The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2023

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15



FRIDAY

COMEDY

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Traditional Cupping: Blends vs. Single Origin Fuel Coffee

Fuel Coffee will demystify the meaning of the buzzword "single-origin" at this free community session. You'll get to taste a variety of blends and single-origin brews.

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Friday Night Music Series: Kate Dinsmore

Jazzy Americana artist Kate Dinsmore will take over Chateau Ste. Michelle's tasting room for an evening of dazzling tunes, delicious bites, and most importantly, great wine.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, free)

Taylar Elizza Beth

Seattle-based rapper Taylar Elizza Beth will celebrate the release of her new album, UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL, which utilizes confessional lyrics, hyper-pop beats, and jazz-infused croons reminiscent of Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack. Stick around for the afterparty with DJ sets from Nobi and Hershe.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

After Hours Ski Lodge Dance Party

Ballard's old-world tavern will transform into a cozy ski lodge for an après-ski-themed dance party featuring bar specials, Nordic-inspired bites, and music from DJ Jay Curry. Don't forget to dress in your best retro snow gear for a chance to win prizes.

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard, $5)

READINGS & TALKS

Annalee Newitz with Misha Stone: The Terraformers

Science writer Annalee Newitz has their eye on the future, but not necessarily our future. Their fantastic new book The Terraformers is a vision of things to come on a far-off planet, thousands of years from now. There are some sci-fi twists, like sentient trains that fall in love with talking cats, but at its heart, the book is a fascinating reflection of human history, our tendency to repeat mistakes, and the difficulty we seem to have in treating each other (and our environment) with compassion. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Third Place Books, Ravenna, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Genre Box: Improv with Style

This fresh improv experience brings new meaning to the term "audience-informed." Attendees will not only provide the story for a team of comedy experts to interpret, but also determine the genre. Basically, you might witness a stranger's life saga told as a TikTok video or a Tarantino gore fest. The possibilities for each show are endless, so turn up with your best suggestions in mind.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

Gram Worthy

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presence picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that, but this time around, they're focusing on famous influencers—they'll put your faves on the chopping block to razz their music festival duds and brunch pics. For this performance, influencers will head to the stage to explain their "brands" while improv comics riff off their interviews.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, $15)

The Reader

You might get "read" in more ways than one at this night of improv with a mystical twist. The mysterious Reader will pull tarot cards for you, then a team of improvisers will interpret their meanings. Hang on to your crystals.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, $15)

FILM

Film Screening: DIS Collective

New York-based "cultural intervention" collective DIS makes works that span mediums and platforms, exploring popular culture in art fairs, museums, and on the internet. This free curated film screening showcases three short works, including a sci-fi TV pilot created by DIS and Couture Critiques by artist Mandy Harris Williams.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

2023 Grave Plot Film Fest

Resurrect Halloween in February with a wicked selection of international short horror films. Founded by the horror-reviewing hosts of The Grave Plot Podcast, this festival centers the "weirdest, wildest, and wackiest horror content out there," so prepare yourself for offbeat freak-outs and bizarre, blood-curdling tales. Each film's runtime is 15 minutes or shorter, so the screening promises to be a constantly shifting heart-pounder.

(Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City, $12-$15)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. For the next two weekends, the theme will be “Haunted Avarice”—expect art house depictions of greed and spirit realms.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

FOOD & DRINK

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Break out your comfiest sleepwear to observe the grand tradition of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Full Tilt. They'll be serving free Belgian waffles alongside your scoops for the occasion while supplies last, along with coffee and mimosas.

(Full Tilt Ice Cream, White Center, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Atrocity Girl, Cat Valley, Gender Envy, and Having Issues

Get heavy, moody, and a little bit synthy with local femme thrashers Atrocity Girl, coming in hot after opening sets from rock band Cat Valley, queer punk trio Gender Envy, and garage rockers Having Issues.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$15)

Male Tears, The Final Sound, and STAHV

Exploring themes of morbidity, sexuality, and self-destruction, LA-based duo Male Tears takes inspiration from '80s new wave for their dark and moody synth-pop. They will play tracks off their 2021 album, Trauma Club, with support from NYC post-punk band The Final Sound, and synth-infused doom project STAHV.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $12-$15)

Scott Yoder, Dining Dead, and Alfredo Ghosts

Glitter-folk balladeer Scott Yoder, who used to back local DIY legend Kimya Dawson, will support his latest release, Wither on Hollywood & Vine, after opening sets from indie folk quartet Dining Dead, and paranormal rockers Alfredo Ghosts.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit

There are a lot of fun festivities planned for Saturday's Lunar New Year celebration in Hing Hay Park and the surrounding streets—lion and dragon dances, live music, and martial arts demonstrations. But what I'm most looking forward to is the food walk. More than 30 vendors are participating, all offering tasty snacks for $6 a pop. Spam musubi from Aloha Plates! Nutella and strawberry taiyaki from BeanFish! Deep-friend mozzarella and potato chip sticks from Chungchun Rice Dog! Pandan waffles from Phin Coffee! Plus: If you try food from five different booths, you can enter to win a gift basket filled with even more goodies from neighborhood vendors. See even more Lunar New Year celebrations—including a lantern festival at Seattle Chinese Garden and a night market at Magnuson Park Hangar 30—in our comprehensive calendar EverOut. I'm comin' for your cream puffs, Beard Papa. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Celebrate the good luck that the Year of the Rabbit holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's artsy Lunar New Year offerings, including a community mural session with artist Juliana Kang Robinson, storytime and art-making with artist/author Julie Kim, and a lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, Free with suggested admission)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Pon De Riri: Rave to Rihanna

Pre-game for Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance with an all-Riri all-night dance party featuring everything from her "Pon de Replay" beginnings to her beloved 2016 album Anti.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Lost in the Familiar

Seattle-based artist Sarah Fetterman will present the opening performances of Lost in the Familiar on February 4. Created with mechanized tree limbs during the first weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown, the work blends sculpture, installation, and dance for a wholly original take on "an odd feeling in the air." (We remember it well.)

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

SHOPPING

Mall with MoM

Bundle up for Museum of Museums' buzzy, beloved vintage pop-up, which returns this weekend with carefully curated vintage and art goodies by local vendors, plus rotating tattoo artists and ("sometimes") DJs.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Home & Garden Show 2023

This year's Seattle Home & Garden Show will feature the exciting home improvement seminars, tiny house displays, and remodeling inspiration that visitors from prior years have come to expect, plus Yard to Table, a community farm installed on-site to showcase the coolest urban farm updates.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, $0-$15)

LIVE MUSIC

Racer Sessions: Marcin Pączkowski

Known for his improvisational style and various hats as a musician, conductor, composer, and digital artist, Polish artist Marcin Pączkowski will take the stage with his innovative "computer music" which involves real-time gestural control using accelerometers.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Duck under the Fremont Bridge for the winter season, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

VISUAL ART

Cameraless Film Workshop: Digging Up Surprises with Devon Damonte and Avida Jackson

If you've never considered drawing on 16mm film and projecting your results, you're not alone, but the method renders some surprisingly incredible results. Experimental filmmakers Devon Damonte and Avida Jackson will lead this hands-on filmmaking workshop on the experimental process, and participants' work will be spliced into a collaborative group film available for download.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Baby Ruby

Baby Ruby, the latest entry in the "it's about trauma" horror movie canon, follows a vlogger and influencer whose carefully curated world begins to unravel after her daughter is born. We have a feeling that fans of Rosemary's Baby will dig this mind-bending 21st-century update.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

An Improvised Musical: Songs and Scenes

Inspired by audience-provided themes, this toe-tapping take on musical theater will blend bursts of song and hilarious storytelling with a live pianist and a cast of talented improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When the World is No Longer:

This electro-synth musical follows a group of young queer pals who decide that their last night on Earth should be an epic rager. Penned by Dante Green and directed by Nansi Dwendi, An Incomplete List of All the Things I'm Going to Miss When The World is No Longer: blends partying with pensive reflection for a surprising meditation on the human experience.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Ariel Parrow: 1969

Seattle-based artist Ariel Parrow deals in the visual language of capitalism and consumerism—slick fonts, even slicker subjects. You might recognize her sculpture work from XO Seattle which featured "HELLO THERE," an installation that shifted depending on where you stood in the room. Parrow's show at Gallery Ergo will feature a body of new work, featuring both paintings and sculptures. She often paints glimpses of people's bodies that look eerily familiar but in a context you can't quite recall. It's spooky and beautiful all at once. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Gallery ERGO, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Sunday)

Black Invention in 3 Parts

Presenting works by August Oaks, writer and artist J K Chukwu, and curator Brittney Frantece, Black Invention in 3 Parts dabbles in intriguing speculative territory. Each creative imagines "Black otherworldly existences and beings" through literary and visual mediums, embracing the unknown with open arms. (Expect underworlds, exoplanets, and black holes.)

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford

Katherine Bradford, East Coast painter of UFOs, swimmers, and luminous earth-dwellers, will present a survey of works arranged chronologically in Flying Woman, which spans the last 20 years of her career. Gently defiant of societal expectations of women, Bradford's abstracted, androgynous figures float in ethereal realms or go about their daily routines—it's all fair game in her magical, unapologetic approach to art-making.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Kenneth Moore: Lookin' Seein' Feelin'

Southside Chicago-raised artist Ken Moore grew up drawing on cardboard from his father's packaged shirts before moving to LA to work for Columbia Pictures. With decades of painting practice under his belt, the jazz enthusiast's "semi-Cubist mosaics landscapes" weave together his experiences of Black Americana, African myths, music, and personal narratives of love and family.

(Frederick Holmes and Company, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Located in the windows of Grocery Studios on Beacon Hill, Walk Up Gallery is accessible 24/7, making it a perfect stopping spot on long walks at any time of day. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Seattle-based artist Monyee Chau transformed WUG's windows in an exhibition dedicated to the story of Tu'er Shen, a Chinese rabbit deity who is the patron and protector of same-sex couples. In one window is a poster of Tu'er Shen depicted as a trans man—with rabbit ears!!!—seated on a peach, surrounded by wisps of smoke and jade rings, and holding white lilies. Behind him is the Chinese word for "double happiness." In the other window, Chau installed a floating mobile of ceramic sculptures and fabric with text explaining the importance of Tu'er Shen. Go check it out! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(The Grocery Studios, North Beacon Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

PNW x PNW

Artists have attempted to capture the beauty of the Pacific Northwest for centuries, but no one quite knows the place like the locals. In this photography exhibition pulled from the Henry's permanent collection, regional artists like Imogen Cunningham, Eirik Johnson, Mary Randlett, and Darius Reynolds Kinsey do justice to the land we call home through moving landscapes and more.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy

Centering artists' reflections on the traumatic legacy of Executive Order 9066, Resilience — A Sansei Sense of Legacy incorporates traditional Japanese techniques like boro stitching and kintsugi alongside deconstructed kimonos, photography, and mixed media collage. Featured artists include Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Wendy Maruyama, Na Omi Judy Shintani, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

SOFT TOUCH

The latest group show at Museum of Museums makes a promise that most exhibitions cannot: visitors are welcome to sit, stand, or recline in the gallery "cushioned by a patchwork of futon mattresses, shag carpets, and curtaining." Sounds cozy! SOFT TOUCH offers a comprehensive look at explosive contemporary trends in textile art and soft sculpture, with works by over 35 artists using fibers to think about interwoven themes of identity, humanity, and nature.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, $10, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Thick as Mud

The word mud is likely derived from the Middle Low German mudde, meaning "moist, soft earth," with connections to the Polish word muł (slime) and the Sanskrit prefix mutra- (urine). Kids started making "mud pies" sometime around 1788; salamanders were first called "mudpuppies" in the mid-1800s, and hobo slang for coffee hit the scene in 1925. Now that your interest in mud has been sufficiently piqued, head to Thick As Mud, a group exhibition that digs into the nitty-gritty of human-mud relations and "engage[s] mud as a material and site that harbors memories of perseverance and means of survival, alongside and in tandem with legacies of trauma." Material experts Diedrick Brackens and Candice Lin will share work alongside other mud lovers.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, $0-20 suggested donation, Saturday-Sunday; opening)