-announced artists, food trucks, jangly tunes, custom cars, and good vibes. If you're not familiar with Nepantla, here's the scoop: its name is derived from a Nahuatl (Aztec language) term popularized by Chicana scholar Gloria Anzaldua that "describes being in the middle," often referencing "endangered communities, cultures, or gender[s] who, due to colonialism/marginalization or historical trauma, engage in resistance strategies of survival." Show your support for creatives with marginalized identities, and snag a popsicle while you're at it. LC

(Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, South Delridge, free)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings have returned to Olympic Sculpture Park this year. The activities continue on August 5—visitors can stretch it out at a morning yoga class and experience Homebodies or A Ritual to Lose Oneself, a "movement meditation and performance guided by this year’s Constance W. Rice Fellow, Stefan Richmond." MARKET In the Park will be on site with coffee and bites, and attendees can shake things up at a Zumba class later in the day. Participants will also be invited to create nichos, a "folkloric decorative shadow box made from recycled materials," with artist Raquel García Martínez, and birdwatch in the park with Birds Connect Seattle. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FESTIVALS

Duwamish River Festival

The Duwamish River was considered one of the nation’s most contaminated sites in the early 2000s, and though it's still heavily industrialized, community efforts continue to push for climate justice and health equity. Stop by the 17th Annual Duwamish River Festival to learn from interactive educational booths while also coming together in community to celebrate with family-friendly activities like dance, music, crafts, and more. There will be food trucks, local vendors, special guests, and the opportunity to pick up free air filters for the wildfire seasons we know are ahead. SL

(Duwamish River People's Park and Shoreline Habitat, South Park, free)

FILM

How to Destroy a Movie Studio

As the New Hollywood era sputtered to an end, certain egotistical—and yeah, pretty talented—directors wrangled some serious dough and created their hubristic masterpieces. The results? Excess, baby, and lots of it, from the dangerous landscape of William Friedkin's Sorcerer to Robert Altman's Popeye, which featured the collective genius of Harry Nilsson, Robin Williams, and Shelley Duvall, the subject of many a sea shanty. (Fun fact: the fictional town constructed for Popeye over 40 years ago still stands in Malta today.) Ambition-heavy, profit-light flicks will screen as part of the Beacon's How to Destroy a Movie Studio series, which kicks off this weekend with Sorcerer, a Central American crime saga set to a trancey score by Tangerine Dream. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking," including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, ball-kicking comedy Shaolin Soccer, Pixar red panda flick Turning Red (an absolute must-see for anyone who has ever turned spontaneously furry during puberty), and the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers. (Director Tran Quoc Bao will be present for the screening.) Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Talking Tomatoes | Oxbow Workshop

Is there anything more glorious than tomato season? At this event celebrating the juicy red orbs, an Oxbow farmer will share pointers for growing different varieties of the plant. Next, Farestart executive chef Seth Fernald, who's partnered with Oxbow to build a kitchen in the middle of the farm, will school you in several different preparations for the savory fruit. Bring your camera and get ready to feast your eyes on the pastoral beauty of Snoqualmie Valley. JB

(Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Tacoma Porchfest 2023

If the term “festival season” has you conjuring $20 beers, anxiety-inducing crowds, costly accommodations, and all-around iffy vibes, Tacoma Porchfest is here as your laid-back semi-staycation alternative. Back for a second year, Porchfest is the one when central Tacoma residents—most action can be found between 6th Avenue to South Sprague Avenue to South 12th to South Cedar—are offering up their yards to nearly 100 musical acts, from Analog Brass to Porch Cat to Weep Wave. It's free (donations are appreciated) and very walkable, and even if you grab a takeout picnic from one of the nearby restaurants or participating food trucks, it will still likely cost less than your standard big fest commemorative T-shirt. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MA'CHELL DUMA

(Downtown Tacoma, Tacoma, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Mr. Worldwide: A Pitbull Dance Party

There are plenty of tribute dance nights these days, but this is the first Pitbull-themed night I've come across. DJ Sleazy P will bring you back to the 2010s with all of Mr. Worldwide's Top 40 hits, from "Timber (ft. Ke$ha)" to "Give Me Everything (ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, & Nayer)." You probably know more of his songs than you realize...Plus, there will be a cash prize for the best Pitbull costume, so don't forget your aviator shades at home (conveniently, bald caps will be handed out to the first 50 guests). AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

PERFORMANCE

The Foolish Oracle

The inaugural April Fool's Day edition of The Foolish Oracle, a "brunch time news arts variety show," has come and gone, and the event persists—so it must not be a prank, right? Old-school magazine hawkers Bulldog News play host to the show, which targets those of us who are too damn old/tired/annoyed for late-night poetry slams and dance parties. (The Foolish Oracle self-describes as "like the Internet come to life, but not all the bad parts, and more equitable. In other words, the Foolish Oracle is the antithesis of the Internet." So, it's for those of us who are sick of being online, too.) Best part? The performance is free, so you can snag a "fast espresso" and a magazine, too. LC

(Bulldog News, University District, Free, donations gratefully accepted)

SHOPPING

Morbid Market

If the summer sun is a little too bright for you, descend the stairs into Mudlark Oddities and enter a macabre market featuring gothic wares, tarot readings, tooth gems, face painting, local art, and more. Everyone knows Spooky Season starts July 5, and PSLs will be popping up in coffee shops at the end of this month, so we're ready to lean into our dark sides. SL

(Mudlark Oddities, Ravenna, free)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

“From Hiroshima to Hope” Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony

With all the hype around Oppenheimer, it feels right to take time to reflect and gather with fellow community members. Commemorating the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this annual ceremony of candle-lit lantern floating offers messages of peace and hope. Lanterns personalized by local calligraphy groups and schools will be provided. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, free)

FILM

Fantasy Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered by the Stranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy Gets A Mattress won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival, and the filmmaker himself will attend these by-donation screenings. Grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle, and you might leave feeling a lil' more connected to your community. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, By donation; August 6 and 11 shows sold out, tickets to August 12 show still available)

The End of The World Comes at Dawn: Early Nick Ray x4

If you want a sound introduction to the genius of Nicholas Ray, an American director who made his mark after the Second World War, then this series provides it. The first film, They Live by Night, a film noir classic, sets the tone for the other films: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, and The Lusty Men. The last two are less well-known than the first two. Also, Ray directed Rebel With Cause, which, of course, starred American icon James Dean. (Though not in this series, it's worth mentioning because it offers, to the uninitiated, a sense of the scale of Ray's fame during his peak.) My favorite film of his is In a Lonely Place, which has a dash of noir and a plot that seems too dark for its time. But the film was made, and it stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame. We will not discuss the curious marriage between Grahame and Ray. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with Beatles tribute group Paperback Writer playing some of the Fab Four’s greatest hits. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Club Sandwich 2 Year Anniversary

Club Sandwich started as a joke between friends but quickly became a periodic dance party combining yummy subs with booming beats. In honor of its second anniversary, fuel up with a delicious shokupan sandwich from popular pop-up Companion Bakes Ayako & Family before you get your booty on the dance floor. House DJs Off99 and DJ Bricks will provide the tunes. AV

(Julia's Restaurant, Wallingford, free)

READINGS & TALKS

In Person Author Storytime: Patricia Tanumihardja, Ramen for Everyone

Bring your budding gourmands (aged three and up) to see food writer Patricia Tanumihardja read her adorable new children's picture book Ramen for Everyone, in which protagonist Hiro sets out to make a bowl of ramen just as good as his dad's and encounters some unexpected obstacles. Patricia will answer questions and sign books afterwards. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont, $5.75-$21.70)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

West Seattle Glass Float Hunt

Getting to West Seattle already feels like a bit of a scavenger hunt, so why not do an actual one that will yield you prizes? Starting this Saturday, glass floats will be (gently) scattered around the neighborhood for lucky searchers to find—and keep! The glass spheres are hand blown by Avalon Glassworks and will be hidden both out in nature and inside local businesses. Fifty floats will be tucked in knotted net bags and stashed on the first go-round, and 50 more will be hidden the morning of Saturday, August 12. SL

(Various locations, West Seattle, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Umoja Fest & Parade

Celebrate the African diaspora in the Northwest at Seattle's annual Umoja Fest! This Seafair community event highlights the history and culture of the Central District with a packed slate of live music and performances. It’ll all kick off with the high-energy Africatown Heritage Parade, but stick around for the vendor marketplace, children's activities, fashion show, and tastebud-tingling foods from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks. SL

(Judkins Park, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each movie beginning at dusk. The series will hit the high seas this Friday with the great white chomper thriller Jaws at Freeway Park. LC

(Multiple dates through August 26, 7 pm, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Pacific Cascade Big Band on Sunday and Mach One Jazz Orchestra on Sunday. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locatons, free, Friday-Sunday)

Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea

Playwright up-and-comer Julia Izumi's Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea is not Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, but you might notice notes of the under-the-sea tale swimming around in your subconscious as you watch the production. It's the story of a rain cloud who falls in love with a human, an idea which is already making me a little teary, to be honest. If you're in the mood to deep-sea dive into your feelies, get thee to the theater. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

2023 Thesis Exhibition: Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund

Celebrating this year's graduates of its technically and creatively demanding certificate program, the Photographic Center Northwest will present a series of works by burgeoning artists Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund. Pop by for the public reception on Saturday, or head to the student panel conversation on July 19. We're especially intrigued by Jenny Hansen Das's chromoskedasic process, which "transforms traditional photographic paper into something new and mysterious," and Leila Kirske's photography-on-foot approach. LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)