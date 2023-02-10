The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 10-12, 2023



FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Brewing: Full Immersion Brewing

Immersion coffee brewing includes techniques such as French press, Clever brewers, and vacuum brewers. Get schooled in everything you need to know about the full-bodied brewing style at this free community session open to the public.

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

I'M NOT OKAY: An Anti-Valentine's Emo & Pop-Punk Dance Party

This Valentine's day, it's okay to cry! DJ Baby Van Beezly will play throwbacks from the Used, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, and more to an angsty anti-Valentine crowd. Scream along; you probably remember all of the lyrics.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$12)

Sorry For Party Rocking

We are almost far enough away from the 2010s to where the pop music of the period sounds nostalgic and not like dated radio trash. Almost. Embrace the era that brought us neon skinny jeans, nerd glasses, uncle-nephew duo LMFAO, and galaxy print everything at this themed dance party. Neon attire is encouraged!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$15)

VISUAL ART

Into the Pink - An All Pink Art Party

The Greenwood Art Collective's monthly art walk returns on a bubblegum-sweet theme this month. Show up in your pinkest attire to celebrate with rose-colored artwork, romantic (and anti-love) jams spun by DJ Jessie Beans, and "interactive experiences."

(The Greenwood Art Collective, Greenwood, free)

Winter 2023 Exhibitions Opening Preview

Be one of the first to catch Frye Art Museum's fresh winter exhibitions at this public preview. Attendees can sip cocktails from the no-host bar with fellow art-lovers and scope out Katherine Bradford's luminous figures, Marsden Hartley's modernist, nature-informed compositions, and works on paper by Alice Neel and Andrew Wyeth.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Honoring Tari Nelson-Zagar

Artists across mediums will celebrate the life and work of the dearly departed Seattle-based experimental musician Tari Nelson-Zagar who, in her words, "transitioned off-planet" last October. Jesse Canterbury, Eric Rynes, Gust Burns, Paul Rucker, Sheri Cohen, Daisy Zajonc, Michael Zachary, Greg Campbell, Christian Asplund, Andrew Drury, Stuart Dempster, Tom Baker, Lori Goldston, and Jim Knodle will all be present with a blend of words, sound, and movement.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, free)

FESTIVALS

Jashin: A Celebration of Afghan Arts

This Afghan cultural festival celebrates the country's rich artistic history with a rubab concert, a mural and art exhibition, and crafts created by Refugee Artisan Initiative. Don't miss the panel discussion with master musician Ustad Homayoun Sakhi and film producer Roya Sadat, the first woman director in Afghanistan's post-Taliban era. (Opera Center, Uptown, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. For the next two weekends, the theme will be “Haunted Avarice”—expect art house depictions of greed and spirit realms.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

FOOD & DRINK

Fast Penny Spirits' Makers Market

Round up your crew and stroll through the woman-owned amaro distillery Fast Penny Spirits, admiring artisan offerings such as bouquets, lipstick, candles, chocolates, and more. Plus, sip amaro cocktails, nosh on food specials, and enjoy live music from the W Lovers.

(Fast Penny Spirits, North Queen Anne)

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Linda From Work, Fluung, and Soft Boiled

KEXP’s Martin Douglas wrote of Linda From Work's debut LP: "Burnout fully displays their gifts as an emergent force in Seattle’s ever-crowded rock scene, ruminating on failed relationships and a pernicious lack of healthy sleeping habits." They will bust out of the 9-to-5 grind for some vicious indie garage rock alongside alt-rock trio Fluung and indie four-piece Soft Boiled.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Pacific Musicworks: The Resounding Lyre

The gifted instrumentalists of Pacific Musicworks will explore the rich history of the lyre, an ancient string instrument with a longstanding significance in Greek mythology. The program will feature works written for the harp-like instrument that span Greek, Italian, German, and Celtic traditions.

(Trinity Parish Church, First Hill, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Disco Dust

Pull up in your sparkliest attire for a retro dance party complete with feel-good disco classics and edits from all-vinyl DJ Théque Support. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your finest hustle, funky chicken, electric slide, and other disco moves.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $11.90)

PEEKABOO - A New Queer Dance Party!

Join DJs Aunt Jooody and Cookie Couture for the first edition of this recurring queer dance party featuring drag performances from local superstars Betty Wetter and Tymira.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

VISUAL ART

Locally Sourced Opening

Seattle-based up-and-comers and established artists from across generations and movements will come together in Locally Sourced, an exhibition without a theme. (Rather, themes "emerge between works, providing an intriguing unification to their collection.") Alfred Harris, Brandon Vosika, Debra Broz, and others will share works in collage, glass, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and more.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free)

Midnights/子夜

University of Washington graduate Yongqi Tang's large-scale drawings depict the fluid movements of animated conversations and shared meals. The artist's moody charcoal drawings are inspired by her time studying and working in China and the United States, with contexts playfully pulled from cultural myths, allegories, and Western and Eastern traditions.

(Specialist, Pioneer Square, free)

Remembering and Reimagining Environmental Histories and Futures: a writing workshop with Rasheena Fountain

Guided by poet and essayist Rasheena Fountain, this free workshop invites people of color to "reflect on their own relationships to the environment and factors that threaten those connections" through short prompts and close engagement with Nina Chanel Abney's current exhibition Fishing Was His Life.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Genre Box: Improv with Style

This fresh improv experience brings new meaning to the term "audience-informed." Attendees will not only provide the story for a team of comedy experts to interpret, but also determine the genre. Basically, you might witness a stranger's life saga told as a TikTok video or a Tarantino gore fest. The possibilities for each show are endless, so turn up with your best suggestions in mind.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

LOVE HURTS: A Cathartic Comedy Show

Fun & Flirty Productions knows love is hard—and if you're partnered, "talking," a thousand-year-old virgin, consciously uncoupling, recently single, polyculed, or in some other situationship entirely, you probably agree. Head to this comedy showcase to poke fun at romance with Reece Green, Lisa Wallen, Twoscarves, safe sex appreciator Zahnae Aquino, and others.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

COMMUNITY

Cafe y Espanol: Casual Conversations in Spanish & Coffee

Brush up on your español at these hour-long coffee-fueled sessions with native speakers and novice learners alike.

(Assembly Seattle, Ballard, free)

Gay AF Plant Swap

Nothing says "I have my life together" like a house full of thriving greenery, so head to this swap meet for discounts at The Plant Store, happy hour options at woodsy LGBTQ spot The Lumber Yard Bar, and plant chats with gay sweeties.

(The Lumber Yard Bar, White Center, free)

FILM

A Letter to the President

Afghan film director, producer, and A Thousand Splendid Suns stage director Roya Sadat will attend and offer a Q&A after this screening of her 2017 film A Letter to the President. The film follows an Afghan government official who is imprisoned and sentenced to death after defending a woman accused of adultery.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $13-$14)

Cat Daddies

Let's face it, a dude with a cat is a winning combination. As society veers away from its tiresome assumption that feline-inclined fellows are antisocial weirdos, it makes room for heart-tugging documentaries like Cat Daddies. Deemed "gentle, sweet, and unassuming" by Screen Anarchy, director Mye Hoang's flick follows a group of men whose lives were changed by kitties during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

READINGS & TALKS

Short Stories Live: Why the Deacon Ate All the Caviar

Guest series curator Kurt Beattie will deliver Chekhov's melancholy, yet darkly humorous tale In the Ravine alongside featured bookworms Sydney Andrews, Seán G. Griffin, and Mary Kae Irvin for this edition of Short Stories Live, a recurring reading series exploring human connection.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $10-$15)

SHOPPING

Cathedral Valentine's Market

Drop by trendy event venue The Cathedral to scope out locally made goodies for Valentine's Day, or bring a date for a meet-cute. The Ballard Farmers Market is just up the street, so you can grab some veggies after you're done perusing the heart-shaped wares.

(The Cathedral, Ballard, free)

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Duck under the Fremont Bridge for the winter season, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Valentine’s Day Makers Market Pop-Up

Last-minute lovers can grab locally made gifts from small businesses at this Valentine's Day edition of the Fremont Sunday Market, a Seattle mainstay since 1990. You'll find food trucks on site, and DJ Tone will make sure musical romance is in the air.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

VISUAL ART

Cameraless Film Workshop: Digging Up Surprises with Devon Damonte and Avida Jackson

If you've never considered drawing on 16mm film and projecting your results, you're not alone, but the method renders some surprisingly incredible results. Experimental filmmakers Devon Damonte and Avida Jackson will lead this hands-on virtual filmmaking workshop on the experimental process, and participants' work will be spliced into a collaborative group film available for download.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History

Throw on some hot pants for this cruise through Washington's roller disco history. SKATE: Rinks, Derbies, and Discos in Washington Skate History looks back at an era of couples' skates, snack bars, and shag haircuts to consider how the four-wheeled activity reflected the social issues and movements of its golden era. The exhibition also makes note of how contemporary skate communities are keeping it rollin' with new innovations to the sport.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

FILM

Close

Belgian director Lukas Dhont's coming-of-age film Close, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, is also an Oscar nominee for Best International Film this year. The "heart-crushing" (The Hollywood Reporter) film follows teen friends whose deep, intimate bond is broken by the assumptions of their classmates.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

In the Mood for Love

Wong Kar-wai's masterful romance is set in '60s Hong Kong, where a lonely married journalist meets a similarly isolated woman. When the two realize that their respective partners are cheating on them, they form an intimate bond and wrestle with the allure of a sordid affair. Christopher Doyle's vivid cinematography helped cement In the Mood for Love as a major stylistic influence on the last 20 years of film.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Love Stinks

For those who greet Valentine's Day with a groan, this screening series on all things love-related—think fetishistic pleasure, savage sexual sicknesses, teen obsessions, and Drew Barrymore—might be the perfect antidote. Love Stinks will bring passionate flicks and rom-coms to the screen throughout February. Punch-Drunk Love will screen in 35mm this weekend, followed by The Wedding Singer on Valentine's Day, a lovey-dovey ode to the world's most unexpectedly romantic dude, Adam Sandler.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

Noir City

In the words of Stranger staff writer Charles Mudede, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." Sign us up! This year's festival will return with the best film noir offerings that the shadowy back alleys of Hollywood have to offer.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's specials include "ET's Big Boy Deluxe Combo" (two Royal Ranch grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, blue cheese, iceberg, red eye cocktail sauce, kewpie mayo, and a sesame seed bun) from Erik Tanaka of Tom Douglas Restaurants (February 7-13); “Unc’s Fried Chicken Sandwich” (fried chicken with black-eyed pea hummus, bacon aioli, grilled onions, tomato, butter lettuce, and herbed Grand Central Bakery foccacia) from Kristi Brown of Communion (February 14-20); the "Paju Jr." (Royal Ranch beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, gochujang aioli, and Lil Woody’s bun) from Bill Jeong of Paju (February 21-27); and the “Ear Piggy Piggy” (Royal Ranch grass-fed beef and pork fat patty, crispy fried pig ear, Mama Lil’s peppers, dill pickles, spicy mustard, fry sauce, Lil Woody’s bun) from Evan Leichtling of Off Alley (February 28-March 6).

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

An Improvised Musical: Songs and Scenes

Inspired by audience-provided themes, this toe-tapping take on musical theater will blend bursts of song and hilarious storytelling with a live pianist and a cast of talented improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:

This electro-synth musical follows a group of young queer pals who decide that their last night on Earth should be an epic rager. Penned by Dante Green and directed by Nansi Dwendi, An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When The World is No Longer: blends partying with pensive reflection for a surprising meditation on the human experience.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Paintings

The Seattle-based Anthony White put up a stellar exhibition at Greg Kucera Gallery called Extended Warranty. Collectively, the work deals with the vacuousness of modern living, consumerism, and our dependence on technology to entertain and enliven us. His paintings are stuffed to the brim with pop culture references, internet nuggets for the terminally online, birds, flowers, luxury labels. He uses colorful polylactic acid—the same material used in 3D printing—in a glue gun to create his works. "The material I use cements most of the concepts I work with and also critiques the synthetic, artificial, and superficial world we live in," he toldThe Stranger earlier this year. And that critique is apparent in pieces like "Gone Phishing," a chaotic portrait of the modern understanding of ph/fishing in its depiction of a giant iMac surrounded by the cultural debris of the 20th and 21st centuries: Energizer batteries, Balenciaga bags, frosted animal cookies, dildos, Disney logo, and the like. I love seeing the world through White's eyes—and this week is one of your last chances to do so, as Extended Warranty closes next week. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Marsden Hartley: An American Nature

American modernist artist Marsden Hartley created works that responded to the "Depression-era cultural and commercial desire for all things homegrown," declaring himself an American regionalist and attempting to construct new myths of the landscape through nature-inspired imagery. Inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson, Hartley dotted his nature paintings with signs of human life, estranging himself from the colonial notion of detachment between man and nature. See for yourself at An American Nature, which presents works from across Hartley's prolific career.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy

If you're keeping an eye on contemporary art trends, you may have noticed that women artists are making waves in neon, a traditionally male-dominated art form. She Bends: Redefining Neon Legacy traces the history of the medium from its initial use in commercial advertising to its emergence as a boundary-pushing presence in fine art. Visitors will learn more about the women and gender-expansive artists at the forefront of the "master/apprentice" art form (Sarah Blood, Carissa Grace, Kacie Lees, and others) and explore how neon skills are being passed on to younger, diverse artists.

(Museum of Glass, Tacoma, $0-$18, Saturday-Sunday; opening)