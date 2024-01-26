The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 26–28, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

3rd Annual Viking Beard Competition

Fifteen years ago, local indie rockers Natalie Portman's Shaved Head released a song called "Beard Lust" (the band was renamed Brite Futures, eventually disbanding in 2012). The song’s legacy endures, however—I think it exactly encapsulates how most attendees will feel about the beautiful beards on display at Skål's annual Viking Beard Competition. It's not all about the bristles, though; judges will also consider personality, so practice your fearless strut for the beer hall runway. All beards and all genders are welcome to participate, organizers just ask that participants fill out this form in advance. Expect prizes and hearty guffaws! SL

(Skål Beer Hall, Ballard, free)

FILM

The Lure

This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters tugged ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human (you're in danger, girl!), their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival. Picture The Little Mermaid without Sebastian around to keep things lighthearted. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Babe Night: 1st Birthday Bash

Stranger music critic Dave Segal writes: "The Babe Night concept seems so obvious and ripe for success, but nobody's really capitalized on it like Isabela Garcia has. She and a rotating cast of the area's savviest women selectors play female-centric tracks geared to get hands in the air and butts in gear. Garcia describes the ethos as 'essentially 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua. It's a popular song that kind of fell out of favor because it was found to be too goofy. So, it perfectly encompasses that silly, carefree, feminine energy that I want to reclaim.'" Garcia, aka DJ Wax Witch, will be joined by fellow selectors Abbie, Cucci, Jenn Green, Kween Kaysh, Tanya B., Sush, and Pretty Please for a big ol' birthday bash. Commemorate the girl-powered party with free merch, free tattoos, and a free photo booth (while supplies last!) AV

(Massive, Capitol Hill, $15)

VISUAL ART

Ghosts of Belltown Closing Reception

Tonight Base Camp Studios 2—the new art gallery in the old Bergman Luggage storefront on Third Avenue—hosts the closing reception for its inaugural art show, Ghosts of Belltown. When Base Camp founder Nick Ferderer first took over the long-abandoned space, it was filled with detritus and, as he told Stranger reporter Vivian McCall in December, lots of dead pigeons?? Ferderer invited artists including Brady Black, Amanda Manitach, and Yale Wolf to find inspiration in those garbage vibes (minus the bird corpses). There's a tower of filled-to-the-brim trash bags lit up like an '80s dance club with zigzagging neon lights, murals painted across disjointed surfaces and stacks of discarded beams and wood, and chairs, stools, and shopping carts hanging from the ceiling. Ferderer said that mixing the art with the trash was a nod to how the space existed for so long. “It just screams creativity and almost like you walked into a time capsule,” he said. “In a sense you have, it was vacant for a while.” STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Base Camp Studios 2, Belltown, $15 suggested donation)

SATURDAY

FILM

Cemetery Man – 4K Restoration

This fresh, flesh-eating restoration of Michele Soavi's '94 black comedy follows a cemetery groundskeeper who's forced to kill the dead a second time after they all start rising from their graves. Naturally, the local politicians won't listen to him about this very serious issue, and after he falls for a woman whose husband is recently deceased, things get even more gory and complicated. You'll get a kick out of Cemetery Man if you're into film noir and Italian giallo weirdness. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2024

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series has your name written allll over it. Grand Illusion will continue a longstanding tradition with its 16th season of matinee classics screened alongside a secret feature film every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. The series continues this weekend with "Weimar Noir," a showcase of forgotten greats from German cinema history. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11 tickets, $66 series pass)

Stop Making Sense

Calling it now: If you've seen Stop Making Sense, it's probably your favorite concert film. It's jangly and arty and all of the other words one might use to describe Talking Heads's catalog, and David wears the suit. Not feeling the Byrne? Listen, I know watching a concert movie for a band you don't listen to sounds like hell, but this one might be an exception. If you haven't seen it yet, anticipate looking back on the experience with a funny fondness later, like a good birthday party or the first time you smoked weed. Jonathan Demme (yes, the guy who went on to make The Silence of the Lambs) recorded all of the concert footage over the course of three days at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in 1983, during the height of the Heads' visionary fame. It's screening in a new restoration, so prep for a "once in a lifetime" experience. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14)

2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the independent magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2023 festival (including two festival award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Damien Chazelle, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so who knows—you might bear witness to future greatness. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

LIVE MUSIC

LIVt: I Just Want My Bitches To Fly Release Show

Seattle-based rapper and singer LIVt, who graced the KEXP studio last year with a stellar on-air performance, will celebrate the release of her new album, I Just Want My Bitches To Fly. If the whole album is anything like its titular lead single, expect Solange-esque harmonies, jazz-infused beats, and stunning visuals. Like-minded artists LAZA, Yonny, and Saint Deon will join the party. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Kings: A Drag King Show: Winter

As anti-LGBTQIA+ and anti-drag bills throughout the US continue to remind us that conservatives are garbage, why not ring in the new year by supporting Seattle’s only ongoing drag king show? Hosted by Ceasar Hart, Kings is open to “kings, things, and beings," so don whatever gay apparel you've got left from last month's festivities for this winter edition of the show and get ready for a dashing experience. LC

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-$20)

Pink Palace

On Saturdays, we wear pink! Just in time for the musical adaptation of Tina Fey's Mean Girls, Supernova will deck the halls with rosy decor to transform into a "pink palace." Don't show up underdressed—I want to see head-to-toe pink looks! I'm talking pink wigs (à la Beyoncé's "Check On It" video), Juicy sweatsuits, and oversized pink polo shirts. AV

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo, $0-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Sistah Scifi West Coast Book Tour - Nisi Shawl: Kinning

Nebula Award finalist and local sci-fi icon Nisi Shawl, who's perhaps best known for the brilliant Everfair, will celebrate the sequel to their debut novel with this book tour. (Get ready for barkcloth airships and an empathy-generating fungus!) Organized by Sistah Scifi, the first Black-owned bookstore focused on sci-fi and fantasy, Shawl will share Kinning at locations throughout the city; this free reading at the Northwest African American Museum will dig into the author's imaginative alternate history. LC

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Explore the Outdoors Family Fair

“Doing the outdoors" can be intimidating. It feels like you need all the right gear ($$$), to be super fit (difficult), and to know everything about nature (time-consuming). At the Explore the Outdoors Family Fair, organizations advocating for BIPOC reclamation of outdoor spaces will help make getting outside more accessible, even if you don't consider yourself "outdoorsy." The event will include games, snacks, and workshops, as well as presentations from the host and outdoor enthusiasts featured on the Cascade PBS series “Out & Back with Alison Mariella Désir.” SL

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Bo Johnson presents New Material, Crowd Work, and Friends

Comedy Central hooligan, Seattle native, and funny festival regular Bo Johnson will elicit some hometown laughs—you'll be a fan if you enjoy the idea of a "golden retriever in a Mormon's body." Johnson will share some new jokes and schmooze with the crowd alongside Florida-raised joke slinger Chris Mejia. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, Sold Out)

COMMUNITY

Family Day with Birds Connect Seattle

The National Nordic Museum and Birds Connect Seattle (formerly known as the Seattle Audubon) will chat all things starlings at this fam-friendly celebration of common Seattle birds. If you don't think you're familiar with starlings, you may know them by sight—their feathers look a lot like a starlit night sky, and they're considered invasive to the Pacific Northwest, so you've likely seen around a zillion of them. Participants at this event will be invited to complete a "birdy craft" that'll "enhance your experience" of the museum's current exhibition Søren Solkær: Sort Sol. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, free)

FILM

Dietrich & Von Sternberg: Dress for The Image

I'm taking notes from Marlene Dietrich, who once said, "I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men." As Hollywood director Josef von Sternberg sought out the next screen siren, his working relationship with Dietrich became the stuff of legend: The pair made bliss, beauty, and opulence come to life on screen in six Paramount-produced films throughout the '30s. Dietrich did it all—she was a "sultry chanteuse, a cunning spy, and the hedonistic Catherine the Great," for starters—and von Sternberg's chiaroscuro lighting captured it all. Dress for the image and head to the Beacon for screenings of all six of the films, continuing with Shanghai Express this weekend. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Bands Stand with Gaza

PNW-based musicians including Maita, Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo, Bryan John Appleby, Levoneh, Miguel Escobar, Maya Marie, Shplikis, and more will join forces for a fundraising concert to support Palestinian liberation. All proceeds will be donated to Jewish Voice for Peace and Falastiniyat—two local organizations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken Pregame at the Armory

If you don't have tickets to the Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge, don't fret, the Seattle Center Armory will be showing it on a big screen next door. To get hyped before the puck drops, the Armory will open two hours before each weekend match so you can join fellow Kraken fans in activities like sign making, cornhole, floor hockey, special activations, and more. Plus, snag a photo with Kraken mascot Buoy and enjoy tunes from Red Alert, the Kraken marching band. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

WINTER

Pier 62 Fire Pit

We know the waterfront hardly sounds appealing in winter weather, but the Friends of Waterfront Seattle are lighting a fire right before dusk on every Sunday this month for folks to gather ‘round. Go for a nice little walk and enjoy sunset views of Rainier and the Olympics (on a clear day) or simply soak up the cozy campfire vibes. The fires are weather-dependent, so if it's pouring rain or (god forbid) snowing, they might skip that weekend. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Charming Chaplin: Four Iconic Charlie Chaplin Masterpieces

How much do you really know about Charlie Chaplin? If you're on the younger side, you might say something like, "He did slapstick and had a mustache," and to be fair, you'd be right. But the Little Tramp was also a fascinating guy with pretty radical views for his time, and his films are more complex than they might seem from a distance. This series showcases his directorial talents and his gift for comedy—I recommend Modern Times, which is essentially a plea for workers' rights disguised as a series of funny mishaps. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $6-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Delicatessen

In post-apocalyptic France, a butcher with a troublesome habit of filleting the local handymen is perturbed when his daughter falls for the new shop employee. Also, the new shop employee is a former circus clown. I promise it gets weirder from there, too. This cult classic black comedy, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro (Amélie, The City of Lost Children), will be screened in a fresh 4K restoration; you'll dig it if you're into Luis Buñuel's satirical films. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

Documentaries of Distinction

Grand Illusion's latest series of documentary screenings centers a high-brow selection of flicks you may have missed, like Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, which won the Directing Award for World Cinema: Documentary at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice, which follows a chaplain's year-long hospital residency. The series continues this weekend with 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's Occupied City and Nicole Newnham's The Disappearance of Shere Hite, which tracks the life of the female orgasm researcher and writer. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11, Friday-Sunday)

Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V.

S.O.V., short for "shot on video," is also perhaps the most honest movie-making medium. The Beacon deems these works "trashterpieces," which feels accurate in the best way, and the theater's new series Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V. will screen four of 'em. Among the trashterpieces is gross-out flick Hallucinations, which features a "giant penis monster," and Suffer, Little Children, which was banned during the UK's "video nasty" witch hunt. The series will continue this weekend with '89 hoser horror Things. Let's go! LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Saturday)

Mean Girls (2024)

Tina Fey will continue trying to make "fetch" happen in this musical "twist on a modern classic," a phrase that makes me feel irreparably old. Pack it up, fellow millennials—our journey to cultural obsolescence is complete, I guess. ANYWAY! Regina George is wearing black leather, and Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm have cameos as various adults in Cady Heron's teenage world. Will this newfangled version create the same fanatical chokehold on teen society that the original Mean Girls did? Honestly, I don't think so. But you'll have fun regardless. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday-Sunday)

The One

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a film series spotlighting action-packed flicks full of nostalgia (and more than a little cheesiness), will screen this Jet Li classic, in which the Singaporean martial artist beats butt and takes names, as one might expect. What you might not expect is that The One is a quasi-precursor to Everything Everywhere All At Once—Li stars as a criminal "on the run from agents protecting the multiverse," and he has to kick 124 versions of his own ass. It's set to a nu metal soundtrack that's sure to entice the edgelords, and Mark Borchardt makes a cameo. Sign me up! LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11, Friday-Saturday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

The Zone of Interest

If you've been keeping up with A24's films by international directors lately, including solid entries like After Yang and Dream Scenario, you're probably already jazzed for The Zone of Interest, which is a co-production between the US, the UK, and Poland. Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (who directed the Scarlett Johansson-as-an-extraterrestrial flick Under the Skin) tells the story of a Nazi commandant and his family, who attempt to build a happy life near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Call me presumptuous, but uh, I'm not rooting for them. The film has been shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Soupocalypse

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials from Fremont Mischief, El Camino, Shawn O'Donnell's, Paseo, Kaosamai, Red Star Taco Bar, SWeL, Soul, Nuna Ramen, Triangle Spirits, Petoskey's, The George and Dragon, Esters Enoteca, Dreamland, and Local Tide. You'll collect a stamp on your "soupassport" for each soup destination—if you collect eight or more, you can redeem them at Mischief before February 12 for a free tasting, shot glasses, and a grab bag of local treats. JB

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Annual Gallery Artist Group Exhibition

Contemporary mainstay Traver Gallery's first exhibition of 2024 kicks off the new year with its annual multimedia selection of works from its material-focused roster of artists, including heavy hitters like Granite Calimpong, Andrea Dezso, Naoko Morisawa, Bronson Shonk, Preston Singletary, Curtis Steiner, April Surgent, Dick Weiss, and more. Expect to feast your eyes on works from the realms of blown glass, watercolor, ceramics, and engraving. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free)

Black & Boujee

Aiming to redefine stereotypes and notions of luxury in Black culture, the group exhibition Black & Boujee challenges the Eurocentric conception of opulence, centers Afrocentric aesthetics, and will likely expand your perceptions on all things expensive. The show is a great reason to visit Bainbridge Island—it'll showcase works by Black artists and designers working in painting, sculpture, and other mediums to investigate the "complexity of navigating luxury in a society shaped by racial inequalities." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free, Friday-Sunday)

Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous

If you're already familiar with the Portland art scene, you've likely heard the name "Jessica Jackson Hutchins" float around. Jackson Hutchins's tactile works transform everyday objects into art forms that are both intimately familiar and reverently heightened, and her ambitious, raw, playful style, which runs the gamut from massive sculptural installations to clothing pieces, is easily recognizable. The artist often employs castoff household objects to create her earth-toned, figurative, and vessel-like forms; in 2016, her process expanded to include collage-like window pieces in fused glass, some of which you'll see in Jessica Jackson Hutchins: Wrecked and Righteous. The exhibition surveys the last 30-ish years of her career in a nonchronological presentation of furniture pieces, relief paintings, and more, plus "wearable food vessels" that will be activated during a special performance. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Overburden: Katie Miller

Inspired by a recent residency in Joshua Tree National Park, which is home to delightful "Don't Die Today" signage and over 300 historic mines, Katie Miller's solo exhibition Overburden blends kiln-fired glass, photographic weavings, and hand-cut paper to think about the sociological influence of historic and modern mining and mineral extraction practices. A quick peek at Miller's Instagram reveals ultra-detailed compositions that remind me of the Joshua tree's spiky leaf growth. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday)

Underlying Structures by Matthew Harkleroad and Haven Sent by Holly Hazelton

Matthew Harkleroad's "spontaneous" image-making process feels both playful and unfussy; the artist uses a wide range of repurposed and discarded materials in Underlying Structures to think about—you guessed it—structures and their interactions. Seen alongside Holly Hazelton's miniature paintings in Haven Sent, which explores the idea and physical space of a "haven," the emotional impact of each artist's colorful, textural sensibilities is amplified. The shows are a treat to behold side by side. LC

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

WINTER

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The canonical holidays may be over, but winter's still here, and we recommend brightening up the darkness in Washington’s very own Bavarian town. Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching, which brings about the "exorcism of winter." Over half a million lights will brighten the streets where you can check out demos of ice carving, fire dancing, and more. Don't forget the traditional foods—fresh pretzels, hot bratwurst, and warm donuts (krapfen) will be on offer. SL

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)