The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 16-18, 2022

FRIDAY

FILM

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Hard Target

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a film series spotlighting action-packed flicks full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents this '93 Van Damme feature. John Woo's first US film (he went on to direct Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II) was a stylized cult success described by The New York Times as a "super-bloodthirsty action film...that actually stood a chance of rising above its genre."

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

FOOD & DRINK

Festivus at Obec

Celebrate the Seinfeldian holiday "for the rest of us" with Obec. You'll get to participate in all the requisite traditions, including snacks, feats of strength (in the form of thumb-wrestling or arm-wrestling matches with bartenders and games of Rock'em Sock'em Robots), and (of course) airing of grievances on the Festivus pole. Complete all three elements to be entered in a drawing for a chance to win prizes.

(Obec Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Down North: Festive Friday Concert

Self-proclaimed "musical shapeshifters" Down North will bring their soulful punk sounds out to the Westlake with festive tunes while you admire the dazzling light displays and catch up on your holiday shopping.

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

KNKX Holiday Jam: Stephanie Anne Johnson and Velocity

Rest your weary bones and kick off your boots for a night of comforting tunes with bluesy singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson, backed by jazz-fusion ensemble Velocity. They will perform a set of soulful renditions of holiday songs by artists like Stevie Wonder and Albert King.

(Great Hall, Green Lake)

The Sinister Six, Clean Lines, The Zack Static Sect, and Jenn Miller

Throw on your leather studded Santa hat for this annual garage-punk Christmas party featuring retro punk outfit The Sinister Six, glam rockers Clean Lines, and garage rock band The Zack Static Sect. They will perform in the middle of the rink while you sing, and dance, and hopefully don't crash into them.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 skate/$5 skate)

Tremolo: 1992

Rock bands from across the US, including New Age Healers, Karate Guns & Tanning, Medejin, The Sleepover Disaster, Dead Leaf Echo, boococoon, Guest Directors, Sun Atoms, Black Nite Crash, and Pure Hex, will pay tribute to the year 1992, one of the greatest years in shoegaze history, with covers of drone-y alt-rock classics from Lush, Ride, The Lilys, Medicine, Curve, and more.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15 per day)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Sissy Butch: Transmasculine Showcase

Hosted by Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a beloved addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. This fierce edition of the show will feature performances by Leo Mane, Boni, Harley Sayne, and "Hell's dress-up doll" Ivori Chapel.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

Thank God It's Hanukkah

L’chaim! Weekly disco dance party Thank God It's Friday will celebrate Hanukkah with an immersive extravaganza that will include DJs, drag performances, go-go dancers, and plenty of chocolate gold coins to keep your energy high. Don't forget to dress to impress, festive blue, white, and gold attire is highly encouraged!

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo, $0-$20)

SHOPPING

Punk Rock Flea Market

Have you waited until the very last minute to get gifts for your loved ones? Are you, like, kind of getting anxious about it? Is your name Jas Keimig!?! (Joking...) In any case, Punk Rock Flea Market is back once again in Seattle—for the first time in three years!!!—to save your foot-draggin' self with cool-ass wares from cool-ass vendors to gift to the people you love. The good folks running PRFM got hooked up with the old Bartell Drugs space right on Third Avenue and Union downtown, so it's a super easy place to commute to. There will be over 200 vendors tabling booths with different lineups on each of the four-day market. You can also look forward to booze, music, and excellent vibes. Plus, entry is only one buck. Go forth and shop away. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Third & Union, Capitol Hill, $1)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Morning Cartoons

SIFF's sweet Saturday Morning Cartoons series, which showcases all-ages animation films through a cultural lens, continues this month with Pom Poko, Isao Takahata's radical tale of testicle-flippin' tanukis fighting urbanization and gentrification.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $5-$10)

VHXmas Uber Alles

Scrape together three bones, because VHS Uber Alles is the place to be on Saturday night—the screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun!) This month's screening targets the Grinches and naughty-listers among us with an '80s schlockfest of evil elves, mall Santa murder plots, and sexy sleepovers. You better watch out.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

GEEK & GAMING

AI Artmaking: Online Workshop

If you've been intrigued—and perhaps a little unnerved—by all of the artificial intelligence art generators popping up on the internet, AI artist Lia Coleman will share how the medium can support human expression and encourage creativity. The online workshop will include "self-reflective writing prompts" and opportunities for computer-generated art-making.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Deep Sea Diver (DJ Set)

Seattle-based musicians Jessica Dobson and Elliot Jackson (of the doo-wop-infused indie rock project Deep Sea Diver) will take a seat behind the decks for a free DJ set just after their special holiday concert .

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, free)

The Goodbye Look Presents: Sunking and Evan Shay

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote: "This city needs more groups like sunking, who flit among genres such as hip-hop, jazz, and shoegaze rock while messing with the DNAs of each style they address. Led by drummer Rob "Bobbygrooves" Granfelt and keyboardist/guitarist Antoine "Sous Chef" Martel, sunking dropped a 23-track self-titled album that recalls the mercurial rhythmic sorcery of Prefuse 73 and Flying Lotus and the melodic delicacy and atmospheric mysteriousness of Air and the Heliocentrics." They will debut tracks from their new album, Smug, after an opening set from experimental artist Evan Shay.

(Bad Bar, Uptown, $15)

The Holiday Show: Tomo Nakayama, Widower, Hannah Ramone, and Mikey and Matty

Tomo Nakayama makes emotionally compelling folk-inspired pop songs that have been praised by journalists from NPR, The New York Times, and KEXP in recent years. He will be joined by folk-rock artist WIDOWER, indie singer-songwriter Hannah Ramone, and art-pop duo Mikey and Matty for a festive winter concert of cozy, comforting tunes.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

POP2k: Playing 2000s Pop Dance Hits (X-Mas Sweater Edition)

DJ HandZ will spin some of your favorite holiday-centric pop favorites while you reenact the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance routine from Mean Girls at thismerry ol' '00s and '10s throwback bash. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged!

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $5)

PERFORMANCE

Fa la la la la, ha ha ha ha: A Holiday Musical Extravaganza!

Led by Unexpected Productions ensemble members Sarah Hanchar and Christine Riippi, this off-kilter holiday treat follows the format of a feel-good TV movie. The audience-informed musical madhouse promises yuletide laughs and plenty of sing-along opportunities.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

A Bonsai Solstice 2022

The winter solstice is upon us! (Seems iffy that it's not actually winter yet, but we don't make the rules.) Welcome the season on a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees, which will be decorated with sparkly lights. Then, pop into the museum shop for nature-themed gifts and a kid's scavenger hunt activity. Don't forget a flashlight to fully explore the bonsai beauty–'tis the season for early sundowns.

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, Suggested $12 donation)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Holiday Hullabaloo 2022

Even the Scroogiest among us will crack a smile for this 21+ variety show, which celebrates the season with stand-up knee-slappers and other "funny holiday entertainment."

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Free Kids Cookie & Ornament Decorating

Kids are invited to frost their own cookie masterpieces and craft their own ornaments at this free Christmas event. Hot cocoa will be in plentiful supply, and Kris Kringle himself just might make an appearance.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Short Stories Live: Rogue’s Christmas 2022—Bad Santa

Series curator Jean Sherrard compiles unconventional holiday tales alongside "co-rogues" Kurt Beattie, Marianne Owen, Wier Harman, and Duwamish elder and Chief Seattle descendant Ken Workman for this edition of Short Stories Live, a reading series exploring human connection. Indie Americana outfit Pineola will work some musical magic to set the scene for the storytellers.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $10-$15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Watch Party

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party of the World Cup final at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

South Park Winterfest

Bring on the holiday merriment at this cheery all-ages celebration, which will include an art fair of gifts under $100, live music, games, hot cocoa, a tree lighting, and photo ops with "winter celebrities."

(Duwamish River Community Hub, South Park, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

26th Annual Model Train Festival

In our opinion, trains represent all things wintry and magical–maybe it's their soothing chugga-chugga sounds, their plumes of smoke, or the romantic notion of snuggling up in a vintage train car à la Hercule Poirot. (Just us?) Indulge in some train magic at this model train festival, where regional railroad clubs will share their intricate room-sized layouts throughout the Washington State History Museum.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Eo

Inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar, renowned Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's Eo follows an inquisitive donkey on a trek through the European countryside, where he experiences a wide range of emotions and human interactions. The film does contain some depictions of animal cruelty, but if you can stomach it, Eo is rumored to be brilliant—the film already boasts a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and won the Jury Prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

It's a Wonderful Life

In need of some Christmas cheer? Head to the historic Grand Illusion for their 52nd annual screening of holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life, screened in lush 35mm for a truly vintage experience.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

9th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning.

(Flying Lion Brewing, Rainier Valley, free, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Cone & Steiner Holiday Market

Specialty market Cone & Steiner will offer up mulled wine, hot chocolate, and coffee while visitors peruse an artisanal bounty by local businesses like Seattle Candle Company, Girl Meets Dirt, and The Pathfinder. A gift-wrapping station makes this holiday market a one-stop shop.

(Cone & Steiner, Pioneer Square, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Native Art Market

Fill up on traditional Native fare from on-site food vendors while supporting local artisans at this holiday market, where visitors will find handmade gifts (think detailed wood carvings, drums, and prints) by over 15 Native creatives.

(Duwamish Longhouse, North Delridge, free, Friday-Saturday)

Pan Afrikan Marketplace

If you haven't yet been to Wa Na Wari, an immersive space for Black art and culture located in Seattle's historically Black Central District, you're missing out. Pop by for their monthly Pan Afrikan Marketplace, where you'll find Black vendors sharing colorful vintage pieces and antique art materials.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Friday-Saturday)

United Indians Native Art Market

Support local Native artists and score unique holiday gifts at this weekend market, where visitors will find handcrafted jewelry, woodworking, clothing, drums, and more.

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery: Surface

Conceptual artists Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery come together in this multimedia group show, transforming the METHOD gallery space with a "multilayered immersive structure" that encourages viewers to "explore the luminous intricacies of a liminal, whimsical space." (Expect an ultraviolet glow and shifting surface textures.) We're intrigued!

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Liminal Hymns: Identity in Between

Curated by art advocate Jo Mikesell, this group exhibition meditates on the intersecting experiences of multiracial Asian diasporic artists. The show includes detailed gouache works by Makoto Chi, symbolic embroideries by May Kytonen, and Donna Haraway-informed cyborg forms by Rob Kolhouse.

(Core Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Mommy: Melissa Monroe

Portland-based artist and educator Melissa Monroe's Mommy serves as a shout-out to moms everywhere; the full-time matriarch and creative makes her work between school runs and dinner times, using textiles, painting, and drawing to create funny, thoughtful reflections on her dual roles.

(Lynn Hanson Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Scott Fife: Cardboard Kingdom

Scott Fife's Cardboard Kingdom brings mythical beasts and folkloric creatures to life in large-scale portraiture. The artist's ultra-tactile cardboard-and-glue creations, created in his Vashon Island studio, give thought to the complicated roles of predator and prey in the animal world.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Starting to Work Again: Contemporary Cambodian Art

Curated by Seattle-born artist Lauren Iida, Starting to Work Again: Contemporary Cambodian Art compiles creative works from nonprofit artist collective Open Studio Cambodia. Based in Siem Reap, the collective provides mentorship and representation for artists local to the region; those selected for this exhibition include Buddhist temple painter Hom Rith, Khmer Rouge survivor and educator Kim San, and others.

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Garden d’Lights 2022

Whimsical flora and fauna, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls get the holiday light treatment at Bellevue Botanical Garden's annual display. (To be clear, actual birds and animals will not be strung with lights.) Wander the grounds and take photos among all the bulbs.

(Bellevue Botanical Garden, Wilburton, $8, Friday-Sunday)

Snowflake Lane 2022

Celebrate the holidays over and over again at this very festive parade, with floats cruising through downtown Bellevue every night for a month. (Fake) snow will fall, Yuletide tunes will echo in the air, and lights will flicker each night until Christmas Eve.

(Bellevue Collection, Bellevue, free, Friday-Sunday)